Central Atlanta Progress Unites Downtown Atlanta For Reimagine The Legacy: A Community-Wide Tribute To The Life And Legacy Of Congressman John Lewis

ATLANTA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) announced Reimagine the Legacy, a tribute to the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis. On Friday, July 30th, Downtown Atlanta's business community, along with civil rights leaders, grassroots organizations, and luminaries will convene for a day in celebration and memory of Lewis.

Reimagine the Legacy will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a special tribute and mural rededication at the John Lewis Memorial mural, located at 219 Auburn Avenue (at the corner of Auburn Avenue and Jesse Hill Jr. Drive. At 11:00 am, church bells will ring throughout Downtown for 80 seconds initiating a community-wide moment of reflection, marking the day and time Congressman Lewis was laid to rest.

The public is strongly encouraged to participate in this inaugural event, which will return annually on the same day in Downtown Atlanta to Reimagine the Legacy of Congressman Lewis.

Schedule of Activities:

Mural Rededication: Starting at 10:00 a.m., the community will gather at the John Lewis HERO memorial in Sweet Auburn to celebrate the life of Congressman Lewis and reflect on how we can positively impact future generations.

Community-wide Moment of Reflection : At 11:00 am, church bells will ring throughout Downtown for 80 seconds initiating a community-wide moment of reflection.

Learning and Celebration: From 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Woodruff Park will host a celebration and opportunity for the community to gather and celebrate Lewis' legacy and the vibrancy to be found and savored throughout the Fifth Congressional District.

Panel Discussion: The Boy From Troy: At 2:00 p.m. at the Auburn Ave. Research Library there will be a special panel presentation featuring Shirley Franklin, former Atlanta, Mayor; Sherry Frank, President of the Atlanta chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women; and Michael Collins, former chief of staff for Congressman John Lewis.

All Day Free Admission at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights – 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

About Central Atlanta Progress: Central Atlanta Progress, Inc., is a Downtown business association with approximately 240 members. Its mission is to champion a vibrant community with strong leadership and sustainable infrastructure that is safe, livable, diverse, economically viable, accessible, clean, hospitable and entertaining.

