Central Banks Continue Gold-Buying Spree in April

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 6, the World Gold Council reported that central banks were once again making net purchases of the precious metal, with global reserves up 19.4 tonnes in April. Central bank demand for gold has gained new attention this year due to ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe. As a result, Western nations, led by the United States, imposed significant sanctions. According to market analysts, the militarization of the US dollar could prompt some central banks to increase their gold holdings and diversify away from the US dollar. Lombardi Financial research analyst Moe Zulfiqar said that growing central bank demand could be the main driver behind the push in gold prices to $3,000 an ounce, which is good news for companies like New Pacific Metals Corp (TSX:NUAG) (NYSE:NEWP), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU), Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE:EQX), Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K) (NYSE:KGC) and Barrick Gold Corporation (TSX:ABX) (NYSE:GOLD).

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSX:NUAG) (NYSEAmerican:NEWP) is a Canadian company focused on the exploration and development of precious metals properties. On June 16, New Pacific Metals announced that it has commenced a 6,000 meter (m), one rig drilling program at the Silverstrike Project, as the mineral resource update drilling at the Silver Sand project has been winding down. The Silverstrike Project with an area of approximately 13km² is located approximately 140 kilometres (km) southwest of La Paz, Bolivia and approximately 450 km northwest of the company's Silver Sand Project. The Company has 98% interest in the Silverstrike Project.

New Pacific Metals previously identified near-surface broad-zones of silver mineralization in altered sandstones at the Silverstrike North, similar to that of the Silver Sand Style; and near surface broad Silver zone occurs near the top of a ~900m diameter volcanic dome of ignimbrite units with intrusion of rhyolite dyke swarm and andesite flows at the Silverstrike Central; and a broad gold zone occurs half way from the top of the dome. The initial focus of this drilling program will test the broad gold zone.

Last month, New Pacific Metals announced the assay results from 20 additional holes from the 2022 drill programs at the Silver Sand Project as part of its 15,000m of infill and step-out drilling for an update to the estimation of mineral resources. An expanded program totaling 21,309m in 94 holes has been completed so far in 2022.

New Pacific Metals intersected a 60.48mr interval grading 236 grams per tonne silver at Silver Sand Project. Drill programs in 2022 started in late January and have progressed well and on schedule. To date, 21,309m have been completed in 94 holes. As a result, the budgeted 15,000m announced earlier in the year has been expanded. Most of the drilling completed to date in 2022 is in the core area of Silver Sand.

New Pacific Metals also announced impressive assay results from the last ten drill holes of the Discovery Drilling Program completed in 2021 at the Carangas Silver-Gold Project, Oruro Department, Bolivia. Assay results from the 35 holes drilled in 2021 have now been received and released.

The company intersected a 595.7m interval grading 1.25 g/t gold and a 10.25m interval grading 1,213 g/t silver at the Carangas project.

New Pacific has four rotary rigs on the Carangas Project and expects to complete up to 40,000m of drilling this year. Of the four drills, two are testing the shallow silver horizon and the other two are testing gold mineralization at depth. About 10,000m have been completed in 15 holes so far. Assay results from 15 drill holes completed in 2022 are pending.

For more information about New Pacific Metals Corp (TSX:NUAG) (NYSEAmerican:NEWP), click here.

Gold Miners Report Financial Results and Enter Agreements

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) reported Q1 2022 production of 588,000 ounces, unchanged year-over-year. Total cash costs for the three months were $1,041/ounce, up 4% year-over-year. Free cash flow increased to $268 million from an outflow of $92 million in the prior-year quarter, ensuring balance sheet flexibility for a continuous period of reinvestment in improving its portfolio. The company has begun its process of fully reviewing the potential of the asset at the Sunrise Dam mine in Australia and the Siguiri mine in Guinea, the first step towards radical operational improvement performance and competitiveness, with four additional sites to undergo the process for the remainder of 2022. According to a report by S&P Global Ratings, AngloGold has improved its balance sheet materially in recent years. The issuer, who gave a BB+ credit rating to the company, expects it to maintain conservative credit measures over the next few years.

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX:EQX) (NYSE:EQX) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. have recently launched Sandbox Royalties Corp., a new diversified metals royalty company. Equinox Gold and Sandstorm have each entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements with Rosedale Resources Ltd. Sandbox will be exposed to a range of resource royalties including gold, silver, copper, zinc, graphite, and uranium, immediate cash flow from royalty production, strong cash and significant leverage to bolster metal prices and resource growth. On May 31, Equinox Gold announced that further to its press release dated May 16, 2022, the approval of the tailings storage facility (TSF) at its RDM mine in Brazil has been received. The TSF raising contractor is mobilizing the equipment to begin the raising in early June. Equinox Gold expects full operations to resume by mid-July. The company will update the RDM forecast with its Q2 2022 disclosures during the first week of August.

In Q1 2022, Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K) (NYSE:KGC) reported attributable gold equivalent production of 409,857 Au eq. oz. produced. Kinross expects to produce 2.15 and 2.3 million Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%) in 2022 and 2023, respectively, which should generate high free cash flow. Kinross president and CEO J. Paul Rollinson said that during the quarter, they announced the sale of their Russian assets and, at the end of April, the sale of their Chirano mine in Ghana. With these divestments underway and the closing of the acquisition of Great Bear Resources, their overall portfolio has been rebalanced, with approximately 70% of their production now expected to be generated by their mines in the Americas, he added. Kinross Gold has released its 2021 Sustainability Report, detailing its approach and strong track record on ESG. The company continued to rank well among its peers in major ESG rankings and ratings.

On May 27, Barrick Gold Corporation (TSX:ABX) (NYSE:GOLD) announced that it will spend $6 for every ounce of gold sold by its two mines in Tanzania to improve health care, education, infrastructure, and access to clean water in communities that surround it. In addition, Barrick Gold has committed up to $70 million to invest in national value-added projects, including mining-related training, skills development, and science facilities in Tanzanian universities, as well as road infrastructure. On June 7, the gold miner announced that it sold 5,382,587 common shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. through the facilities of Nasdaq, Cboe, Direct Edge and NYSE-ARCA. The disposition generated gross cash proceeds totaling C$21,729,504 (C$4.04 per common share). Barrick Gold made the disposition for investment portfolio management purposes.

New Pacific Metals recently started drilling on the Jisas prospect, a satellite concession located north of the Silver Sand project.

