Central Federal Corporation Announces 1st Quarter 2019 Financial Results

First Quarter Highlights

Net income more than doubled (up 112%) when compared to the same quarter of 2018.

Assets topped $700 million at March 31, 2019 .

Net gain on sales of loans increased by 388% due primarily to the investment in and expansion of our residential mortgage lending business.

Net interest income increased $1.2 million , or 30% compared to the same quarter of 2018.

Deposits increased by $52 million , or 9% during the quarter.

We expanded our presence in the Cincinnati market, with the opening of our second branch location, and continue to gain business traction.

Timothy T. O'Dell, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased with our solid start, with first quarter earnings more than doubling the first quarter pace of 2018. This comes on top of 2018 in which earnings for the year increased by 54%. Earnings growth continues to be driven by improving scale along with a lift from residential mortgage lending fee income. Our earlier investment in expanding the Residential Mortgage Lending business produced encouraging results during the quarter. Our Commercial Banking business also continues to perform well. Additionally, our experienced leadership team of David Jackson and Brian Brockhoff are successfully expanding our presence and growing our business pipelines in the Cincinnati regional market, our 4th major Ohio market. Our CFBank Team believes that we are just getting revved up."

Robert E. Hoeweler, Chairman of the Board, added "We are well pleased with the results of our proven Leadership Team and our accelerating earnings growth rates and overall top performance. We are now realizing bottom line benefits from earlier investments made in expanding our geographic presence to a fourth major market, hiring top performers, and in expanding the Residential Mortgage Lending business. With all of these factors in place, we are excited about our potential for 2019. We believe that CFBank is well positioned in every way to continue our successful growth and expansion."

Overview of Results

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 totaled $1.7 million and increased $889,000, or 112.2%, compared to net income of $792,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended March 31, 2019, totaled $1.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, and increased $941,000 compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $766,000, or $0.17 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Net interest income. Net interest income totaled $5.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and increased $1.2 million, or 30.4%, compared to net interest income of $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $2.8 million, or 55.6%, increase in interest income, partially offset by a $1.6 million, or 138.1%, increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily attributed to a $177.8 million, or 38.7%, increase in average interest-earning assets outstanding, resulting primarily from an increase in net loans, and a 53bps increase in average yield on interest-earning assets. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributed to a $144.2 million, or 40.5%, increase in average interest-bearing liabilities and a 93bps increase in the average cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities. As a result, the net interest margin of 3.20% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 decreased 21bps compared to the net interest margin of 3.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Provision for loan and lease losses. There was no provision for loan and lease losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018, which is due to strong credit quality and net recoveries. Net recoveries for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 totaled $12,000, compared to net recoveries of $6,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Noninterest income. Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 totaled $1.7 million and increased $1.2 million, or 252.2%, compared to $481,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in net gain on sale of loans. The increase in net gain on sale of loans was a result of increased sales volume due to the expansion of the residential mortgage lending business.

Noninterest expense. Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 totaled $4.7 million and increased $1.3 million, or 37.5%, compared to $3.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The increase in noninterest expense during the three months ended March 31, 2019 was primarily due to a $604,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expense and a $359,000 increase in advertising and marketing expense. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense was primarily due to the expansion of our residential mortgage lending business, consistent with our focus on driving noninterest income, coupled with an increase in personnel to support our growth, infrastructure and risk management practices. The increase in advertising and marketing expense is primarily due to increased expenditures related to leads-based marketing expense to drive revenue growth in our residential mortgage lending business.

Income tax expense. Income tax expense was $419,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an increase of $233,000 compared to $186,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was approximately 20.0%, as compared to approximately 19.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet Activity

General. Assets totaled $720.5 million at March 31, 2019 and increased $55.5 million, or 8.3%, from $665.0 million at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to a $28.7 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, a $13.9 million increase in net loan balances, and a $10.5 million increase in loans held for sale.

Cash and cash equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $96.0 million at March 31, 2019, and increased $28.7 million, or 42.6%, from $67.3 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily attributed to increased deposits, partially offset by an increase in loans.

Securities. Securities available for sale totaled $9.1 million at March 31, 2019, and decreased $970,000, or 9.6%, compared to $10.1 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to principal maturities.

Loans and Leases. Net loans and leases totaled $564.6 million at March 31, 2019, and increased $13.9 million, or 2.5%, from $550.7 million at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to a $8.0 million increase in single-family loan balances, a $4.1 million increase in multi-family loan balances, and a $3.9 million increase in commercial real estate loan balances, partially offset by a $2.8 million decrease in commercial loan balances. The increases in the aforementioned loan balances were primarily due to increased sales activity and new relationships.

Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL). The allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $7.0 million at March 31, 2019, and increased $12,000, or 0.2%, from $7.0 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in the ALLL is due to net recoveries during the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The ratio of the ALLL to total loans was 1.23% at March 31, 2019, compared to 1.26% at December 31, 2018. In addition, the ratio of the ALLL to nonperforming loans was 338.0% at March 31, 2019, compared to 1859.9% at December 31, 2018.

Deposits. Deposits totaled $631.8 million at March 31, 2019, an increase of $52.0 million, or 9.0%, from $579.8 million at December 31, 2018. The increase is primarily attributed to a $34.3 million increase in certificate of deposit account balances, an $11.8 million increase in money market account balances, and a $6.3 million increase in checking account balances. The increases in certificate of deposit, checking and money market account balances were primarily due to increases in customer relationships and balances from on-going sales and marketing activities.

Stockholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $47.6 million at March 31, 2019, an increase of $2.0 million, or 4.6%, from $45.6 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in total stockholders' equity was primarily attributed to net income, as well as the exercise of outstanding warrants to purchase common stock of the Company.

About Central Federal Corporation and CFBank

Central Federal Corporation is a financial holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association (CFBank), which was formed in Ohio in 1892 and converted from a federal savings association to a national bank on December 1, 2016. CFBank has a presence in four major metro Ohio markets – Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Akron- as well as its two branch locations in Columbiana County, Ohio. Also, in March 2019, CFBank opened a branch location in Blue Ash, Ohio, which is its second location in the Cincinnati market. CFBank provides personalized Business Banking products and services including commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. As a full service commercial bank, our business, along with our products and services, is focused on serving the banking and financial needs of closely held businesses. Our business model emphasizes personalized service, customer access to decision makers, quick execution, and the convenience of online internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit and corporate treasury management. In addition, CFBank provides residential lending and full service retail banking services and products.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CFBankOnline.com

Consolidated Statements of Income













($ in thousands, except share data)













(unaudited) Three months ended





March 31,





2019

2018

% change Total interest income $ 7,941

$ 5,104

56% Total interest expense

2,841



1,193

138% Net interest income

5,100



3,911

30%















Provision for loan and lease losses

-



-

n/m Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

5,100



3,911

30%















Noninterest income













Service charges on deposit accounts

124



118

5% Net gain on sales of loans

1,503



308

388% Other

67



55

22% Noninterest income

1,694



481

252%















Noninterest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

2,501



1,897

32% Occupancy and equipment

218



167

31% Data processing

316



231

37% Franchise and other taxes

106



102

4% Professional fees

288



250

15% Director fees

131



97

35% Postage, printing and supplies

67



49

37% Advertising and marketing

626



267

134% Telephone

45



32

41% Loan expenses

46



15

207% Foreclosed assets, net

(9)



-

n/m Depreciation

71



59

20% FDIC premiums

152



88

73% Regulatory assessment

42



34

24% Other insurance

23



22

5% Other

71



104

-32% Noninterest expense

4,694



3,414

37%















Income before income taxes

2,100



978

115% Income tax expense

419



186

125% Net Income $ 1,681

$ 792

112% Accretion of discount and value of warrants exercised related to Series B preferred stock

26



(26)

n/m Net Income attributable to common stockholders $ 1,707

$ 766

123%















Share Data













Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 0.39

$ 0.18



Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 0.39

$ 0.17



















Average common shares outstanding - basic (1)

4,355,748



4,242,911



Average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)

4,417,775



4,489,469



















n/m - not meaningful













(1) Adjusted to reflect the 1-for-5.5 reverse stock split effected on August 20, 2018



































Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition





























































($ in thousands) Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(unaudited) 2019

2018

2018

2018

2018

Assets





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,993

$ 67,304

$ 59,368

$ 32,739

$ 70,396

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

100



100



100



100



100

Securities available for sale

9,144



10,114



11,064



11,614



11,185

Loans held for sale

27,920



17,385



24,079



26,424



8,863

Loans and leases

571,580



557,695



500,534



477,538



429,471

Less allowance for loan and lease losses

(7,024)



(7,012)



(7,005)



(6,981)



(6,976)

Loans and leases, net

564,556



550,683



493,529



470,557



422,495

FHLB and FRB stock

3,816



3,476



3,476



3,251



3,251

Foreclosed assets, net

-



38



-



-



-

Premises and equipment, net

3,875



3,864



3,723



3,678



3,584

Operating lease right of use assets

2,057



-



-



-



-

Bank owned life insurance

5,237



5,203



5,168



5,133



5,098

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

7,781



6,858



5,872



5,433



4,955

Total assets $ 720,479

$ 665,025

$ 606,379

$ 558,929

$ 529,927

































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





























Deposits





























Noninterest bearing $ 130,563

$ 111,445

$ 91,083

$ 99,579

$ 91,359

Interest bearing

501,266



468,341



440,979



388,546



369,686

Total deposits

631,829



579,786



532,062



488,125



461,045

FHLB advances and other debt

18,500



19,500



21,500



19,500



19,500

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

398



827



449



225



236

Operating lease liabilities

2,261



-



-



-



-

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

5,081



4,586



3,626



3,480



2,889

Subordinated debentures

14,776



14,767



5,155



5,155



5,155

Total liabilities

672,845



619,466



562,792



516,485



488,825

































Stockholders' equity

47,634



45,559



43,587



42,444



41,102

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 720,479

$ 665,025

$ 606,379

$ 558,929

$ 529,927



































Consolidated Financial Highlights



























At or for the three months ended ($ in thousands except per share data)

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (unaudited)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018 Earnings





























Net interest income

$ 5,100

$ 4,948

$ 4,683

$ 4,347

$ 3,911 Provision for loan and lease losses

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Noninterest income

$ 1,694

$ 860

$ 643

$ 732

$ 481 Noninterest expense

$ 4,694

$ 4,159

$ 4,032

$ 3,670

$ 3,414 Net Income

$ 1,681

$ 1,296

$ 1,055

$ 1,130

$ 792 Accretion of discount and value of warrants

exercised related to Series B preferred stock

$ 26

$ 126

$ (26)

$ (12)

$ (26) Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 1,707

$ 1,422

$ 1,029

$ 1,118

$ 766 Basic earnings per common share (2)

$ 0.39

$ 0.33

$ 0.24

$ 0.26

$ 0.18 Diluted earnings per common share (2)

$ 0.39

$ 0.33

$ 0.24

$ 0.25

$ 0.17































Performance Ratios (annualized)





























Return on average assets



1.00%



0.84%



0.74%



0.85%



0.66% Return on average equity



14.57%



11.74%



9.85%



10.88%



7.83% Average yield on interest-earning assets



4.98%



4.99%



4.85%



4.63%



4.45% Average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities



2.27%



2.02%



1.81%



1.57%



1.34% Average interest rate spread



2.71%



2.97%



3.04%



3.06%



3.11% Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent



3.20%



3.38%



3.43%



3.43%



3.41% Efficiency ratio



69.09%



71.61%



75.70%



72.26%



77.73% Noninterest expense to average assets



2.80%



2.71%



2.82%



2.76%



2.82%































Capital





























Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (1)



9.60%



10.13%



9.41%



9.56%



10.21% Total risk-based capital ratio (1)



12.45%



12.37%



12.05%



11.97%



13.05% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (1)



11.20%



11.12%



10.80%



10.71%



11.80% Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (1)



11.20%



11.12%



10.80%



10.71%



11.80% Equity to total assets at end of period



6.61%



6.85%



7.19%



7.59%



7.76% Book value per common share (2)

$ 10.84

$ 10.51

$ 10.25

$ 9.98

$ 9.70 Tangible book value per common share (2)

$ 10.84

$ 10.51

$ 10.25

$ 9.98

$ 9.70 Period-end market value per common share (2)

$ 12.82

$ 11.69

$ 15.50

$ 13.20

$ 12.76 Period-end common shares outstanding (2)



4,392,296



4,335,062



4,251,956



4,251,766



4,239,190 Average basic common shares outstanding (2)



4,355,748



4,298,649



4,251,820



4,248,573



4,242,911 Average diluted common shares outstanding (2)



4,417,775



4,349,707



4,367,222



4,488,339



4,489,469































Asset Quality





























Nonperforming loans

$ 2,078

$ 377

$ 377

$ 388

$ 400 Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.36%



0.07%



0.08%



0.08%



0.09% Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.29%



0.06%



0.06%



0.07%



0.08% Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans



1.23%



1.26%



1.40%



1.46%



1.62% Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans



388.02%



1859.95%



1858.09%



1799.23%



1744.00% Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ (12)

$ (7)

$ (24)

$ (5)

$ (6) Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans



(0.01%)



(0.01%)



(0.02%)



(0.00%)



(0.01%)































Average Balances





























Loans

$ 557,527

$ 525,483

$ 486,215

$ 448,153

$ 415,262 Assets

$ 671,038

$ 613,903

$ 571,415

$ 531,353

$ 483,637 Stockholders' equity

$ 46,142

$ 44,146

$ 42,830

$ 41,536

$ 40,478

(1) Regulatory capital ratios of CFBank (2) Adjusted to reflect the 1-for-5.5 reverse stock split effected on August 20, 2018

