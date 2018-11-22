Central Europe Cinema Industry Research Report 2015-2018
The financial crisis and demands of digitisation created big challenges for Central European cinema markets but admissions and box office have been growing strongly since 2015. Recent consolidation has left some of these markets short of competition, meaning new entrants cannot be ruled out. This report looks at the current industry landscape and the main players, and offers forecasts for the next five years.
Key Topics Covered:
Czech Republic
Films
Distribution
Taxes
Cinemas
Companies
Cineworld
CineStar
Forecasts
Hungary
Films and Distribution
Companies
Cineworld
Forecasts
Poland
Films and Distribution
Cinemas
Companies
Cineworld
Vue
Helios
Forecasts
Romania
Films
Distribution
Cinemas
Companies
Cineworld
Forecasts
Slovakia
Films and Distribution
Cinemas
Companies
CineMAX
Cineworld
Forecasts
List of Tables
Czech Republic
Czech Republic Cinema Market 2012-2017
Top 20 Films 2017
Leading Distributors 2012-2017
Cinema Sites and Screens 2012-2017
Multiplex Admissions, Average Ticket Price and Box Office 2012-2017
Companies
Leading Exhibitors 2012-2018
Forecasts
Czech Republic Forecasts 2017-2022
Hungary
Hungarian Cinema Market 2012-2017
Top 20 Releases 2017
Companies
Leading Exhibitors 2012-2018
Forecasts
Hungary Forecasts 2017-2022
Poland
Polish Cinema Market 2012-2017
Releases by Nationality of Film 2012-2017
Admissions by Nationality of Film 2012-2017
Top 20 Films 2017
Multiplex and Other Sites, Screens, Seats and Admissions 2012-2017
Companies
Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2012-2018
Cineworld Pro Forma Screens by Country December 2017
Cineworld Revenues by Country 2017
Forecasts
Poland Forecasts 2017-2022
Romania
Romanian Cinema Market 2012-2017
Releases by Nationality of Film 2012-2017
Admissions by Nationality of Film 2012-2017
Top 20 Releases 2017
Admissions by Distributor 2012-2017
Sites, Screens, and Seats 2012-2017
Companies
Leading Exhibitors by Screens 2012-2017
Leading Exhibitors by Admissions 2012-2017
Forecasts
Romania Forecasts 2017-2022
Slovakia
Slovak Cinema Market 2012-2017
Slovak Films 2012-2017
Top Ten Films 2017
Cinema Sites and Screens 2012-2017
Cinemas by Type 2017
Companies
Leading Exhibitors 2012-2017
Forecasts
Slovakia Forecasts 2017-2022
