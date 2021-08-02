Centerspace Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Improved Financial Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Per Share

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net Income - diluted

$ 1.48



$ (0.44)



$ 1.02



$ (1.13)

FFO - diluted

$ 0.95



$ 0.93



$ 1.87



$ 1.58

Core FFO - diluted

$ 0.98



$ 0.91



$ 1.93



$ 1.81







Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD Comparison Same-Store Results

Q2 2021 vs. Q2 2020

Q2 2021 vs. Q1 2021

2021 vs. 2020 Revenues

3.2 %

1.3 %

1.9 % Expenses

6.2 %

0.9 %

2.1 % NOI

1.2 %

1.6 %

1.7 %





Three months ended Same-Store Results

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 Weighted Average Occupancy

94.9 %

94.9 %

94.5 %





















(1) NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Highlights

Net Income was $1.48 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021, compared to Net Loss of $(0.44) per diluted share for the same period of 2020;

per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021, compared to Net Loss of per diluted share for the same period of 2020; Core FFO increased 7.7% to $0.98 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 , compared to $0.91 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 6.6% to $1.93 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 , compared to $1.81 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 ;

per diluted share for the three months ended , compared to for the three months ended and 6.6% to per diluted share for the six months ended , compared to for the six months ended ; Same-store revenues increased by 3.2% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020;

Same-store new lease over lease rates were 10.0% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a decline of (1.2)% in the same period of the prior year. Same-store renewal lease over lease rates were 5.6% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.2% for the same period the prior year;

Increased the mid-point of the earnings per share outlook by 123% and the mid-point of Core FFO by 7%;

Entered into Contribution Agreements with entities managed by KMS Management, Inc. ("KMS"), to acquire a portfolio of 17 communities funded through the issuance of up to $197.3 million Convertible Preferred Operating Partnerships Units and approximately $126.5 million in mortgage liabilities; and

Convertible Preferred Operating Partnerships Units and approximately in mortgage liabilities; and Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by issuing 731,000 common shares under the 2019 ATM program for net proceeds of $54.6 million .

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During the quarter, Centerspace entered into Contribution Agreements with entities managed by KMS. Upon closing, Centerspace will acquire a portfolio of 17 communities. Centerspace will fully fund the transaction through the issuance of up to $197.3 million, which will be paid in the form of Convertible Preferred Operating Partnership units that pay a 3.875% dividend and are convertible, at the holder's option, into common units at an exchange rate of 1.2048 common units per Convertible Preferred Operating Units representing a conversion price of $83.00 per unit. The KMS partners will have the ability to receive up to an aggregate of $16.2 million in cash in lieu of Convertible Preferred Operating Partnership Units. The Company will acquire real property assets subject to approximately $126.5 million in liabilities, a portion of which the company intends to refinance upon consummation of the transactions. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter.

During the quarter, Centerspace disposed of 589 apartment homes in Rochester, Minnesota for an aggregate sale price of $60.0 million.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the second quarter, Centerspace had $168.2 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $163.0 million available under the line of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $5.2 million.

Improved 2021 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2021 financial outlook, which includes the anticipated acquisition of KMS during the third quarter. For additional information, see S-16 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The revised outlook is:



Previous Outlook for 2021 Updated Outlook for 2021

Low High Low High Earnings per Share – diluted $ 0.10

$ 0.50

$ 0.58

$ 0.76

Same-Store Revenue 0.0 % 3.0 % 2.0 % 3.5 % Same-Store Expenses 3.0 % 5.0 % 4.0 % 6.0 % Same-Store NOI (1.5) % 1.5 % 0.5 % 2.0 % FFO per Share – diluted $ 3.38

$ 3.62

$ 3.64

$ 3.83

Core FFO per Share – diluted $ 3.48

$ 3.72

$ 3.78

$ 3.94



COVID-19 Developments

The COVID-19 pandemic, including the associated economic disruptions, has continued to impact business and operations since March 2020. The company continues to prioritize the health and well-being of its residents, team members, and the communities it serves.

A discussion of the ongoing and potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows can be found in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations" presented in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting business, see the risk factors presented in Item 1A in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021.

Upcoming Events

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the BMO 2021 Real Estate Conference, which will be held in New York City on September 14, 2021.

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the Bank of America 2021 Global Real Estate Conference, which will be held virtually on September 21-23, 2021.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: https://ir.centerspacehomes.com





Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until August 17, 2021 USA Toll Free Number 1-877-509-9785

USA Toll Free Number 1-877-344-7529 International Toll Free Number 1-412-902-4132

International Toll Free Number 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free Number 1-855-669-9657

Canada Toll Free Number 1-855-669-9658





Conference Number 10157697

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Emily Miller

Phone: 701-837-7104

[email protected]

Marketing & Media

Kelly Weber

Phone: 701-837-7104

[email protected]

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)





2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter



2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 High closing price

$ 79.71



$ 73.42



$ 74.55



$ 73.53



$ 76.82

Low closing price

$ 67.28



$ 68.00



$ 65.79



$ 61.87



$ 44.36

Average closing price

$ 71.99



$ 71.37



$ 70.30



$ 70.15



$ 63.91

Closing price at end of quarter

$ 78.90



$ 68.00



$ 70.64



$ 65.17



$ 70.49

Common share distributions – annualized

$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80

Closing dividend yield – annualized

3.6 %

4.1 %

4.0 %

4.3 %

4.0 % Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

14,045



13,220



13,027



12,976



12,827

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

881



950



977



1,018



1,022

Closing market value of outstanding common shares,

plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited

partnership units (thousands)

$ 1,177,661



$ 963,560



$ 989,243



$ 911,989



$ 976,216



CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020 REVENUE

$ 46,656



$ 46,648



$ 45,540



$ 44,138



$ 43,910

EXPENSES



















Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

13,018



13,449



12,668



13,129



12,360

Real estate taxes

5,742



5,792



5,256



5,402



5,410

Property management expense

2,085



1,767



1,460



1,442



1,345

Casualty (gain) loss

(27)



101



331



91



913

Depreciation/amortization

19,308



19,992



20,282



18,995



18,156

General and administrative expenses

3,797



3,906



3,733



3,077



3,202

TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 43,923



$ 45,007



$ 43,730



$ 42,136



$ 41,386

Operating income

2,733



1,641



1,810



2,002



2,524

Interest expense

(7,089)



(7,231)



(6,903)



(6,771)



(6,940)

Interest and other income (loss)

619



431



404



277



521

Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other

investments, and gain (loss) on litigation settlement

(3,737)



(5,159)



(4,689)



(4,492)



(3,895)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

26,840



—



17



25,676



(190)

Net income (loss)

$ 23,103



$ (5,159)



$ (4,672)



$ 21,184



$ (4,085)

Dividends to preferred unitholders

(160)



(160)



(160)



(160)



(160)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating

Partnership

(1,386)



469



460



(1,387)



447

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated

real estate entities

(19)



(17)



(6)



(8)



(5)

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

21,538



(4,867)



(4,378)



19,629



(3,803)

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)



(1,607)



(1,607)



(1,607)



(1,609)

Discount (premium) on redemption of preferred shares

—



—



—



(1)



25

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 19,931



$ (6,474)



$ (5,985)



$ 18,021



$ (5,387)























Per Share Data - Basic



















Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$ 1.49



$ (0.49)



$ (0.46)



$ 1.40



$ (0.44)























Per Share Data - Diluted



















Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$ 1.48



$ (0.49)



$ (0.46)



$ 1.38



$ (0.44)



CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)





6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020 ASSETS



















Real estate investments



















Property owned

$ 1,838,837



$ 1,883,407



$ 1,812,557



$ 1,805,390



$ 1,694,033

Less accumulated depreciation

(407,400)



(408,014)



(399,249)



(380,392)



(383,917)





1,431,437



1,475,393



1,413,308



1,424,998



1,310,116

Mortgage loans receivable

37,457



30,107



24,661



17,986



10,961

Total real estate investments

1,468,894



1,505,500



1,437,969



1,442,984



1,321,077

Cash and cash equivalents

5,194



10,816



392



16,804



52,714

Restricted cash

8,444



1,610



6,918



2,199



2,535

Other assets

17,218



18,427



18,904



16,947



16,484

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,499,750



$ 1,536,353



$ 1,464,183



$ 1,478,934



$ 1,392,810























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY



















LIABILITIES



















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 52,413



$ 53,852



$ 55,609



$ 58,596



$ 54,883

Revolving line of credit

87,000



181,544



152,871



135,000



63,000

Notes payable, net of loan costs

319,286



319,236



269,246



269,202



269,155

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

287,143



293,709



297,074



313,065



323,705

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 745,842



$ 848,341



$ 774,800



$ 775,863



$ 710,743























SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$ 18,022



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560

EQUITY



















Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,530



93,530



93,530



93,530



93,579

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

1,033,940



980,453



968,263



968,436



958,292

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(433,310)



(443,409)



(427,681)



(412,577)



(421,515)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(12,064)



(12,798)



(15,905)



(17,256)



(18,139)

Total shareholders' equity

$ 682,096



$ 617,776



$ 618,207



$ 632,133



$ 612,217

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

53,133



53,007



53,930



53,669



52,558

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

657



669



686



709



732

Total equity

$ 735,886



$ 671,452



$ 672,823



$ 686,511



$ 665,507

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$ 1,499,750



$ 1,536,353



$ 1,464,183



$ 1,478,934



$ 1,392,810



CENTERSPACE

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.



(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended



Sequential

Year-Over-Year

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

6/30/2020



$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change Operating income $ 2,733



$ 1,641



$ 2,524





$ 1,092



66.5 %

$ 209



8.3 % Adjustments:



























Property management expenses 2,085



1,767



1,345





318



18.0 %

740



55.0 % Casualty (gain) loss (27)



101



913





(128)



(126.7) %

(940)



(103.0) % Depreciation and amortization 19,308



19,992



18,156





(684)



(3.4) %

1,152



6.3 % General and administrative expenses 3,797



3,906



3,202





(109)



(2.8) %

595



18.6 % Net operating income $ 27,896



$ 27,407



$ 26,140





$ 489



1.8 %

$ 1,756



6.7 %





























Revenue



























Same-store $ 40,521



$ 40,000



$ 39,282





$ 521



1.3 %

$ 1,239



3.2 % Non-same-store 4,436



4,241



931





195



4.6 %

3,505



376.5 % Other properties 646



650



402





(4)



(0.6) %

244



60.7 % Dispositions 1,053



1,757



3,295





(704)



(40.1) %

(2,242)



(68.0) % Total 46,656



46,648



43,910





8



—



2,746



6.3 % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes



























Same-store 16,528



16,378



15,567





150



0.9 %

961



6.2 % Non-same-store 1,439



1,496



385





(57)



(3.8) %

1,054



273.8 % Other properties 268



289



252





(21)



(7.3) %

16



6.3 % Dispositions 525



1,078



1,566





(553)



(51.3) %

(1,041)



(66.5) % Total 18,760



19,241



17,770





(481)



(2.5) %

990



5.6 % Net operating income



























Same-store 23,993



23,622



23,715





371



1.6 %

278



1.2 % Non-same-store 2,997



2,745



546





252



9.2 %

2,451



448.9 % Other properties 378



361



150





17



4.7 %

228



152.0 % Dispositions 528



679



1,729





(151)



(100.0) %

(1,201)



(69.5) % Total $ 27,896



$ 27,407



$ 26,140





$ 489



1.8 %

$ 1,756



6.7 %



(in thousands, except percentages)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change Operating income $ 4,374



$ 4,528



$ (154)



(3.4) % Adjustments:













Property management expenses 3,852



2,899



953



32.9 % Casualty (gain) loss 74



1,240



(1,166)



(94.0) % Depreciation and amortization 39,300



36,316



2,984



8.2 % General and administrative expenses 7,703



6,630



1,073



16.2 % Net operating income $ 55,303



$ 51,613



$ 3,690



7.1 %















Revenue













Same-store $ 80,521



$ 79,056



$ 1,465



1.9 % Non-same-store 8,677



1,202



7,475



621.9 % Other properties 1,296



1,375



(79)



(5.7) % Dispositions 2,810



6,683



(3,873)



(58.0) % Total 93,304



88,316



4,988



5.6 %















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes













Same-store 32,906



32,222



684



2.1 % Non-same-store 2,935



504



2,431



482.3 % Other properties 557



530



27



5.1 % Dispositions 1,603



3,447



(1,844)



(53.5) % Total 38,001



36,703



1,298



3.5 %















Net operating income













Same-store 47,615



46,834



781



1.7 % Non-same-store 5,742



698



5,044



722.6 % Other properties 739



845



(106)



(12.5) % Dispositions 1,207



3,236



(2,029)



(62.7) % Total $ 55,303



$ 51,613



$ 3,690



7.1 %

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses.



(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change



2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

































Controllable expenses































On-site compensation(1) $ 4,427



$ 4,089



$ 338



8.3 %



$ 8,694



$ 8,545



$ 149



1.7 % Repairs and maintenance 2,405



2,435



(30)



(1.2) %



4,497



4,665



(168)



(3.6) % Utilities 2,367



2,174



193



8.9 %



5,298



5,080



218



4.3 % Administrative and marketing 885



876



9



1.0 %



1,746



1,742



4



0.2 % Total $ 10,084



$ 9,574



$ 510



5.3 %



$ 20,235



$ 20,032



$ 203



1.0 %

































Non-controllable expenses































Real estate taxes $ 4,929



$ 4,784



$ 145



3.0 %



$ 9,853



$ 9,719



$ 134



1.4 % Insurance 1,515



1,209



306



25.3 %



2,818



2,471



347



14.0 % Total $ 6,444



$ 5,993



$ 451



7.5 %



$ 12,671



$ 12,190



$ 481



3.9 %

































Property operating expenses, including

real estate taxes - non-same-store $ 1,439



$ 385



$ 1,054



273.8 %



$ 2,935



$ 504



$ 2,431



482.3 % Property operating expenses, including

real estate taxes - other properties 268



252



16



6.3 %



557



530



27



5.1 % Property operating expenses, including

real estate taxes - dispositions 525



1,566



(1,041)



(66.5) %



1,603



3,447



(1,844)



(53.5) % Total property operating expenses,

including real estate taxes $ 18,760



$ 17,770



$ 990



5.6 %



$ 38,001



$ 36,703



$ 1,298



3.5 %

_______________________________________________ (1) On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

depreciation and amortization related to real estate;

gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and

impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of impairment write-downs and gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT''s main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020



6/30/2021

6/30/2020 Funds From Operations





























Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 19,931



$ (6,474)



$ (5,985)



$ 18,021



$ (5,387)





$ 13,457



$ (13,826)

Adjustments:





























Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

1,386



(469)



(460)



1,387



(447)





917



(1,139)

Depreciation and amortization

19,308



19,992



20,282



18,995



18,156





39,300



36,316

Less depreciation – non real estate

(87)



(98)



(87)



(85)



(88)





(185)



(181)

Less depreciation – partially owned entities

(24)



(24)



(33)



(31)



(33)





(48)



(315)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate

(26,840)



—



(17)



(25,676)



190





(26,840)



190

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 13,674



$ 12,927



$ 13,700



$ 12,611



$ 12,391





$ 26,601



$ 21,045

































Adjustments to Core FFO:





























Casualty (gain) loss

—



—



204



545



—





—



—

Loss on extinguishment of debt

3



—



2



4



17





3



17

Rebranding costs

—



—



402



—



—





—



—

Technology implementation costs

447



413



—



—



—





860



—

(Gain) loss on marketable securities

—



—



—



—



(175)





—



3,378

(Discount) premium on redemption of preferred

shares

—



—



—



1



(25)





—



(298)

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 14,124



$ 13,340



$ 14,308



$ 13,161



$ 12,208





$ 27,464



$ 24,142

































Funds from operations applicable to common shares and

Units

$ 13,674



$ 12,927



$ 13,700



$ 12,611



$ 12,391





$ 26,601



$ 21,045

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



160



160





320



320

Funds from operations applicable to common shares and

Units - diluted

$ 13,834



$ 13,087



$ 13,860



$ 12,771



$ 12,551





$ 26,921



$ 21,365

































Core funds from operations applicable to common

shares and Units

$ 14,124



$ 13,340



$ 14,308



$ 13,161



$ 12,208





$ 27,464



$ 24,142

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



160



160





320



320

Core funds from operations applicable to common

shares and Units - diluted

$ 14,284



$ 13,500



$ 14,468



$ 13,321



$ 12,368





$ 27,784



$ 24,462

































Per Share Data





























Earnings (loss) per share and Unit - diluted

$ 1.48



$ (0.49)



$ (0.46)



$ 1.38



$ (0.44)





$ 1.02



$ (1.13)

FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 0.95



$ 0.92



$ 0.97



$ 0.90



$ 0.93





$ 1.87



$ 1.58

Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 0.98



$ 0.95



$ 1.02



$ 0.94



$ 0.91





$ 1.93



$ 1.81

































Weighted average shares and Units - diluted

14,514



14,282



14,222



14,143



13,558





14,402



13,482



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020



6/30/2021

6/30/2020 Adjusted EBITDA





























Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 21,538



$ (4,867)



$ (4,378)



$ 19,629



$ (3,803)





$ 16,671



$ (10,810)

Adjustments:





























Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



160



160





320



320

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

1,386



(469)



(460)



1,387



(447)





917



(1,139)

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests –

Operating Partnership

$ 23,084



$ (5,176)



$ (4,678)



$ 21,176



$ (4,090)





$ 17,908



$ (11,629)

Adjustments:





























Interest expense

7,075



7,216



6,888



6,756



6,926





14,291



13,690

Loss on extinguishment of debt

3



—



2



4



17





3



17

Depreciation/amortization related to real estate

investments

19,284



19,969



20,250



18,964



18,123





39,253



36,001

Casualty (gain) loss

—



—



204



545



—





—



—

Interest income

(583)



(407)



(328)



(256)



(331)





(990)



(928)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other

investments

(26,840)



—



(17)



(25,676)



190





(26,840)



190

Technology implementation costs

447



413



—



—



—





860



—

(Gain) loss on marketable securities

—



—



—



—



(175)





—



3,378

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 22,470



$ 22,015



$ 22,321



$ 21,513



$ 20,660





$ 44,485



$ 40,719



CENTERSPACE DEBT ANALYSIS (in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule Annual Expirations





Future Maturities of Debt



Secured Fixed Debt

Unsecured Fixed Debt(1)

Unsecured

Variable Debt

Total Debt

% of Total Debt

Weighted Average Interest Rate(2) 2021 (remainder)

$ 12,814



$ —



$ —



$ 12,814



1.8 %

5.73 % 2022

33,028



50,000



37,000



120,028



17.3 %

3.14 % 2023

43,163



—



—



43,163



6.2 %

4.02 % 2024

—



70,000



—



70,000



10.1 %

3.66 % 2025

32,518



75,000



—



107,518



15.5 %

4.34 % Thereafter

166,840



175,000



—



341,840



49.1 %

3.58 % Total debt

$ 288,363



$ 370,000



$ 37,000



$ 695,363



100.0 %

3.70 %

_______________________________________ (1) Term loans have variable interest rates that are fixed with interest rate swaps and $50.0 million of the variable interest, line of credit is fixed with an interest rate swap. (2) Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit.





6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020 Debt Balances Outstanding



















Secured fixed rate

$ 288,363



$ 295,001



$ 298,445



$ 314,511



$ 325,230

Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)

50,000



50,000



50,000



50,000



50,000

Unsecured variable rate line of credit

37,000



131,544



102,871



85,000



13,000

Unsecured term loans

145,000



145,000



145,000



145,000



145,000

Unsecured senior notes

175,000



175,000



125,000



125,000



125,000

Debt total

$ 695,363



$ 796,545



$ 721,316



$ 719,511



$ 658,230























Mortgage debt weighted average interest rate

3.90 %

3.92 %

3.93 %

3.99 %

4.01 % Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)

2.24 %

2.18 %

2.35 %

3.35 %

2.97 % Term loan rate (rate with swap)

4.19 %

4.11 %

4.18 %

4.18 %

4.12 % Senior notes rate

3.47 %

3.47 %

3.78 %

3.78 %

3.78 % Total debt

3.70 %

3.37 %

3.62 %

3.68 %

3.87 %

______________________________________ (1) A portion of the primary line of credit is fixed through an interest rate swap.

CENTERSPACE CAPITAL ANALYSIS (in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)





Three Months Ended



6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020 Equity Capitalization



















Common shares outstanding

14,045



13,220



13,027



12,976



12,827

Operating partnership units outstanding

881



950



977



1,018



1,022

Total common shares and units outstanding

14,926



14,170



14,004



13,994



13,849

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$ 78.90



$ 68.00



$ 70.64



$ 65.17



$ 70.49

Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$ 1,177,661



$ 963,560



$ 989,243



$ 911,989



$ 976,216

Recorded book value of preferred shares

$ 93,530



$ 93,530



$ 93,530



$ 93,530



$ 93,579

Total equity capitalization

$ 1,271,191



$ 1,057,090



$ 1,082,773



$ 1,005,519



$ 1,069,795























Series D Preferred Units

$ 18,022



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560























Debt Capitalization



















Total debt

$ 695,363



$ 796,545



$ 721,317



$ 719,511



$ 658,230

Total capitalization

$ 1,984,576



$ 1,870,195



$ 1,820,650



$ 1,741,590



$ 1,744,585























Total debt to total capitalization(1)

35 %

43.1 %

39.6 %

41.3 %

37.7 %

________________________________________ (1) Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares and operating partnership units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020



6/30/2021

6/30/2020 Debt service coverage ratio(1)

2.62 x

2.53 x

2.73 x

2.65 x

2.48 x



2.58 x

2.45 x Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred

distributions and principal amortization

2.21 x

2.14 x

2.28 x

2.21 x

2.05 x



2.17 x

2.01 x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

7.68 x

8.92 x

8.07 x

7.97 x

7.33 x



7.76 x

7.44 x Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

8.92 x

10.17 x

9.31 x

9.25 x

8.66 x



9.01 x

8.79 x































Distribution Data





























Common shares and Units outstanding at record date

14,926



14,171



14,004



13,994



13,849





14,926



13,849

Total common distribution declared

$ 10,448



$ 9,919



$ 9,803



$ 9,796



$ 9,694





$ 20,367



$ 18,939

Common distribution per share and Unit

$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70





$ 1.40



$ 1.40

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit

basis)(3)

71.4 %

73.7 %

68.6 %

74.5 %

76.9 %



72.5 %

77.3 %

______________________________________ (1) Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (2) Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (3) Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE SECOND QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q2 2021

Q2 2020

% Change

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

% Change

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

% Change Denver, CO

992



$ 5,486



$ 5,287



3.8 %

$ 1,837



$ 1,612



14.0 %

$ 3,649



$ 3,675



(0.7) % Minneapolis, MN

2,355



10,538



10,708



(1.6) %

4,649



4,097



13.5 %

5,889



6,611



(10.9) % North Dakota

2,422



8,078



7,768



4.0 %

3,199



3,158



1.3 %

4,879



4,610



5.8 % Omaha, NE

1,370



4,037



3,838



5.2 %

1,885



1,783



5.7 %

2,152



2,055



4.7 % Rochester, MN

1,122



4,709



4,594



2.5 %

1,937



1,921



0.8 %

2,772



2,673



3.7 % St. Cloud, MN

1,192



3,634



3,546



2.5 %

1,582



1,524



3.8 %

2,052



2,022



1.5 % Other Mountain West

1,223



4,039



3,541



14.1 %

1,439



1,472



(2.2) %

2,600



2,069



25.7 % Same-Store Total

10,676



$ 40,521



$ 39,282



3.2 %

$ 16,528



$ 15,567



6.2 %

$ 23,993



$ 23,715



1.2 %





% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy (1)

Average Monthly Rental Rate (2)

Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Home (3) Regions



Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Growth

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

% Change

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

% Change Denver, CO

15.2 %

94.2 %

93.1 %

1.1 %

$ 1,727



$ 1,774



(2.6) %

$ 1,957



$ 1,908



2.7 % Minneapolis, MN

24.5 %

94.2 %

93.9 %

0.3 %

1,510



1,496



0.9 %

1,584



1,615



(1.9) % North Dakota

20.3 %

95.9 %

95.9 %

—



1,078



1,044



3.3 %

1,159



1,114



4.0 % Omaha, NE

9.0 %

95.5 %

94.9 %

0.6 %

927



904



2.5 %

1,029



984



4.6 % Rochester, MN

11.6 %

94.5 %

95.4 %

(0.9) %

1,403



1,386



1.2 %

1,480



1,431



3.4 % St. Cloud, MN

8.6 %

92.7 %

93.7 %

(1.0) %

1,005



953



5.5 %

1,097



1,059



3.5 % Other Mountain West

10.8 %

98.1 %

94.4 %

3.7 %

1,014



952



6.5 %

1,122



1,023



9.7 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.9 %

94.5 %

0.4 %

$ 1,233



$ 1,209



2.0 %

$ 1,333



$ 1,298



2.8 %

_______________________________________ (1) Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q2 2021

Q1 2021

% Change

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

% Change

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

% Change Denver, CO

992



$ 5,486



$ 5,407



1.4 %

$ 1,837



$ 1,868



(1.7) %

$ 3,649



$ 3,539



3.1 % Minneapolis, MN

2,355



10,538



10,466



0.7 %

4,649



4,431



4.9 %

5,889



6,035



(2.4) % North Dakota

2,422



8,078



7,949



1.6 %

3,199



3,271



(2.2) %

4,879



4,678



4.3 % Omaha, NE

1,370



4,037



4,026



0.3 %

1,885



1,762



7.0 %

2,152



2,264



(4.9) % Rochester, MN

1,122



4,709



4,643



1.4 %

1,937



1,986



(2.5) %

2,772



2,657



4.3 % St. Cloud, MN

1,192



3,634



3,656



(0.6) %

1,582



1,635



(3.2) %

2,052



2,021



1.5 % Other Mountain West

1,223



4,039



3,853



4.8 %

1,439



1,425



1.0 %

2,600



2,428



7.1 % Same-Store Total

10,676



$ 40,521



$ 40,000



1.3 %

$ 16,528



$ 16,378



0.9 %

$ 23,993



$ 23,622



1.6 %





% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly Rental Rate

Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Growth

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

% Change

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

% Change Denver, CO

15.2 %

94.2 %

94.5 %

(0.3) %

$ 1,727



$ 1,715



0.7 %

$ 1,957



$ 1,922



1.7 % Minneapolis, MN

24.5 %

94.2 %

92.9 %

1.3 %

1,510



1,494



1.1 %

1,584



1,595



(0.6) % North Dakota

20.3 %

95.9 %

96.2 %

(0.3) %

1,078



1,061



1.6 %

1,159



1,138



1.9 % Omaha, NE

9.0 %

95.5 %

95.1 %

0.4 %

927



912



1.6 %

1,029



1,030



(0.1) % Rochester, MN

11.6 %

94.5 %

95.5 %

(1.0) %

1,403



1,374



2.1 %

1,480



1,444



2.4 % St. Cloud, MN

8.6 %

92.7 %

94.6 %

(1.9) %

1,005



970



3.6 %

1,097



1,081



1.3 % Other Mountain West

10.8 %

98.1 %

97.7 %

0.4 %

1,014



985



2.9 %

1,122



1,075



4.4 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.9 %

94.9 %

—



$ 1,233



$ 1,212



1.7 %

$ 1,333



$ 1,316



1.3 %

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change Denver, CO

992



$ 10,893



$ 10,798



0.9 %

$ 3,704



$ 3,416



8.4 %

$ 7,189



$ 7,382



(2.6) % Minneapolis, MN

2,355



21,004



21,477



(2.2) %

9,080



8,663



4.8 %

11,924



12,814



(6.9) % North Dakota

2,422



16,027



15,479



3.5 %

6,470



6,645



(2.6) %

9,557



8,834



8.2 % Omaha, NE

1,370



8,063



7,652



5.4 %

3,647



3,409



7.0 %

4,416



4,243



4.1 % Rochester, MN

1,122



9,353



9,333



0.2 %

3,923



3,858



1.7 %

5,430



5,475



(0.8) % St. Cloud, MN

1,192



7,289



7,157



1.8



3,217



3,281



(2.0) %

4,072



3,876



5.1 % Other Mountain West

1,223



7,892



7,160



10.2 %

2,865



2,950



(2.9) %

5,027



4,210



19.4 % Same-Store Total

10,676



$ 80,521



$ 79,056



1.9 %

$ 32,906



$ 32,222



2.1 %

$ 47,615



$ 46,834



1.7 %





% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly Rental Rate

Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



2021

2020

Growth

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change Denver, CO

15.1 %

94.4 %

93.7 %

0.7 %

$ 1,721



$ 1,783



(3.5) %

$ 1,940



$ 1,937



0.2 % Minneapolis, MN

24.9 %

93.5 %

94.1 %

(0.6) %

1,502



1,490



0.8 %

1,589



1,616



(1.6) % North Dakota

20.1 %

96.0 %

96.0 %

—



1,069



1,040



2.8 %

1,148



1,109



3.5 % Omaha, NE

9.3 %

95.3 %

94.6 %

0.7 %

919



898



2.3 %

1,029



984



4.7 % Rochester, MN

11.4 %

95.0 %

96.3 %

(1.3) %

1,389



1,382



0.5 %

1,462



1,439



1.5 % St. Cloud, MN

8.6 %

93.6 %

94.3 %

(0.7) %

988



948



4.2 %

1,089



1,061



2.5 % Other Mountain West

10.6 %

97.9 %

95.3 %

2.6 %

999



947



5.5 %

1,099



1,024



7.6 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.9 %

94.9 %

—



$ 1,223



$ 1,205



1.5 %

$ 1,325



$ 1,301



1.9 %

CENTERSPACE PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)





Three Months Ended



6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

6/30/2020 Number of Apartment Homes at Period End



















Same-Store

10,676



11,265



10,567



10,567



11,257

Non-Same-Store

903



903



1,343



1,343



878

All Communities

11,579



12,168



11,910



11,910



12,135























Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)



















Same-Store

$ 1,233



$ 1,200



$ 1,177



$ 1,178



$ 1,142

Non-Same-Store

1,617



1,584



1,599



1,597



1,594

All Communities

$ 1,263



$ 1,229



$ 1,225



$ 1,210



$ 1,175























Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)



















Same-Store

$ 1,333



$ 1,302



$ 1,282



$ 1,271



$ 1,232

Non-Same-Store

1,739



1,705



1,708



1,729



1,681

All Communities

$ 1,365



$ 1,332



$ 1,330



$ 1,307



$ 1,264























Weighted Average Occupancy(4)



















Same-Store

94.9 %

94.9 %

95.0 %

94.4 %

94.6 % Non-Same-Store

94.2 %

91.8 %

92.3 %

93.9 %

93.9 % All Communities

94.8 %

94.6 %

94.6 %

94.3 %

94.5 %





















Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent



















Same-Store

41.9 %

42.9 %

41.2 %

43.4 %

41.5 % Non-Same-Store

32.9 %

34.9 %

35.3 %

39.7 %

36.1 % All Communities

41.0 %

42.1 %

40.3 %

43.0 %

41.0 %





















Capital Expenditures



















Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store

$ 159



$ 131



$ 326



$ 293



$ 262



_______________________________________ (1) Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period. (4) Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

CENTERSPACE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ($ in thousands, except per home amounts)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2021

6/30/2020



6/30/2021

6/30/2020 Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

10,676



10,676





10,676



10,676









































Building - Exterior

$ 416



$ 582





$ 900



$ 761

Building - Interior

50



58





107



193

Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing

260



1,087





405



1,346

Furniture & Equipment

33



117





63



218

Landscaping & Grounds

87



356











Turnover

850



864





1,383



1,481

Capital Expenditures - Same-Store

$ 1,696



$ 3,064





$ 3,017



$ 4,451

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 159



$ 287





$ 283



$ 417





















Value Add

$ 4,543



$ 4,121





$ 7,175



$ 6,155

Total Capital Spend - Same-Store

$ 6,239



$ 7,185





$ 10,192



$ 10,606

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 584



$ 673





$ 955



$ 993





















All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes

11,775



11,445





11,971



11,384





















Capital Expenditures

$ 1,791



$ 3,373





$ 3,346



$ 5,183

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$ 152



$ 295





$ 280



$ 455





















Value Add

4,557



4,165





7,188



6,196

Acquisition Capital

403



(943)





961



535

Total Capital Spend

6,751



6,595





11,495



11,914

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home

$ 573



$ 576





$ 960



$ 1,047





















Value Add Capital Expenditures

















Interior - Units

















Same-Store

$ 3,107



$ 1,561





$ 4,799



$ 2,347

Non-Same-Store

9



17





8



13

Total Interior Units

$ 3,116



$ 1,578





$ 4,807



$ 2,360

Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

16.4 %

17.0 %



16.6 %

16.7 %



















Common Areas and Exteriors

















Same-Store

$ 1,436



$ 2,560





$ 2,376



$ 3,808

Non-Same-Store

5



27





5



28

Total Common Areas and Exteriors

$ 1,441



$ 2,587





$ 2,381



$ 3,836

Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

8.1 %

11.9 %



8.1 %

11.8 %



















Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures

















Same-Store

$ 4,543



$ 4,121





$ 7,175



$ 6,155

Non-Same-Store

14



44





13



41

Total Portfolio Value-Add

$ 4,557



$ 4,165





$ 7,188



$ 6,196

Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

13.8 %

13.8 %



13.8 %

13.7 %

CENTERSPACE 2021 Financial Outlook (in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)

Centerspace revised its outlook for 2021, which includes the anticipated acquisition of KMS during the third quarter, in the table below.



Six Months Ended

2021 Previous Outlook Range

2021 Revised Outlook Range

June 30, 2021

Low

High

Low

High

YTD Actual

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount Same-store growth

















Revenue $ 80,521



0.0 %

3.0 %

2.0 %

3.5 %



















Controllable expenses $ 20,235



3.5 %

4.5 %

3.0 %

5.0 % Non-controllable expenses $ 12,671



2.5 %

6.0 %

5.5 %

7.5 % Total Expenses $ 32,906



3.0 %

5.0 %

4.0 %

6.0 % Same-store NOI $ 47,615



(1.5) %

1.5 %

0.5 %

2.0 %



















Components of NOI

















Same-store NOI $ 47,615



$ 96,500



$ 99,200



$ 95,100



$ 96,300

Non-same-store NOI $ 5,742



$ 11,400



$ 11,600



$ 11,800



$ 12,000

Other Commercial NOI $ 739



$ 1,700



$ 1,800



$ 1,800



$ 1,900

Other Sold NOI $ 1,207



—



—



$ 1,200



$ 1,200





















Total NOI $ 55,303



$ 109,600



$ 112,600



$ 109,900



$ 111,400





















Accretion (dilution) from investments and capital market

activity, excluding impact from change in share count(1) $ —



(800)



(1,100)



4,350



4,500





















Interest expense $ (14,320)



(29,800)



(31,100)



(28,700)



(28,500)

Preferred dividends $ (3,214)



(6,430)



(6,430)



(6,430)



(6,430)





















Recurring income and expenses

















Interest and other income $ 1,002



2,580



2,580



2,580



2,580

General and administrative and property management $ (11,555)



(23,300)



(22,500)



(23,500)



(23,000)

Casualty losses $ (74)



(1,750)



(1,250)



(1,245)



(755)

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization $ (185)



(280)



(280)



(280)



(280)

Non-controlling interest $ (36)



(65)



(70)



(70)



(65)

Total recurring income and expenses $ (10,848)



(22,815)



$ (21,520)



(22,515)



$ (21,520)





















FFO $ 26,921



$ 49,755



$ 52,450



$ 56,605



$ 59,450





















Non-core income and expenses

















Casualty loss $ —



$ 480



$ 420



$ 280



$ 120

Technology implementation costs 860



1,090



990



1,800



1,600

Loss on extinguishment of debt 3



—



—



—



—

Total non-core income and expenses $ 863



$ 1,570



$ 1,410



$ 2,080



$ 1,720





















Core FFO $ 27,784



$ 51,325



$ 53,860



$ 58,685



$ 61,170





















EPS - Diluted $ 1.02



$ 0.10



$ 0.50



$ 0.58



$ 0.76

FFO per diluted share $ 1.87



$ 3.38



$ 3.62



$ 3.64



$ 3.83

Core FFO per diluted share $ 1.93



$ 3.48



$ 3.72



$ 3.78



$ 3.94

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 14,402



14,731



14,472



15,541



15,541





















Additional Assumptions

















Same-store capital expenditures (per home) $ 283



$ 912



$ 1,012



$ 875



$ 925

Value-add expenditures $ 7,188



$ 15,000



$ 20,000



$ 15,000



$ 20,000

Investments $ 76,900



$ 145,000



$ 170,000



$ 400,000



$ 400,000

Dispositions $ 60,000



$ 55,000



$ 75,000



$ 60,000



$ 60,000

Equity issuance proceeds $ 66,495



$ 50,000



$ 70,000



$ 66,500



$ 66,500





(1) Represents net accretion from anticipated KMS acquisition

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.







Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Six Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

Actual

Low

High

Low

High Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 13,457



$ 2,929



$ 8,692



$ 10,479



$ 13,324

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership 917



(1,456)



(1,456)



(1,456)



(1,456)

Depreciation and amortization 39,300



72,391



72,323



74,157



74,157

Less depreciation - non real estate (185)



(280)



(280)



(280)



(280)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities (48)



(95)



(95)



(95)



(95)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate (26,840)



(24,374)



(27,374)



(26,840)



(26,840)

Dividends to preferred unitholders 320



640



640



640



640

FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 26,921



$ 49,755



$ 52,450



$ 56,605



$ 59,450





















Adjustments to Core FFO:

















Casualty loss write off —



480



420



280



120

Loss on extinguishment of debt 3



—



—



—



—

Technology implementation costs 860



1,090



990



1,800



1,600

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 27,784



$ 51,325



$ 53,860



$ 58,685



$ 61,170





















Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.02



$ 0.10



$ 0.50



$ 0.58



$ 0.76

FFO per share - diluted $ 1.87



$ 3.38



$ 3.62



$ 3.64



$ 3.83

Core FFO per share - diluted $ 1.93



$ 3.48



$ 3.72



$ 3.78



$ 3.94



Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.







Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Six Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

Actual

Low

High

Low

High Operating income $ 4,374



$ 12,159



$ 16,527



$ 10,998



$ 13,488

Adjustments:

















General and administrative and property management expenses 11,555



23,300



22,500



23,500



23,000

Casualty loss 74



1,750



1,250



1,245



755

Depreciation and amortization 39,300



72,391



72,323



74,157



74,157

Net operating income $ 55,303



$ 109,600



$ 112,600



$ 109,900



$ 111,400



SOURCE Centerspace

Related Links

https://www.iretapartments.com

