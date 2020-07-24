Central Maine Healthcare Deploys Innovaccer's FHIR-Enabled Data Activation Platform to Power Data-Driven Telehealth Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company, has partnered with Central Maine Healthcare (CMH), an integrated healthcare delivery system that serves over 400,000 people in the central, western, and mid-coast regions of the state, to connect providers with their patients through data-driven telehealth, powered by its FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform. The collaboration will empower physicians at CMH with the ability to care for their patients with real-time virtual visits and remote consultation experiences during the pandemic.

When many patients are reluctant to visit the clinic to avoid potential exposure to the coronavirus, healthcare organizations are implementing virtual exam rooms and data-enabled telehealth visits for chronically-ill patients in their care.

With Innovaccer's Virtual Care solution built on top of its FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform and its data-driven telehealth capabilities, the providers at CMH can conduct online patient consultations as seamlessly as traditional onsite visits. The care teams at CMH can streamline their workflows with the solution's automated bulk messaging and outreach capabilities. The platform will also assist providers in expediting the follow-up process through telehealth consultations with secure messaging and improve patient engagement with the health system.

In addition to scheduling HIPAA-compliant HD video visits, the solution's virtual patient examination room can empower providers at CMH to send and receive pre-visit assessments, texts, and email through secure messaging.

Providers at CMH will be using the Virtual Care solution to provide educational material for their patients, conduct smart outreach and enable pre-visit planning with accurate patient self-assessments. With the solution, providers at CMH can manage post-call logs to streamline their care management approach.

"The world will take time to adapt to the new normal post-COVID. Healthcare, in particular, is experiencing a spectrum of changes in care delivery and resource utilization. With our Virtual Care solution, we wanted to smoothen the care transition of our providers and patients, as the entire system transitions through this pandemic era," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO and Co-founder of Innovaccer. "CMH has a wide patient network and we are happy to positively impact the lives of over 400,000 people with our Virtual Care solution. Our solution is designed to lift the burden of overwhelming patient visits for healthcare organizations, and back them up with seamless, high-quality virtual visits to connect patients and providers."

Given the situation we are all in, healthcare needed a new approach to tackle the pandemic. Central Maine Healthcare adopted a modern approach to care delivery where our primary focus was to offer our patients a virtual care option to make it easier for them to seek care, wherever they may be. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform expertise will be helpful for us in strengthening our virtual care and it will be a good addition to our strategy going forward," says Steven Martel, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, CMH.

An integrated healthcare delivery system, Central Maine Healthcare (CMH) serves 400,000 people in the central, western, and mid-coast regions of the state. One flagship medical center, two rural, critical access hospitals and an extensive variety of primary and specialty care practices located in 15 communities throughout the region make up the CMH system.

Central Maine Healthcare is focused on exceptional quality and patient access to care. Affiliated with Mass General Hospital in Boston, CMH provides Mainers the most innovative and current treatments available without having to leave their hometown. The Mass General affiliation gives CMH patients greater access to sub-specialty care in hematology/oncology, neurology, stroke, and trauma. For more information, visit cmhc.org.

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified more than 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings.

