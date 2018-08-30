Central Learning Releases 3rd Annual Nationwide ICD-10 Coder Performance Data

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Learning, a web-based coding assessment and education application, released the results of the 3rd annual nationwide ICD-10 coding contest. Central Learning is part of the Pena4, Inc. suite of health information and revenue cycle technology solutions for healthcare organizations.

Manny Peña, RHIA, Founder and CEO of Pena4, Inc. made the announcement today that Amanda Hobson from Greenwood, Indiana and Ashley Sparks from San Marcos, Texas received a total of $5,000 in cash prizes for achieving the highest average accuracy scores for their assigned inpatient and outpatient cases respectively.

Ashley Sparks received an 87% inpatient accuracy score

received an Amanda Hobson received a 72.4% outpatient accuracy score

From July 27th to August 30th, 2018, contest participants coded a total of 4,471-real medical record cases using Central Learning. Coders chose de-identified cases based on their area of coding specialty. Once coded, participants' accuracy and productivity levels were electronically graded against Central Learning's vetted, standardized answer key based on published coding guidelines.

According to Peña, "We are honored to provide the industry's only analytical glimpse into coder accuracy and productivity. Central Learning scored over 4,000 cases in a matter of minutes. The amount of ICD-10 benchmarking data, in such a short time, is exciting. Now that we are three years into the contest, we have almost 8,000 coded cases. The contest results are intriguing and we look forward to analyzing the data even more for coder skill gaps, areas of improvement and DRG financial impact."

Here are the following key findings on all participants:

· Average inpatient scores by years of experience · Other Key Findings: o Over 30 years: 77.5% o Overall PDX Accuracy 72.8% o Over 20 years: 70.0% o Overall DRG Accuracy 72.0% o Over 10 years: 65.0% o Over 5 years: 61.5% o Under 5 years: 48.5%

Average outpatient scores were less than inpatient scores by approximately 10% to 15% for each years of experience category respectively.

Click here to view a graph of average inpatient and outpatient accuracy scores between 2016-2018.

Full contest results and more detailed information will be available at Booth #1402 at the 2018 AHIMA Convention & Exhibit or can be requested online at www.centrallearning.com/codingcontest.

About Central Learning

Central Learning is a web-based application that utilizes real medical cases and actual clinical documentation—versus hypothetical coding scenarios and traditional check-the-box tests. Central Learning assesses an organization's progress with ICD-10 coding quality and productivity without the need for expensive, manual and labor-intensive coding audits. For more information, visit www.centrallearning.com.

About Pena4 Inc.

Pena4 Inc. offers comprehensive revenue integrity solutions for coding services, revenue integrity auditing services, revenue cycle consulting, clinical revenue applications and business process management. The Pena4 family of companies work together to protect revenue integrity, keep cash flowing and optimize mid-cycle revenue operations for hospitals, health systems and physician practices. Backed by a company with 20 years of healthcare experience and coding know-how, we increase documentation integrity, improve clinical coding and help customers overcome new reimbursement challenges under value-based care and quality payment programs. For more information, visit www.pena4.com.

