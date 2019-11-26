Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) Mobile Services Markets, 2019-2024: 206 Mobile KPIs for the CEE Region and for 16 Key Countries
DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Services in Central and Eastern Europe: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the key trends and drivers and provides a comprehensive mobile telecoms market forecast for the Central and Eastern European region and for 16 individually modelled countries including the Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, and Turkey.
This report provides:
- a 5-year forecast of 206 mobile KPIs for the Central and Eastern European region and for 16 key countries
- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service, and for key countries
- an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlight similarities and differences between countries
- a summary of results, key implications, and recommendations for mobile operators.
Key Topics Covered
Executive summary
Worldwide trends
- Worldwide: mobile data demand will drive telecoms revenue growth in most regions
Regional trends
- The growth in the mobile handset data revenue will outstrip the declines in the mobile voice and mobile messaging revenue
- The total number of mobile connections will decline by 2024 due to market saturation and migration from multi-SIM prepaid plans to contract services
- Penetration in CEE will plateau, mainly due to market saturation
- Mobile ARPU will increase in CEE, stimulated by LTE expansions and the associated increase in data usage
- The outlook for mobile ARPU and handset revenue is positive thanks to increasing LTE-A coverage and the growing adoption of contract subscriptions
Country-level trends
- Czech Republic: the mobile market is relatively uncompetitive but this is likely to change following the introduction of a new mobile operator
- Poland: the mobile market is competitive; operators are focusing on offering converged services
- Russia: mobile revenue will grow modestly thanks to enhancements in service quality and favourable macroeconomic conditions
- Turkey: the expansion of LTE network coverage will lead to higher mobile data usage and, in turn, will help to increase mobile ARPU
List of Figures
Figure 1: Telecoms and pay-TV retail revenue by type and total service revenue, Central and Eastern Europe, 2014-2024
Figure 2: Mobile service revenue in CEE and the rest of the world, 2014-2024
Figure 3: Telecoms retail revenue by mobile service type, and mobile ARPU, Central and Eastern Europe, 2014-2024
Figure 4: Telecoms retail revenue and growth rate by service type, Central and Eastern Europe, 2014-2024
Figure 5: Mobile connections by type, Central and Eastern Europe (million), 2014-2024
Figure 6: Mobile connections by generation, Central and Eastern Europe(million),2014-2024
Figure 7: Mobile ARPU by type, Central and Eastern Europe (EUR per month), 2014-2024
Figure 8: Contract share of mobile connections (excluding IoT), Central and Eastern Europe, 2014-2024
Figure 9: Mobile data traffic per connection, Central and Eastern Europe(GB per month), 2014-2024
Figure 10a: Mobile penetration by country, Central and Eastern Europe, 2014-2024
Figure 10b: Mobile penetration by country, Central and Eastern Europe, 2014-2024
Figure 11a: Mobile ARPU by country, Central and Eastern Europe, 2014-2024
Figure 11b: Mobile ARPU by country, Central and Eastern Europe, 2014-2024
Figure 12: Mobile ARPU, Czech Republic (CZK per month), 2014-2024
Figure 13: Mobile connections by type, Czech Republic (million), 2014-2024
Figure 14: Mobile ARPU, Poland (PLN per month), 2014-2024
Figure 15: Mobile connections by type, Poland (million), 2014-2024
Figure 16: Mobile ARPU, Russia (RUB per month), 2014-2024
Figure 17: Mobile connections by type, Russia (million), 2014-2024
Figure 18: Mobile ARPU, Turkey (TRY per month), 2014-2024
Figure 19: Mobile connections by type, Turkey (million), 2014-2024
