CenterState Bank Corporation Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased a total of 1.45 million shares or 1.2% of its outstanding shares, resulting in Tangible Book Value per share ("TBV") (non-GAAP (1) ) of $12.68 and Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") ratio of 9.1%, after the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020 and higher Q1 2020 provision for credit losses for loans held for investment and credit loss expense for unfunded commitments.

Earnings Highlights: The Company reported first quarter 2020 net income of $35.4 million compared to $71.1 million for the fourth quarter 2019. Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") was $0.28 in the first quarter 2020 compared to $0.56 in the fourth quarter 2019. Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") for the current quarter was 0.82% compared to 1.63% for the fourth quarter 2019 while Return on Tangible Average Common Equity ("ROTCE") (non-GAAP (1) ) and adjusted ROTCE (non-GAAP (1) ) for the current quarter were each 9.9% compared to 18.8% and 19.1%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2019.

Other Financial Results:

Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP (1) ) : $90.4 million for the current quarter compared to $95.0 for the fourth quarter 2019 on record revenue (2) of $209.1 million , up $889 or 0.4% from fourth quarter 2019

Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent ("NIM") (Non-GAAP (1) ) : decreased 8 bps to 4.17% from the fourth quarter 2019; core NIM excluding all loan accretion (Non-GAAP (1) ) of 3.74%, a decrease of 3 bps from the fourth quarter 2019 reflecting, in part, the declining interest rate environment and volatility following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic

Non-interest income (3) : 1.29% of average assets for the current quarter compared with 1.15% in the fourth quarter 2019

Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP (1) ) : 58.5% reported, 54.9% adjusted for the first quarter 2020 compared to 54.3% and 52.1%, respectively, in the fourth quarter 2019

Loan growth : loan growth of $43.3 million or 1% annualized

Deposit growth : non-CD deposits growth of $348 million or 13% annualized; DDA growth of $271 million or 17% annualized

CECL adopted January 1, 2020 , with initial Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") of $115.3 million , and a $6.0 million reserve for unfunded commitments (reported as other liability on the balance sheet); reflects a combined $80.7 million increase in these reserves at adoption compared to fiscal year-end 2019 levels; the March 31, 2020 ending ACL and reserve for unfunded commitments increased by $125.2 million over the balance at December 31, 2019

$44.9 million provision for credit losses on loans during the first quarter of 2020, bringing the ACL to $158.7 million , reflecting an increase of 37.7% above the level at adoption; $1.0 million provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments leaving a $7.1 million reserve for unfunded commitments; total expense for reserve build of $45.9 million during the quarter, the vast majority of which was associated with the effects of COVID-19

Net charge-off of $1,444 in the first quarter 2020 compared to $4,384 in the fourth quarter 2019

in the first quarter 2020 compared to in the fourth quarter 2019 Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"): In April 2020 , the Company generated over 6,700 loans for a total loan amount over $1.1 billion in the SBA system through April 16, 2020

In , the Company generated over 6,700 loans for a total loan amount over in the SBA system through































Three Months Ended March 31,







2020



2019











Adjusted (4)







Adjusted (4)







Reported

(Non-GAAP)



Reported

(Non-GAAP)



Net income

$35,432

$35,491



$44,643

$49,463



ROAA

0.82%

0.82%



1.47%

1.63%



ROTCE (Non-GAAP)(1) and adjusted ROTCE (Non-GAAP)(1)

9.9%

9.9%



16.8%

18.5%



EPS (diluted)

$0.28

$0.28



$0.46

$0.51



Efficiency ratio, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)(1)

58.5%

54.9%



58.7%

52.3%































(1) See reconciliation tables starting on page 9, Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (2) Revenue is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income. (3) Non-interest income excludes gain or loss on sale of available for sale securities. (4) Performance metrics presented above are adjusted for gain or loss on sale of available for sale securities, merger-related expenses, deferred tax asset write down and other tax benefit adjustments, and amortization of intangible assets, which for the three months ended March 31, 2020, represent direct severance, system terminations, and legal and professional fees, that are not duplicative of current operations, and other items. See reconciliation tables starting on page 9, Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited)

Condensed consolidated income statements (unaudited) are shown below for the periods indicated.





Three Months Ended





Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Interest income





















Loans

$160,675

$167,685

$166,479

$167,676

$116,285

Investment securities

14,271

13,404

13,472

14,453

14,002

Federal Funds sold and other

1,813

2,783

3,974

3,124

1,995

Total interest income

176,759

183,872

183,925

185,253

132,282

Interest expense





















Deposits

19,836

22,276

24,463

23,037

13,323

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

252

278

293

299

236

Other borrowed funds

2,321

2,364

3,164

2,166

3,978

Corporate and subordinated debentures

997

1,029

1,058

1,070

570

Interest expense

23,406

25,947

28,978

26,572

18,107

Net interest income

153,353

157,925

154,947

158,681

114,175

Provision for credit losses

44,914

3,048

3,692

2,792

1,053

Net interest income after credit loss provision

108,439

154,877

151,255

155,889

113,122

























Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale

—

13

—

(5)

17

All other non-interest income

55,790

50,316

48,488

37,948

29,283

Total non-interest income

55,790

50,329

48,488

37,943

29,300

























Merger related expenses

3,051

159

16,994

15,739

6,365

All other non-interest expense

119,721

113,250

110,042

106,250

78,108

Total non-interest expense

122,772

113,409

127,036

121,989

84,473

























Income before income tax

41,457

91,797

72,707

71,843

57,949

Income tax provision

6,025

20,665

17,006

16,721

13,306

Net income before earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

35,432

71,132

55,701

55,122

44,643

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

—

—

603

599

—

Net income

$35,432

$71,132

$55,098

$54,523

$44,643

Net income attributable to CenterState Bank Corporation

$35,424

$71,109

$55,077

$54,502

$44,620

























Earnings per share - Basic

$0.28

$0.57

$0.43

$0.42

$0.47

Earnings per share - Diluted

$0.28

$0.56

$0.43

$0.42

$0.46

Dividends per share

$0.14

$0.11

$0.11

$0.11

$0.11

Average common shares outstanding (basic)

124,799

125,147

127,840

129,848

95,741

Average common shares outstanding (diluted)

125,341

126,082

128,739

130,768

96,501

Common shares outstanding at period end

124,131

125,174

126,037

129,006

95,913

Effective tax rate

14.53%

22.51%

23.59%

23.47%

22.96%





Note: Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation format.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

Presented below are condensed consolidated balance sheets for the periods indicated.





Ending Balance Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$685,439

$326,168

$598,808

$399,952

$256,580 Fed funds sold and Fed Reserve Bank deposits

461,252

163,890

238,470

437,386

339,223 Trading securities

8,432

4,987

4,273

651

— Investment securities:



















Available for sale

2,138,442

1,886,724

1,779,956

1,792,757

1,701,396 Held to maturity, net of allowance

195,948

202,903

207,209

210,756

214,240 Total investment securities

2,334,390

2,089,627

1,987,165

2,003,513

1,915,636 Loans held for sale

188,316

142,801

125,182

95,108

49,474 Loans:



















Originated loans

6,331,914

5,922,879

5,494,738

4,888,357

4,349,627 Acquired loans

5,544,995

5,925,596

6,278,686

6,667,101

3,850,312 Purchased Credit Deteriorated ("PCD") loans

150,322

135,468

142,982

157,303

149,456 Total gross loans

12,027,231

11,983,943

11,916,406

11,712,761

8,349,395 Allowance for credit losses

(158,733)

(40,655)

(41,991)

(40,653)

(40,052) Loans, net of allowance

11,868,498

11,943,288

11,874,415

11,672,108

8,309,343 Premises, equipment and right of use assets, net

329,533

328,869

327,977

324,974

248,625 Goodwill

1,204,417

1,204,417

1,204,417

1,204,417

802,880 Core deposit intangible

87,295

91,157

95,175

99,200

63,511 Bank owned life insurance

331,713

330,155

328,736

326,689

269,144 OREO

9,942

5,092

6,558

5,881

5,981 Deferred income tax asset, net

37,687

28,786

37,921

44,637

38,030 Market value of derivatives hedged

831,891

273,068

367,950

229,735

130,122 Other assets

217,487

209,720

223,329

192,346

159,088 Total Assets

$18,596,292

$17,142,025

$17,420,376

$17,036,597

$12,587,637





















Liabilities and Equity



















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing

$4,164,091

$3,929,183

$4,081,078

$3,990,883

$3,152,251 Interest bearing

2,650,252

2,613,933

2,430,149

2,493,870

1,813,028 Total checking accounts

6,814,343

6,543,116

6,511,227

6,484,753

4,965,279 Money market accounts

3,519,441

3,525,571

3,648,449

3,569,025

2,156,667 Savings deposits

894,332

811,150

780,052

725,124

703,949 Time deposits

2,893,383

2,256,555

2,423,335

2,433,183

1,921,130 Total deposits

14,121,499

13,136,392

13,363,063

13,212,085

9,747,025 Federal funds purchased

255,433

379,193

259,077

276,963

303,017 Other borrowings

364,092

325,484

423,662

310,595

302,534 Reserve for unfunded commitments

7,110

—

—

—

— Market value of derivatives hedged

842,451

275,033

371,889

231,735

130,790 Other liabilities

135,455

129,205

144,983

114,707

76,719 Stockholders' equity:



















Common stockholders' equity

2,870,252

2,896,718

2,857,702

2,878,377

2,027,552 Noncontrolling interest

—

—

—

12,135

— Total equity

2,870,252

2,896,718

2,857,702

2,890,512

2,027,552





















Total Liabilities and Equity

$18,596,292

$17,142,025

$17,420,376

$17,036,597

$12,587,637



Note: Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation format.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

The table below summarizes selected financial data for the periods presented.





Three Months Ended



Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019 Selected financial data



















Return on average assets (annualized)

0.82%

1.63%

1.27%

1.30%

1.47% Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (Non-GAAP) (1)

0.82%

1.66%

1.57%

1.59%

1.63%





















Return on average common equity (annualized)

4.94%

9.80%

7.56%

7.63%

9.05% Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP) (1)

4.95%

9.95%

9.34%

9.31%

10.03%





















Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP) (1)

9.87%

18.77%

14.61%

14.95%

16.80% Adjusted return on average tangible equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP) (1)

9.88%

19.05%

17.85%

18.04%

18.54%





















Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (Non-GAAP) (1)

58.5%

54.3%

62.3%

61.9%

58.7% Adjusted efficiency ratio, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (1)

54.9%

52.1%

51.9%

51.7%

52.3%





















Dividend payout

50.0%

19.6%

25.6%

26.2%

23.9% Loan / deposit ratio

85.2%

91.2%

89.2%

88.7%

85.7% Common stockholders' equity (to total assets)

15.4%

16.9%

16.4%

16.9%

16.1% Common equity per common share

$23.12

$23.14

$22.67

$22.31

$21.14 Common tangible equity per common share (Non-GAAP) (1)

$12.68

$12.76

$12.32

$12.17

$12.08 Common tangible equity (to total tangible assets) (Non-GAAP) (1)

9.1%

10.1%

9.6%

10.0%

9.9% Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

9.7%

9.7%

9.5%

9.9%

10.3%





(1) See reconciliation tables starting on page 9, Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

IMPACT OF ADOPTION OF CURRENT EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES ("CECL")

CECL Impact on Adoption Date

The Company adopted CECL effective January 1, 2020. The final adoption model resulted in an increase to ACL as a percentage of total loans by 62 bps. This increase included the reclassification of the credit mark on PCD loans from loan discount to ACL. In addition, the Company recorded a reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $6 million and a reserve for credit losses on held to maturity securities of $10 thousand. The impact to retained earnings, net of deferred taxes, of the increase in ACL, reserve for the unfunded commitments and credit losses on debt securities held to maturity was $48 million, resulting in 28 bps reduction in tangible common equity as a percentage of total tangible assets (non-GAAP). See table on page 12, Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the impact of CECL adoption on the tangible common equity ratio.

The table below summarizes the CECL impact on ACL as a percentage of total loans.

Loan Balance

Dec. 31, 2019



Non-PCD loans

$11,848,475



PCD loans

135,468



Total loans

$11,983,943











Impact of CECL ACL

Dec. 31, 2019

Adoption Non-PCD loans

$40,429

$57,604 PCD loans

226

17,004 Total ACL on loans

$40,655

$74,608











ACL increase over total loans post CECL implementation

0.62%













Loan Portfolio

The table below summarizes the Company's loan portfolio over the most recent five-quarter ends.





Ending Balance



Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019 Real estate loans



















Residential

$2,580,019

$2,558,339

$2,530,119

$2,536,324

$1,818,228 Commercial

6,484,256

6,406,684

6,297,425

6,153,379

4,481,375 Land, development and construction loans

934,461

1,004,578

1,061,701

1,057,532

658,373 Total real estate loans

9,998,736

9,969,601

9,889,245

9,747,235

6,957,976 Commercial loans

1,788,282

1,762,416

1,772,266

1,714,121

1,181,628 Consumer and other loans

235,259

247,407

250,225

247,049

206,754 Total loans before unearned fees and costs

12,022,277

11,979,424

11,911,736

11,708,405

8,346,358 Unearned fees and costs

4,954

4,519

4,670

4,356

3,037





















Total Loans

$12,027,231

$11,983,943

$11,916,406

$11,712,761

$8,349,395

Loan production

DEPOSITS





Ending Balance Deposit mix

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019 Checking accounts



















Non-interest bearing

$4,164,091

$3,929,183

$4,081,078

$3,990,883

$3,152,251 Interest bearing

2,650,252

2,613,933

2,430,149

2,493,870

1,813,028 Savings deposits

894,332

811,150

780,052

725,124

703,949 Money market accounts

3,519,441

3,525,571

3,648,449

3,569,025

2,156,667 Time deposits

2,893,383

2,256,555

2,423,335

2,433,183

1,921,130 Total deposits

$14,121,499

$13,136,392

$13,363,063

$13,212,085

$9,747,025





















Non time deposits as percentage of total deposits

80%

83%

82%

82%

80% Time deposits as percentage of total deposits

20%

17%

18%

18%

20% Total deposits

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

NET INTEREST MARGIN

The Company's NIM decreased 8 bps from 4.25% in the previous quarter to 4.17% during the current quarter, primarily as a result of reduced accretion (5 bps) and a decline in loan yields due to a reduction in the federal funds rate and in LIBOR rates. The first quarter 2020 loan accretion of $15,834 impacted NIM by 43 bps, as compared with the previous quarter's $18,093, which increased NIM by 48 bps. Interest earning assets yield excluding loan accretion in the current quarter decreased by 10 bps compared with the previous quarter, which was offset by a decrease of 7 bps in cost of deposits.

The table below summarizes yields and costs by various interest earning asset and interest bearing liability account types for the current quarter, the previous calendar quarter and the same quarter last year.



Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2020



Dec. 31, 2019



Mar. 31, 2019



Average

Interest

Average



Average

Interest

Average



Average

Interest

Average



Balance

Inc/Exp

Rate



Balance

Inc/Exp

Rate



Balance

Inc/Exp

Rate

Originated loans (1) $6,196,409

$72,890

4.73%



$5,819,393

$71,101

4.85%



$4,243,258

$50,907

4.87%

Acquired loans (1) 5,733,217

76,683

5.38%



6,115,107

88,716

5.76%



3,964,231

55,561

5.68%

PCD loans 153,738

11,544

30.20%



138,584

8,224

23.54%



155,584

10,140

26.43%

Taxable securities 1,895,781

12,534

2.66%



1,803,467

11,664

2.57%



1,707,002

12,286

2.92%

Tax-exempt securities (1) 220,310

1,980

3.61%



221,438

1,948

3.49%



220,244

1,940

3.57%

Fed funds sold and other 673,552

1,813

1.08%



681,768

2,783

1.62%



289,347

1,995

2.80%

Total interest earning assets (1) $14,873,007

$177,444

4.80%



$14,779,757

$184,436

4.95%



$10,579,666

$132,829

5.09%











































Non-interest earnings assets 2,554,559











2,531,319











1,747,886









Total assets $17,427,566











$17,311,076











$12,327,552



















































Interest bearing deposits $9,224,690

$19,836

0.86%



$9,207,290

$22,276

0.96%



$6,430,085

$13,323

0.84%

Fed funds purchased 300,539

1,133

1.52%



304,489

1,330

1.73%



259,590

1,618

2.53%

Other borrowings 310,298

1,440

1.87%



271,812

1,312

1.92%



402,624

2,596

2.61%

Corporate and subordinated debentures 71,348

997

5.62%



71,335

1,029

5.72%



32,459

570

7.12%

Total interest bearing liabilities $9,906,875

$23,406

0.95%



$9,854,926

$25,947

1.04%



$7,124,758

$18,107

1.03%











































Non-interest bearing deposits 4,035,991











4,081,634











3,032,471









All other liabilities 602,056











494,914











169,912









Total equity 2,882,644











2,879,602











2,000,411









Total liabilities and equity $17,427,566











$17,311,076











$12,327,552



















































Net Interest Spread (1)







3.85%











3.91%











4.06%

Net Interest Margin (1)







4.17%











4.25%











4.40%











































Cost of Total Deposits







0.60%











0.67%











0.57%







(1) Tax equivalent yield (Non-GAAP); see reconciliation tables starting on page 9, Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Note: Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation format.

The table below summarizes accretion income for the periods presented.



Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019 PCD accretion $9,157

$5,908

$5,418

$5,248

$7,904 Non-PCD accretion 6,677

12,185

8,151

10,335

4,951 Total loan accretion $15,834

$18,093

$13,569

$15,583

$12,855

The table below compares the unpaid principal balance and the carrying balance (book balance) of the Company's total Acquired and PCD loans at March 31, 2020.





Principal

Carrying

Total Loan







Balance

Balance

Discount(1)

Percentage Acquired loans

$5,589,475

$5,544,995

($44,480)

0.8% PCD loans

187,020

150,322

(36,698)

19.6% Total purchased loans

$5,776,495

$5,695,317

($81,178)

1.4%







(1) Represents a non-credit discount.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income increased $5,461 to $55,790 during the current quarter compared to $50,329 in the previous quarter. The increase is mainly attributable to higher interest rate swap and fixed income revenue in the correspondent banking division and mortgage banking revenue. The table below summarizes the Company's non-interest income for the periods indicated.

Condensed Consolidated Non-Interest Income (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019 Correspondent banking revenue

$27,808

$23,346

$21,018

$11,534

$9,000 Mortgage banking revenue

10,973

9,113

9,444

6,803

4,193 SBA revenue

1,403

1,785

1,411

1,252

688 Wealth management related revenue

831

878

801

875

607 Service charges on deposit accounts

7,522

7,993

7,990

7,507

6,678 Debit, prepaid, ATM and merchant card related fees

3,667

3,082

3,923

6,376

5,018 Other non-interest income

3,586

4,119

3,901

3,601

3,099 Subtotal

$55,790

$50,316

$48,488

$37,948

$29,283 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale

—

13

—

(5)

17 Total Non-Interest Income

$55,790

$50,329

$48,488

$37,943

$29,300



Note: Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation format.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

Excluding merger-related expenses, non-interest expense increased $6,471 in the first quarter to $119,721 compared to the previous quarter. The increase was primarily driven by a $4,104 increase in salary, wage and benefit expenses which were largely due to increases of approximately $3.0 million and $1.2 million in health insurance and payroll taxes, respectively. Bank regulatory related expenses increased by $1,084. The Company also recorded $1,027 in credit loss expense for unfunded commitments during the current quarter as a result of increase in potential credit losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The table below summarizes the Company's non-interest expense for the periods indicated.

Condensed Consolidated Non-Interest Expense (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019 Salaries, wages and employee benefits

$77,077

$72,973

$71,352

$67,516

$48,393 Occupancy expense

7,346

7,267

7,729

7,752

5,602 Depreciation of premises and equipment

4,045

4,151

3,887

3,550

2,850 Marketing expenses

2,158

1,958

1,765

1,797

2,020 Data processing expenses

5,617

5,242

5,182

5,525

3,656 Legal, auditing and other professional fees

2,682

2,958

2,364

2,106

1,442 Bank regulatory related expenses

1,807

723

635

2,074

1,616 Debit, ATM and merchant card related expenses

1,598

1,362

1,382

1,304

1,453 Credit related expenses

944

879

795

760

729 Amortization of intangibles

4,535

4,552

4,229

4,435

2,814 Impairment on bank property held for sale

31

808

506

315

107 Credit loss expense for unfunded commitments

1,027

—

—

—

— Other expenses

10,854

10,377

10,216

9,116

7,426 Subtotal

$119,721

$113,250

$110,042

$106,250

$78,108 Merger-related expenses

3,051

159

16,994

15,739

6,365 Total Non-Interest Expense

$122,772

$113,409

$127,036

$121,989

$84,473



Note: Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation format.

CREDIT QUALITY AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $89,762 at March 31, 2020, compared to $43,870 at December 31, 2019. NPAs as a percentage of total assets increased to 0.48% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.26% at December 31, 2019 and 0.33% at March 31, 2019. With the adoption of ASC 326 and the new accounting treatment for PCD loans, the Company began to include non-accrual PCD loans in its non-performing assets and related credit metrics starting with the current quarter. Previous periods do not include PCD loans as these loans were not considered non-performing under ASC 310-30.

The table below summarizes selected credit quality data for the periods indicated.





Ending Balance Non-Performing Assets (1)

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019 Non-accrual loans, non-PCD loans

$45,305

$36,916

$39,048

$26,334

$35,181 Non-accrual loans, PCD loans

33,893

—

—

—

— Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest

535

1,692

473

—

— Total non-performing loans ("NPLs")

79,733

38,608

39,521

26,334

35,181 Other real estate owned ("OREO")

9,942

5,092

6,558

5,881

5,981 Repossessed assets other than real estate

87

170

258

236

313 Total non-performing assets

$89,762

$43,870

$46,337

$32,451

$41,475

























Three Months Ended



Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019





















Asset Quality Ratios (1)



















Non-performing loans as percentage of total loans

0.66%

0.33%

0.34%

0.23%

0.43% Non-performing assets as percentage of total assets

0.48%

0.26%

0.27%

0.19%

0.33% Non-performing assets as percentage of loans and OREO plus other repossessed assets

0.75%

0.37%

0.39%

0.28%

0.51% Loans past due 30 thru 89 days and accruing interest as a percentage of total loans

0.53%

0.48%

0.52%

0.44%

0.42% Allowance for credit losses as percentage of NPLs

199%

105%

106%

154%

113% Net charge-offs

$1,444

$4,384

$2,354

$2,191

$771 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the period on an annualized basis

0.05%

0.15%

0.08%

0.08%

0.04%





(1) The three months ended December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2019 exclude PCD (formally PCI) loans.

The ACL totaled $158,733 at March 31, 2020, compared to $40,655 at December 31, 2019, an increase of $118,078 due to the effect of CECL adoption of $74,608, provision for credit losses of $44,914 and net charge-offs of $1,444. The changes in the Company's ACL components between March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 are summarized in the table below (unaudited).





Three Months Ended Allowance for credit losses (unaudited)

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019 Loans, excluding PCD loans







Allowance at beginning of period

$40,429

$41,758 Effect of adopting ASC 326 (CECL)

57,604

— Charge-offs

(2,350)

(5,324) Recoveries

1,201

940 Net charge-offs

(1,149)

(4,384) Provision for credit losses

43,919

3,055 Allowance at end of period for loans other than PCD loans

$140,803

$40,429









PCD loans







Allowance at beginning of period

$226

$233 Effect of adopting ASC 326 (CECL)

17,004

— Charge-offs

(1,257)

— Recoveries

962

— Net charge-offs

(295)

— Provision (recovery) for credit losses

995

(7) Allowance at end of period for







PCD loans

$17,930

$226 Total allowance at end of period

$158,733

$40,655

EXPLANATION OF CERTAIN UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net income, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income, adjusted net income per share diluted, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, return on average tangible equity, adjusted return on average tangible equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income, adjusted non-interest expense, adjusted net-interest income, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, common tangible equity per common share, tax equivalent yields on loans, securities and earning assets, and tax equivalent net interest spread and margin, which we refer to "Non-GAAP financial measures." The tables below provide reconciliations between these Non-GAAP measures and net income, interest income, net interest income and tax equivalent basis interest income and net interest income, return on average assets, return on average equity, the efficiency ratio, total stockholders' equity and tangible common equity, as applicable.

Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and enhance investors' understanding of the Company's core business and performance without the impact of merger-related expenses and provision for credit losses. Management believes it is appropriate to exclude merger-related expenses because those costs are specific to each acquisition, vary based upon the size, complexity and other specifics of each acquisition, and are not indicative of the costs to operate the Company's core business. In addition, management excludes provision for credit losses from pre-tax income to present the periods on a more comparable basis without the effect of the higher provision for credit losses resulting from the adoption of CECL and COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-GAAP measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these Non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (unaudited):





Three months ended



Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)



















Net income (GAAP)

$35,432

$71,132

$55,098

$54,523

$44,643 (Gain) loss on sale of securities available for sale, net of tax

—

(10)

—

4

(13) Merger-related expenses, net of tax

2,332

122

12,939

11,962

4,833 Deferred tax asset write down

—

987

—

—

— Tax benefit adjustments(1)

(2,273)

—

—

—

— Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$35,491

$72,231

$68,037

$66,489

$49,463





















Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (Non-GAAP)



















Net income (GAAP)

$35,432

$71,132

$55,098

$54,523

$44,643 Income tax provision

6,025

20,665

17,006

16,721

13,306 Provision for credit losses

44,914

3,048

3,692

2,792

1,053 Credit loss for unfunded commitments

1,027

—

—

—

— Gross gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale

—

13

—

(5)

17 Gross merger-related expenses

3,051

159

16,994

15,739

6,365 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (Non-GAAP)

$90,449

$95,017

$92,790

$89,770

$65,384





















Adjusted net income per share - Diluted



















Earnings per share - Diluted (GAAP)

$0.28

$0.56

$0.43

$0.42

$0.46 Effect to adjust for merger-related expenses, net of tax

0.02

—

0.10

0.09

0.05 Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset write down

—

0.01

—

—

— Effect to adjust for tax benefit adjustments(1)

(0.02)

—

—

—

— Adjusted net income per share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$0.28

$0.57

$0.53

$0.51

$0.51





















Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)



















Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.82%

1.63%

1.27%

1.30%

1.47% Effect to adjust for merger-related expenses, net of tax

0.05%

—

0.30%

0.29%

0.16% Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset write down

—

0.03%

—

—

— Effect to adjust for tax benefit adjustments(1)

(0.05)%

—

—

—

— Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.82%

1.66%

1.57%

1.59%

1.63%





(1) Tax benefit adjustment on net operating loss carryback available under the CARES Act.

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)





Three months ended



Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019 Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)



















Return on average equity (GAAP)

4.94%

9.80%

7.56%

7.63%

9.05% Effect to adjust for merger and acquisition related expenses, net of tax

0.33%

0.02%

1.78%

1.68%

0.98% Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset write down

—

0.13%

—

—

— Effect to adjust for tax benefit adjustments(1)

(0.32)%

—

—

—

— Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

4.95%

9.95%

9.34%

9.31%

10.03%





















Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



















Net income (GAAP)

$35,432

$71,132

$55,098

$54,523

$44,643 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax

3,466

3,491

3,220

3,371

2,136 Adjusted net income for average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)

$38,898

$74,623

$58,318

$57,894

$46,779





















Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$2,882,644

$2,879,606

$2,902,333

$2,876,244

$2,000,411 Average noncontrolling interest

—

—

(11,723)

(11,844)

— Average goodwill

(1,204,417)

(1,204,417)

(1,204,417)

(1,203,052)

(802,880) Average core deposit intangible

(89,175)

(93,355)

(97,483)

(103,369)

(65,116) Average other intangibles

(4,275)

(4,644)

(4,682)

(4,602)

(2,934) Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)

$1,584,777

$1,577,190

$1,584,028

$1,553,377

$1,129,481





















Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP)

9.87%

18.77%

14.61%

14.95%

16.80%





















Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



















Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)

9.87%

18.77%

14.61%

14.95%

16.80% Effect to adjust for merger-related expenses, net of tax

0.59%

0.03%

3.24%

3.09%

1.74% Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset write down

—

0.25%

—

—

— Effect to adjust for tax benefit adjustments(1)

(0.58)%

—

—

—

— Adjusted return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)

9.88%

19.05%

17.85%

18.04%

18.54%





















Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (Non-GAAP)



















Non-interest income (GAAP)

$55,790

$50,329

$48,488

$37,943

$29,300





















Net interest income before provision (GAAP)

$153,353

$157,925

$154,947

$158,681

$114,175 Total tax equivalent adjustment

685

564

491

495

547 Adjusted net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$154,038

$158,489

$155,438

$159,176

$114,722





















Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$122,772

$113,409

$127,036

$121,989

$84,473 Amortization of intangibles

(4,535)

(4,552)

(4,229)

(4,435)

(2,814) Merger and acquisition related expenses

(3,051)

(159)

(16,994)

(15,739)

(6,365) Adjusted non-interest expense (Non-GAAP)

$115,186

$108,698

$105,813

$101,815

$75,294





















Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

58.5%

54.3%

62.3%

61.9%

58.7%





















Adjusted efficiency ratio, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

54.9%

52.1%

51.9%

51.7%

52.3%





(1) Tax benefit adjustment on net operating loss carryback available under the CARES Act.

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)





Ending Balance



Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)



















Total common stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$2,870,252

$2,896,718

$2,857,702

$2,878,377

$2,027,552 Goodwill

(1,204,417)

(1,204,417)

(1,204,417)

(1,204,417)

(802,880) Core deposit intangible

(87,295)

(91,157)

(95,175)

(99,200)

(63,511) Other intangibles

(4,131)

(4,507)

(4,700)

(4,620)

(2,996) Common tangible equity (Non-GAAP)

$1,574,409

$1,596,637

$1,553,410

$1,570,140

$1,158,165





















Total assets (GAAP)

$18,596,292

$17,142,025

$17,420,376

$17,036,597

$12,587,637 Goodwill

(1,204,417)

(1,204,417)

(1,204,417)

(1,204,417)

(802,880) Core deposit intangible

(87,295)

(91,157)

(95,175)

(99,200)

(63,511) Other intangibles

(4,131)

(4,507)

(4,700)

(4,620)

(2,996) Total tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$17,300,449

$15,841,944

$16,116,084

$15,728,360

$11,718,250





















Common tangible equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

9.1%

10.1%

9.6%

10.0%

9.9% Common tangible equity per common share (Non-GAAP)

$12.68

$12.76

$12.32

$12.17

$12.08

























Three months ended











Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019







Tax equivalent yields (Non-GAAP)



















Originated loans

$72,489

$70,784

$50,621







Acquired loans

76,642

88,677

55,524







PCD loans

11,544

8,224

10,140







Taxable securities

12,534

11,665

12,286







Tax-exempt securities

1,737

1,739

1,716







Fed funds sold and other

1,813

2,783

1,995







Interest income (GAAP)

$176,759

$183,872

$132,282







Tax equivalent adjustment for originated loans

401

316

286







Tax equivalent adjustment for acquired loans

41

39

37







Tax equivalent adjustment for tax-exempt securities

243

209

224







Tax equivalent adjustments

685

564

547







Interest income (tax equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

$177,444

$184,436

$132,829





























Net interest income (GAAP)

$153,353

$157,925

$114,175







Tax equivalent adjustments

685

564

547







Net interest income (tax equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

$154,038

$158,489

$114,722





























Yield on originated loans

4.71%

4.83%

4.84%







Effect from tax equivalent adjustment

0.02%

0.02%

0.03%







Yield on originated loans - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

4.73%

4.85%

4.87%





























Yield on acquired loans

5.38%

5.75%

5.68%







Effect from tax equivalent adjustment

—

—

—







Yield on acquired loans - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

5.38%

5.76%

5.68%





























Yield on tax exempted securities

3.17%

3.12%

3.16%







Effect from tax equivalent adjustment

0.44%

0.37%

0.41%







Yield on tax exempted securities - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

3.61%

3.49%

3.57%





























Yield on interest earning assets (GAAP)

4.78%

4.94%

5.07%







Effect from tax equivalent adjustments

0.02%

0.01%

0.02%







Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

4.80%

4.95%

5.09%





























Net interest spread (GAAP)

3.83%

3.90%

4.04%







Effect for tax equivalent adjustments

0.02%

0.01%

0.02%







Net interest spread (Non-GAAP)

3.85%

3.91%

4.06%





























Net interest margin (GAAP)

4.15%

4.24%

4.38%







Effect from tax equivalent adjustments

0.02%

0.01%

0.02%







Net interest margin - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

4.17%

4.25%

4.40%





























Net interest margin - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

4.17%

4.25%

4.40%







Effect of loan accretion

(0.43%)

(0.48%)

(0.50%)







Net interest margin excluding loan accretion (Non-GAAP)

3.74%

3.77%

3.90%









Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

Adjusted Common Tangible Equity per Common Share (Non-GAAP) post CECL Adoption











Total common stockholders' equity (GAAP) at Dec. 31, 2019 2,896,718

Goodwill (1,204,417)

Core deposit intangible (91,157)

Other intangibles (4,507)

Common tangible equity (Non-GAAP) at Dec. 31, 2019 1,596,637

CECL impact (47,751)

Adjusted Common tangible equity (Non-GAAP) at Jan. 1, 2020 1,548,886







Total assets (GAAP) at Dec. 31, 2019 17,142,025

Goodwill (1,204,417)

Core deposit intangible (91,157)

Other intangibles (4,507)

Total tangible assets (Non-GAAP) at Dec. 31, 2019 15,841,944

Increase in ACL (excluding PCD loans) (57,614)

Increase in deferred tax asset 15,947

Adjusted Total tangible assets (Non-GAAP) at Jan. 1, 2020 15,800,277







TCE ratio post CECL implementation 9.80%

Actual TCE ratio at Dec. 31, 2019 10.08%

Net change (0.28)%

About CenterState Bank Corporation

CenterState operates as one of the leading Southeastern regional bank franchises headquartered in the state of Florida. Both CenterState and its nationally chartered bank subsidiary, CenterState Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), are based in Winter Haven, Florida, between Orlando and Tampa. With over $18 billion in assets, the Bank provides traditional retail, commercial, mortgage, wealth management and SBA services throughout its Florida, Georgia and Alabama branch network and customer relationships in neighboring states. The Bank also has a national footprint, serving clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.

For additional information contact John C. Corbett (CEO), Stephen D. Young (COO) or William E. Matthews (CFO) at 863-293-4710.

