Centerspace Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Per Share

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss) - diluted

$                       (0.30)

$                        1.48

$                   (0.97)

$                    1.02

FFO - diluted

$                        1.02

$                        0.95

$                    2.03

$                    1.87

Core FFO - diluted

$                        1.12

$                        0.98

$                    2.10

$                    1.93


Year-Over-Year

Comparison

Sequential

Comparison

YTD Comparison

Same-Store Results

Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021

Q2 2022 vs. Q1 2022

2022 vs. 2021

Revenues

11.7 %

4.2 %

10.1 %

Expenses

11.9 %

2.5 %

10.7 %

NOI

11.5 %

5.4 %

9.7 %


Three months ended

Same-Store Results

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

Weighted Average Occupancy

94.8 %

93.9 %

94.9 %

(1)

NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Highlights

  • Net Loss was $0.30 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022, compared to Net Income of $1.48 per diluted share for the same period of 2021;
  • Core FFO increased 14.3% to $1.12 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.98 for the three months ended June 30, 2021;
  • Same-store revenues increased by 11.7% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021, driving an 11.5% increase in NOI compared to the same period of the prior year; and
  • Revised 2022 financial outlook, increasing our guidance range for net loss per share to $0.31 to $0.14 per diluted share. We also increased our same-store NOI growth guidance for 2022 to 10.0% to 12.0%, an increase of 2% over our previous guidance range. This resulted in an increase in the Core FFO guidance range to $4.45 to $4.61 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the second quarter, Centerspace had $196.2 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $183.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $13.2 million.

Revised 2022 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook and increased its earnings per share, Core FFO and same-store NOI guidance. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.

Previous Outlook for 2022

Updated Outlook for 2022

Low

High

Low

High

Earnings per Share – diluted

$                        (0.37)

$                         (0.11)

$                        (0.31)

$                        (0.14)

Same-Store Revenue

7.0 %

9.0 %

9.0 %

10.5 %

Same-Store Expenses

5.5 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

8.5 %

Same-Store NOI

8.0 %

10.0 %

10.0 %

12.0 %

FFO per Share – diluted

$                          4.26

$                          4.52

$                          4.32

$                          4.49

Core FFO per Share – diluted

$                          4.33

$                          4.57

$                          4.45

$                          4.61

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay:  https://ir.centerspacehomes.com



Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until August 16, 2022

USA Toll Free Number

1-844-200-6205

USA Toll Free Number

1-866-813-9403

International Toll Free Number

1-929-526-1599

International Toll Free Number

44-204-525-0658

Canada Toll Free Number

1-833-950-0062

Canada Toll Free Number

1-226-828-7578

Conference Number

753198

Conference Number

920238

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2022, Centerspace owned 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,838 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)














2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

High closing price

$         103.17

$         108.27

$          111.26

$         105.42

$           79.71

Low closing price

$           76.65

$           89.01

$           96.58

$           78.42

$           67.28

Average closing price

$           87.61

$           97.15

$         103.29

$           94.10

$           71.99

Closing price at end of quarter

$           81.55

$           98.12

$         110.90

$           94.50

$           78.90

Common share distributions – annualized

$             2.92

$             2.92

$             2.88

$             2.88

$             2.80

Closing dividend yield – annualized

3.6 %

3.0 %

2.6 %

3.1 %

3.6 %

Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

15,373

15,365

15,016

14,281

14,045

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

995

997

832

845

881

Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted
(thousands)

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186

Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus
imputed closing market value of outstanding limited
partnership units (thousands)

$     1,513,079

$     1,819,930

$     1,999,971

$    1,635,984

$     1,177,661

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

REVENUE

$        63,116

$        60,314

$          57,988

$        50,413

$        46,656

$  123,430

$      93,304

EXPENSES














Property operating expenses,
excluding real estate taxes

19,011

19,014

16,852

14,434

13,018

38,025

26,467

Real estate taxes

7,205

6,859

6,654

5,916

5,742

14,064

11,534

Property management expense

2,721

2,253

2,697

2,203

2,085

4,974

3,852

Casualty (gain) loss

382

598

280

(10)

(27)

980

74

Depreciation/amortization

24,768

31,001

30,418

22,447

19,308

55,769

39,300

General and administrative expenses

5,221

4,500

4,231

4,279

3,797

9,721

7,703

TOTAL EXPENSES

$        59,308

$        64,225

$          61,132

$        49,269

$        43,923

$  123,533

$      88,930

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and
other investments

27


678


26,840

27

Operating income (loss)

3,835

(3,911)

(2,466)

1,144

29,573

(76)

4,374

Interest expense

(7,561)

(7,715)

(7,456)

(7,302)

(7,089)

(15,276)

(14,320)

Interest and other income (loss)

(17)

1,063

1,117

(5,082)

619

1,046

1,050

Net income (loss)

$         (3,743)

$         (10,563)

$          (8,805)

$         (11,240)

$        23,103

$   (14,306)

$      (8,896)

Dividends to Series D preferred
unitholders

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(160)

(320)

(320)

Net (income) loss attributable to
noncontrolling interest – Operating
Partnership and Series E preferred units

950

2,157

1,793

1,930

(1,386)

3,107

(917)

Net (income) loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests – consolidated
real estate entities

(38)

(23)

(36)

(22)

(19)

(61)

(36)

Net income (loss) attributable to
controlling interests

(2,991)

(8,589)

(7,208)

(9,492)

21,538

(11,580)

(10,169)

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(1,607)

(3,214)

(3,214)

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE
TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$         (4,598)

$         (10,196)

$          (8,815)

$         (11,099)

$        19,931

$   (14,794)

$     (13,383)
















Per Share Data - Basic














Net earnings (loss) per common share –
basic

$           (0.30)

$           (0.68)

$            (0.61)

$           (0.79)

$            1.49

$      (0.97)

$         1.02
















Per Share Data - Diluted














Net earnings (loss) per common share –
diluted

$           (0.30)

$           (0.68)

$            (0.61)

$           (0.79)

$            1.48

$      (0.97)

$         1.02

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands)



6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

ASSETS









Real estate investments









Property owned

$  2,401,427

$  2,390,952

$  2,271,170

$  2,203,606

$  1,838,837

Less accumulated depreciation

(487,834)

(465,752)

(443,592)

(426,926)

(407,400)


1,913,593

1,925,200

1,827,578

1,776,680

1,431,437

Mortgage loans receivable



43,276

42,160

37,457

Total real estate investments

1,913,593

1,925,200

1,870,854

1,818,840

1,468,894

Cash and cash equivalents

13,156

13,313

31,267

20,816

5,194

Restricted cash

1,914

2,409

7,358

2,376

8,444

Other assets

18,950

24,651

30,582

34,919

17,218

TOTAL ASSETS

$  1,947,613

$  1,965,573

$  1,940,061

$  1,876,951

$  1,499,750











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY









LIABILITIES









Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$       48,077

$       50,360

$       62,403

$       58,092

$       52,413

Revolving line of credit

73,000

46,000

76,000

57,000

87,000

Notes payable, net of loan costs

299,374

299,359

299,344

299,454

319,286

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

497,917

521,536

480,703

489,140

287,143

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$     918,368

$     917,255

$     918,450

$     903,686

$     745,842











SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$       18,627

$       22,412

$       25,331

$       21,585

$       18,022

EQUITY









Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530

93,530

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

1,207,849

1,203,685

1,157,255

1,092,130

1,033,940

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(511,552)

(495,732)

(474,318)

(454,691)

(433,310)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,362)

(2,550)

(4,435)

(5,784)

(12,064)

Total shareholders' equity

$     787,465

$     798,933

$     772,032

$     725,185

$     682,096

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

222,528

226,302

223,600

225,850

53,133

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

625

671

648

645

657

Total equity

$  1,010,618

$  1,025,906

$     996,280

$     951,680

$     735,886

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$  1,947,613

$  1,965,573

$  1,940,061

$  1,876,951

$  1,499,750

CENTERSPACE
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

Sequential

Year-Over-Year

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021

$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change

Operating income (loss)

$      3,835

$     (3,911)

$     29,573

$      7,746

(198.1) %

$     (25,738)

(87.0) %

Adjustments:













Property management expenses

2,721

2,253

2,085

468

20.8 %

636

30.5 %

Casualty (gain) loss

382

598

(27)

(216)

(36.1) %

409

*

Depreciation and amortization

24,768

31,001

19,308

(6,233)

(20.1) %

5,460

28.3 %

General and administrative expenses

5,221

4,500

3,797

721

16.0 %

1,424

37.5 %

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other
investments

(27)


(26,840)

(27)

N/A

26,813

(99.9) %

Net operating income

$     36,900

$     34,441

$     27,896

$      2,459

7.1 %

$      9,004

32.3 %















Revenue













Same-store

$     48,867

$     46,891

$     43,762

$      1,976

4.2 %

$      5,105

11.7 %

Non-same-store

13,334

12,507

1,195

827

6.6 %

12,139

1,015.8 %

Other properties

915

916

664

(1)

(0.1) %

251

37.8 %

Dispositions



1,035



(1,035)

(100.0) %

Total

63,116

60,314

46,656

2,802

4.6 %

16,460

35.3 %

Property operating expenses, including real estate
taxes













Same-store

19,700

19,215

17,610

485

2.5 %

2,090

11.9 %

Non-same-store

6,286

6,329

357

(43)

(0.7) %

5,929

1,660.8 %

Other properties

230

329

258

(99)

(30.1) %

(28)

(10.9) %

Dispositions



535



(535)

(100.0) %

Total

26,216

25,873

18,760

343

1.3 %

7,456

39.7 %

Net operating income













Same-store

29,167

27,676

26,152

1,491

5.4 %

3,015

11.5 %

Non-same-store

7,048

6,178

838

870

14.1 %

6,210

741.1 %

Other properties

685

587

406

98

16.7 %

279

68.7 %

Dispositions



500



(500)

(100.0) %

Total

$     36,900

$     34,441

$     27,896

$      2,459

7.1 %

$      9,004

32.3 %

* Not a meaningful percentage

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

Operating income (loss)

$                (76)

$           31,214

$       (31,290)

(100.2) %

Adjustments:






Property management expenses

4,974

3,852

1,122

29.1 %

Casualty (gain) loss

980

74

906

*

Depreciation and amortization

55,769

39,300

16,469

41.9 %

General and administrative expenses

9,721

7,703

2,018

26.2 %

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

(27)

(26,840)

26,813

(99.9) %

Net operating income

$           71,341

$           55,303

$       16,038

29.0 %








Revenue






Same-store

$           95,758

$           86,956

$        8,802

10.1 %

Non-same-store

25,841

2,242

23,599

1,052.6 %

Other properties

1,831

1,332

499

37.5 %

Dispositions


2,774

(2,774)

(100.0) %

Total

123,430

93,304

30,126

32.3 %








Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes






Same-store

38,915

35,140

3,775

10.7 %

Non-same-store

12,614

701

11,913

1,699.4 %

Other properties

560

521

39

7.5 %

Dispositions


1,639

(1,639)

(100.0) %

Total

52,089

38,001

14,088

37.1 %








Net operating income






Same-store

56,843

51,816

5,027

9.7 %

Non-same-store

13,227

1,541

11,686

758.3 %

Other properties

1,271

811

460

56.7 %

Dispositions


1,135

(1,135)

(100.0) %

Total

$           71,341

$           55,303

$       16,038

29.0 %

* Not a meaningful percentage

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses.

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

















Controllable expenses















On-site compensation(1)

$    5,234

$    4,676

$       558

11.9 %

$    9,978

$    9,199

$        779

8.5 %

Repairs and maintenance

3,055

2,534

521

20.6 %

5,627

4,730

897

19.0 %

Utilities

3,089

2,519

570

22.6 %

7,035

5,678

1,357

23.9 %

Administrative and marketing

1,059

923

136

14.7 %

2,105

1,857

248

13.4 %

Total

$  12,437

$  10,652

$    1,785

16.8 %

$  24,745

$  21,464

$      3,281

15.3 %

















Non-controllable expenses















Real estate taxes

$    5,521

$    5,391

$       130

2.4 %

$  10,763

$  10,741

$          22

0.2 %

Insurance

1,742

1,567

175

11.2 %

3,407

2,935

472

16.1 %

Total

$    7,263

$    6,958

$       305

4.4 %

$  14,170

$  13,676

$        494

3.6 %

















Property operating expenses, including real estate
taxes - non-same-store

$    6,286

$      357

$    5,929

1,660.8 %

$  12,614

$      701

$    11,913

1,699.4 %

Property operating expenses, including real estate
taxes - other properties

230

258

(28)

(10.9) %

560

521

39

7.5 %

Property operating expenses, including real estate
taxes - dispositions


535

(535)

(100.0) %


1,639

(1,639)

(100.0) %

Total property operating expenses, including
real estate taxes

$  26,216

$  18,760

$    7,456

39.7 %

$  52,089

$  38,001

$    14,088

37.1 %

(1)

On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a  non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

  • depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
  • gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and
  • impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets and impairment write-downs helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

Funds From Operations














Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$     (4,598)

$     (10,196)

$     (8,815)

$     (11,099)

$     19,931

$  (14,794)

$   13,457

Adjustments:














Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(950)

(2,157)

(1,793)

(1,930)

1,386

(3,107)

917

Depreciation and amortization

24,768

31,001

30,418

22,447

19,308

55,769

39,300

Less depreciation – non real estate

(101)

(101)

(101)

(80)

(87)

(202)

(185)

Less depreciation – partially owned entities

(7)

(21)

(21)

(24)

(24)

(28)

(48)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate

(27)


(678)


(26,840)

(27)

(26,840)

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$     19,085

$     18,526

$     19,010

$       9,314

$     13,674

$   37,611

$   26,601
















Adjustments to Core FFO:














Non-cash casualty (gain) loss

163

25





188

Loss on extinguishment of debt

5


2

530

3

5

Technology implementation costs(1)

447

103

535

625

447

550

860

Commercial lease termination proceeds




(450)




Acquisition related costs



90

140




Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and
mark-to-market

205

(613)

(411)

5,353



(408)

Amortization of assumed debt

(116)

(115)

(26)

(27)



(231)

Pursuit costs

1,127






1,127

Other miscellaneous items

100

(4)

(61)

(3)



96

3

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$     21,016

$     17,922

$     19,139

$     15,482

$     14,124

$   38,938

$   27,464
















Funds from operations applicable to common shares
and Units

$     19,085

$     18,526

$     19,010

$       9,314

$     13,674

$   37,611

$   26,601

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160

320

320

Funds from operations applicable to common shares
and Units - diluted

$     19,245

$     18,686

$     19,170

$       9,474

$     13,834

$   37,931

$   26,921
















Core funds from operations applicable to common
shares and Units

$     21,016

$     17,922

$     19,139

$     15,482

$     14,124

$   38,938

$   27,464

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160

320

320

Core funds from operations applicable to common
shares and Units - diluted

$     21,176

$     18,082

$     19,299

$     15,642

$     14,284

$   39,258

$   27,784
















Per Share Data














Earnings (loss) per share and Unit - diluted

$       (0.30)

$       (0.68)

$       (0.61)

$       (0.81)

$        1.48

$      (0.97)

$       1.02

FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$        1.02

$        1.01

$        1.07

$        0.60

$        0.95

$       2.03

$       1.87

Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$        1.12

$        0.98

$        1.08

$        0.98

$        0.98

$       2.10

$       1.93
















Weighted average shares - basic

15,369

15,097

14,541

14,065

13,353

15,233

13,216

Effect of redeemable operating partnership units

995

965

838

865

916

978

939

Effect of Series D preferred units

228

228

228

228

228

228

228

Effect of Series E preferred units

2,186

2,186

2,186

705



2,186

Effect of dilutive restricted stock units and stock
options

48

66

75

59

17

57

18

Weighted average shares and Units - diluted

18,826

18,542

17,868

15,922

14,514

18,682

14,401

(1)

Costs are related to a two-year implementation.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

Adjusted EBITDA














Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$    (2,991)

$      (8,589)

$       (7,208)

$     (9,492)

$    21,538

$  (11,580)

$    16,671

Adjustments:














Dividends to preferred unitholders

160

160

160

160

160

320

320

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(950)

(2,157)

(1,793)

(1,930)

1,386

(3,107)

917

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests –
Operating Partnership

$    (3,781)

$      (10,586)

$       (8,841)

$     (11,262)

$    23,084

$  (14,367)

$    17,908

Adjustments:














Interest expense

7,547

7,700

7,440

7,287

7,075

15,247

14,291

Loss on extinguishment of debt

5


2

530

3

5

3

Depreciation/amortization related to real estate
investments

24,759

30,980

30,397

22,423

19,284

55,739

39,253

Non-cash casualty (gain) loss


163

25





188

Interest income

(74)

(464)

(644)

(769)

(583)

(538)

(990)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other
investments

(27)


(678)


(26,840)

(27)

(26,840)

Technology implementation costs

447

103

534

625

447

550

860

Commercial lease termination proceeds




(450)




Acquisition related costs



90

140




Interest rate swap termination and mark-to-market

18

(582)

(359)

5,361



(564)

Pursuit costs

1,127






1,127

Other miscellaneous items

100

(4)

(61)

(3)



96

Adjusted EBITDA

$    30,284

$      27,172

$       27,880

$     23,882

$    22,470

$    57,456

$    44,485

CENTERSPACE

DEBT ANALYSIS

(in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule

Annual Expirations



Future Maturities of Debt


Secured Fixed

Debt

Unsecured Fixed

Debt

Unsecured
Variable
Debt

Total

Debt

% of

Total Debt

Weighted

Average Interest
Rate(1)

 2022 (remainder)

$                    —

$                    —

$              —

$                    —


2023

42,015



42,015

4.8 %

4.02 %

2024






2025

31,699


73,000

104,699

12.0 %

3.08 %

2026

52,762



52,762

6.0 %

3.74 %

Thereafter

374,734

300,000


674,734

77.2 %

3.21 %

Total debt

$            501,210

$            300,000

$        73,000

$            874,210

100.0 %

3.27 %

(1)

Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year. 


6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

Debt Balances Outstanding









Secured fixed rate - other mortgages

$  302,360

$  326,113

$  284,934

$  293,547

$  288,363

Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility

198,850

198,850

198,850

198,850

Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)



75,000

57,000

50,000

Unsecured variable rate line of credit

73,000

46,000

1,000


37,000

Unsecured term loans





145,000

Unsecured senior notes

300,000

300,000

300,000

300,000

175,000

Debt total

$  874,210

$  870,963

$  859,784

$  849,397

$  695,363











Other mortgages rate

3.85 %

3.85 %

3.81 %

3.83 %

3.90 %

Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate

2.78 %

2.78 %

2.78 %

2.78 %

Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)(1)

3.04 %

2.56 %

4.22 %

2.79 %

2.24 %

Term loan rate (rate with swap)





4.19 %

Senior notes rate

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.12 %

3.47 %

Total debt

3.27 %

3.29 %

3.26 %

3.23 %

3.70 %

(1)

The current rate on our line of credit is LIBOR plus 150 basis points. The LIBOR exposure on the line of credit was hedged using an interest rate swap with a notional of $75.0 million and a fixed rate of 2.81% which was terminated in February 2022.
 

CENTERSPACE 

CAPITAL ANALYSIS 

(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)



Three Months Ended


6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

Equity Capitalization









Common shares outstanding

15,373

15,365

15,016

14,281

14,045

Operating partnership units outstanding

995

997

832

845

881

Series E preferred units (as converted)

2,186

2,186

2,186

2,186

Total common shares and units outstanding

18,554

18,548

18,034

17,312

14,926

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$       81.55

$       98.12

$     110.90

$       94.50

$      78.90

Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$ 1,513,079

$ 1,819,930

$ 1,999,971

$ 1,635,984

$  1,177,661

Recorded book value of preferred shares

$     93,350

$     93,530

$     93,530

$     93,530

$    93,530

Total equity capitalization

$ 1,606,429

$ 1,913,460

$ 2,093,501

$ 1,729,514

$  1,271,191











Series D Preferred Units

$     18,627

$     22,412

$     25,331

$     21,585

$    18,022











Debt Capitalization









Total debt

$   874,210

$   870,963

$   859,784

$   849,397

$  695,363

Total capitalization

$ 2,499,266

$ 2,806,835

$ 2,978,616

$ 2,600,496

$  1,984,576











Total debt to total capitalization(1)

35.0 %

31.0 %

28.9 %

33.1 %

35 %

(1)

Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares, operating partnership units, and the as converted Series E preferred units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

Debt service coverage ratio(1)

       3.39 x

       2.93 x

       3.17 x

       2.75 x

     2.62 x

       3.16 x

       2.58 x

Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred
distributions and principal amortization

       2.83 x

       2.50 x

       2.68 x

       2.32 x

     2.21 x

       2.64 x

       2.17 x

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

       7.11 x

       7.89 x

       7.43 x

       8.67 x

     7.68 x

       7.49 x

       7.76 x

Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

       8.03 x

       8.96 x

       8.50 x

       9.88 x

     8.92 x

       8.47 x

       9.01 x
















Distribution Data














Common shares and Units outstanding at record date

16,367

16,363

15,848

15,126

14,926

16,367

14,926

Total common distribution declared

$ 11,948

$ 11,944

$ 11,411

$ 10,890

$  10,448

$ 23,892

$ 20,367

Common distribution per share and Unit

$     0.73

$     0.73

$     0.72

$     0.72

$   0.70

$     1.46

$     1.40

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)

65.2 %

74.5 %

66.7 %

73.5 %

71.4 %

69.5 %

72.5 %

(1)

Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(2)

Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(3)

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE SECOND QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)



Apartment
Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

% Change

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

% Change

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

% Change

Denver, CO

1,457

$        8,667

$             7,870

10.1 %

$         2,816

$         2,504

12.5 %

$         5,851

$          5,366

9.0 %

Minneapolis, MN

2,537

12,911

11,395

13.3 %

5,480

5,064

8.2 %

7,431

6,331

17.4 %

North Dakota

2,421

8,482

8,078

5.0 %

3,523

3,199

10.1 %

4,959

4,879

1.6 %

Omaha, NE

1,370

4,501

4,037

11.5 %

1,931

1,885

2.4 %

2,570

2,152

19.4 %

Rochester, MN

1,121

5,235

4,709

11.2 %

2,138

1,937

10.4 %

3,097

2,772

11.7 %

St. Cloud, MN

1,192

4,353

3,634

19.8 %

1,992

1,582

25.9 %

2,361

2,052

15.1 %

Other Mountain West

1,221

4,718

4,039

16.8 %

1,820

1,439

26.5 %

2,898

2,600

11.5 %

Same-Store Total

11,319

$      48,867

$           43,762

11.7 %

$       19,700

$       17,610

11.9 %

$       29,167

$        26,152

11.5 %


% of NOI
Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy (1)

Average Monthly
Rental Rate (2)

Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home (3)

Regions

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Growth

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

% Change

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

% Change

Denver, CO

20.1 %

94.0 %

94.3 %

(0.3) %

$         1,856

$         1,693

9.6 %

$         2,109

$          1,909

10.5 %

Minneapolis, MN

25.5 %

94.2 %

94.2 %


1,601

1,519

5.4 %

1,800

1,589

13.3 %

North Dakota

17.0 %

95.6 %

95.9 %

(0.3) %

1,119

1,078

3.8 %

1,222

1,159

5.4 %

Omaha, NE

8.8 %

97.1 %

95.5 %

1.6 %

1,028

927

10.9 %

1,128

1,029

9.6 %

Rochester, MN

10.6 %

95.2 %

94.5 %

0.7 %

1,547

1,404

10.2 %

1,635

1,482

10.3 %

St. Cloud, MN

8.1 %

91.5 %

92.7 %

(1.2) %

1,150

1,005

14.4 %

1,330

1,097

21.2 %

Other Mountain West

9.9 %

96.5 %

98.1 %

(1.6) %

1,208

1,015

19.0 %

1,334

1,124

18.7 %

Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.8 %

94.9 %

(0.1) %

$         1,366

$         1,256

8.8 %

$         1,518

$          1,358

11.8 %

(1)

Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account.  Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)



Apartment
Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

% Change

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

% Change

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

% Change

Denver, CO

1,457

$         8,667

$             8,458

2.5 %

$         2,816

$         2,468

14.1 %

$         5,851

$          5,990

0.4 %

Minneapolis, MN

2,537

12,911

12,391

4.2 %

5,480

5,398

1.5 %

7,431

6,993

6.3 %

North Dakota

2,421

8,482

8,157

4.0 %

3,523

3,653

(3.6) %

4,959

4,504

10.1 %

Omaha, NE

1,370

4,501

4,363

3.2 %

1,931

1,898

1.7 %

2,570

2,465

4.3 %

Rochester, MN

1,121

5,235

5,003

4.6 %

2,138

2,096

2.0 %

3,097

2,907

6.5 %

St. Cloud, MN

1,192

4,353

4,165

4.5 %

1,992

2,084

(4.4) %

2,361

2,081

13.5 %

Other Mountain West

1,221

4,718

4,354

8.4 %

1,820

1,618

12.5 %

2,898

2,736

5.9 %

Same-Store Total

11,319

$       48,867

$           46,891

4.2 %

$       19,700

$       19,215

2.5 %

$       29,167

$        27,676

5.4 %


% of NOI
Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly

Rental Rate

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Growth

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

% Change

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

% Change

Denver, CO

20.1 %

94.0 %

94.3 %

(0.3) %

$         1,856

$         1,819

2.0 %

$         2,109

$          2,052

2.8 %

Minneapolis, MN

25.5 %

94.2 %

93.3 %

0.9 %

1,601

1,583

1.1 %

1,800

1,744

3.2 %

North Dakota

17.0 %

95.6 %

94.8 %

0.8 %

1,119

1,103

1.5 %

1,222

1,185

3.1 %

Omaha, NE

8.8 %

97.1 %

94.9 %

2.2 %

1,028

1,000

2.8 %

1,128

1,118

0.9 %

Rochester, MN

10.6 %

95.2 %

92.9 %

2.3 %

1,547

1,518

1.9 %

1,635

1,601

2.1 %

St. Cloud, MN

8.1 %

91.5 %

93.0 %

(1.5) %

1,150

1,120

2.7 %

1,330

1,252

6.2 %

Other Mountain West

9.9 %

96.5 %

94.0 %

2.5 %

1,208

1,155

4.6 %

1,334

1,264

5.5 %

Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.8 %

93.9 %

0.9 %

$         1,366

$         1,339

2.0 %

$         1,518

$          1,471

3.2 %

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)



Apartment
Homes
Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI

Regions

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Denver, CO

1,457

$       17,124

$           15,536

10.2 %

$         5,283

$         5,074

4.1 %

$       11,841

$        10,462

13.2 %

Minneapolis, MN

2,537

25,302

22,796

11.0 %

10,879

9,944

9.4 %

14,423

12,852

12.2 %

North Dakota

2,421

16,639

16,027

3.8 %

7,176

6,470

10.9 %

9,463

9,557

(1.0) %

Omaha, NE

1,370

8,865

8,063

9.9 %

3,828

3,647

5.0 %

5,037

4,416

14.1 %

Rochester, MN

1,121

10,238

9,353

9.5 %

4,235

3,923

8.0 %

6,003

5,430

10.6 %

St. Cloud, MN

1,192

8,518

7,289

16.9 %

4,076

3,217

26.7 %

4,442

4,072

9.1 %

Other Mountain West

1,221

9,072

7,892

15.0 %

3,438

2,865

20.0 %

5,634

5,027

12.1 %

Same-Store Total

11,319

$       95,758

$           86,956

10.1 %

$       38,915

$       35,140

10.7 %

$       56,843

$        51,816

9.7 %


% of NOI
Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy


Average Monthly

Rental Rate

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions

2022

2021

Growth

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Denver, CO

20.8 %

94.2 %

94.0 %

0.2 %

$         1,838

$         1,688

8.9 %

$         2,080

$          1,891

10.0 %

Minneapolis, MN

25.4 %

93.8 %

93.6 %

0.2 %

1,592

1,511

5.4 %

1,772

1,600

10.8 %

North Dakota

16.6 %

95.2 %

96.0 %

(0.8) %

1,111

1,070

3.8 %

1,203

1,149

4.7 %

Omaha, NE

8.9 %

96.0 %

95.3 %

0.7 %

1,014

919

10.3 %

1,123

1,029

9.1 %

Rochester, MN

10.6 %

94.1 %

95.0 %

(0.9) %

1,532

1,390

10.2 %

1,618

1,464

10.5 %

St. Cloud, MN

7.8 %

92.3 %

93.6 %

(1.3) %

1,135

988

14.9 %

1,291

1,089

18.5 %

Other Mountain West

9.9 %

95.3 %

97.9 %

(2.6) %

1,181

1,001

18.0 %

1,299

1,100

18.1 %

Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.3 %

94.8 %

(0.5) %

$         1,353

$         1,246

8.6 %

$         1,494

$          1,351

10.6 %

CENTERSPACE

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)



Three Months Ended


6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

Number of Apartment Homes at Period End









Same-Store

11,319

11,319

10,672

10,676

10,676

Non-Same-Store

3,519

3,519

3,769

3,599

903

All Communities

14,838

14,838

14,441

14,275

11,579











Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)









Same-Store

$      1,366

$      1,339

$      1,314

$      1,279

$      1,233

Non-Same-Store

1,245

1,218

1,225

1,506

1,617

All Communities

$      1,337

$      1,292

$      1,291

$      1,293

$      1,263











Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)









Same-Store

$      1,518

$      1,471

$      1,463

$      1,392

$      1,333

Non-Same-Store

1,329

1,271

1,306

1,606

1,739

All Communities

$      1,473

$      1,424

$      1,423

$      1,397

$      1,365











Weighted Average Occupancy(4)









Same-Store

94.8 %

93.9 %

93.4 %

94.3 %

94.9 %

Non-Same-Store

95.0 %

94.5 %

94.7 %

95.1 %

94.2 %

All Communities

94.8 %

94.0 %

93.7 %

94.4 %

94.8 %











Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent









Same-Store

40.3 %

41.0 %

39.5 %

41.8 %

41.9 %

Non-Same-Store

47.1 %

50.6 %

44.1 %

39.9 %

32.9 %

All Communities

41.8 %

43.0 %

40.6 %

41.6 %

41.0 %











Capital Expenditures




















Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store

$        196

$        145

$        369

$        255

$        159

(1)

Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

(4)

Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

CENTERSPACE

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

($ in thousands, except per home amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Same Store Capital Expenditures

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

11,319

11,319

11,319

11,319










Building - Exterior

$               72

$              416

$              598

$              900

Building - Interior

35

50

36

142

Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing

591

270

861

417

Furniture & Equipment

113

41

192

107

Landscaping & Grounds

133

87




Turnover

1,279

851

1,946

1,386

Capital Expenditures - Same-Store

$           2,223

$           1,715

$           3,858

$           3,106

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$              196

$              152

$              341

$              274










Value Add

$           6,229

$           4,549

$         11,800

$           7,180

Total Capital Spend - Same-Store

$           8,452

$           6,264

$         15,658

$         10,286

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$              747

$              553

$           1,383

$              909












Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Capital Expenditures - All Properties

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes

14,839

11,575

14,839

11,575










Capital Expenditures

$           2,499

$           1,793

$           4,340

$           3,348

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$              168

$              155

$              292

$              289










Value Add

6,288

4,555

11,858

7,186

Acquisition Capital

1,397

402

2,986

960

Total Capital Spend

10,184

6,750

19,184

11,494

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home

$              686

$              583

$           1,293

$              993






















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Value Add Capital Expenditures

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

6/30/2022

6/30/2021

Interior - Units








Same-Store

$           4,317

$           3,115

$           6,955

$           4,806

Non-Same-Store





Total Interior Units

$           4,317

$           3,115

$           6,955

$           4,806










Common Areas and Exteriors








Same-Store

$           1,912

$           1,434

$           4,845

$           2,374

Non-Same-Store

59

6

58

6

Total Common Areas and Exteriors

$           1,971

$           1,440

$           4,903

$           2,380










Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures








Same-Store

$           6,229

$           4,549

$         11,800

$           7,180

Non-Same-Store

59

6

58

6

Total Portfolio Value-Add

$           6,288

$           4,555

$         11,858

$           7,186

CENTERSPACE

2022 Financial Outlook

(in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)  

Centerspace revised its outlook for 2022 in the table below.

Six Months Ended

2022 Previous Outlook Range

2022 Revised Outlook Range

June 30, 2022

Low

High

Low

High

YTD Actual

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Same-store growth








Revenue

$                     95,758

7.0 %

9.0 %

9.0 %

10.5 %

Controllable expenses

24,745

7.0 %

9.0 %

10.0 %

11.5 %

Non-controllable expenses

14,170

3.0 %

4.5 %

3.0 %

3.5 %

Total Expenses

$                     38,915

5.5 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

8.5 %

Same-store NOI

$                     56,843

8.0 %

10.0 %

10.0 %

12.0 %










Components of NOI








Same-store NOI

$                     56,843

$      115,850

$      118,150

$      118,200

$      119,800

Non-same-store NOI (1)

13,227

29,200

29,900

29,200

29,700

Other Commercial NOI

1,271

2,100

2,300

2,200

2,300

Total NOI

$                     71,341

$      147,150

$      150,350

$      149,600

$      151,800










Accretion (dilution) from investments and capital market
activity, excluding impact from change in share count

$                             —




Interest expense

$                    (15,276)

(32,200)

(31,700)

(32,200)

(31,800)

Preferred dividends

$                      (3,214)

(6,400)

(6,400)

(6,400)

(6,400)

Gain loss on sale of real estate and other investments

$                           (27)














Recurring income and expenses








Interest and other income

$                       1,012

$         1,580

$         1,750

$         1,380

$         1,550

General and administrative and property management

(14,695)

(27,625)

(26,975)

(28,900)

(28,600)

Casualty losses

(980)

(1,900)

(1,600)

(1,800)

(1,700)

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

(202)

(375)

(325)

(375)

(325)

Non-controlling interest

(28)

(110)

(100)

(110)

(100)

Total recurring income and expenses

$                    (14,893)

$      (28,430)

$      (27,250)

$      (29,805)

$      (29,175)

FFO

$                     37,931

$       80,120

$       85,000

$       81,195

$       84,425










Non-core income and expenses








Non-cash casualty (gain)  loss

$                          188

$            500

$            350

$            500

$            400

Technology implementation costs

550

950

850

1,000

900

Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market

(408)

200

200

(100)

(100)

Pursuit costs

1,127



1,100

1,100

Other miscellaneous items

(130)

(300)

(400)

(100)

Total non-core income and expenses

$                       1,327

$         1,350

$         1,000

$         2,400

$         2,300

Core FFO

$                     39,258

$        81,470

$        86,000

$        83,595

$        86,725










EPS - Diluted

$                        (0.97)

$          (0.37)

$          (0.11)

$          (0.31)

$          (0.14)

FFO per diluted share

$                         2.03

$           4.26

$           4.52

$           4.32

$           4.49

Core FFO per diluted share

$                         2.10

$           4.33

$           4.57

$           4.45

$           4.61

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

18,682

18,800

18,800

18,800

18,800










Additional Assumptions








Same-store capital expenditures (per home)

$                          341

$            925

975

$            950

1,000

Value-add expenditures

$                     11,858

$        21,000

$        24,000

$        26,000

$        29,000

Investments

$                   116,874

$      116,874

$      116,874

$      116,874

$      116,874

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.

Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Six Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

Actual

Low

High

Low

High

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$                      (14,794)

$              282

$           4,922

$           2,002

$           5,172

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E
preferred units

(3,107)

(7,885)

(7,885)

(7,885)

(7,885)

Depreciation and amortization

55,769

86,923

86,923

86,923

86,923

Less depreciation - non real estate

(202)

(430)

(390)

(375)

(325)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities

(28)

(70)

(90)

(110)

(100)

Dividends to preferred unitholders

320

640

640

640

640

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$                     37,931

$         79,460

$         84,120

$         81,195

$         84,425










Adjustments to Core FFO:








Casualty loss write off

188

600

500

500

400

Technology implementation costs

550

990

890

1,000

900

Interest rate swap termination and amortization

(408)



(100)

(100)

Pursuit costs

1,127



1,100

1,100

Other miscellaneous items

(130)



(100)

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$                     39,258

$         81,050

$         85,510

$         83,595

$         86,725










Earnings per share - diluted

$                        (0.97)

$            (0.37)

$            (0.11)

$            (0.31)

$            (0.14)

FFO per share - diluted

$                         2.03

$             4.26

$             4.52

$             4.32

$             4.49

Core FFO per share - diluted

$                         2.10

$             4.33

$             4.57

$             4.45

$             4.61

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance. 

Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Six Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

Actual

Low

High

Low

High

Operating income (loss)

$                          (76)

$         30,977

$         35,077

$         31,977

$         34,577

Adjustments:








General and administrative and property management
expenses

14,695

27,800

27,100

28,900

28,600

Casualty loss

980

2,000

1,700

1,800

1,700

Depreciation and amortization

55,769

86,923

86,923

86,923

86,923

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

(27)




Net operating income

$                     71,341

$       147,700

$       150,800

$       149,600

$       151,800

SOURCE Centerspace