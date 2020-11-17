Central Logic Acquires Ensocare to Ease Transitions from Hospital to Post-Acute Care

SANDY, Utah and ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Logic, the leading healthcare access and orchestration company, announced today that it has acquired Omaha-based Ensocare, which automates the inpatient referral process to post-acute care (PAC).

Central Logic's flexible, purpose-built technology solution currently focuses on referrals and transfers into a health system by uniting all available provider, facility and transportation resources to enable them to operate as one system of care. This approach enables the seamless orchestration of patients to the appropriate care level and setting without delay. Ultimately, this efficient access to needed care elevates operational and financial performance as well as patient outcomes.

The acquisition of Ensocare expands Central Logic's solution to include successful transitions beyond hospitals to post-acute care settings—including skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care centers, and even the home—by tapping into Ensocare's active, curated network of more than 50,000 PAC providers nationwide. Placement confirmations are secured on average within 30 minutes.

"This strategic acquisition means that our solutions will now span the care continuum from acute to post-acute care, which will improve transitions into, through and out of the health system, creating true 'systemness' for our clients," said Angie Franks, CEO of Central Logic. "By operating as one, health systems can offer a more seamless experience for their patients across all acuity levels while enabling providers to stay connected and strengthening the relationships with PAC providers in their communities." [See related image here.]

About 40% of Medicare beneficiaries are discharged from the hospital to post-acute facilities. With a large aging population, U.S. health systems face growing pressures to improve care access and streamline transitions of care to optimize patient outcomes, increase operating margins, and control costs.

"Our fully integrated solution will provide visibility and access to data that ensures hospital beds are freed in a timely manner when inpatient care is no longer necessary. This decreases length of stay and increases throughput," Franks said. "Further, this kind of efficient orchestration and navigation creates bed availability and access for incoming patients, creates more time for clinicians to operate at the top of their license and elevates revenue capture and reduction of system leakage."

Central Logic's existing solutions already deliver 10x ROI to health system clients in the first year, and Franks says that clients that expand their engagement to include the acute to post-acute orchestration and access solution will see even greater results. "This is more important now than ever as health systems across the country implement the necessary controls and programs to rebuild operating margin deficits due to COVID-19," Franks added.

A whole greater than the sum of its parts

In light of the Ensocare acquisition, Central Logic becomes the only solution in the market that provides region-wide acute care transfer, transport and post-acute care transfer capabilities in one platform, enabling health systems to more cohesively operate as one.

"This combination of two market leaders with a shared vision of optimizing healthcare access and orchestration is creating a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts," Franks said. "The combined 800 hospitals and health systems that Central Logic will now work with will benefit from access to a flexible, purpose-built solution that delivers health systems the necessary network-wide visibility and controls to centralize and standardize all transitions of care."

Currently, the two companies share only a small number of clients—which Franks said presents an excellent opportunity for addressable market expansion for Central Logic, as well as new opportunities for health system clients.

Better interoperability, better together

In addition to elevating revenue capture, operational efficiency, clinician effectiveness and patient outcomes, Franks said the joining of the two companies will bring unrivaled interoperability and seamless integration with electronic health records (EHRs), bed management and other critical health system applications. Central Logic will ultimately integrate the Ensocare solution set, including Transition, Choice and Respond, into its platform.

"Central Logic and Ensocare were founded and have remained steadfast in our commitment to improving transitions of care and patient outcomes, and that will not change," Franks said. "Rather, our new structure will amplify our ability to orchestrate care and improve patient navigation across more care settings. The combination of our two companies will greatly benefit our clients by further enhancing operational efficiencies and capabilities, while improving clinical outcomes, patient experience and clinician burden."

The 800 hospitals and health systems that will now use Central Logic's technology include 150,000 providers and more than 5 million patients, touching a total of 14% of U.S. inpatients each year. The company now employs 125 team members and will continue to operate Ensocare's Omaha, Neb., location, as well as existing Central Logic offices in St. Paul, Minn., and Sandy, Utah.

About Central Logic

For health systems and hospitals, healthcare access and orchestration are life-saving endeavors. Central Logic is a pioneer in the space and was founded solely to support this mission. Our flexible, purpose-built access and orchestration solutions ensure efficient patient navigation across health systems and through the continuum of care, delivering the necessary controls to elevate revenue capture, clinician effectiveness, and patient outcomes. Clients count on Central Logic to deliver superior real-time visibility across their networks as well as operational, clinical and technical best practices to drive strong growth, reduce length of stay and minimize avoidable delays—today and into the future. With offices in St. Paul, Minn.; Sandy, Utah; and Omaha, Central Logic has a 93% customer retention rate and has been named a "fastest growing private company" by both Inc. 500 and Utah Business Magazine. For more information, visit www.centrallogic.com or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/central-logic/.

