Central Florida-based Personal Mini Storage Completes Major Expansion at Clermont Self Storage Location

ORLANDO, Fla., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Florida-based Personal Mini Storage is proud to announce the completion of a major expansion at one of their Clermont facilities located at 2115 U.S. Highway 27.

"With this expansion, we're excited for the opportunity to provide even more area residents with an unparalleled, PERSONAL experience from a local owner/operator, and are grateful to the community for their support and patronage," said Marc Smith, President of Personal Mini Storage.

The newly expanded location now offers the residents of Clermont, Four Corners, and the Greater Groves area an additional 34,624 of rentable square footage with the addition of 268 new storage units. Customers can choose from a mix of air-conditioned and drive-up options including larger units to accommodate the growing needs of commercial clients.

The property is one of three locations Personal Mini Storage operates in Clermont serving the residents of Lake County. Customers can take advantage of convenient, outdoor parking options for campers, boats, and RVs as well as modern amenities like smart phone access, contactless rentals and 24/7 digital security.

About Personal Mini Storage

Personal Mini Storage, based in Orlando, FL, has been a leader in the self-storage industry since 1982, managing 45 locations in the Central Florida area and is operated by Laurie & Marc Smith. In March 2017, Personal Mini Storage entered into agreements to become a Participating Regional Operator (PRO) of National Storage Affiliates Trust and now manages 8 properties under the partnership.

Planning your next move? Visit us at personalministorage.com to learn about all of our stress-free storage solutions.

Media Contact

Chris Romero

407-297-3683

[email protected]

SOURCE Personal Mini Storage