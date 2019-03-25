Central Pacific Financial Corp. CEO Paul Yonamine Appointed To Board Of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Of Japan

With assets of over 1.8 trillion U.S. dollars, SMBC is one of the largest financial institutions globally and Yonamine is the only director of SMBC from outside of Japan. Prior to the merger of Sumitomo Bank and Sakura Bank, Sumitomo Bank played a key role in the start-up of Central Pacific Bank, which was founded by Nisei veterans of WWII in 1954, by providing executive leadership until 2002.

Yonamine will join the SMBC board which includes: Koichi Miyata, Chairman of the Board of SMBC; Makoto Takashima, President and Chief Executive Officer of SMBC; and others.

Yonamine, age 61, also serves as Chairman of GCA Corporation, the largest independent M&A advisory investment bank in Japan listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. He previously held the positions of President and Country General Manager of IBM Japan, Ltd.; President and CEO of Hitachi Consulting Co.; Senior Advisor to the Mayor of the City & County of Honolulu; Executive Vice President and Chairman of BearingPoint Asia Pacific; President of KPMG Consulting in Japan; and Managing Partner of KPMG, LLC – Hawaii Operations.

Yonamine is a graduate of the University of San Francisco with a degree in accounting and holds a CPA designation. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Councilors of the U.S.-Japan Council and is a member of the Young Presidents' Organization, Japan Chapter. In Hawaii, Yonamine was actively engaged with numerous community organizations, including the Hawaii Business Roundtable and the Child and Family Services.

