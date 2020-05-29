Central Federal Corporation, Parent of CFBank, Provides 2020 Annual Stockholders Presentation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ: CFBK) (the "Company"), the parent of CFBank, released a slide presentation in conjunction with its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 27, 2020, to provide additional information regarding the Company's 2019 and first quarter 2020 financial performance and condition. The slide presentation illustrates the growth in the Company's income, its continued strong credit quality and capital position and additional information regarding current conditions. Some highlights include:

Annual Income Before Income Taxes grew to $12.0 million in 2019, reflecting a five-year trend of continuous income growth from $1.3 million in 2015.

Noninterest income increased to $11.7 million in 2019 from $1.3 million in 2015.

Strong Credit Quality with nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans of 0.10% at March 31, 2020.

Strong Capital Position of CFBank, with additional capital available if and when necessary from Holding Company sources.

The Company encourages you to view the complete slide presentation, which is available at: http://investor.cfbankonline.com/

About Central Federal Corporation and CFBank

Central Federal Corporation is a financial holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association (CFBank), which was formed in Ohio in 1892 and converted from a federal savings association to a national bank on December 1, 2016. CFBank has a presence in four major metro Ohio markets – Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Akron- as well as its two branch locations in Columbiana County, Ohio. Also, in March 2019, CFBank opened a branch location in Blue Ash, Ohio, which is its second location in the Cincinnati market. CFBank provides personalized Business Banking products and services including commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. In addition, CFBank also has a national residential lending platform. As a full-service commercial bank, our business, along with our products and services, is focused on serving the banking and financial needs of closely held businesses. Our business model emphasizes personalized service, customer access to decision makers, quick execution, and the convenience of online internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit and corporate treasury management. In addition, CFBank provides residential lending and full service retail banking services and products.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CFBankOnline.com

