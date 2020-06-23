Central Fire Victims: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage
Jun 23, 2020, 23:46 ET
ANTHEM, Ariz., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by the Central Fire in New River and the Aquila Fire just south of Anthem.
The Central Fire has burned approximately 4,000 acres with 23% containment. The Aquila Fire has grown to 1,000 acres. Officials have asked residents to evacuate.
"These fires started quickly and are continuing to burn through brush and heavy vegetation," stated Jesse Ashdown, U-Haul Company of Northwest Phoenix president. "With evacuation orders in place, people are in need of storage space to protect their belongings."
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Anthem Way
42301 N. 41st Drive
Anthem, AZ 85086
(623) 465-4862
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-17 & Deer Valley
21621 N. 26th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85027
(623) 580-4000
U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on June 11 to Bighorn Fire victims in the Tucson area. U-Haul also extended the offer on June 17 to Bush Fire evacuees near the Tonto National Forest. Those offers are ongoing at participating U-Haul-owned and –operated storage facilities and is subject to availability.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."
