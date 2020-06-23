Central Fire Victims: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage

"These fires started quickly and are continuing to burn through brush and heavy vegetation," stated Jesse Ashdown, U-Haul Company of Northwest Phoenix president. "With evacuation orders in place, people are in need of storage space to protect their belongings."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Anthem Way

42301 N. 41st Drive

Anthem, AZ 85086

(623) 465-4862

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-17 & Deer Valley

21621 N. 26th Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85027

(623) 580-4000

U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on June 11 to Bighorn Fire victims in the Tucson area. U-Haul also extended the offer on June 17 to Bush Fire evacuees near the Tonto National Forest. Those offers are ongoing at participating U-Haul-owned and –operated storage facilities and is subject to availability.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

