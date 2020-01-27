CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results



















































Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,







2019



2018



2019



2018







Reported

Adjusted (4)

(Non-

GAAP)



Reported

Adjusted (4)

(Non-

GAAP)



Reported

Adjusted (4)

(Non-

GAAP)



Reported

Adjusted (4)

(Non-

GAAP)































Net income

$71,132

$72,231



$50,651

$51,913



$225,396

$256,220



$156,435

$182,571



Return on average assets

1.63%

1.66%



1.64%

1.68%



1.42%

1.61%



1.43%

1.67%



Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)(1)

18.8%

19.1%



19.8%

20.2%



16.2%

18.4%



17.7%

20.5%



Earnings per share diluted

$0.56

$0.57



$0.52

$0.54



$1.87

$2.13



$1.76

$2.06



Efficiency ratio, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)(1)

54.3%

52.1%



53.4%

50.3%



59.3%

51.9%



60.0%

51.4%



















































(1) See reconciliation tables starting on page 9, Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (2) Revenue is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income. (3) Non-interest income excludes gain or loss on sale of available for sale securities. (4) Performance metrics presented above are adjusted for gain or loss on sale of available for sale securities, merger-related expenses, deferred tax asset write down, gain on sale of deposits and amortization of intangible assets, which for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, represent direct severance, system terminations, and legal and professional fees, that are not duplicative of current operations, and other items. See reconciliation tables starting on page 9, Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited)

Condensed consolidated income statements (unaudited) are shown below for the periods indicated.















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018



Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018 Interest income





























Loans

$167,685

$166,479

$167,676

$116,285

$116,754



$618,125

$405,881 Investment securities

13,404

13,472

14,453

14,002

13,516



55,331

49,122 Federal Funds sold and other

2,783

3,974

3,124

1,995

1,911



11,876

5,629 Total interest income

183,872

183,925

185,253

132,282

132,181



685,332

460,632 Interest expense





























Deposits

22,276

24,463

23,037

13,323

12,360



83,099

33,260 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

278

293

299

236

203



1,106

632 Other borrowed funds

2,880

3,680

2,679

3,978

3,289



13,217

11,445 Corporate debentures

513

542

557

570

647



2,182

2,213 Interest expense

25,947

28,978

26,572

18,107

16,499



99,604

47,550 Net interest income

157,925

154,947

158,681

114,175

115,682



585,728

413,082 Provision for loan losses

3,048

3,692

2,792

1,053

2,100



10,585

8,283 Net interest income after loan loss provision

154,877

151,255

155,889

113,122

113,582



575,143

404,799































Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale

13

—

(5)

17

—



25

(22) Gain on sale of deposits

—

—

—

—

—



—

611 All other non-interest income

50,316

48,488

37,948

29,283

32,396



166,035

104,538 Total non-interest income

50,329

48,488

37,943

29,300

32,396



166,060

105,127































Merger related expenses

159

16,994

15,739

6,365

1,668



39,257

34,912 All other non-interest expense

113,250

110,042

106,250

78,108

77,852



407,650

277,555 Total non-interest expense

113,409

127,036

121,989

84,473

79,520



446,907

312,467































Income before income tax

91,797

72,707

71,843

57,949

66,458



294,296

197,459 Income tax provision

20,665

17,006

16,721

13,306

15,807



67,698

41,024 Net income before earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

71,132

55,701

55,122

44,643

50,651



226,598

156,435 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

—

603

599

—

—



1,202

— Net income

$71,132

$55,098

$54,523

$44,643

$50,651



$225,396

$156,435 Net income attributable to CenterState Bank Corporation

$71,109

$55,077

$54,502

$44,620

$50,619



$225,308

$156,319































Earnings per share - Basic

$0.57

$0.43

$0.42

$0.47

$0.53



$1.88

$1.78 Earnings per share - Diluted

$0.56

$0.43

$0.42

$0.46

$0.52



$1.87

$1.76 Dividends per share

$0.11

$0.11

$0.11

$0.11

$0.10



$0.44

$0.40 Average common shares outstanding (basic)

125,147

127,840

129,848

95,741

95,603



119,747

87,641 Average common shares outstanding (diluted)

126,082

128,739

130,768

96,501

96,450



120,604

88,759 Common shares outstanding at period end

125,174

126,037

129,006

95,913

95,680



125,174

95,680 Effective tax rate

22.51%

23.59%

23.47%

22.96%

23.78%



23.10%

20.78%

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

Presented below are condensed consolidated balance sheets for the periods indicated.









Ending Balance Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$326,168

$598,808

$399,952

$256,580

$135,352 Fed funds sold and Fed Reserve Bank deposits

163,890

238,470

437,386

339,223

231,981 Trading securities

4,987

4,273

651

—

1,737 Investment securities:



















Available for sale

1,886,724

1,779,956

1,792,757

1,701,396

1,727,348 Held to maturity

202,903

207,209

210,756

214,240

216,833 Total investment securities

2,089,627

1,987,165

2,003,513

1,915,636

1,944,181 Loans held for sale

142,801

125,182

95,108

49,474

40,399 Loans:



















Originated loans

5,922,879

5,494,738

4,888,357

4,349,627

4,108,656 Acquired loans

5,925,596

6,278,686

6,667,101

3,850,312

4,072,877 Purchased Credit Impaired ("PCI") loans

135,468

142,982

157,303

149,456

158,971 Total gross loans

11,983,943

11,916,406

11,712,761

8,349,395

8,340,504 Allowance for loan losses

(40,655)

(41,991)

(40,653)

(40,052)

(39,770) Loans, net of allowance

11,943,288

11,874,415

11,672,108

8,309,343

8,300,734 Premises, equipment and right of use assets, net

328,869

327,977

324,974

248,625

227,454 Goodwill

1,204,417

1,204,417

1,204,417

802,880

802,880 Core deposit intangible

91,157

95,175

99,200

63,511

66,225 Bank owned life insurance

330,155

328,736

326,689

269,144

267,820 OREO

5,092

6,558

5,881

5,981

2,909 Deferred income tax asset, net

28,786

37,921

44,637

38,030

51,462 Other assets

482,788

591,279

422,081

289,210

264,454 Total Assets

$17,142,025

$17,420,376

$17,036,597

$12,587,637

$12,337,588





















Liabilities and Equity



















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing

$3,929,183

$4,081,078

$3,990,883

$3,152,251

$2,923,640 Interest bearing

2,613,933

2,430,149

2,493,870

1,813,028

1,811,006 Total checking accounts

6,543,116

6,511,227

6,484,753

4,965,279

4,734,646 Money market accounts

3,525,571

3,648,449

3,569,025

2,156,667

2,216,571 Savings deposits

811,150

780,052

725,124

703,949

704,159 Time deposits

2,256,555

2,423,335

2,433,183

1,921,130

1,821,960 Total deposits

13,136,392

13,363,063

13,212,085

9,747,025

9,477,336 Federal funds purchased

379,193

259,077

276,963

303,017

294,360 Other borrowings

325,484

423,662

310,595

302,534

451,187 Other liabilities

404,238

516,872

346,442

207,509

143,361 Stockholders' equity:



















Common stockholders' equity

2,896,718

2,857,702

2,878,377

2,027,552

1,971,344 Noncontrolling interest

—

—

12,135

—

— Total equity

2,896,718

2,857,702

2,890,512

2,027,552

1,971,344





















Total Liabilities and Equity

$17,142,025

$17,420,376

$17,036,597

$12,587,637

$12,337,588

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

The table below summarizes selected financial data for the periods presented.















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

2019

Sep. 30,

2019

Jun. 30,

2019

Mar. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018



Dec. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018 Selected financial data





























Return on average assets (annualized)

1.63%

1.27%

1.30%

1.47%

1.64%



1.42%

1.43% Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (Non-GAAP) (1)

1.66%

1.57%

1.59%

1.63%

1.68%



1.61%

1.67%































Return on average common equity (annualized)

9.80%

7.56%

7.63%

9.05%

10.38%



8.47%

9.41% Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP) (1)

9.95%

9.34%

9.31%

10.03%

10.64%



9.63%

10.98%































Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP) (1)

18.77%

14.61%

14.95%

16.80%

19.78%



16.25%

17.68% Adjusted return on average tangible equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP) (1)

19.05%

17.85%

18.04%

18.54%

20.25%



18.36%

20.49%































Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (Non-GAAP) (1)

54.3%

62.3%

61.9%

58.7%

53.4%



59.3%

60.0% Adjusted efficiency ratio, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (1)

52.1%

51.9%

51.7%

52.3%

50.3%



51.9%

51.4%































Dividend payout

19.6%

25.6%

26.2%

23.9%

19.2%



23.5%

22.7% Loan / deposit ratio

91.2%

89.2%

88.7%

85.7%

88.0%









Common stockholders' equity (to total assets)

16.9%

16.4%

16.9%

16.1%

16.0%









Common equity per common share

$23.14

$22.67

$22.31

$21.14

$20.60









Common tangible equity per common share (Non-GAAP) (1)

$12.76

$12.32

$12.17

$12.08

$11.49









Common tangible equity (to total tangible assets) (Non-GAAP) (1)

10.1%

9.6%

10.0%

9.9%

9.6%









Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

9.7%

9.5%

9.9%

10.3%

10.1%















(1) See reconciliation tables starting on page 9, Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

ESTIMATED IMPACT OF ADOPTION OF CURRENT EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES ("CECL")

The Company continues to evaluate the impact of the adoption of CECL. Based on the most recent analysis, the Company expects the Allowance for Loan Losses ("ALLL") as a percentage of total loans to increase in the range of 50 bps to 70 bps, as a result of the adoption of CECL. This increase includes the reclassification of the credit mark on Purchased Credit Deteriorated ("PCD") loans from loan discount to Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL"). In addition, the Company estimates a reserve for potential losses on unfunded commitments to be in the range of $5 to $10 million, which will be recorded as a liability. Based on these ranges, the impact to retained earnings, net of deferred taxes, for the increase in ACL, reserve for the unfunded commitments and expected credit losses on debt securities is estimated to be in the range of $35 to $60 million, resulting in a range of 20 bps to 35 bps reduction in tangible common equity as a percentage of total tangible assets. The estimates on the potential impact of the adoption of CECL on the Company's financial statements are based on ongoing analyses, current expectations and forecasted economic conditions. These estimates are contingent upon continued refinement of assumptions, methodologies and judgments, which the Company will finalize in the first quarter 2020.



LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the Company's loan portfolio over the most recent five-quarter ends.









Ending Balance



Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018 Real estate loans



















Residential

$2,558,339

$2,530,119

$2,536,324

$1,818,228

$1,760,918 Commercial

6,406,684

6,297,425

6,153,379

4,481,375

4,541,434 Land, development and construction loans

1,004,578

1,061,701

1,057,532

658,373

642,590 Total real estate loans

9,969,601

9,889,245

9,747,235

6,957,976

6,944,942 Commercial loans

1,762,416

1,772,266

1,714,121

1,181,628

1,188,974 Consumer and other loans

247,407

250,225

247,049

206,754

203,895 Total loans before unearned fees and costs

11,979,424

11,911,736

11,708,405

8,346,358

8,337,811 Unearned fees and costs

4,519

4,670

4,356

3,037

2,693





















Total Loans

$11,983,943

$11,916,406

$11,712,761

$8,349,395

$8,340,504

DEPOSITS









Ending Balance Deposit mix

Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018 Checking accounts



















Non-interest bearing

$3,929,183

$4,081,078

$3,990,883

$3,152,251

$2,923,640 Interest bearing

2,613,933

2,430,149

2,493,870

1,813,028

1,811,006 Savings deposits

811,150

780,052

725,124

703,949

704,159 Money market accounts

3,525,571

3,648,449

3,569,025

2,156,667

2,216,571 Time deposits

2,256,555

2,423,335

2,433,183

1,921,130

1,821,960 Total deposits

$13,136,392

$13,363,063

$13,212,085

$9,747,025

$9,477,336





















Non time deposits as percentage of total deposits

83%

82%

82%

80%

81% Time deposits as percentage of total deposits

17%

18%

18%

20%

19% Total deposits

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

NET INTEREST MARGIN

The Company's NIM increased 6 bps from 4.19% in the previous quarter to 4.25% during the current quarter, primarily as a result of higher accretion income due to an increase in payoffs on acquired loans and a decline in the cost of interest bearing liabilities due to Federal Reserve rate cuts and a reduction in LIBOR rates. The tax equivalent yield on the originated loan portfolio decreased by 24 bps from the prior quarter to 4.85%. The tax equivalent yield on the securities portfolio decreased by 7 bps from 2.74% in the prior quarter to 2.67% during the current quarter. The total decrease in yield for the tax equivalent originated loan and securities, however, was offset by an increase in fourth quarter 2019 loan accretion to $18,093, which increased NIM by 48 bps, as compared with the previous quarter's $13,569, which increased NIM by 36 bps. The NIM was positively impacted by a 71 bps decrease in the cost of federal funds purchased as well as a 7 bps decrease in the cost of total deposits, a result of the Company's focus on reducing the cost of rate-sensitive deposits.

The table below summarizes yields and costs by various interest earning asset and interest bearing liability account types for the current quarter, the previous calendar quarter and the same quarter last year.



Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2019



Sep. 30, 2019



Dec. 31, 2018



Average Balance

Interest Inc/Exp

Average Rate



Average Balance

Interest Inc/Exp

Average Rate



Average Balance

Interest Inc/Exp

Average Rate

























Originated loans (1) $5,819,393

$71,101

4.85%



$5,301,936

$67,989

5.09%



$3,997,730

$48,036

4.77%

Acquired loans (1) 6,115,107

88,716

5.76%



6,482,939

91,127

5.58%



4,170,721

59,720

5.68%

PCI loans 138,584

8,224

23.54%



147,099

7,652

20.64%



162,813

9,448

23.02%

Taxable securities 1,803,467

11,664

2.57%



1,759,629

11,741

2.65%



1,665,809

11,833

2.82%

Tax-exempt securities (1) 221,438

1,948

3.49%



220,026

1,933

3.49%



216,936

1,964

3.59%

Fed funds sold and other 681,768

2,783

1.62%



790,635

3,974

1.99%



343,049

1,911

2.21%

Total interest earning assets (1) $14,779,757

$184,436

4.95%



$14,702,264

$184,416

4.98%



$10,557,058

$132,912

4.99%











































Non-interest earnings assets 2,531,319











2,490,042











1,681,312









Total assets $17,311,076











$17,192,306











$12,238,370



















































Interest bearing deposits $9,207,290

$22,275

0.96%



$9,166,386

$24,464

1.06%



$6,456,452

$12,360

0.76%

Fed funds purchased 304,489

1,330

1.73%



289,821

1,781

2.44%



235,696

1,499

2.52%

Other borrowings 310,436

1,829

2.34%



367,481

2,191

2.37%



326,337

1,993

2.42%

Corporate debentures 32,711

513

6.22%



32,622

542

6.59%



39,816

647

6.45%

Total interest bearing liabilities $9,854,926

$25,947

1.04%



$9,856,310

$28,978

1.17%



$7,058,301

$16,499

0.93%











































Non-interest bearing deposits 4,081,634











4,004,554











3,091,289









All other liabilities 494,914











429,109











153,628









Total equity 2,879,602











2,902,333











1,935,152









Total liabilities and equity $17,311,076











$17,192,306











$12,238,370



















































Net Interest Spread (1)







3.91%











3.81%











4.06%

Net Interest Margin (1)







4.25%











4.19%











4.37%











































Cost of Total Deposits







0.67%











0.74%











0.51%







(1) Tax equivalent yield (Non-GAAP); see reconciliation tables starting on page 9, Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

The table below summarizes accretion income for the periods presented.



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months

Ended

Dec. 31,

2019

Sep. 30,

2019

Jun. 30,

2019

Mar. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018



Dec. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018 PCI accretion $5,908

$5,418

$5,248

$7,904

$7,187



$24,478

$26,381 Non-PCI accretion 12,185

8,151

10,335

4,951

6,177



35,622

22,390 Total loan accretion $18,093

$13,569

$15,583

$12,855

$13,364



$60,100

$48,771

The table below compares the unpaid principal balance and the carrying balance (book balance) of the Company's total Acquired and PCI loans at December 31, 2019.





Principal Balance

Carrying Balance

Total Loan Discount



Percentage











Acquired Loans

$5,977,548

$5,925,596

($51,952)



0.9% PCI loans

196,409

135,468

(60,941) (1)

31.0% Total purchased loans

$6,173,957

$6,061,064

($112,893)



1.8%





(1) Represents a credit discount of $18,109 and a non-credit discount of $42,832.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income increased $1,841 to $50,329 during the current quarter compared to $48,488 in the previous quarter. The increase is mainly attributable to an increase in correspondent banking revenue due to higher interest rate swap revenue in the correspondent banking division and an increase in SBA revenue, offset by approximately $841 decrease in merchant card related fees primarily due to the impact of the Durbin Amendment. The table below summarizes the Company's non-interest income for the periods indicated.

Condensed Consolidated Non-Interest Income (unaudited)















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

2019

Sep. 30,

2019

Jun. 30,

2019

Mar. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018



Dec. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018 Correspondent banking revenue

$23,346

$21,018

$11,534

$9,000

$9,893



$64,898

$33,388 Mortgage banking revenue

9,113

9,444

6,803

4,193

4,204



29,553

12,610 SBA revenue

1,785

1,411

1,252

688

497



5,136

3,532 Wealth management related revenue

878

801

875

607

725



3,161

2,657 Service charges on deposit accounts

7,993

7,990

7,507

6,678

7,349



30,168

22,831 Debit, prepaid, ATM and merchant card related fees

3,082

3,923

6,376

5,018

5,149



18,399

16,243 Other non-interest income

4,119

3,901

3,601

3,099

4,579



14,720

13,277 Subtotal

$50,316

$48,488

$37,948

$29,283

$32,396



$166,035

$104,538 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale

13

—

(5)

17

—



25

(22) Gain on sale of deposits

—

—

—

—

—



—

611 Total Non-Interest Income

$50,329

$48,488

$37,943

$29,300

$32,396



$166,060

$105,127





Note: Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation format.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

Excluding merger-related expenses, non-interest expense increased $3,208 in the fourth quarter to $113,250 compared to the previous quarter, primarily driven by higher compensation expense associated with performance in the correspondent banking division and the Company's overall performance, higher professional fees and an overall higher intangible and fixed assets related expenses. The table below summarizes the Company's non-interest expense for the periods indicated.

Condensed Consolidated Non-Interest Expense (unaudited)















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

2019

Sep. 30,

2019

Jun. 30,

2019

Mar. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2018



Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018 Salaries, wages and employee benefits

$72,973

$71,352

$67,516

$48,393

$48,044



$260,234

$172,318 Occupancy expense

7,267

7,729

7,752

5,602

5,633



28,350

20,897 Depreciation of premises and equipment

4,151

3,887

3,550

2,850

2,752



14,438

9,788 Marketing expenses

1,958

1,765

1,797

2,020

1,903



7,540

6,235 Data processing expenses

5,242

5,182

5,525

3,656

3,621



19,605

14,308 Legal, auditing and other professional fees

2,958

2,364

2,106

1,442

2,599



8,870

6,163 Bank regulatory related expenses

723

635

2,074

1,616

1,299



5,048

4,885 Debit, ATM and merchant card related expenses

1,362

1,382

1,304

1,453

1,657



5,501

4,253 Credit related expenses

879

795

760

729

165



3,163

1,502 Amortization of intangibles

4,552

4,229

4,435

2,814

2,989



16,030

10,018 Impairment on bank property held for sale

808

506

315

107

80



1,736

2,667 Other expenses

10,377

10,216

9,116

7,426

7,110



37,135

24,521 Subtotal

$113,250

$110,042

$106,250

$78,108

$77,852



$407,650

$277,555 Merger-related expenses

159

16,994

15,739

6,365

1,668



39,257

34,912 Total Non-Interest Expense

$113,409

$127,036

$121,989

$84,473

$79,520



$446,907

$312,467





Note: Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation format.

CREDIT QUALITY AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $43,870 at December 31, 2019, compared to $46,337 at September 30, 2019. NPAs as a percentage of total assets decreased to 0.26% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.27% at September 30, 2019 and compared to 0.22% at December 31, 2018.

The table below summarizes selected credit quality data for the periods indicated.





Ending Balance









Non-Performing Assets (1)

Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018









Non-accrual loans

$36,916

$39,048

$26,334

$35,181

$23,567









Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest

1,692

473

—

—

—



















Total non-performing loans ("NPLs")

38,608

39,521

26,334

35,181

23,567









Other real estate owned ("OREO")

5,092

6,558

5,881

5,981

2,909









Repossessed assets other than real estate

170

258

236

313

350









Total non-performing assets

$43,870

$46,337

$32,451

$41,475

$26,826













































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended Asset Quality Ratios (1)

Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018



Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018 Non-performing loans as percentage of total loans

0.33%

0.34%

0.23%

0.43%

0.29%









Non-performing assets as percentage of total assets

0.26%

0.27%

0.19%

0.33%

0.22%









Non-performing assets as percentage of loans and OREO plus other repossessed assets

0.37%

0.39%

0.28%

0.51%

0.33%

















Loans past due 30 thru 89 days and accruing interest as a percentage of total loans

0.48%

0.52%

0.44%

0.42%

0.45%



















Allowance for loan losses as percentage of NPLs

105%

106%

154%

113%

168%









Net charge-offs

$4,384

$2,354

$2,191

$771

$1,131



$9,700

$1,403 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the period on an annualized basis

0.15%

0.08%

0.08%

0.04%

0.05%



0.09%

0.02%





(1) Excludes PCI loans.

The ALLL totaled $40,655 at December 31, 2019, compared to $41,991 at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $1,336 due to loan loss provision expense of $3,048 and net charge-offs of $4,384. Of the fourth quarter charge-offs, $2,010 represented specific reserve allocations that had been identified and reserved in prior periods. The changes in the Company's ALLL components between December 31 and September 30, 2019 are summarized in the table below (unaudited).





December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Increase (Decrease)



Loan Balance ALLL Balance %

Loan Balance ALLL Balance %

Loan Balance ALLL Balance











Originated loans

$5,907,801 $37,151 0.63%

$5,479,813 $36,921 0.67%

$427,988 $230 (4) bps Impaired originated loans

15,078 842 5.58%

14,925 1,204 8.07%

153 (362) (249) bps Total originated loans

5,922,879 37,993 0.64%

5,494,738 38,125 0.69%

428,141 (132) (5) bps

























Acquired loans (1)

5,914,534 1,400 0.02%

6,263,910 1,538 0.02%

(349,376) (138) – bps Impaired acquired loans (2)

11,062 1,036 9.37%

14,776 2,095 14.18%

(3,714) (1,059) (481) bps Total acquired loans

5,925,596 2,436 0.04%

6,278,686 3,633 0.06%

(353,090) (1,197) (2) bps

























Total non-PCI loans

11,848,475 40,429



11,773,424 41,758



75,051 (1,329)

PCI loans

135,468 226



142,982 233



(7,514) (7)

Total loans

$11,983,943 $40,655



$11,916,406 $41,991



$67,537 $(1,336)







(1) Performing acquired loans recorded at estimated fair value on the related acquisition dates. The total net unamortized fair value adjustment at December 31, 2019 was approximately $51,855 or 0.87% of the aggregate outstanding related loan balances. (2) These are loans that were acquired as performing loans that subsequently became impaired.

EXPLANATION OF CERTAIN UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share diluted, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, return on average tangible equity, adjusted return on average tangible equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income, adjusted non-interest expense, adjusted net-interest income, tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets, common tangible equity per common share, tax equivalent yields on loans, securities and earning assets, and tax equivalent net interest spread and margin, which we refer to "Non-GAAP financial measures." The tables below provide reconciliations between these Non-GAAP measures and net income, interest income, net interest income and tax equivalent basis interest income and net interest income, return on average assets, return on average equity, the efficiency ratio, total stockholders' equity and tangible common equity, as applicable.

Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and enhance investors' understanding of the Company's core business and performance without the impact of merger-related expenses. Accordingly, management believes it is appropriate to exclude merger-related expenses because those costs are specific to each acquisition, vary based upon the size, complexity and other specifics of each acquisition, and are not indicative of the costs to operate the Company's core business.

Non-GAAP measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these Non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (unaudited):















Three months ended



Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018



Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)





























Net income (GAAP)

$71,132

$55,098

$54,523

$44,643

$50,651



$225,396

$156,435 (Gain) loss on sale of securities available for sale, net of tax

(10)

—

4

(13)

—



(19)

17 Gain on sale of deposits, net of tax

—

—

—

—

—



—

(465) Merger-related expenses, net of tax

122

12,939

11,962

4,833

1,262



29,856

26,584 Deferred tax asset write down

987

—

—

—

—



987

— Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$72,231

$68,037

$66,489

$49,463

$51,913



$256,220

$182,571































Adjusted net income per share - Diluted





























Earnings per share - Diluted (GAAP)

$0.56

$0.43

$0.42

$0.46

$0.52



$1.87

$1.76 Effect to adjust for gain on sale of deposits, net of tax

—

—

—

—

—



—

(0.01) Effect to adjust for merger-related expenses, net of tax

—

0.10

0.09

0.05

0.02



0.25

0.31 Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset write down

0.01

—

—

—

—



0.01

— Adjusted net income per share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$0.57

$0.53

$0.51

$0.51

$0.54



$2.13

$2.06































Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)





























Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.63%

1.27%

1.30%

1.47%

1.64%



1.42%

1.43% Effect to adjust for merger-related expenses, net of tax

—

0.30%

0.29%

0.16%

0.04%



0.18%

0.24% Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset write down

0.03%

—

—

—

—



0.01%

— Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.66%

1.57%

1.59%

1.63%

1.68%



1.61%

1.67%

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)















Three months ended



Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018



Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018 Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)





























Return on average equity (GAAP)

9.80%

7.56%

7.63%

9.05%

10.38%



8.47%

9.41% Effect to adjust for gain on sale of deposits, net of tax

—

—

—

—

—



—

(0.03%) Effect to adjust for merger and acquisition related expenses, net of tax

0.02%

1.78%

1.68%

0.98%

0.26%



1.12%

1.60% Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset write down

0.13%

—

—

—

—



0.04%

— Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

9.95%

9.34%

9.31%

10.03%

10.64%



9.63%

10.98%































Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)





























Net income (GAAP)

$71,132

$55,098

$54,523

$44,643

$50,651



$225,396

$156,435 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax

3,491

3,220

3,371

2,136

2,278



12,221

7,937 Adjusted net income for average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)

$74,623

$58,318

$57,894

$46,779

$52,929



$237,617

$164,372































Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$2,879,606

$2,902,333

$2,876,244

$2,000,411

$1,935,152



$2,667,709

$1,662,815 Average noncontrolling interest

—

(11,723)

(11,844)

—

—



(5,909)

— Average goodwill

(1,204,417)

(1,204,417)

(1,203,052)

(802,880)

(802,880)



(1,105,068)

(673,115) Average core deposit intangible

(93,355)

(97,483)

(103,369)

(65,116)

(67,648)



(89,929)

(58,463) Average other intangibles

(4,644)

(4,682)

(4,602)

(2,934)

(2,947)



(4,222)

(1,504) Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)

$1,577,190

$1,584,028

$1,553,377

$1,129,481

$1,061,677



$1,462,581

$929,733































Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP)

18.77%

14.61%

14.95%

16.80%

19.78%



16.25%

17.68%































Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)





























Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)

18.77%

14.61%

14.95%

16.80%

19.78%



16.25%

17.68% Effect to adjust for gain on sale of deposits, net of tax

—

—

—

—

—



—

(0.05%) Effect to adjust for merger-related expenses, net of tax

0.03%

3.24%

3.09%

1.74%

0.47%



2.04%

2.86% Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset write down

0.25%

—

—

—

—



0.07%

— Adjusted return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)

19.05%

17.85%

18.04%

18.54%

20.25%



18.36%

20.49%































Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (Non-GAAP)





























Non-interest income (GAAP)

$50,329

$48,488

$37,943

$29,300

$32,396



$166,060

$105,127 Gain on sale of deposits

—

—

—

—

—



—

(611) Adjusted non-interest income (Non-GAAP)

$50,329

$48,488

$37,943

$29,300

$32,396



$166,060

$104,516































Net interest income before provision (GAAP)

$157,925

$154,947

$158,681

$114,175

$115,682



$585,728

$413,082 Total tax equivalent adjustment

564

491

495

547

731



2,063

2,521 Adjusted net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$158,489

$155,438

$159,176

$114,722

$116,413



$587,791

$415,603































Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$113,409

$127,036

$121,989

$84,473

$79,520



$446,907

$312,467 Amortization of intangibles

(4,552)

(4,229)

(4,435)

(2,814)

(2,989)



(16,030)

(10,018) Merger and acquisition related expenses

(159)

(16,994)

(15,739)

(6,365)

(1,668)



(39,257)

(34,912) Adjusted non-interest expense (Non-GAAP)

$108,698

$105,813

$101,815

$75,294

$74,863



$391,620

$267,537































Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

54.3%

62.3%

61.9%

58.7%

53.4%



59.3%

60.0%































Adjusted efficiency ratio, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

52.1%

51.9%

51.7%

52.3%

50.3%



51.9%

51.4%

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)









Ending Balance



Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)



















Total common stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$2,896,718

$2,857,702

$2,878,377

$2,027,552

$1,971,344 Goodwill

(1,204,417)

(1,204,417)

(1,204,417)

(802,880)

(802,880) Core deposit intangible

(91,157)

(95,175)

(99,200)

(63,511)

(66,225) Other intangibles

(4,507)

(4,700)

(4,620)

(2,996)

(2,953) Common tangible equity (Non-GAAP)

$1,596,637

$1,553,410

$1,570,140

$1,158,165

$1,099,286





















Total assets (GAAP)

$17,142,025

$17,420,376

$17,036,597

$12,587,637

$12,337,588 Goodwill

(1,204,417)

(1,204,417)

(1,204,417)

(802,880)

(802,880) Core deposit intangible

(91,157)

(95,175)

(99,200)

(63,511)

(66,225) Other intangibles

(4,507)

(4,700)

(4,620)

(2,996)

(2,953) Total tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$15,841,944

$16,116,084

$15,728,360

$11,718,250

$11,465,530





















Common tangible equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

10.1%

9.6%

10.0%

9.9%

9.6% Common tangible equity per common share (Non-GAAP)

$12.76

$12.32

$12.17

$12.08

$11.49

























Three months ended











Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018







Tax equivalent yields (Non-GAAP)



















Originated loans

$70,784

$67,723

$47,624







Acquired loans

88,677

91,104

59,682







PCI loans

8,224

7,652

9,448







Taxable securities

11,665

11,740

11,834







Tax-exempt securities

1,739

1,732

1,682







Fed funds sold and other

2,783

3,974

1,911







Interest income (GAAP)

$183,872

$183,925

$132,181







Tax equivalent adjustment for originated loans

316

266

411







Tax equivalent adjustment for acquired loans

39

23

38







Tax equivalent adjustment for tax-exempt securities

209

202

282







Tax equivalent adjustments

564

491

731







Interest income (tax equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

$184,436

$184,416

$132,912





























Net interest income (GAAP)

$157,925

$154,947

$115,682







Tax equivalent adjustments

564

491

731







Net interest income (tax equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

$158,489

$155,438

$116,413





























Yield on originated loans

4.83%

5.07%

4.73%







Effect from tax equivalent adjustment

0.02%

0.02%

0.04%







Yield on originated loans - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

4.85%

5.09%

4.77%





























Yield on acquired loans

5.76%

5.58%

5.68%







Effect from tax equivalent adjustment

—

—

—







Yield on acquired loans - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

5.76%

5.58%

5.68%





























Yield on tax exempted securities

3.12%

3.12%

3.07%







Effect from tax equivalent adjustment

0.37%

0.37%

0.52%







Yield on tax exempted securities - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

3.49%

3.49%

3.59%





























Yield on interest earning assets (GAAP)

4.94%

4.96%

4.96%







Effect from tax equivalent adjustments

0.01%

0.02%

0.03%







Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

4.95%

4.98%

4.99%





























Net interest spread (GAAP)

3.90%

3.79%

4.03%







Effect for tax equivalent adjustments

0.01%

0.02%

0.03%







Net interest spread (Non-GAAP)

3.91%

3.81%

4.06%





























Net interest margin (GAAP)

4.24%

4.18%

4.35%







Effect from tax equivalent adjustments

0.01%

0.01%

0.02%







Net interest margin - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

4.25%

4.19%

4.37%





























Net interest margin - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

4.25%

4.19%

4.37%







Effect of loan accretion

(0.48%)

(0.36%)

(0.50%)







Net interest margin excluding loan accretion (Non-GAAP)

3.77%

3.83%

3.87%









About CenterState Bank Corporation

CenterState operates as one of the leading Southeastern regional bank franchises headquartered in the state of Florida. Both CenterState and its nationally chartered bank subsidiary, CenterState Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), are based in Winter Haven, Florida, between Orlando and Tampa. With over $17 billion in assets, the Bank provides traditional retail, commercial, mortgage, wealth management and SBA services throughout its Florida, Georgia and Alabama branch network and customer relationships in neighboring states. The Bank also has a national footprint, serving clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.

For additional information contact John C. Corbett (CEO), Stephen D. Young (COO) or William E. Matthews (CFO) at 863-293-4710.

Forward Looking Statements

Information in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, CenterState's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other facts that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of CenterState to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impact on failing to implement our business strategy, including our growth and acquisition strategy, including the merger with NCOM and its integration; the ability to successfully integrate our acquisitions, including that of NCOM; additional capital requirements due to our growth plans; the impact of an increase in our asset size to over $10 billion; the risks of changes in interest rates and the level and composition of deposits; loan demand, the credit and other risks in our loan portfolio and the values of loan collateral; the impact of us not being able to manage our risk; the impact on a loss of management or other experienced employees; the impact if we failed to maintain our culture and attract and retain skilled people; the risk of changes in technology and customer preferences; the impact of any material failure or breach in our infrastructure or the infrastructure of third parties on which we rely including as a result of cyber-attacks; or material regulatory liability in areas such as BSA or consumer protection; or other areas of legal or other liability as a result of law suits, other legal proceedings, or information-gathering requests, investigations and other proceedings by government and self-regulatory agencies, reputational risks from such failures or liabilities or other events; legislative and regulatory changes; general competitive, political, legal, economic and market conditions and developments; financial market conditions and the results of financing efforts; changes in commodity prices and interest rates; weather, natural disasters and other catastrophic events that may or may not be caused by climate change; and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Exchange Act. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements can be found in CenterState's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings, which are available in the "Investor Relations" section of CenterState's website, http://www.centerstatebanks.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements.

