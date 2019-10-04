Central Federal Corporation Earns the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Award for Financial Performance

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Federal Corporation (CFBK) (the "Company") and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, CFBank, N.A. ("CFBank") is pleased to announce its recognition in the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019.

Selection for the Sm-All Stars is based upon the attainment of exemplary performance in the areas of growth, credit quality, capital strength, and profitability. Central Federal Corp was one of 30 small-cap institutions to receive this recognition out of a pool of nearly 400 Banks.

Timothy T. O'Dell, President and CEO commented, "This recognition as a top performer by Sandler O'Neill is a validation of the great work by our CFBank Team. This places CFBank's performance in the top 8% of our Peers."

About Central Federal Corporation and CFBank

Central Federal Corporation is the holding company for CFBank, N.A. a national bank formed in Ohio in 1892. CFBank has a presence in four major Metro Ohio markets – Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Akron markets – as well as its two locations in Columbiana County, Ohio. CFBank provides personalized Business Banking products and services including Commercial loans and leases, Commercial and Residential Real Estate loans and Treasury Management Depository services. Our products and services are particularly focused on serving the banking and financing needs of closely held businesses, and our business model emphasizes Personalized Service, Customer access to decision makers, quick execution, and the convenience of Online Internet banking, Mobile Banking, Remote Deposit and Corporate Treasury management.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CFBankOnline.com

