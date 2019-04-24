Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports $16.0 Million First Quarter Earnings And Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend
- Net income of $16.0 million, or fully diluted EPS of $0.55 for the first quarter, representing an increase of 12.3% and 14.6%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter.
- ROA of 1.10% and ROE of 12.97% for the first quarter, compared to 1.01% and 11.60%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.
- Asset quality remains strong as nonperforming assets totaled $3.3 million, or 0.06% of total assets.
- Net interest margin increased by 6 basis points in the first quarter and 13 basis points from the year-ago quarter.
- Increased second quarter cash dividend by 9.5% to $0.23 per share.
HONOLULU, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), (the "Company"), today reported net income in the first quarter of 2019 of $16.0 million, or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.55, compared to net income in the first quarter of 2018 of $14.3 million, or EPS of $0.48, and net income in the fourth quarter of 2018 of $15.8 million, or EPS of $0.54.
"We are pleased that our consistent earnings combined with solid asset quality and capital position has allowed us to increase our cash dividend," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team continues to work on building customer relationships and we look forward to continuing to execute on our strategies during the rest of the year," said Catherine Ngo, President.
In April 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on its outstanding common shares. This represents a 9.5% increase from the $0.21 dividend paid in the first quarter of 2019. The dividend will be payable on June 17, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2019.
During the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company repurchased 277,000 shares of common stock, or approximately 1.0% of its common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2018. Total cost of the shares repurchased during the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $7.7 million, or an average cost per share of $27.83. The Company's remaining repurchase authority under its common stock repurchase program at March 31, 2019 is $13.0 million. During the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company returned $13.8 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.
Earnings Highlights
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $45.1 million, compared to $42.3 million in the year-ago quarter and $44.7 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2019 was 3.34%, compared to 3.21% in the year-ago quarter and 3.28% in the previous quarter. The increases in net interest income and net interest margin from the year-ago and sequential quarters were primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with increases in the yields earned on the loan and investment securities portfolios. These increases were partially offset by higher deposit and borrowing costs from the year-ago and sequential quarters.
Other operating income for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $11.7 million, compared to $9.0 million in the year-ago quarter and $9.4 million in the previous quarter. The increases from the year-ago and previous quarters were primarily due to the conversion of MasterCard Class B common stock received during their initial public offering to Class A common stock and immediate sale of the converted shares resulting in a gain of $2.6 million (recorded in other), combined with higher income from bank-owned life insurance. The increases in income from bank-owned life insurance from the year-ago and previous quarters of $0.6 million and $0.7 million, respectively, were primarily attributable to fluctuations in the stock market during the first quarter of 2019. These positive variances were partially offset by lower net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans (included in mortgage banking income) from the year-ago and previous quarters of $0.4 million and $0.5 million, respectively, and lower commissions and fees on investment services (included in other service charges and fees) of $0.4 million, compared to the previous quarter.
Other operating expense for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $34.3 million, which increased from $33.4 million in the year-ago quarter and increased from $33.6 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $1.4 million and higher computer software expense of $0.3 million. The increase in salaries and employee benefits in the current quarter was partially attributable to a $0.6 million increase in deferred compensation expense with a corresponding increase in income from bank-owned life insurance. These negative variances were partially offset by lower amortization of core deposit premium of $0.7 million, as the intangible asset was fully amortized as of September 30, 2018, and lower legal and professional fees of $0.3 million compared to the year-ago period. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $0.8 million, combined with an increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments (included in other) of $0.2 million in the current quarter compared to a decrease to the provision of $0.5 million in the previous quarter. The increase in salaries and employee benefits in the current quarter was partially attributable to a $0.4 million increase in deferred compensation expense with a corresponding increase in income from bank-owned life insurance. These negative variances were partially offset by lower legal and professional services of $0.6 million, compared to the previous quarter.
The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 60.49%, compared to 65.15% in the year-ago quarter and 62.21% in the previous quarter. The efficiency ratio was positively impacted by the aforementioned MasterCard stock gain.
In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense of $5.1 million, compared to $3.8 million in the year-ago quarter and $6.0 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2019 was 24.2%, compared to 21.0% in the year-ago quarter and 27.6% in the previous quarter. Income tax expense in the year-ago quarter included an income tax benefit of $0.7 million related to the finalization of the impact of H.R.1, commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets at March 31, 2019 of $5.84 billion increased by $190.1 million, or 3.4% from March 31, 2018, and increased by $34.3 million, or 0.6% from December 31, 2018.
Total loans and leases at March 31, 2019 of $4.10 billion increased by $285.4 million, or 7.5% and $23.2 million, or 0.6% from March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The year-over-year increase in total loans was driven by broad based gains in every loan category, while the sequential quarter increase in total loans was led by growth in residential mortgage and commercial mortgage loans.
Total deposits at March 31, 2019 of $4.95 billion decreased by $32.3 million, or 0.6% from March 31, 2018, and remained relatively unchanged from December 31, 2018. The year-over-year decline in total deposits was primarily attributable to a decrease in government time deposits of $102.9 million, partially offset by an increase in core deposits. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $4.06 billion at March 31, 2019. This represents an increase of $53.3 million, or 1.3% from March 31, 2018, and $44.3 million, or 1.1% from December 31, 2018. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 82.9% at March 31, 2019, compared to 76.6% at March 31, 2018 and 82.5% at December 31, 2018.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2019 totaled $3.3 million, or 0.06% of total assets, compared to $3.4 million, or 0.06% of total assets at March 31, 2018, and $2.7 million, or 0.05% of total assets at December 31, 2018.
Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $0.2 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $0.4 million and $0.5 million at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
Net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2019 totaled $1.9 million, compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million in the year-ago quarter, and net recoveries of $2.5 million in the previous quarter. Net recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2018 included a $4.5 million recovery on a U.S. mainland land loan.
In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $1.3 million, compared to a credit of $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter and a credit of $1.4 million in the previous quarter. The aforementioned $4.5 million recovery contributed to the credit to the provision for loan and lease losses in the previous quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses, as a percentage of total loans and leases at March 31, 2019 was 1.15%, compared to 1.29% at March 31, 2018 and 1.17% at December 31, 2018.
Capital
Total shareholders' equity was $502.6 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $484.1 million and $491.7 million at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At March 31, 2019, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 9.5%, 13.0%, 14.1%, and 11.8%, respectively, compared to 9.9%, 13.5%, 14.7%, and 11.9%, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The decline in the ratios was primarily due to the redemption of $20 million in floating rate trust preferred securities and the underlying floating rate junior subordinated debentures during the first quarter of 2019 which was treated as capital.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.
Conference Call
About Central Pacific Financial Corp.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $5.8 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 35 branches and 79 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of March 31, 2019. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.centralpacificbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
|
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Financial Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
TABLE 1
|
Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
except for per share amounts)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
45,113
|
$
|
44,679
|
$
|
43,325
|
$
|
42,672
|
$
|
42,322
|
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
|
1,283
|
(1,386)
|
(59)
|
532
|
(211)
|
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
|
43,830
|
46,065
|
43,384
|
42,140
|
42,533
|
Total other operating income
|
11,673
|
9,400
|
10,820
|
9,630
|
8,954
|
Total other operating expense
|
34,348
|
33,642
|
34,025
|
33,611
|
33,404
|
Income before taxes
|
21,155
|
21,823
|
20,179
|
18,159
|
18,083
|
Income tax expense
|
5,118
|
6,031
|
4,986
|
3,935
|
3,806
|
Net income
|
16,037
|
15,792
|
15,193
|
14,224
|
14,277
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$
|
0.56
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
0.52
|
$
|
0.48
|
$
|
0.48
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
0.55
|
0.54
|
0.52
|
0.48
|
0.48
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
0.21
|
0.21
|
0.21
|
0.21
|
0.19
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
Return on average assets (ROA) [1]
|
1.10
|
%
|
1.10
|
%
|
1.06
|
%
|
1.00
|
%
|
1.01
|
%
|
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1]
|
12.97
|
12.90
|
12.54
|
11.83
|
11.60
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (ROTE) [1]
|
12.97
|
12.90
|
12.55
|
11.85
|
11.64
|
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|
8.51
|
8.53
|
8.49
|
8.49
|
8.73
|
Efficiency ratio [2]
|
60.49
|
62.21
|
62.84
|
64.26
|
65.15
|
Net interest margin (NIM) [1]
|
3.34
|
3.28
|
3.20
|
3.20
|
3.21
|
Dividend payout ratio [3]
|
38.18
|
38.89
|
40.38
|
43.75
|
39.58
|
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES
|
Average loans and leases, including loans held for sale
|
$
|
4,083,791
|
$
|
4,022,376
|
$
|
3,941,511
|
$
|
3,836,739
|
$
|
3,789,338
|
Average interest-earning assets
|
5,464,377
|
5,451,052
|
5,418,924
|
5,376,115
|
5,334,276
|
Average assets
|
5,809,931
|
5,739,228
|
5,709,825
|
5,663,697
|
5,638,205
|
Average deposits
|
4,978,470
|
4,938,560
|
5,063,061
|
5,041,164
|
5,000,108
|
Average interest-bearing liabilities
|
3,821,528
|
3,769,920
|
3,802,028
|
3,776,053
|
3,746,012
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
494,635
|
489,510
|
484,737
|
480,985
|
492,184
|
Average tangible shareholders' equity
|
494,635
|
489,510
|
484,391
|
479,959
|
490,453
|
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Financial Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
REGULATORY CAPITAL
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|
Leverage capital
|
$
|
554,148
|
$
|
570,260
|
$
|
590,627
|
$
|
586,799
|
$
|
579,221
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
554,148
|
570,260
|
590,627
|
586,799
|
579,221
|
Total risk-based capital
|
602,824
|
619,419
|
639,157
|
636,755
|
629,179
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
504,148
|
500,260
|
500,627
|
496,799
|
489,221
|
Central Pacific Bank
|
Leverage capital
|
539,390
|
533,166
|
571,949
|
569,128
|
568,409
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
539,390
|
533,166
|
571,949
|
569,128
|
568,409
|
Total risk-based capital
|
588,066
|
582,325
|
620,479
|
619,084
|
618,240
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
539,390
|
533,166
|
571,949
|
569,128
|
568,409
|
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|
Leverage capital ratio
|
9.5
|
%
|
9.9
|
%
|
10.3
|
%
|
10.3
|
%
|
10.3
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
13.0
|
13.5
|
14.2
|
14.4
|
14.5
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
14.1
|
14.7
|
15.4
|
15.7
|
15.8
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|
11.8
|
11.9
|
12.0
|
12.2
|
12.3
|
Central Pacific Bank
|
Leverage capital ratio
|
9.3
|
9.3
|
10.0
|
10.0
|
10.1
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
12.7
|
12.7
|
13.8
|
14.0
|
14.3
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
13.8
|
13.8
|
15.0
|
15.3
|
15.5
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|
12.7
|
12.7
|
13.8
|
14.0
|
14.3
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
(dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
BALANCE SHEET
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
4,101,571
|
$
|
4,078,366
|
$
|
3,978,027
|
$
|
3,881,581
|
$
|
3,816,146
|
Total assets
|
5,841,352
|
5,807,026
|
5,728,640
|
5,681,519
|
5,651,287
|
Total deposits
|
4,948,128
|
4,946,490
|
5,003,680
|
4,979,099
|
4,980,431
|
Long-term debt
|
101,547
|
122,166
|
92,785
|
92,785
|
92,785
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
502,638
|
491,725
|
478,151
|
480,668
|
484,108
|
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
|
8.60
|
%
|
8.47
|
%
|
8.35
|
%
|
8.46
|
%
|
8.57
|
%
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets [4]
|
8.60
|
%
|
8.47
|
%
|
8.35
|
%
|
8.45
|
%
|
8.54
|
%
|
ASSET QUALITY
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
$
|
47,267
|
$
|
47,916
|
$
|
46,826
|
$
|
48,181
|
$
|
49,217
|
Non-performing assets
|
3,338
|
2,737
|
3,026
|
3,509
|
3,438
|
Allowance to loans and leases outstanding
|
1.15
|
%
|
1.17
|
%
|
1.18
|
%
|
1.24
|
%
|
1.29
|
%
|
Allowance to non-performing assets
|
1,416.03
|
%
|
1,750.68
|
%
|
1,547.46
|
%
|
1,373.07
|
%
|
1,431.56
|
%
|
PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
17.50
|
$
|
16.97
|
$
|
16.34
|
$
|
16.30
|
$
|
16.30
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
17.50
|
16.97
|
16.34
|
16.28
|
16.25
|
_______________________________________
|
[1] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual).
|
[2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income).
|
[3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share.
|
[4] The tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP measure which should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Comparison of our ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate the ratio differently. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Table 2.
|
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Unaudited)
|
TABLE 2
|
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our tangible common equity ratio for each of the dates indicated:
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$
|
502,638
|
$
|
491,725
|
$
|
478,151
|
$
|
480,668
|
$
|
484,108
|
Less: Other intangible assets
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(669)
|
(1,337)
|
Tangible common equity
|
$
|
502,638
|
$
|
491,725
|
$
|
478,151
|
$
|
479,999
|
$
|
482,771
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,841,352
|
$
|
5,807,026
|
$
|
5,728,640
|
$
|
5,681,519
|
$
|
5,651,287
|
Less: Other intangible assets
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(669)
|
(1,337)
|
Tangible assets
|
$
|
5,841,352
|
$
|
5,807,026
|
$
|
5,728,640
|
$
|
5,680,850
|
$
|
5,649,950
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
8.60
|
%
|
8.47
|
%
|
8.35
|
%
|
8.45
|
%
|
8.54
|
%
|
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
TABLE 3
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from financial institutions
|
$
|
90,869
|
$
|
80,569
|
$
|
82,668
|
$
|
75,547
|
$
|
59,905
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
7,310
|
21,617
|
7,051
|
13,948
|
5,875
|
Investment securities:
|
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
|
1,319,450
|
1,205,478
|
1,233,002
|
1,279,969
|
1,326,092
|
Held-to-maturity debt securities, at amortized cost; fair value of: none at March 31, 2019, $144,272 at December 31, 2018, $146,466 at September 30, 2018, $152,330 at June 30, 2018, and $171,399 at March 31, 2018
|
—
|
148,508
|
152,852
|
158,156
|
177,078
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
910
|
826
|
885
|
844
|
753
|
Total investment securities
|
1,320,360
|
1,354,812
|
1,386,739
|
1,438,969
|
1,503,923
|
Loans held for sale
|
3,539
|
6,647
|
4,460
|
9,096
|
7,492
|
Loans and leases
|
4,101,571
|
4,078,366
|
3,978,027
|
3,881,581
|
3,816,146
|
Less allowance for loan and lease losses
|
47,267
|
47,916
|
46,826
|
48,181
|
49,217
|
Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses
|
4,054,304
|
4,030,450
|
3,931,201
|
3,833,400
|
3,766,929
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
44,527
|
45,285
|
46,184
|
47,004
|
47,436
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
17,082
|
17,000
|
16,755
|
16,606
|
16,070
|
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
16,054
|
14,008
|
15,283
|
9,362
|
6,478
|
Other real estate owned
|
276
|
414
|
414
|
595
|
595
|
Mortgage servicing rights
|
15,347
|
15,596
|
15,634
|
15,756
|
15,821
|
Core deposit premium
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
669
|
1,337
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
158,392
|
157,440
|
157,085
|
156,945
|
156,611
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
16,145
|
16,645
|
10,965
|
10,246
|
9,007
|
Right of use lease asset [1]
|
54,781
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Other assets
|
42,366
|
46,543
|
54,201
|
53,376
|
53,808
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,841,352
|
$
|
5,807,026
|
$
|
5,728,640
|
$
|
5,681,519
|
$
|
5,651,287
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$
|
1,357,890
|
$
|
1,436,967
|
$
|
1,403,534
|
$
|
1,365,010
|
$
|
1,349,029
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
965,316
|
954,011
|
935,130
|
952,991
|
946,464
|
Savings and money market
|
1,562,798
|
1,448,257
|
1,503,465
|
1,502,284
|
1,533,483
|
Time
|
1,062,124
|
1,107,255
|
1,161,551
|
1,158,814
|
1,151,455
|
Total deposits
|
4,948,128
|
4,946,490
|
5,003,680
|
4,979,099
|
4,980,431
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings
|
179,000
|
197,000
|
105,000
|
87,000
|
56,000
|
Long-term debt
|
101,547
|
122,166
|
92,785
|
92,785
|
92,785
|
Lease liability [1]
|
54,861
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Other liabilities
|
55,178
|
49,645
|
49,024
|
41,967
|
37,963
|
Total liabilities
|
5,338,714
|
5,315,301
|
5,250,489
|
5,200,851
|
5,167,179
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, and March 31, 2018
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 28,723,041 at March 31, 2019, 28,967,715 at December 31, 2018, 29,270,398 at September 30, 2018, 29,489,954 at June 30, 2018, and 29,707,122 at March 31, 2018
|
462,952
|
470,660
|
478,721
|
485,402
|
493,794
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
89,374
|
88,876
|
87,939
|
86,949
|
86,497
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(41,733)
|
(51,718)
|
(61,406)
|
(70,435)
|
(78,454)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(7,955)
|
(16,093)
|
(27,103)
|
(21,248)
|
(17,729)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
502,638
|
491,725
|
478,151
|
480,668
|
484,108
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
5,841,352
|
$
|
5,807,026
|
$
|
5,728,640
|
$
|
5,681,519
|
$
|
5,651,287
|
[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-02 effective January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach and recorded a right of use lease asset and lease liability on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2019 for its operating leases where it is a lessee. The Company also elected to apply the practical expedient available under ASU 2018-11, which allows entities to apply the new leases standard at the adoption date and elect to not recast comparative periods.
|
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
TABLE 4
|
Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans and leases
|
$
|
43,768
|
$
|
42,836
|
$
|
40,531
|
$
|
38,699
|
$
|
37,390
|
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
|
Taxable investment securities
|
8,260
|
8,451
|
8,490
|
8,717
|
8,843
|
Tax-exempt investment securities
|
866
|
910
|
920
|
933
|
933
|
Dividend income on investment securities
|
18
|
17
|
26
|
3
|
15
|
Interest on deposits in other financial institutions
|
68
|
55
|
109
|
117
|
84
|
Dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
161
|
70
|
60
|
40
|
45
|
Total interest income