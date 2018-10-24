Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports $15.2 Million Third Quarter Earnings

- Net income of $15.2 million, or fully diluted EPS of $0.52 for the third quarter, representing an increase of 28.6% and 33.3%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter.

- ROA of 1.06% and ROE of 12.54% for the third quarter.

- Total loans increased by $96.4 million in the third quarter, or 2.5% sequentially and 9.4% year-over-year.

- Total deposits increased by $24.6 million in the third quarter, or 0.5% sequentially and 1.5% year-over-year.

HONOLULU, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), (the "Company"), today reported net income in the third quarter of 2018 of $15.2 million, or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.52, compared to net income in the third quarter of 2017 of $11.8 million, or EPS of $0.39, and net income in the second quarter of 2018 of $14.2 million, or EPS of $0.48.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial performance highlighted by strong loan growth and improved efficiency," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The continued improvement in the efficiency ratio is reflective of the execution of our strategic initiatives and the continued great work of our employees," said Catherine Ngo, President.

In October 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2018.

During the third quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 235,043 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $6.7 million, or an average cost per share of $28.43. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company has repurchased 849,290 shares of common stock, or approximately 2.8% of its common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2017. Total cost of the shares repurchased during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $24.8 million, or an average cost per share of $29.16. The Company's remaining repurchase authority under its common stock repurchase program at September 30, 2018 is $28.7 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company returned $42.8 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Earnings Highlights
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2018 was $43.3 million, compared to $42.0 million in the year-ago quarter and $42.7 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2018 was 3.20%, compared to 3.25% in the year-ago quarter and 3.20% in the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income from the year-ago and sequential quarters was primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with increases in the yield earned on the loan and investment securities portfolios. These increases were partially offset by higher deposit and borrowing costs attributable to the recent increases in the federal funds rate, which also resulted in the decline in the net interest margin from the year-ago quarter.

To improve net interest income and net interest margin, the Company announced in October 2018 that it submitted a notice to redeem, in whole and at par, $20 million of floating rate trust preferred securities and the underlying floating rate junior subordinated debentures, which are reported as long-term debt on the Company's balance sheet with a current interest rate of 5.18%. The redemption is pursuant to the optional prepayment provisions of the indenture and is scheduled to occur on December 17, 2018.

Other operating income for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $10.8 million, compared to $9.6 million in the year-ago quarter and $9.6 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off of $0.4 million (included in other), higher net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans of $0.4 million (included in mortgage banking income), and higher income from fiduciary activities of $0.2 million. The sequential quarter increase was primarily due to death benefit income of $0.4 million (included in income from bank-owned life insurance), higher income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off of $0.3 million (included in other), and higher service charges on deposit accounts of $0.2 million.

Other operating expense for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $34.1 million, which increased from $33.5 million in the year-ago quarter and increased from $33.7 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $0.9 million, primarily attributable to the increase in the Company's starting pay rate effective January 1, 2018. The sequential quarter increase was primarily due to higher computer software expense of $0.4 million.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2018 was 63.05%, compared to 64.99% in the year-ago quarter and 64.48% in the previous quarter. The improvements in the efficiency ratio from the year-ago and sequential quarters were primarily due to the aforementioned improvements in net interest income and other operating income, partially offset by higher other operating expenses in the current quarter compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters.

In the third quarter of 2018, the Company recorded income tax expense of $4.9 million, compared to $6.4 million in the year-ago quarter and $3.8 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2018 was 24.3%, compared to 35.0% in the year-ago quarter and 21.2% in the previous quarter. The decline in income tax expense and effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the year-ago quarter was primarily due to the enactment of H.R.1, commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2018 included a one-time estimated benefit of $0.6 million to income tax expense due to a tax accounting method change strategy.

Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets at September 30, 2018 of $5.73 billion increased by $159.4 million, or 2.9% from September 30, 2017, and increased by $47.1 million, or 0.8% from June 30, 2018.

Total loans and leases at September 30, 2018 of $3.98 billion increased by $341.7 million, or 9.4% and $96.4 million, or 2.5% from September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2018, respectively. The increase in total loans and leases from September 30, 2017 was primarily attributable to strong organic growth in the Hawaii loan portfolios (excluding the Hawaii construction loan portfolio) totaling $289.6 million, combined with increases in the U.S. mainland commercial, financial and agricultural and commercial mortgage loan portfolios of $49.8 million and $48.5 million, respectively, partially offset by reductions in the Hawaii construction loan portfolio of $29.0 million and the U.S. mainland consumer loan portfolio of $16.5 million. The increase in total loans and leases from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to strong organic growth in the Hawaii loan portfolios totaling $87.3 million, combined with an increase in the U.S. mainland commercial, financial and agricultural loan portfolio of $26.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in the U.S mainland consumer loan portfolio of $16.5 million.

Total deposits at September 30, 2018 of $5.00 billion increased by $76.2 million, or 1.5% from September 30, 2017, and increased by $24.6 million, or 0.5% from June 30, 2018.  Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $4.02 billion at September 30, 2018.  This represents an increase of $61.8 million, or 1.6% from September 30, 2017, and an increase of $21.1 million, or 0.5% from June 30, 2018. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 79.5% at September 30, 2018, compared to 73.8% at September 30, 2017 and 78.0% at June 30, 2018.

Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2018 totaled $3.0 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $6.0 million, or 0.11% of total assets at September 30, 2017, and $3.5 million, or 0.06% of total assets at June 30, 2018.

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $0.3 million at September 30, 2018, compared to $0.4 million and $0.6 million at September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2018 totaled $1.3 million, compared to net charge-offs of $1.5 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $1.6 million in the previous quarter.

In the third quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a credit to the provision for loan and lease losses of $0.1 million, compared to a credit of $0.1 million in the year-ago quarter and a debit to the provision of $0.5 million in the previous quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses, as a percentage of total loans and leases at September 30, 2018 was 1.18%, compared to 1.41% at September 30, 2017 and 1.24% at June 30, 2018.

Capital
Total shareholders' equity was $478.2 million at September 30, 2018, compared to $509.8 million and $480.7 million at September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At September 30, 2018, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 10.3%, 14.2%, 15.4%, and 12.0%, respectively, compared to 10.3%, 14.4%, 15.7%, and 12.2%, respectively, at June 30, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $5.7 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 35 branches and 78 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of September 30, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning projections of revenues, income/loss, earnings/loss per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure, or other financial items, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future economic performance, or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. While the Company believes that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. The Company does not update any of its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

TABLE 1

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Sep 30,

except for per share amounts)

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT

Net interest income

$

43,325

$

42,672

$

42,322

$

42,824

$

41,995

$

128,319

$

124,879

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

(59)

532

(211)

(186)

(126)

262

(2,488)

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

43,384

42,140

42,533

43,010

42,121

128,057

127,367

Total other operating income

10,820

9,630

8,954

9,043

9,569

29,404

27,453

Total other operating expense

34,139

33,724

33,518

34,511

33,511

101,381

97,306

Income before taxes

20,065

18,046

17,969

17,542

18,179

56,080

57,514

Income tax expense

4,872

3,822

3,692

13,254

6,367

12,386

20,598

Net income

15,193

14,224

14,277

4,288

11,812

43,694

36,916

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.52

$

0.48

$

0.48

$

0.14

$

0.39

$

1.48

$

1.21

Diluted earnings per common share

0.52

0.48

0.48

0.14

0.39

1.47

1.20

Dividends declared per common share

0.21

0.21

0.19

0.18

0.18

0.61

0.52

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average assets (ROA) [1]

1.06

%

1.00

%

1.01

%

0.31

%

0.85

%

1.03

%

0.90

%

Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1]

12.54

11.83

11.60

3.35

9.16

11.99

9.57

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (ROTE) [1]

12.55

11.85

11.64

3.37

9.22

12.01

9.64

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

8.49

8.49

8.73

9.12

9.30

8.57

9.38

Efficiency ratio [2]

63.05

64.48

65.37

66.54

64.99

64.28

63.88

Net interest margin (NIM) [1]

3.20

3.20

3.21

3.27

3.25

3.20

3.28

Dividend payout ratio [3]

40.38

43.75

39.58

128.57

46.15

41.50

43.33

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES

Average loans and leases, including loans held for sale

$

3,941,511

$

3,836,739

$

3,789,338

$

3,719,684

$

3,625,455

$

3,856,420

$

3,589,124

Average interest-earning assets

5,418,924

5,376,115

5,334,276

5,279,360

5,216,089

5,376,748

5,150,302

Average assets

5,709,825

5,663,697

5,638,205

5,605,728

5,545,909

5,670,838

5,479,085

Average deposits

5,063,061

5,041,164

5,000,108

4,936,743

4,893,778

5,035,009

4,819,635

Average interest-bearing liabilities

3,802,028

3,776,053

3,746,012

3,686,222

3,613,872

3,774,903

3,613,575

Average shareholders' equity

484,737

480,985

492,184

511,277

515,580

485,942

514,137

Average tangible shareholders' equity

484,391

479,959

490,453

508,886

512,554

484,912

510,414

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

REGULATORY CAPITAL

Central Pacific Financial Corp

Leverage capital

$

590,627

$

586,799

$

579,221

$

578,607

$

585,950

Tier 1 risk-based capital

590,627

586,799

579,221

578,607

585,950

Total risk-based capital

639,157

636,755

629,179

628,068

634,677

Common equity tier 1 capital

500,627

496,799

489,221

490,861

497,828

Central Pacific Bank

Leverage capital

571,949

569,128

568,409

565,412

569,990

Tier 1 risk-based capital

571,949

569,128

568,409

565,412

569,990

Total risk-based capital

620,479

619,084

618,240

614,732

618,576

Common equity tier 1 capital

571,949

569,128

568,409

565,412

569,990

REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS

Central Pacific Financial Corp

Leverage capital ratio

10.3

%

10.3

%

10.3

%

10.4

%

10.6

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

14.2

14.4

14.5

14.7

15.1

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.4

15.7

15.8

15.9

16.3

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.0

12.2

12.3

12.4

12.8

Central Pacific Bank

Leverage capital ratio

10.0

10.0

10.1

10.1

10.3

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.8

14.0

14.3

14.4

14.7

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.0

15.3

15.5

15.6

16.0

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

13.8

14.0

14.3

14.4

14.7

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

(dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

BALANCE SHEET

Loans and leases

$

3,978,027

$

3,881,581

$

3,816,146

$

3,770,615

$

3,636,370

Total assets

5,728,640

5,681,519

5,651,287

5,623,708

5,569,230

Total deposits

5,003,680

4,979,099

4,980,431

4,956,354

4,927,497

Long-term debt

92,785

92,785

92,785

92,785

92,785

Total shareholders' equity

478,151

480,668

484,108

500,011

509,846

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

8.35

%

8.46

%

8.57

%

8.89

%

9.15

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets [4]

8.35

%

8.45

%

8.54

%

8.86

%

9.11

%

ASSET QUALITY

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

46,826

$

48,181

$

49,217

$

50,001

$

51,217

Non-performing assets

3,026

3,509

3,438

3,626

5,970

Allowance to loans and leases outstanding

1.18

%

1.24

%

1.29

%

1.33

%

1.41

%

Allowance to non-performing assets

1,547.46

%

1,373.07

%

1,431.56

%

1,378.96

%

857.91

%

PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING

Book value per common share

$

16.34

$

16.30

$

16.30

$

16.65

$

16.89

Tangible book value per common share

16.34

16.28

16.25

16.59

16.80

Closing market price per common share

26.43

28.65

28.46

29.83

32.18

_________________________________________________________

[1] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual)

[2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income)

[3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share

[4] The tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP measure which should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Comparison of our ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate the ratio differently. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Table 2

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

TABLE 2

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our tangible common equity ratio for each of the dates indicated:

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

Tangible Common Equity Ratio:

Total shareholders' equity

$

478,151

$

480,668

$

484,108

$

500,011

$

509,846

Less: Other intangible assets

(669)

(1,337)

(2,006)

(2,674)

Tangible common equity

$

478,151

$

479,999

$

482,771

$

498,005

$

507,172

Total assets

$

5,728,640

$

5,681,519

$

5,651,287

$

5,623,708

$

5,569,230

Less: Other intangible assets

(669)

(1,337)

(2,006)

(2,674)

Tangible assets

$

5,728,640

$

5,680,850

$

5,649,950

$

5,621,702

$

5,566,556

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.35

%

8.45

%

8.54

%

8.86

%

9.11

%

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

TABLE 3

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

ASSETS

Cash and due from financial institutions

$

82,668

$

75,547

$

59,905

$

75,318

$

90,080

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

7,051

13,948

5,875

6,975

18,195

Investment securities:

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value [1]

1,233,002

1,279,969

1,326,092

1,304,066

1,349,311

Held-to-maturity debt securities, at fair value of: $146,466 at September 30, 2018, $152,330 at June 30, 2018, $171,399 at March 31, 2018, $189,201 at December 31, 2017, and $195,714 at September 30, 2017

152,852

158,156

177,078

191,753

197,672

Equity securities, at fair value [1]

885

844

753

825

794

Total investment securities

1,386,739

1,438,969

1,503,923

1,496,644

1,547,777

Loans held for sale

4,460

9,096

7,492

16,336

10,828

Loans and leases

3,978,027

3,881,581

3,816,146

3,770,615

3,636,370

Less allowance for loan and lease losses

46,826

48,181

49,217

50,001

51,217

Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses

3,931,201

3,833,400

3,766,929

3,720,614

3,585,153

Premises and equipment, net

46,184

47,004

47,436

48,348

48,339

Accrued interest receivable

16,755

16,606

16,070

16,581

15,434

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

15,283

9,362

6,478

7,088

7,101

Other real estate owned

414

595

595

851

851

Mortgage servicing rights

15,634

15,756

15,821

15,843

16,093

Core deposit premium

669

1,337

2,006

2,674

Bank-owned life insurance

157,085

156,945

156,611

156,293

155,928

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

10,965

10,246

9,007

7,761

6,484

Other assets

54,201

53,376

53,808

53,050

64,293

Total assets

$

5,728,640

$

5,681,519

$

5,651,287

$

5,623,708

$

5,569,230

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

1,403,534

$

1,365,010

$

1,349,029

$

1,395,556

$

1,383,548

Interest-bearing demand

935,130

952,991

946,464

933,054

911,273

Savings and money market

1,503,465

1,502,284

1,533,483

1,481,876

1,476,017

Time

1,161,551

1,158,814

1,151,455

1,145,868

1,156,659

Total deposits

5,003,680

4,979,099

4,980,431

4,956,354

4,927,497

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

105,000

87,000

56,000

32,000

Long-term debt

92,785

92,785

92,785

92,785

92,785

Other liabilities

49,024

41,967

37,963

42,534

39,078

Total liabilities

5,250,489

5,200,851

5,167,179

5,123,673

5,059,360

Equity:

Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding none at:  September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and September 30, 2017

Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding:  29,270,398 at September 30, 2018, 29,489,954 at June 30, 2018, 29,707,122 at March 31, 2018, 30,024,222 at December 31, 2017, and 30,188,748 at September 30, 2017

478,721

485,402

493,794

503,988

509,243

Additional paid-in capital

87,939

86,949

86,497

86,098

85,300

Accumulated deficit

(61,406)

(70,435)

(78,454)

(89,036)

(87,913)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(27,103)

(21,248)

(17,729)

(1,039)

3,216

Total shareholders' equity

478,151

480,668

484,108

500,011

509,846

Non-controlling interest

24

24

Total equity

478,151

480,668

484,108

500,035

509,870

Total liabilities and equity

$

5,728,640

$

5,681,519

$

5,651,287

$

5,623,708

$

5,569,230

[1] Financial information for prior quarters has been revised to reflect the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-01, Financial Instruments - Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

TABLE 4

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Sep 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

Interest income:

Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

40,531

$

38,699

$

37,390

$

37,447

$

36,289

$

116,620

$

106,777

Interest and dividends on investment securities:

Taxable investment securities

8,490

8,717

8,843

8,777

8,540

26,050

25,156

Tax-exempt investment securities

920

933

933

955

966

2,786

2,919

Dividend income on investment securities

26

3

15

13

12

44

36

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

109

117

84

58

163

310

298

Dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

60

40

45

26

23

145

100

Total interest income

50,136

48,509

47,310

47,276

45,993

145,955

135,286

Interest expense:

Interest on deposits:

Demand

181

193

180

170

177

554

471

Savings and money market

593

459

369

302

281

1,421

797

Time

4,744

4,034

3,425

2,967

2,637

12,203

6,490

Interest on short-term borrowings

146

48

43

97

9

237

86

Interest on long-term debt

1,147

1,103

971

916

894

3,221

2,563

Total interest expense

6,811

5,837

4,988

4,452

3,998

17,636

10,407

Net interest income

43,325

42,672

42,322

42,824

41,995

128,319

124,879

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

(59)

532

(211)

(186)

(126)

262

(2,488)

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

43,384

42,140

42,533

43,010

42,121

128,057

127,367

Other operating income:

Mortgage banking income (refer to Table 5)

1,923

1,775

1,847

1,531

1,531

5,545

5,431

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,189

1,977

2,003

2,130

2,182

6,169

6,338

Other service charges and fees

3,286

3,377

3,034

2,532

3,185

9,697

8,986

Income from fiduciary activities

1,159

1,017

956

935

911

3,132

2,739

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

71

37

43

214

176

151

388

Fees on foreign exchange

220

277

211

135

101

708

394

Net gains (losses) on sales of investment securities

230

(1,640)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,055

501

318

614

1,074

1,874

2,774

Loan placement fees

115

220

197

170

86

532

366

Net gains on sales of foreclosed assets

19

205

Other (refer to Table 5)

802

449

345

552

304

1,596

1,472

Total other operating income

10,820

9,630

8,954

9,043

9,569

29,404

27,453

Other operating expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

19,011

18,783

18,505

18,759

18,157

56,299

53,527

Net occupancy

3,488

3,360

3,266

3,418

3,404

10,114

10,153

Equipment

1,048

1,044

1,068

1,007

969

3,160

2,778

Amortization of core deposit premium

669

668

669

668

669

2,006

2,006

Communication expense

903

746

898

924

944

2,547

2,735

Legal and professional services

1,528

1,769

1,821

2,091

1,854

5,118

5,633

Computer software expense

2,672

2,305

2,267

2,404

2,346

7,244

6,788

Advertising expense

612

617

612

1,000

626

1,841

1,408

Foreclosed asset expense

212

31

294

28

24

537

123

Other (refer to Table 5)

3,996

4,401

4,118

4,212

4,518

12,515

12,155

Total other operating expense

34,139

33,724

33,518

34,511

33,511

101,381

97,306

Income before income taxes

20,065

18,046

17,969

17,542

18,179

56,080

57,514

Income tax expense

4,872

3,822

3,692

13,254

6,367

12,386

20,598

Net income

$

15,193

$

14,224

$

14,277

$

4,288

$

11,812

$

43,694

$

36,916

Per common share data:

Basic earnings per share

$

0.52

$

0.48

$

0.48

$

0.14

$

0.39

$

1.48

$

1.21

Diluted earnings per share

0.52

0.48

0.48

0.14

0.39

1.47

1.20

Cash dividends declared

0.21

0.21

0.19

0.18

0.18

0.61

0.52

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

29,297,465

29,510,175

29,807,572

30,027,366

30,300,195

29,536,536

30,526,260

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

29,479,812

29,714,942

30,041,351

30,271,910

30,514,459

29,743,238

30,758,989

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Other Operating Income and Other Operating Expense - Detail

(Unaudited)

TABLE 5

The following table sets forth the components of mortgage banking income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

Mortgage banking income:

Loan servicing fees

$

1,269

$

1,289

$

1,311

$

1,316

$

1,323

$

3,869

$

4,021

Amortization of mortgage servicing rights

(519)

(437)

(457)

(745)

(476)

(1,413)

(1,543)

Net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans

1,082

959

972

968

705

3,013

3,101

Unrealized gains (losses) on loans-held-for-sale and interest rate locks

91

(36)

21

(8)

(21)

76

(148)

Total mortgage banking income

$

1,923

$

1,775

$

1,847

$

1,531

$

1,531

$

5,545

$

5,431

The following table sets forth the components of other operating income - other for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

Other operating income - other:

Income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off

$

395

$

130

$

96

$

156

$

25

$

621

$

611

Other recoveries

101

49

46

26

32

196

123

Commissions on sale of checks

79

84

86

83

86

249

258

Other

227

186

117

287

161

530

480

Total other operating income - other

$

802

$

449

$

345

$

552

$

304

$

1,596

$

1,472

The following table sets forth the components of other operating expense - other for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

Other operating expense - other:

Charitable contributions

$

166

$

131

$

200

$

165

$

141

$

497

$

428

FDIC insurance assessment

437

434

434

438

433

1,305

1,286

Miscellaneous loan expenses

403

324

299

288

302

1,026

856

ATM and debit card expenses

686

698

648

495

548

2,032

1,466

Amortization of investments in low-income housing tax credit partnerships

114

113

114

114

174

341

630

Armored car expenses

185

233

166

241

176

584

632

Entertainment and promotions

185

273

159

438

818

617

1,222

Stationery and supplies

206

236

201

202

204

643

612

Directors' fees and expenses

263

283

231

209

208

777

665

Provision for residential mortgage loan repurchase losses

331

209

331

Increase (decrease) to the reserve for unfunded commitments

(71)

66

41

(101)

72

36

195

Other

1,091

1,610

1,625

1,514

1,442

4,326

4,163

Total other operating expense - other

$

3,996

$

4,401

$

4,118

$

4,212

$

4,518

$

12,515

$

12,155

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)

(Unaudited)

TABLE 6

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

Average

Average

Average

Average

Average

Average

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

ASSETS

Interest-earning assets:

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$

22,057

1.97

%

$

109

$

26,300

1.78

%

$

117

$

51,392

1.26

%

$

163

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:

Taxable

1,284,411

2.65

8,516

1,341,717

2.60

8,720

1,363,289

2.51

8,552

Tax-exempt [1]

163,172

2.86

1,165

164,196

2.87

1,181

169,347

3.51

1,486

Total investment securities

1,447,583

2.67

9,681

1,505,913

2.63

9,901

1,532,636

2.62

10,038