Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports $16.0 Million First Quarter Earnings And Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

HONOLULU, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), (the "Company"), today reported net income in the first quarter of 2019 of $16.0 million, or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.55, compared to net income in the first quarter of 2018 of $14.3 million, or EPS of $0.48, and net income in the fourth quarter of 2018 of $15.8 million, or EPS of $0.54.

"We are pleased that our consistent earnings combined with solid asset quality and capital position has allowed us to increase our cash dividend," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team continues to work on building customer relationships and we look forward to continuing to execute on our strategies during the rest of the year," said Catherine Ngo, President.

In April 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on its outstanding common shares. This represents a 9.5% increase from the $0.21 dividend paid in the first quarter of 2019. The dividend will be payable on June 17, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2019.

During the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company repurchased 277,000 shares of common stock, or approximately 1.0% of its common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2018. Total cost of the shares repurchased during the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $7.7 million, or an average cost per share of $27.83. The Company's remaining repurchase authority under its common stock repurchase program at March 31, 2019 is $13.0 million. During the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company returned $13.8 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $45.1 million, compared to $42.3 million in the year-ago quarter and $44.7 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2019 was 3.34%, compared to 3.21% in the year-ago quarter and 3.28% in the previous quarter. The increases in net interest income and net interest margin from the year-ago and sequential quarters were primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with increases in the yields earned on the loan and investment securities portfolios. These increases were partially offset by higher deposit and borrowing costs from the year-ago and sequential quarters.

Other operating income for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $11.7 million, compared to $9.0 million in the year-ago quarter and $9.4 million in the previous quarter. The increases from the year-ago and previous quarters were primarily due to the conversion of MasterCard Class B common stock received during their initial public offering to Class A common stock and immediate sale of the converted shares resulting in a gain of $2.6 million (recorded in other), combined with higher income from bank-owned life insurance. The increases in income from bank-owned life insurance from the year-ago and previous quarters of $0.6 million and $0.7 million, respectively, were primarily attributable to fluctuations in the stock market during the first quarter of 2019. These positive variances were partially offset by lower net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans (included in mortgage banking income) from the year-ago and previous quarters of $0.4 million and $0.5 million, respectively, and lower commissions and fees on investment services (included in other service charges and fees) of $0.4 million, compared to the previous quarter.

Other operating expense for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $34.3 million, which increased from $33.4 million in the year-ago quarter and increased from $33.6 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $1.4 million and higher computer software expense of $0.3 million. The increase in salaries and employee benefits in the current quarter was partially attributable to a $0.6 million increase in deferred compensation expense with a corresponding increase in income from bank-owned life insurance. These negative variances were partially offset by lower amortization of core deposit premium of $0.7 million, as the intangible asset was fully amortized as of September 30, 2018, and lower legal and professional fees of $0.3 million compared to the year-ago period. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $0.8 million, combined with an increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments (included in other) of $0.2 million in the current quarter compared to a decrease to the provision of $0.5 million in the previous quarter. The increase in salaries and employee benefits in the current quarter was partially attributable to a $0.4 million increase in deferred compensation expense with a corresponding increase in income from bank-owned life insurance. These negative variances were partially offset by lower legal and professional services of $0.6 million, compared to the previous quarter.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 60.49%, compared to 65.15% in the year-ago quarter and 62.21% in the previous quarter. The efficiency ratio was positively impacted by the aforementioned MasterCard stock gain.

In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense of $5.1 million, compared to $3.8 million in the year-ago quarter and $6.0 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2019 was 24.2%, compared to 21.0% in the year-ago quarter and 27.6% in the previous quarter. Income tax expense in the year-ago quarter included an income tax benefit of $0.7 million related to the finalization of the impact of H.R.1, commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at March 31, 2019 of $5.84 billion increased by $190.1 million, or 3.4% from March 31, 2018, and increased by $34.3 million, or 0.6% from December 31, 2018.

Total loans and leases at March 31, 2019 of $4.10 billion increased by $285.4 million, or 7.5% and $23.2 million, or 0.6% from March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The year-over-year increase in total loans was driven by broad based gains in every loan category, while the sequential quarter increase in total loans was led by growth in residential mortgage and commercial mortgage loans.

Total deposits at March 31, 2019 of $4.95 billion decreased by $32.3 million, or 0.6% from March 31, 2018, and remained relatively unchanged from December 31, 2018. The year-over-year decline in total deposits was primarily attributable to a decrease in government time deposits of $102.9 million, partially offset by an increase in core deposits. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $4.06 billion at March 31, 2019. This represents an increase of $53.3 million, or 1.3% from March 31, 2018, and $44.3 million, or 1.1% from December 31, 2018. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 82.9% at March 31, 2019, compared to 76.6% at March 31, 2018 and 82.5% at December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2019 totaled $3.3 million, or 0.06% of total assets, compared to $3.4 million, or 0.06% of total assets at March 31, 2018, and $2.7 million, or 0.05% of total assets at December 31, 2018.

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $0.2 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $0.4 million and $0.5 million at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2019 totaled $1.9 million, compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million in the year-ago quarter, and net recoveries of $2.5 million in the previous quarter. Net recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2018 included a $4.5 million recovery on a U.S. mainland land loan.

In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $1.3 million, compared to a credit of $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter and a credit of $1.4 million in the previous quarter. The aforementioned $4.5 million recovery contributed to the credit to the provision for loan and lease losses in the previous quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses, as a percentage of total loans and leases at March 31, 2019 was 1.15%, compared to 1.29% at March 31, 2018 and 1.17% at December 31, 2018.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $502.6 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $484.1 million and $491.7 million at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At March 31, 2019, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 9.5%, 13.0%, 14.1%, and 11.8%, respectively, compared to 9.9%, 13.5%, 14.7%, and 11.9%, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The decline in the ratios was primarily due to the redemption of $20 million in floating rate trust preferred securities and the underlying floating rate junior subordinated debentures during the first quarter of 2019 which was treated as capital.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results. Individuals are encouraged to listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.centralpacificbank.com. Alternatively, investors may participate in the live call by dialing 1-877-505-7644. A playback of the call will be available through May 24, 2019 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (passcode: 10130726) and on the Company's website.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $5.8 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 35 branches and 79 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of March 31, 2019. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.centralpacificbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning projections of revenues, income/loss, earnings/loss per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure, or other financial items, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future economic performance, or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and may include the words "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends," "hopes," "should," "estimates," or words of similar meaning. While the Company believes that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could materially differ from projections for a variety of reasons, to include, but not limited to: the effect of, and our failure to comply with any regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; oversupply of inventory and adverse conditions in the Hawaii and California real estate markets and any weakness in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including political events, acts of war or terrorism, natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanoes, tsunamis and earthquakes) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in economic conditions, including destabilizing factors in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact from any declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; the impact of regulatory action on the Company and Central Pacific Bank and legislation affecting the financial services industry; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, other regulatory reform, and any related rules and regulations on our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common shares; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers, including fintech businesses; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, including changes as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; changes in our capital position; our ability to attract and retain skilled directors, executives and employees; changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing items. For further information on factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from projections, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. The Company does not update any of its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1





Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, except for per share amounts)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT



















Net interest income

$ 45,113



$ 44,679



$ 43,325



$ 42,672



$ 42,322

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

1,283



(1,386)



(59)



532



(211)

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

43,830



46,065



43,384



42,140



42,533

Total other operating income

11,673



9,400



10,820



9,630



8,954

Total other operating expense

34,348



33,642



34,025



33,611



33,404

Income before taxes

21,155



21,823



20,179



18,159



18,083

Income tax expense

5,118



6,031



4,986



3,935



3,806

Net income

16,037



15,792



15,193



14,224



14,277

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.56



$ 0.54



$ 0.52



$ 0.48



$ 0.48

Diluted earnings per common share

0.55



0.54



0.52



0.48



0.48

Dividends declared per common share

0.21



0.21



0.21



0.21



0.19























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



















Return on average assets (ROA) [1]

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.06 %

1.00 %

1.01 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1]

12.97



12.90



12.54



11.83



11.60

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (ROTE) [1]

12.97



12.90



12.55



11.85



11.64

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

8.51



8.53



8.49



8.49



8.73

Efficiency ratio [2]

60.49



62.21



62.84



64.26



65.15

Net interest margin (NIM) [1]

3.34



3.28



3.20



3.20



3.21

Dividend payout ratio [3]

38.18



38.89



40.38



43.75



39.58























SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES



















Average loans and leases, including loans held for sale

$ 4,083,791



$ 4,022,376



$ 3,941,511



$ 3,836,739



$ 3,789,338

Average interest-earning assets

5,464,377



5,451,052



5,418,924



5,376,115



5,334,276

Average assets

5,809,931



5,739,228



5,709,825



5,663,697



5,638,205

Average deposits

4,978,470



4,938,560



5,063,061



5,041,164



5,000,108

Average interest-bearing liabilities

3,821,528



3,769,920



3,802,028



3,776,053



3,746,012

Average shareholders' equity

494,635



489,510



484,737



480,985



492,184

Average tangible shareholders' equity

494,635



489,510



484,391



479,959



490,453



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)





Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018 REGULATORY CAPITAL



















Central Pacific Financial Corp.



















Leverage capital

$ 554,148



$ 570,260



$ 590,627



$ 586,799



$ 579,221

Tier 1 risk-based capital

554,148



570,260



590,627



586,799



579,221

Total risk-based capital

602,824



619,419



639,157



636,755



629,179

Common equity tier 1 capital

504,148



500,260



500,627



496,799



489,221

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital

539,390



533,166



571,949



569,128



568,409

Tier 1 risk-based capital

539,390



533,166



571,949



569,128



568,409

Total risk-based capital

588,066



582,325



620,479



619,084



618,240

Common equity tier 1 capital

539,390



533,166



571,949



569,128



568,409























REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS



















Central Pacific Financial Corp.



















Leverage capital ratio

9.5 %

9.9 %

10.3 %

10.3 %

10.3 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.0



13.5



14.2



14.4



14.5

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.1



14.7



15.4



15.7



15.8

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.8



11.9



12.0



12.2



12.3

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital ratio

9.3



9.3



10.0



10.0



10.1

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.7



12.7



13.8



14.0



14.3

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.8



13.8



15.0



15.3



15.5

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.7



12.7



13.8



14.0



14.3



























Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018 BALANCE SHEET



















Loans and leases

$ 4,101,571



$ 4,078,366



$ 3,978,027



$ 3,881,581



$ 3,816,146

Total assets

5,841,352



5,807,026



5,728,640



5,681,519



5,651,287

Total deposits

4,948,128



4,946,490



5,003,680



4,979,099



4,980,431

Long-term debt

101,547



122,166



92,785



92,785



92,785

Total shareholders' equity

502,638



491,725



478,151



480,668



484,108

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

8.60 %

8.47 %

8.35 %

8.46 %

8.57 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets [4]

8.60 %

8.47 %

8.35 %

8.45 %

8.54 %





















ASSET QUALITY



















Allowance for loan and lease losses

$ 47,267



$ 47,916



$ 46,826



$ 48,181



$ 49,217

Non-performing assets

3,338



2,737



3,026



3,509



3,438

Allowance to loans and leases outstanding

1.15 %

1.17 %

1.18 %

1.24 %

1.29 % Allowance to non-performing assets

1,416.03 %

1,750.68 %

1,547.46 %

1,373.07 %

1,431.56 %





















PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING



















Book value per common share

$ 17.50



$ 16.97



$ 16.34



$ 16.30



$ 16.30

Tangible book value per common share

17.50



16.97



16.34



16.28



16.25



_______________________________________ [1] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual). [2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income). [3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share. [4] The tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP measure which should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Comparison of our ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate the ratio differently. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Table 2.



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) TABLE 2





















The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our tangible common equity ratio for each of the dates indicated:

























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018 Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



















Total shareholders' equity

$ 502,638



$ 491,725



$ 478,151



$ 480,668



$ 484,108

Less: Other intangible assets

—



—



—



(669)



(1,337)

Tangible common equity

$ 502,638



$ 491,725



$ 478,151



$ 479,999



$ 482,771























Total assets

$ 5,841,352



$ 5,807,026



$ 5,728,640



$ 5,681,519



$ 5,651,287

Less: Other intangible assets

—



—



—



(669)



(1,337)

Tangible assets

$ 5,841,352



$ 5,807,026



$ 5,728,640



$ 5,680,850



$ 5,649,950























Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.60 %

8.47 %

8.35 %

8.45 %

8.54 %

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) TABLE 3

























Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2019

2018

2018

2018

2018 ASSETS



















Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 90,869



$ 80,569



$ 82,668



$ 75,547



$ 59,905

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

7,310



21,617



7,051



13,948



5,875

Investment securities:



















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,319,450



1,205,478



1,233,002



1,279,969



1,326,092

Held-to-maturity debt securities, at amortized cost; fair value of: none at March 31, 2019, $144,272 at December 31, 2018, $146,466 at September 30, 2018, $152,330 at June 30, 2018, and $171,399 at March 31, 2018

—



148,508



152,852



158,156



177,078

Equity securities, at fair value

910



826



885



844



753

Total investment securities

1,320,360



1,354,812



1,386,739



1,438,969



1,503,923

Loans held for sale

3,539



6,647



4,460



9,096



7,492

Loans and leases

4,101,571



4,078,366



3,978,027



3,881,581



3,816,146

Less allowance for loan and lease losses

47,267



47,916



46,826



48,181



49,217

Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses

4,054,304



4,030,450



3,931,201



3,833,400



3,766,929

Premises and equipment, net

44,527



45,285



46,184



47,004



47,436

Accrued interest receivable

17,082



17,000



16,755



16,606



16,070

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

16,054



14,008



15,283



9,362



6,478

Other real estate owned

276



414



414



595



595

Mortgage servicing rights

15,347



15,596



15,634



15,756



15,821

Core deposit premium

—



—



—



669



1,337

Bank-owned life insurance

158,392



157,440



157,085



156,945



156,611

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

16,145



16,645



10,965



10,246



9,007

Right of use lease asset [1]

54,781



—



—



—



—

Other assets

42,366



46,543



54,201



53,376



53,808

Total assets

$ 5,841,352



$ 5,807,026



$ 5,728,640



$ 5,681,519



$ 5,651,287

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 1,357,890



$ 1,436,967



$ 1,403,534



$ 1,365,010



$ 1,349,029

Interest-bearing demand

965,316



954,011



935,130



952,991



946,464

Savings and money market

1,562,798



1,448,257



1,503,465



1,502,284



1,533,483

Time

1,062,124



1,107,255



1,161,551



1,158,814



1,151,455

Total deposits

4,948,128



4,946,490



5,003,680



4,979,099



4,980,431

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

179,000



197,000



105,000



87,000



56,000

Long-term debt

101,547



122,166



92,785



92,785



92,785

Lease liability [1]

54,861



—



—



—



—

Other liabilities

55,178



49,645



49,024



41,967



37,963

Total liabilities

5,338,714



5,315,301



5,250,489



5,200,851



5,167,179

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, and March 31, 2018

—



—



—



—



—

Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 28,723,041 at March 31, 2019, 28,967,715 at December 31, 2018, 29,270,398 at September 30, 2018, 29,489,954 at June 30, 2018, and 29,707,122 at March 31, 2018

462,952



470,660



478,721



485,402



493,794

Additional paid-in capital

89,374



88,876



87,939



86,949



86,497

Accumulated deficit

(41,733)



(51,718)



(61,406)



(70,435)



(78,454)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(7,955)



(16,093)



(27,103)



(21,248)



(17,729)

Total shareholders' equity

502,638



491,725



478,151



480,668



484,108

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,841,352



$ 5,807,026



$ 5,728,640



$ 5,681,519



$ 5,651,287

























[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-02 effective January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach and recorded a right of use lease asset and lease liability on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2019 for its operating leases where it is a lessee. The Company also elected to apply the practical expedient available under ASU 2018-11, which allows entities to apply the new leases standard at the adoption date and elect to not recast comparative periods.