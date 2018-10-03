CenTex Hosting integrates Ezeelogin SSH Security Jump Server Solution for securing its server infrastructure

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezeelogin, a secure SSH Jump server solution, today announced that it was chosen as the software for securing the server infrastructure in operation by CenTex Hosting, a provider that specializes in shared hosting, dedicated servers, virtual private servers, colocation, and managed services.

CenTex Hosting is committed to providing an affordable, secure and scalable environment with 100% uptime across its network infrastructure.

"As our team expands, CenTex Hosting continues to balance growth and adaptation," says Brady Huddleston, CEO and Founder of CenTex Hosting. "We are committed to shifting and adapting as the market changes, always looking for better tools while prioritizing and maintaining security procedures." Ezeelogin's Jump solution with Secure SSH gives CenTex the ability to access all servers from one location, allowing staff to provide premium customer support that is efficient and secure.

"Centex Hosting wanted a bastion host for securing and streamlining SSH access to its Linux server and improve the speed in servicing its customers. We are indeed happy that Ezeelogin jump server software did meet their all their requirement and qualified as the jump server software of their choice," said Sunjith P.S, CTO, Ezeelogin.

About CenTex Hosting:

CenTex Hosting is a web hosting company dedicated to providing premium customer support and reliable, cost effective solutions. With data centers located in Dallas and Los Angeles, CenTex offers optimal transit to several parts of the world, guaranteeing 99.9% uptime on your website. Whether for an individual, small business, or large organization, CenTex Hosting provides an array of options, with industry-leading server management at a competitive cost. At CenTex Hosting, we're the professionals behind the scenes available 24/7 to provide the best solution. Our services ensure you have the time to focus on what matters most: the success of your company.

Website: https://www.centexhosting.com/.

About Ezeelogin:

Ezeelogin is a jump server solution that streamlines SSH access to Linux servers, AWS instances and cloud containers. Features include parallel shell, SSH session recording, SSH user access control, IAM, 2 factor authentications, SSH key management, and more. Our security features help enterprises and hosting providers achieve security compliance such as PCI DSS, HIPPA, ISO 27001, GDPR and more. Website: https://www.ezeelogin.com/.

Media Contacts:

Brady Huddleston, CTO

CenTex Hosting

644-232-1234

Bachchan James, Director

Ezeelogin

302-357-9527

LOGO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-1003s2p-ezeeelogin-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Ezeelogin

Related Links

https://www.ezeelogin.com

