Centerspace Announces Dates for the Earnings Release and Conference Call for the First Quarter of 2021
Apr 13, 2021, 16:30 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announces that it will release its first quarter 2021 operating results after the market closes on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Conference Call:
Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:
Live webcast: http://ir.centerspacehomes.com
Live Conference Call
Conference Call Replay
Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET
Replay available until May 18, 2021
USA Toll Free Number
1-877-509-9785
USA Toll Free Number
1-877-344-7529
International Toll-Free Number
1-412-902-4132
International Toll-Free Number
1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free Number
1-855-669-9657
Canada Toll Free Number
1-855-669-9658
Conference Number
10153254
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 68 apartment communities consisting of 12,166 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Emily Miller, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or [email protected].
Contact Information
Emily Miller, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : [email protected]
