Centerspace Announces Dates For The Earnings Release And Conference Call For The Second Quarter Of 2021
Jul 13, 2021, 16:30 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announces that it will release its second quarter 2021 operating results after the market closes on Monday, August 2, 2021.
Conference Call:
Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:
Live webcast: http://ir.centerspacehomes.com
|
Live Conference Call
|
Conference Call Replay
|
Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET
|
Replay available until August 17, 2021
|
USA Toll Free Number
|
1-877-509-9785
|
USA Toll Free Number
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International Toll-Free Number
|
1-412-902-4132
|
International Toll-Free Number
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Canada Toll Free Number
|
1-855-669-9657
|
Canada Toll Free Number
|
1-855-669-9658
|
Conference Number
|
10157697
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Emily Miller, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or [email protected].
Contact Information
Emily Miller, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : [email protected]
SOURCE Centerspace
