Central Ohio Diversity & Inclusion Firm, Level D&I, to Offer Free Services for Local Businesses

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Racial injustices and disparities have plagued America throughout history, but this time is different. The amalgamation of COVID-19 disproportionately affecting the African American community and leaving millions of Americans out of work, followed by several wrongful deaths of young African American men and women has left us all in a unique position to come together and affect a positive change in the world.

Level D&I Solutions

Level D&I Solutions is committed to doing our part in the push towards total equality for people of all races and backgrounds. To that end, we would like to offer our services in the form of a strategy and alignment meetings, free of charge, with any organization, of any size, to help improve equity, representation, and inclusion for people of color within our community.

If you are interested in setting up a free consultation, please email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Kristine Snow

614-339-3898

[email protected]

