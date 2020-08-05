Centex Studies-Lake Charles to be the Only Site in SWLA to Run AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Clinical Trial

"The early stages of this drug have shown real promise in increasing antibodies in those who received the vaccine," said Dr. Michael Seep, Principle Investigator on the AstraZeneca study at Centex Studies-Lake Charles. "We are extremely excited to offer this potential option to the people of Lake Charles."

According to AstraZeneca results, a single dose of their vaccine candidate has led to a four-fold increase in SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in 95% of those vaccinated. The vaccine candidate AZD1222, "uses a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein." Then, ideally, after vaccination, the immune system will be primed and ready to fight off the SARS-CoV-2 virus if it infects the body.

Centex Studies-Lake Charles is now scheduling patients to receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine candidate in Mid-August. They will need about 1800 volunteers in the Lake Charles area to participate in the study. Access to the study vaccine and oversight from their qualified medical team may be available at no cost. Volunteers may either receive the study vaccine or placebo. Compensation for study-related time and travel is available for those who qualify for and participate in the study.

Volunteers of all ages, race, ethnicity, and medical backgrounds are needed to participate. Those who wish to get involved can visit their website at www.centexstudies.com or call 281-918-0048 for more information.

About Centex Studies

Centex Studies is a multi-specialty research organization with three locations across Texas and Louisiana. Research studies evaluating potential new options for several indications are enrolling now. There is no cost to participate, and compensation for study-related time and travel may be available.

