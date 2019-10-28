CenTrak Launches TruView™ for Senior Living Communities

The TruView system addresses a critical need for accurate location-based alerting from residents in independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care and other community settings. Real-time locating enables a more sophisticated wander management solution to improve the individual's safety and enhance their independence. With TruView, seniors gain a sense of security, family communication is improved, and communities are assured their residents are safe and well cared for.

"Our newest offering will aid senior living communities in their mission to deliver a high-quality experience and a safe environment for residents and staff. For more than a decade, and in over 1,700 facilities worldwide, CenTrak has focused its efforts on transforming the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery through highly accurate location technology," said Dr. Ari Naim, president, CEO and co-founder of CenTrak. "TruView represents a novel approach to delivering precise location data that is more cost effective for senior living. We are thrilled that all residents and care teams can now benefit from this important technology."

TruView addresses senior living's most pressing resident and staff management challenges. Features include:

Reduced duress and emergency response times for both residents and staff

Haptic technology provides feedback and peace of mind that a call / alarm has been received by staff

Proactive responses to dangerous wandering events

Unique reports capturing active care time of resident and staff interaction to improve communication and outcomes

TruView utilizes ergonomic pendants worn by seniors and staff and provides definitive location information – both indoors and outdoors – to deliver an advanced emergency call system. Analytics related to resident trends and routines also enable communities to improve care and outcomes. CenTrak's patented systems leverage a unique combination of Second Generation Infrared (Gen2IR™), Wi-Fi, Low Frequency RF, UHF Active RFID, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and other technologies to deliver certainty-based location data covering rooms, hallway segments, outdoor campus grounds, and other relevant zones. Rapid location and condition updates reliably capture events, interactions, and essential safety information. CenTrak's catalog of 150+ integrations with EMR and various Building Systems provides a full spectrum of Enterprise Locating and Sensing ServicesTM for senior living environments.

About CenTrak

CenTrak is the leader in Enterprise Locating and Sensing Services™ with more than 1,700 healthcare facilities leveraging its patented technology in over six million devices. The organization has quickly become the standard for healthcare visibility applications. Awarded in 2017, 2018 and 2019 by KLAS, a leading Healthcare IT research analyst, CenTrak was named Category Leader for Real-Time Location Systems. In a 2019 report, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global, CenTrak was positioned with the highest ability to execute in the Visionaries quadrant. For more information, visit CenTrak.com .

CenTrak®, TruView™ and Enterprise Locating and Sensing Services™ are trademarks of CenTrak, Inc.

