Central Pacific Bank Goes Live with MX Helios for Mobile Banking

SILICON SLOPES, Utah and HONOLULU, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the leader in money experience, today announced that Central Pacific Bank (CPB), a full-service financial institution headquartered in Hawaii, has gone live on the MX Helios platform for mobile banking, fulfilling CPB's digital-first mission to build a better bank for the future of the Islands.

MX will provide Central Pacific Bank customers with a full data-driven digital money management experience on their smartphones as part of RISE2020 ( www.cpb.bank ), CPB's $40 million, multi-faceted initiative to strengthen the bank by investing in digital banking, branch transformation, and operational excellence.

"The turmoil caused by Covid-19 is demanding that banks do more than ever to keep customers both safe and connected – that's our number one goal," said Paul Yonamine, Executive Chairman of Central Pacific Bank. "At the same time, we're behind the scenes making a positive difference in people's lives, both in banking and beyond. Being powered by the MX Helios mobile app gives our customers the best possible financial experience to do that."

"Helios and the other digital tools from MX are helping us build even stronger human connections with our customers at the most important time in our bank's history," added Catherine Ngo, President.

Powered by MX's industry leading data platform, which collects, cleanses and enriches transactional data and then presents insights for smart financial action, CPB's mobile app will allow customers to see, in aggregate, all accounts from their financial institutions in one glance. The simple Helios interface and CPB-customized features make it easy to act on financial information instantly.

"Large regional banks like Central Pacific Bank extract an enormous amount of meaning from their data so they can create exceptional customer experiences, but they need help from partners like MX," said Brandon Dewitt, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at MX. "As we all continue to navigate business during and after a pandemic, we're proud to be helping in CPB's mission to provide the community of Hawaii with tools to better manage their financial wellness."

For more information about Central Pacific Bank's RISE2020 initiative, visit www.cpb.bank .

About MX

MX, the leader in money experience, is built on the belief that financial data should be accessible and actionable for all. MX gives your customers a seamless way to move, view, and interact with their money. We call this the Money Experience. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest growing fintech innovators, powering more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers to improve the financial lives of tens of millions of people worldwide. To learn more, visit www.mx.com.

About Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Bank is the primary subsidiary of Central Pacific Financial Corp., a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.6 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank operates 35 branches and 76 ATMs in the State of Hawaii, as of June 30, 2020. As of September 1, 2020, four branches are temporarily closed to protect the health and well-being of the Company's employees and customers from COVID-19. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.cpb.bank.

