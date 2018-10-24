Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports $15.2 Million Third Quarter Earnings

HONOLULU, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), (the "Company"), today reported net income in the third quarter of 2018 of $15.2 million, or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.52, compared to net income in the third quarter of 2017 of $11.8 million, or EPS of $0.39, and net income in the second quarter of 2018 of $14.2 million, or EPS of $0.48.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial performance highlighted by strong loan growth and improved efficiency," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The continued improvement in the efficiency ratio is reflective of the execution of our strategic initiatives and the continued great work of our employees," said Catherine Ngo, President.

In October 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2018.

During the third quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 235,043 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $6.7 million, or an average cost per share of $28.43. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company has repurchased 849,290 shares of common stock, or approximately 2.8% of its common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2017. Total cost of the shares repurchased during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $24.8 million, or an average cost per share of $29.16. The Company's remaining repurchase authority under its common stock repurchase program at September 30, 2018 is $28.7 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company returned $42.8 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2018 was $43.3 million, compared to $42.0 million in the year-ago quarter and $42.7 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2018 was 3.20%, compared to 3.25% in the year-ago quarter and 3.20% in the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income from the year-ago and sequential quarters was primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with increases in the yield earned on the loan and investment securities portfolios. These increases were partially offset by higher deposit and borrowing costs attributable to the recent increases in the federal funds rate, which also resulted in the decline in the net interest margin from the year-ago quarter.

To improve net interest income and net interest margin, the Company announced in October 2018 that it submitted a notice to redeem, in whole and at par, $20 million of floating rate trust preferred securities and the underlying floating rate junior subordinated debentures, which are reported as long-term debt on the Company's balance sheet with a current interest rate of 5.18%. The redemption is pursuant to the optional prepayment provisions of the indenture and is scheduled to occur on December 17, 2018.

Other operating income for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $10.8 million, compared to $9.6 million in the year-ago quarter and $9.6 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off of $0.4 million (included in other), higher net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans of $0.4 million (included in mortgage banking income), and higher income from fiduciary activities of $0.2 million. The sequential quarter increase was primarily due to death benefit income of $0.4 million (included in income from bank-owned life insurance), higher income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off of $0.3 million (included in other), and higher service charges on deposit accounts of $0.2 million.

Other operating expense for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $34.1 million, which increased from $33.5 million in the year-ago quarter and increased from $33.7 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $0.9 million, primarily attributable to the increase in the Company's starting pay rate effective January 1, 2018. The sequential quarter increase was primarily due to higher computer software expense of $0.4 million.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2018 was 63.05%, compared to 64.99% in the year-ago quarter and 64.48% in the previous quarter. The improvements in the efficiency ratio from the year-ago and sequential quarters were primarily due to the aforementioned improvements in net interest income and other operating income, partially offset by higher other operating expenses in the current quarter compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters.

In the third quarter of 2018, the Company recorded income tax expense of $4.9 million, compared to $6.4 million in the year-ago quarter and $3.8 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2018 was 24.3%, compared to 35.0% in the year-ago quarter and 21.2% in the previous quarter. The decline in income tax expense and effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the year-ago quarter was primarily due to the enactment of H.R.1, commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2018 included a one-time estimated benefit of $0.6 million to income tax expense due to a tax accounting method change strategy.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at September 30, 2018 of $5.73 billion increased by $159.4 million, or 2.9% from September 30, 2017, and increased by $47.1 million, or 0.8% from June 30, 2018.

Total loans and leases at September 30, 2018 of $3.98 billion increased by $341.7 million, or 9.4% and $96.4 million, or 2.5% from September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2018, respectively. The increase in total loans and leases from September 30, 2017 was primarily attributable to strong organic growth in the Hawaii loan portfolios (excluding the Hawaii construction loan portfolio) totaling $289.6 million, combined with increases in the U.S. mainland commercial, financial and agricultural and commercial mortgage loan portfolios of $49.8 million and $48.5 million, respectively, partially offset by reductions in the Hawaii construction loan portfolio of $29.0 million and the U.S. mainland consumer loan portfolio of $16.5 million. The increase in total loans and leases from the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to strong organic growth in the Hawaii loan portfolios totaling $87.3 million, combined with an increase in the U.S. mainland commercial, financial and agricultural loan portfolio of $26.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in the U.S mainland consumer loan portfolio of $16.5 million.

Total deposits at September 30, 2018 of $5.00 billion increased by $76.2 million, or 1.5% from September 30, 2017, and increased by $24.6 million, or 0.5% from June 30, 2018. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $4.02 billion at September 30, 2018. This represents an increase of $61.8 million, or 1.6% from September 30, 2017, and an increase of $21.1 million, or 0.5% from June 30, 2018. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 79.5% at September 30, 2018, compared to 73.8% at September 30, 2017 and 78.0% at June 30, 2018.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2018 totaled $3.0 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $6.0 million, or 0.11% of total assets at September 30, 2017, and $3.5 million, or 0.06% of total assets at June 30, 2018.

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $0.3 million at September 30, 2018, compared to $0.4 million and $0.6 million at September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2018 totaled $1.3 million, compared to net charge-offs of $1.5 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $1.6 million in the previous quarter.

In the third quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a credit to the provision for loan and lease losses of $0.1 million, compared to a credit of $0.1 million in the year-ago quarter and a debit to the provision of $0.5 million in the previous quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses, as a percentage of total loans and leases at September 30, 2018 was 1.18%, compared to 1.41% at September 30, 2017 and 1.24% at June 30, 2018.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $478.2 million at September 30, 2018, compared to $509.8 million and $480.7 million at September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At September 30, 2018, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 10.3%, 14.2%, 15.4%, and 12.0%, respectively, compared to 10.3%, 14.4%, 15.7%, and 12.2%, respectively, at June 30, 2018.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Sep 30, except for per share amounts) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 43,325 $ 42,672 $ 42,322 $ 42,824 $ 41,995 $ 128,319 $ 124,879 Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses (59) 532 (211) (186) (126) 262 (2,488) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 43,384 42,140 42,533 43,010 42,121 128,057 127,367 Total other operating income 10,820 9,630 8,954 9,043 9,569 29,404 27,453 Total other operating expense 34,139 33,724 33,518 34,511 33,511 101,381 97,306 Income before taxes 20,065 18,046 17,969 17,542 18,179 56,080 57,514 Income tax expense 4,872 3,822 3,692 13,254 6,367 12,386 20,598 Net income 15,193 14,224 14,277 4,288 11,812 43,694 36,916 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.14 $ 0.39 $ 1.48 $ 1.21 Diluted earnings per common share 0.52 0.48 0.48 0.14 0.39 1.47 1.20 Dividends declared per common share 0.21 0.21 0.19 0.18 0.18 0.61 0.52 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (ROA) [1] 1.06 % 1.00 % 1.01 % 0.31 % 0.85 % 1.03 % 0.90 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1] 12.54 11.83 11.60 3.35 9.16 11.99 9.57 Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (ROTE) [1] 12.55 11.85 11.64 3.37 9.22 12.01 9.64 Average shareholders' equity to average assets 8.49 8.49 8.73 9.12 9.30 8.57 9.38 Efficiency ratio [2] 63.05 64.48 65.37 66.54 64.99 64.28 63.88 Net interest margin (NIM) [1] 3.20 3.20 3.21 3.27 3.25 3.20 3.28 Dividend payout ratio [3] 40.38 43.75 39.58 128.57 46.15 41.50 43.33 SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES Average loans and leases, including loans held for sale $ 3,941,511 $ 3,836,739 $ 3,789,338 $ 3,719,684 $ 3,625,455 $ 3,856,420 $ 3,589,124 Average interest-earning assets 5,418,924 5,376,115 5,334,276 5,279,360 5,216,089 5,376,748 5,150,302 Average assets 5,709,825 5,663,697 5,638,205 5,605,728 5,545,909 5,670,838 5,479,085 Average deposits 5,063,061 5,041,164 5,000,108 4,936,743 4,893,778 5,035,009 4,819,635 Average interest-bearing liabilities 3,802,028 3,776,053 3,746,012 3,686,222 3,613,872 3,774,903 3,613,575 Average shareholders' equity 484,737 480,985 492,184 511,277 515,580 485,942 514,137 Average tangible shareholders' equity 484,391 479,959 490,453 508,886 512,554 484,912 510,414

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED) Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 REGULATORY CAPITAL Central Pacific Financial Corp Leverage capital $ 590,627 $ 586,799 $ 579,221 $ 578,607 $ 585,950 Tier 1 risk-based capital 590,627 586,799 579,221 578,607 585,950 Total risk-based capital 639,157 636,755 629,179 628,068 634,677 Common equity tier 1 capital 500,627 496,799 489,221 490,861 497,828 Central Pacific Bank Leverage capital 571,949 569,128 568,409 565,412 569,990 Tier 1 risk-based capital 571,949 569,128 568,409 565,412 569,990 Total risk-based capital 620,479 619,084 618,240 614,732 618,576 Common equity tier 1 capital 571,949 569,128 568,409 565,412 569,990 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS Central Pacific Financial Corp Leverage capital ratio 10.3 % 10.3 % 10.3 % 10.4 % 10.6 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.2 14.4 14.5 14.7 15.1 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.4 15.7 15.8 15.9 16.3 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.0 12.2 12.3 12.4 12.8 Central Pacific Bank Leverage capital ratio 10.0 10.0 10.1 10.1 10.3 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.8 14.0 14.3 14.4 14.7 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.0 15.3 15.5 15.6 16.0 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.8 14.0 14.3 14.4 14.7 Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 BALANCE SHEET Loans and leases $ 3,978,027 $ 3,881,581 $ 3,816,146 $ 3,770,615 $ 3,636,370 Total assets 5,728,640 5,681,519 5,651,287 5,623,708 5,569,230 Total deposits 5,003,680 4,979,099 4,980,431 4,956,354 4,927,497 Long-term debt 92,785 92,785 92,785 92,785 92,785 Total shareholders' equity 478,151 480,668 484,108 500,011 509,846 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 8.35 % 8.46 % 8.57 % 8.89 % 9.15 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets [4] 8.35 % 8.45 % 8.54 % 8.86 % 9.11 % ASSET QUALITY Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 46,826 $ 48,181 $ 49,217 $ 50,001 $ 51,217 Non-performing assets 3,026 3,509 3,438 3,626 5,970 Allowance to loans and leases outstanding 1.18 % 1.24 % 1.29 % 1.33 % 1.41 % Allowance to non-performing assets 1,547.46 % 1,373.07 % 1,431.56 % 1,378.96 % 857.91 % PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING Book value per common share $ 16.34 $ 16.30 $ 16.30 $ 16.65 $ 16.89 Tangible book value per common share 16.34 16.28 16.25 16.59 16.80 Closing market price per common share 26.43 28.65 28.46 29.83 32.18

_________________________________________________________ [1] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual) [2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income) [3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share [4] The tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP measure which should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Comparison of our ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate the ratio differently. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Table 2

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) TABLE 2 The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our tangible common equity ratio for each of the dates indicated: September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total shareholders' equity $ 478,151 $ 480,668 $ 484,108 $ 500,011 $ 509,846 Less: Other intangible assets — (669) (1,337) (2,006) (2,674) Tangible common equity $ 478,151 $ 479,999 $ 482,771 $ 498,005 $ 507,172 Total assets $ 5,728,640 $ 5,681,519 $ 5,651,287 $ 5,623,708 $ 5,569,230 Less: Other intangible assets — (669) (1,337) (2,006) (2,674) Tangible assets $ 5,728,640 $ 5,680,850 $ 5,649,950 $ 5,621,702 $ 5,566,556 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.35 % 8.45 % 8.54 % 8.86 % 9.11 %

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) TABLE 3 Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share data) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 82,668 $ 75,547 $ 59,905 $ 75,318 $ 90,080 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 7,051 13,948 5,875 6,975 18,195 Investment securities: Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value [1] 1,233,002 1,279,969 1,326,092 1,304,066 1,349,311 Held-to-maturity debt securities, at fair value of: $146,466 at September 30, 2018, $152,330 at June 30, 2018, $171,399 at March 31, 2018, $189,201 at December 31, 2017, and $195,714 at September 30, 2017 152,852 158,156 177,078 191,753 197,672 Equity securities, at fair value [1] 885 844 753 825 794 Total investment securities 1,386,739 1,438,969 1,503,923 1,496,644 1,547,777 Loans held for sale 4,460 9,096 7,492 16,336 10,828 Loans and leases 3,978,027 3,881,581 3,816,146 3,770,615 3,636,370 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 46,826 48,181 49,217 50,001 51,217 Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses 3,931,201 3,833,400 3,766,929 3,720,614 3,585,153 Premises and equipment, net 46,184 47,004 47,436 48,348 48,339 Accrued interest receivable 16,755 16,606 16,070 16,581 15,434 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries 15,283 9,362 6,478 7,088 7,101 Other real estate owned 414 595 595 851 851 Mortgage servicing rights 15,634 15,756 15,821 15,843 16,093 Core deposit premium — 669 1,337 2,006 2,674 Bank-owned life insurance 157,085 156,945 156,611 156,293 155,928 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 10,965 10,246 9,007 7,761 6,484 Other assets 54,201 53,376 53,808 53,050 64,293 Total assets $ 5,728,640 $ 5,681,519 $ 5,651,287 $ 5,623,708 $ 5,569,230 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,403,534 $ 1,365,010 $ 1,349,029 $ 1,395,556 $ 1,383,548 Interest-bearing demand 935,130 952,991 946,464 933,054 911,273 Savings and money market 1,503,465 1,502,284 1,533,483 1,481,876 1,476,017 Time 1,161,551 1,158,814 1,151,455 1,145,868 1,156,659 Total deposits 5,003,680 4,979,099 4,980,431 4,956,354 4,927,497 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings 105,000 87,000 56,000 32,000 — Long-term debt 92,785 92,785 92,785 92,785 92,785 Other liabilities 49,024 41,967 37,963 42,534 39,078 Total liabilities 5,250,489 5,200,851 5,167,179 5,123,673 5,059,360 Equity: Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding none at: September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and September 30, 2017 — — — — — Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 29,270,398 at September 30, 2018, 29,489,954 at June 30, 2018, 29,707,122 at March 31, 2018, 30,024,222 at December 31, 2017, and 30,188,748 at September 30, 2017 478,721 485,402 493,794 503,988 509,243 Additional paid-in capital 87,939 86,949 86,497 86,098 85,300 Accumulated deficit (61,406) (70,435) (78,454) (89,036) (87,913) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (27,103) (21,248) (17,729) (1,039) 3,216 Total shareholders' equity 478,151 480,668 484,108 500,011 509,846 Non-controlling interest — — — 24 24 Total equity 478,151 480,668 484,108 500,035 509,870 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,728,640 $ 5,681,519 $ 5,651,287 $ 5,623,708 $ 5,569,230

[1] Financial information for prior quarters has been revised to reflect the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-01, Financial Instruments - Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) TABLE 4 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Sep 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 40,531 $ 38,699 $ 37,390 $ 37,447 $ 36,289 $ 116,620 $ 106,777 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable investment securities 8,490 8,717 8,843 8,777 8,540 26,050 25,156 Tax-exempt investment securities 920 933 933 955 966 2,786 2,919 Dividend income on investment securities 26 3 15 13 12 44 36 Interest on deposits in other financial institutions 109 117 84 58 163 310 298 Dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 60 40 45 26 23 145 100 Total interest income 50,136 48,509 47,310 47,276 45,993 145,955 135,286 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand 181 193 180 170 177 554 471 Savings and money market 593 459 369 302 281 1,421 797 Time 4,744 4,034 3,425 2,967 2,637 12,203 6,490 Interest on short-term borrowings 146 48 43 97 9 237 86 Interest on long-term debt 1,147 1,103 971 916 894 3,221 2,563 Total interest expense 6,811 5,837 4,988 4,452 3,998 17,636 10,407 Net interest income 43,325 42,672 42,322 42,824 41,995 128,319 124,879 Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses (59) 532 (211) (186) (126) 262 (2,488) Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 43,384 42,140 42,533 43,010 42,121 128,057 127,367 Other operating income: Mortgage banking income (refer to Table 5) 1,923 1,775 1,847 1,531 1,531 5,545 5,431 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,189 1,977 2,003 2,130 2,182 6,169 6,338 Other service charges and fees 3,286 3,377 3,034 2,532 3,185 9,697 8,986 Income from fiduciary activities 1,159 1,017 956 935 911 3,132 2,739 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries 71 37 43 214 176 151 388 Fees on foreign exchange 220 277 211 135 101 708 394 Net gains (losses) on sales of investment securities — — — 230 — — (1,640) Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,055 501 318 614 1,074 1,874 2,774 Loan placement fees 115 220 197 170 86 532 366 Net gains on sales of foreclosed assets — — — — 19 — 205 Other (refer to Table 5) 802 449 345 552 304 1,596 1,472 Total other operating income 10,820 9,630 8,954 9,043 9,569 29,404 27,453 Other operating expense: Salaries and employee benefits 19,011 18,783 18,505 18,759 18,157 56,299 53,527 Net occupancy 3,488 3,360 3,266 3,418 3,404 10,114 10,153 Equipment 1,048 1,044 1,068 1,007 969 3,160 2,778 Amortization of core deposit premium 669 668 669 668 669 2,006 2,006 Communication expense 903 746 898 924 944 2,547 2,735 Legal and professional services 1,528 1,769 1,821 2,091 1,854 5,118 5,633 Computer software expense 2,672 2,305 2,267 2,404 2,346 7,244 6,788 Advertising expense 612 617 612 1,000 626 1,841 1,408 Foreclosed asset expense 212 31 294 28 24 537 123 Other (refer to Table 5) 3,996 4,401 4,118 4,212 4,518 12,515 12,155 Total other operating expense 34,139 33,724 33,518 34,511 33,511 101,381 97,306 Income before income taxes 20,065 18,046 17,969 17,542 18,179 56,080 57,514 Income tax expense 4,872 3,822 3,692 13,254 6,367 12,386 20,598 Net income $ 15,193 $ 14,224 $ 14,277 $ 4,288 $ 11,812 $ 43,694 $ 36,916 Per common share data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.14 $ 0.39 $ 1.48 $ 1.21 Diluted earnings per share 0.52 0.48 0.48 0.14 0.39 1.47 1.20 Cash dividends declared 0.21 0.21 0.19 0.18 0.18 0.61 0.52 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 29,297,465 29,510,175 29,807,572 30,027,366 30,300,195 29,536,536 30,526,260 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 29,479,812 29,714,942 30,041,351 30,271,910 30,514,459 29,743,238 30,758,989

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Other Operating Income and Other Operating Expense - Detail (Unaudited) TABLE 5 The following table sets forth the components of mortgage banking income for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 Mortgage banking income: Loan servicing fees $ 1,269 $ 1,289 $ 1,311 $ 1,316 $ 1,323 $ 3,869 $ 4,021 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights (519) (437) (457) (745) (476) (1,413) (1,543) Net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans 1,082 959 972 968 705 3,013 3,101 Unrealized gains (losses) on loans-held-for-sale and interest rate locks 91 (36) 21 (8) (21) 76 (148) Total mortgage banking income $ 1,923 $ 1,775 $ 1,847 $ 1,531 $ 1,531 $ 5,545 $ 5,431 The following table sets forth the components of other operating income - other for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 Other operating income - other: Income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off $ 395 $ 130 $ 96 $ 156 $ 25 $ 621 $ 611 Other recoveries 101 49 46 26 32 196 123 Commissions on sale of checks 79 84 86 83 86 249 258 Other 227 186 117 287 161 530 480 Total other operating income - other $ 802 $ 449 $ 345 $ 552 $ 304 $ 1,596 $ 1,472 The following table sets forth the components of other operating expense - other for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 Other operating expense - other: Charitable contributions $ 166 $ 131 $ 200 $ 165 $ 141 $ 497 $ 428 FDIC insurance assessment 437 434 434 438 433 1,305 1,286 Miscellaneous loan expenses 403 324 299 288 302 1,026 856 ATM and debit card expenses 686 698 648 495 548 2,032 1,466 Amortization of investments in low-income housing tax credit partnerships 114 113 114 114 174 341 630 Armored car expenses 185 233 166 241 176 584 632 Entertainment and promotions 185 273 159 438 818 617 1,222 Stationery and supplies 206 236 201 202 204 643 612 Directors' fees and expenses 263 283 231 209 208 777 665 Provision for residential mortgage loan repurchase losses 331 — — 209 — 331 — Increase (decrease) to the reserve for unfunded commitments (71) 66 41 (101) 72 36 195 Other 1,091 1,610 1,625 1,514 1,442 4,326 4,163 Total other operating expense - other $ 3,996 $ 4,401 $ 4,118 $ 4,212 $ 4,518 $ 12,515 $ 12,155