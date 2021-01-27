Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Quarterly And Annual Results

HONOLULU, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 of $12.2 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.43, compared to net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $14.2 million, or EPS of $0.50, and net income in the third quarter of 2020 of $6.9 million, or EPS of $0.24. Net income for the year was $37.3 million, or EPS of $1.32, compared to net income of $58.3 million, or EPS of $2.03 in the previous year. The Company's operating results continue to be impacted by a higher provision for credit loss expense that was driven by the economic forecast under the current COVID-19 pandemic. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $4.5 million, compared to $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. During 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $39.1 million, compared to $6.3 million in the previous year.

"The Company ended the 2020 year strong and with great positive momentum, despite the challenges of the operating environment. We are optimistic for improvements to the local economy in 2021 and are actively pushing forward with our strategies to position the Company for the future," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are proud of the accomplishments of all of our employees this year in supporting our clients and the community, as well as moving us significantly forward with the completion of our RISE2020 initiative," said Catherine Ngo, President.

On October 20, 2020, the Company completed a $55 million private placement of ten-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes, which will be used to support regulatory capital ratios and for general corporate purposes. The Company exchanged the privately placed notes for registered notes with the same terms and in the same aggregate principal amount at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. The notes bear a fixed interest rate of 4.75% for the first five years and will reset quarterly thereafter for the remaining five years to the then current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate, as published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, plus 456 basis points.

On January 26, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021. The Company's Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase authorization of up to $25 million of its common stock.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $51.5 million, compared to $47.9 million in the year-ago quarter and $49.1 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.32%, compared to 3.43% in the year-ago quarter and 3.19% in the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, including loans originated under the PPP program, combined with lower rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. These increases were partially offset by lower yields earned on the loan and investment securities portfolios which were primarily due to the historically low interest rate environment we are currently operating in and led to the year-over-year decline in net interest margin. The sequential quarter increase in net interest income and net interest margin is primarily due to an increase in PPP net loan fees. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 included $6.3 million in PPP net interest income and net loan fees, which are accreted into income over the term of the loans and accelerated when the loans are forgiven or paid-off, compared to $3.4 million in the previous quarter. During the fourth quarter, approximately $118.9 million in PPP loans were forgiven which resulted in the immediate recognition of $3.0 million in net loan fees.

Other operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $14.1 million, which increased from $9.8 million in the year-ago quarter and $11.6 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to strong mortgage banking activity. Mortgage banking income increased by $4.0 million and $1.1 million from the year-ago and previous quarters, respectively. The increase in other operating income from the year-ago quarter was also attributable to higher income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.6 million, due to equity market gains. These increases were partially offset by lower service charges on deposit accounts of $0.6 million and lower other service charges and fees of $0.4 million, which were primarily attributable to lower transactional activity due to the pandemic. The increase in other operating income from the previous quarter was primarily due to the aforementioned higher mortgage banking income, combined with higher other service charges and fees of $0.4 million and a gain on the sale of certain investment securities of $0.2 million, compared to a loss on sale of certain investments in the previous quarter of $0.4 million.

Other operating expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $45.1 million, which increased from $36.2 million in the year-ago quarter and $37.0 million in the previous quarter. The current quarter expense was elevated due to $5.9 million in nonrecurring expenses, which included: employee incentives and other benefit programs of $2.0 million, branch consolidation costs of $1.3 million, litigation settlements of $0.8 million, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advance prepayment fee $0.7 million, loss on disposal of fixed assets of $0.6 million and other nonrecurring expenses totaling $0.5 million. In addition, the increase from the year-ago quarter was due to higher FDIC insurance assessment of $0.7 million, higher computer software expense of $0.7 million, higher directors' deferred compensation expense of $0.6 million, and a higher provision for off-balance sheet exposures of $0.6 million. The increase in other operating expense from the previous quarter also included higher directors' deferred compensation expense of $0.9 million and higher computer software expense of $0.5 million.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 68.81%, compared to 62.81% in the year-ago quarter and 60.93% in the previous quarter. The increase in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to the aforementioned nonrecurring items in other operating expense.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded income tax expense of $3.8 million, compared to $5.2 million in the year-ago quarter and $2.2 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 23.7%, compared to 26.7% in the year-ago quarter and 24.3% in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at December 31, 2020 of $6.59 billion increased by $581.9 million, or 9.7% from December 31, 2019, and decreased by $53.6 million, or 0.8% from September 30, 2020.

Total loans at December 31, 2020 of $4.96 billion increased by $514.6 million, or 11.6% from December 31, 2019, and decreased by $66.5 million, or 1.3% from September 30, 2020. The year-over-year increase in total loans was driven by the origination of PPP loans, totaling $416.4 million, net of deferred fees and costs and loans forgiven and repaid, combined with increases in residential mortgage loans of $90.4 million, home equity loans of $60.5 million, commercial mortgage loans of $32.9 million, and construction loans of $29.6 million, partially offset by decreases in the consumer and other commercial loan portfolios of $90.0 million and $25.2 million, respectively. The sequential quarter decrease in total loans was primarily due to decreases in the PPP and consumer loan portfolios of $112.2 million and $20.9 million, respectively, partially offset by increases in home equity loans of $17.2 million, other commercial loans of $17.0 million, commercial mortgage loans of $15.1 million, residential mortgage loans of $10.2 million, and construction loans of $7.2 million.

Total deposits at December 31, 2020 of $5.80 billion increased by $676.1 million, or 13.2% from December 31, 2019, and increased by $117.2 million, or 2.1% from September 30, 2020. The sequential quarter increase in total deposits was primarily attributable to the increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $27.8 million, interest-bearing demand deposits of $60.8 million, and savings and money market deposits of $50.9 million. These increases were offset by a decrease in total time deposits of $22.3 million. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $5.05 billion at December 31, 2020. This represents an increase of $786.9 million, or 18.5% from December 31, 2019, and an increase of $131.5 million, or 2.7% from September 30, 2020. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 85.7% at December 31, 2020, compared to 86.9% at December 31, 2019 and 88.6% at September 30, 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, $25 million in long-term FHLB advances matured and the Company elected to prepay the remaining $25 million in long-term FHLB advances, requiring a one-time prepayment penalty of $0.7 million recorded in other operating expense. The FHLB advances that were prepaid had an interest rate of 3.25% and a maturity date of November 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2020 totaled $6.2 million, or 0.09% of total assets, compared to $1.7 million, or 0.03% of total assets at December 31, 2019, and $13.2 million, or 0.20% of total assets at September 30, 2020. The decline in nonperforming assets of $7.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to the sale of a commercial real estate loan of $4.2 million and the payoff of a commercial loan and a commercial real estate loan to the same borrower totaling $2.9 million.

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $0.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $1.0 million and $0.9 million at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Loans on payment forbearance or deferrals granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic declined significantly to $120.2 million or 2.4% of the total loan portfolio (or 2.6% excluding PPP loans), as of December 31, 2020, compared to $290.8 million or 5.8% of the total loan portfolio (or 6.5% excluding PPP loans), as of September 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $1.8 million, compared to net charge-offs of $2.3 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $1.3 million in the previous quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $4.5 million, compared to a provision of $2.1 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision of $14.7 million in the previous quarter. The higher provision for credit losses from the year-ago quarter was driven by the economic forecast which captures the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2020 was 1.68%, compared to 1.08% at December 31, 2019 and 1.60% at September 30, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2020 was 1.83%, compared to 1.79% at September 30, 2020.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $546.7 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $528.5 million and $543.9 million at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At December 31, 2020, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.8%, 12.9%, 15.2%, and 11.8%, respectively, compared to 8.8%, 12.8%, 13.9%, and 11.6%, respectively, at September 30, 2020.

On October 20, 2020, the Company completed a $55 million private placement of ten-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company exchanged the privately placed notes for registered notes with identical terms. The proceeds from the private placement were structured to qualify initially as tier 2 capital for the Company for regulatory capital purposes and the Company downstreamed $46.8 million to the Bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results. Individuals are encouraged to listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank. Alternatively, investors may participate in the live call by dialing 1-877-505-7644. A playback of the call will be available through February 27, 2021 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (passcode: 10151516) and on the Company's website. Information which may be discussed in the conference call is provided in an earnings supplement presentation on the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.6 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 31 branches (two of which remain temporarily closed to protect the health and well-being of the Company's employees and customers from COVID-19) and 69 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of December 31, 2020. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning: projections of revenues, xpenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital position, credit losses, net interest margin or other financial items; statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Central Pacific Financial Corp. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to business plans, use of capital resources, products or services and regulatory developments and regulatory actions; statements of future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our RISE2020 initiative; or any statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," "hopes," "targeting," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "estimates," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those statements or projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic virus on local, national and international economies, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact on tourism and construction in the State of Hawaii, our borrowers, customers, third-party contractors, vendors and employees as well as the effects of government programs and initiatives in response to COVID-19; the impact of our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and fulfillment of government guarantees on our PPP loans; the increase in inventory or adverse conditions in the real estate market and deterioration in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to successfully implement our RISE2020 initiative; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, tsunamis, storms, earthquakes and pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military, and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in domestic economic conditions, including any destabilization in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact of declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), changes in capital standards, other regulatory reform and federal and state legislation, including but not limited to regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB"), government-sponsored enterprise reform, and any related rules and regulations which affect our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of, and our ability to comply with, any regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; ability to successfully implement our initiatives to lower our efficiency ratio; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRB" or the "Federal Reserve"); inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations, including the anticipated replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") Index and the impact on our loans and debt which are tied to that index; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common stock; political instability; acts of war or terrorism; pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequence therefrom; the ability to address deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters and the cost and resources required to implement such changes; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

For further information with respect to factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from the expectations or projections stated in the forward-looking statements, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. We urge investors to consider all of these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1





Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands,

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, except for per share amounts)











2020

2019 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT



























Net interest income

$ 51,474



$ 49,120



$ 49,259



$ 47,830



$ 47,934



$ 197,683



$ 184,074

Provision for credit losses [1]

4,496



14,652



10,640



9,329



2,098



39,117



6,317

Net interest income after provision for credit losses [1]

46,978



34,468



38,619



38,501



45,836



158,566



177,757

Total other operating income

14,057



11,563



10,692



8,886



9,768



45,198



41,801

Total other operating expense

45,092



36,972



36,427



36,240



36,242



154,731



141,631

Income before taxes

15,943



9,059



12,884



11,147



19,362



49,033



77,927

Income tax expense

3,772



2,200



2,967



2,821



5,165



11,760



19,605

Net income

12,171



6,859



9,917



8,326



14,197



37,273



58,322

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.43



$ 0.24



$ 0.35



$ 0.30



$ 0.50



$ 1.33



$ 2.05

Diluted earnings per common share

0.43



0.24



0.35



0.29



0.50



1.32



2.03

Dividends declared per common share

0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.92



0.90































PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets (ROA) [2]

0.74 %

0.42 %

0.61 %

0.55 %

0.95 %

0.58 %

0.99 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [2]

8.87



4.99



7.34



6.21



10.70



6.85



11.36

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

8.29



8.36



8.36



8.93



8.87



8.47



8.72

Efficiency ratio [1] [3]

68.81



60.93



60.76



63.90



62.81



63.71



62.70

Net interest margin (NIM) [2]

3.32



3.19



3.26



3.43



3.43



3.30



3.35

Dividend payout ratio [4]

53.49



95.83



65.71



79.31



46.00



69.70



44.33































SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES



























Average loans, including loans held for sale

$ 5,034,717



$ 5,016,955



$ 4,902,905



$ 4,462,347



$ 4,412,247



$ 4,855,169



$ 4,241,308

Average interest-earning assets

6,202,228



6,160,381



6,073,361



5,621,043



5,595,142



6,015,166



5,518,641

Average assets

6,621,127



6,574,492



6,468,129



6,007,237



5,978,797



6,418,661



5,888,615

Average deposits

5,755,257



5,728,147



5,614,595



5,121,696



4,998,897



5,555,877



4,985,701

Average interest-bearing liabilities

4,163,396



4,118,726



4,082,699



3,917,332



3,947,924



4,070,923



3,897,254

Average shareholders' equity

548,663



549,378



540,802



536,721



530,464



543,919



513,610



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)







Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31, (dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 REGULATORY CAPITAL



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital

$ 581,358



$ 573,636



$ 571,976



$ 567,947



$ 568,529

Tier 1 risk-based capital

581,358



573,636



571,976



567,947



568,529

Total risk-based capital

686,130



623,157



622,393



618,504



617,772

Common equity tier 1 capital

531,358



523,636



521,976



517,947



518,529

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital

620,372



559,750



559,461



556,895



556,077

Tier 1 risk-based capital

620,372



559,750



559,461



556,895



556,077

Total risk-based capital

670,087



609,203



609,811



607,402



605,320

Common equity tier 1 capital

620,372



559,750



559,461



556,895



556,077























REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital ratio

8.8 %

8.8 %

8.9 %

9.5 %

9.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.9



12.8



12.5



12.3



12.6

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.2



13.9



13.6



13.4



13.6

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.8



11.6



11.4



11.3



11.5

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital ratio

9.4



8.6



8.7



9.3



9.3

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.7



12.5



12.2



12.1



12.3

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.9



13.6



13.3



13.2



13.4

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

13.7



12.5



12.2



12.1



12.3



























Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 BALANCE SHEET



















Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 4,964,113



$ 5,030,626



$ 5,003,438



$ 4,511,998



$ 4,449,540

Total assets

6,594,583



6,648,142



6,632,972



6,108,548



6,012,672

Total deposits

5,796,118



5,678,929



5,794,685



5,136,069



5,120,023

Long-term debt

105,385



101,547



167,491



101,547



101,547

Total shareholders' equity

546,685



543,903



544,271



533,781



528,520

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

8.29 %

8.18 %

8.21 %

8.74 %

8.79 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets [5]

8.29 %

8.18 %

8.21 %

8.74 %

8.79 %





















ASSET QUALITY



















Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") [1]

$ 83,269



$ 80,542



$ 67,339



$ 59,645



$ 47,971

Non-performing assets ("NPA")

6,192



13,187



4,741



3,647



1,719

ACL to total loans [1]

1.68 %

1.60 %

1.35 %

1.32 %

1.08 % ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans [1]

1.83 %

1.79 %

1.50 %

1.32 %

1.08 % ACL to non-performing assets [1]

1,344.78 %

610.77 %

1,420.35 %

1,635.45 %

2,790.63 % NPA to total assets

0.09 %

0.20 %

0.07 %

0.06 %

0.03 %





















PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING



















Book value per common share

$ 19.40



$ 19.30



$ 19.33



$ 18.99



$ 18.68

Tangible book value per common share

19.40



19.30



19.33



18.99



18.68

Closing market price per common share

19.01



13.57



16.03



15.90



29.58























[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach. Results for the reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under CECL, while prior period amounts continue to be reported under previous GAAP [2] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual) [3] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income) [4] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share [5] The tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP measure which should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Comparison of our ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate the ratio differently. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Table 2

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) TABLE 2





Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 ASSETS



















Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 97,546



$ 89,665



$ 102,132



$ 81,972



$ 78,418

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

6,521



5,489



41,201



11,021



24,554

Investment securities:



















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,182,609



1,166,319



1,168,594



1,184,023



1,126,983

Equity securities, at fair value

1,351



1,204



1,209



1,002



1,127

Total investment securities

1,183,960



1,167,523



1,169,803



1,185,025



1,128,110

Loans held for sale

16,687



23,962



10,443



3,910



9,083

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

4,964,113



5,030,626



5,003,438



4,511,998



4,449,540

Less allowance for credit losses [1]

83,269



80,542



67,339



59,645



47,971

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

4,880,844



4,950,084



4,936,099



4,452,353



4,401,569

Premises and equipment, net

65,278



61,095



55,032



50,447



46,343

Accrued interest receivable

20,224



21,478



19,590



16,851



16,500

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

29,968



30,239



16,428



16,721



17,115

Other real estate owned

—



128



—



100



164

Mortgage servicing rights

11,865



12,429



12,771



13,345



14,718

Bank-owned life insurance

163,161



161,743



161,758



159,637



159,656

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

8,237



17,468



9,229



18,109



14,983

Right of use lease asset

45,857



44,896



50,039



51,198



52,348

Other assets

64,435



61,943



48,447



47,859



49,111

Total assets

$ 6,594,583



$ 6,648,142



$ 6,632,972



$ 6,108,548



$ 6,012,672

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 1,790,269



$ 1,762,476



$ 1,851,012



$ 1,430,540



$ 1,450,532

Interest-bearing demand

1,174,888



1,114,123



1,067,483



1,018,508



1,043,010

Savings and money market

1,932,043



1,881,104



1,945,744



1,693,280



1,600,028

Time

898,918



921,226



930,446



993,741



1,026,453

Total deposits

5,796,118



5,678,929



5,794,685



5,136,069



5,120,023

FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings

22,000



206,000



—



222,000



150,000

Long-term debt

105,385



101,547



167,491



101,547



101,547

Lease liability

47,191



45,355



50,440



51,541



52,632

Other liabilities

77,156



72,369



76,050



63,561



59,950

Total liabilities

6,047,850



6,104,200



6,088,666



5,574,718



5,484,152

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019

—



—



—



—



—

Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 28,183,340 at December 31, 2020, 28,179,798 at September 30, 2020, 28,154,159 at June 30, 2020, 28,115,353 at March 31, 2020, and 28,289,257 at December 31, 2019

442,635



442,635



442,699



442,853



447,602

Additional paid-in capital

94,842



94,336



93,007



92,284



91,611

Accumulated deficit [1]

(10,920)



(16,609)



(16,986)



(20,428)



(19,102)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

20,128



23,541



25,551



19,072



8,409

Total shareholders' equity

546,685



543,903



544,271



533,781



528,520

Non-controlling interest

48



39



35



49



—

Total equity

546,733



543,942



544,306



533,830



528,520

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,594,583



$ 6,648,142



$ 6,632,972



$ 6,108,548



$ 6,012,672























[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach. Results for the reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under CECL, while prior period amounts continue to be reported under previous GAAP























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) TABLE 3





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans

$ 48,259



$ 45,751



$ 45,915



$ 46,204



$ 47,488



$ 186,129



$ 182,657

Interest and dividends on investment securities:



























Taxable investment securities

5,002



5,233



6,310



6,757



6,486



23,302



29,454

Tax-exempt investment securities

504



621



599



668



656



2,392



3,044

Dividend income on investment securities

18



17



17



17



17



69



63

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

4



3



3



36



54



46



201

Dividend income on FHLB stock

114



128



106



132



456



480



964

Total interest income

53,901



51,753



52,950



53,814



55,157



212,418



216,383

Interest expense:



























Interest on deposits:



























Demand

105



115



114



176



202



510



800

Savings and money market

314



417



567



1,118



1,253



2,416



5,100

Time

813



1,284



2,124



3,268



3,653



7,489



18,044

Interest on short-term borrowings

65



71



74



508



1,139



718



4,285

Interest on long-term debt

1,130



746



812



914



976



3,602



4,080

Total interest expense

2,427



2,633



3,691



5,984



7,223



14,735



32,309

Net interest income

51,474



49,120



49,259



47,830



47,934



197,683



184,074

Provision for credit losses

4,496



14,652



10,640



9,329



2,098



39,117



6,317

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

46,978



34,468



38,619



38,501



45,836



158,566



177,757

Other operating income:



























Mortgage banking income

5,434



4,345



3,566



337



1,410



13,682



6,685

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,560



1,475



1,149



2,050



2,159



6,234



8,406

Other service charges and fees

3,709



3,345



2,916



4,897



4,095



14,867



15,113

Income from fiduciary activities

1,113



1,149



1,270



1,297



1,175



4,829



4,395

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

181



104



104



26



92



415



257

Net gain (loss) on sales of investment securities

151



(352)



—



—



—



(201)



36

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,219



1,179



1,424



(19)



594



3,803



3,105

Net gain (loss) on sales of foreclosed assets

(9)



—



(6)



—



(162)



(15)



(145)

Other (refer to Table 4)

699



318



269



298



405



1,584



3,949

Total other operating income

14,057



11,563



10,692



8,886



9,768



45,198



41,801

Other operating expense:



























Salaries and employee benefits

23,403



20,729



20,622



20,347



21,207



85,101



82,290

Net occupancy

4,011



3,834



3,645



3,672



3,619



15,162



14,299

Equipment

1,157



1,234



1,043



1,097



1,142



4,531



4,353

Communication expense

758



856



774



837



906



3,225



3,551

Legal and professional services

2,507



2,262



2,238



2,028



2,123



9,035



7,354

Computer software expense

3,625



3,114



3,035



2,943



2,942



12,717



10,812

Advertising expense

756



1,020



923



1,092



527



3,791



2,661

Foreclosed asset expense

(2)



6



—



67



28



71



251

Other (refer to Table 4)

8,877



3,917



4,147



4,157



3,748



21,098



16,060

Total other operating expense

45,092



36,972



36,427



36,240



36,242



154,731



141,631

Income before income taxes

15,943



9,059



12,884



11,147



19,362



49,033



77,927

Income tax expense

3,772



2,200



2,967



2,821



5,165



11,760



19,605

Net income

$ 12,171



$ 6,859



$ 9,917



$ 8,326



$ 14,197



$ 37,273



$ 58,322

Per common share data:



























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.43



$ 0.24



$ 0.35



$ 0.30



$ 0.50



$ 1.33



$ 2.05

Diluted earnings per share

0.43



0.24



0.35



0.29



0.50



1.32



2.03

Cash dividends declared

0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.92



0.90

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

28,071,151



28,060,020



28,040,802



28,126,400



28,259,294



28,074,543



28,495,699

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

28,177,366



28,111,664



28,095,230



28,277,753



28,448,243



28,180,576



28,677,100































Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Other Operating Income and Other Operating Expense - Detail

(Unaudited) TABLE 4

The following table sets forth the components of other operating income - other for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Other operating income - other:



























Income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off

$ 73



$ 47



$ 37



$ 23



$ 80



$ 180



$ 320

Other recoveries

38



22



26



40



36



126



130

Commissions on sale of checks

69



73



56



81



75



279



309

Gain on sale of MasterCard stock

—



—



—



—



—



—



2,555

Other

519



176



150



154



214



999



635

Total other operating income - other

$ 699



$ 318



$ 269



$ 298



$ 405



$ 1,584



$ 3,949

































The following table sets forth the components of other operating expense - other for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Other operating expense - other:



























Charitable contributions

$ 63



$ 12



$ 10



$ 187



$ 122



$ 272



$ 681

FDIC insurance assessment

733



649



475



—



—



1,857



868

Miscellaneous loan expenses

512



497



399



300



361



1,708



1,246

ATM and debit card expenses

498



573



584



634



672



2,289



2,602

Armored car expenses

251



192



229



294



186



966



815

Entertainment and promotions

220



132



165



280



495



797



2,071

Stationery and supplies

196



226



220



248



305



890



1,049

Directors' fees and expenses

213



213



196



241



246



863



968

Directors' deferred compensation plan expense

706



(237)



103



(1,483)



148



(911)



561

Provision (credit) for residential mortgage loan repurchase losses

—



—



—



—



—



—



(403)

Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures

402



221



573



1,798



(160)



2,994



29

Branch consolidation costs

1,310



321



—



—



—



1,631



—

Litigation settlement

750



—



—



—



—



750



—

FHLB advance prepayment fee

747



—



—



—



—



747



—

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

552



—



—



—



—



552



(3)

Other

1,724



1,118



1,193



1,658



1,373



5,693



5,576

Total other operating expense - other

$ 8,877



$ 3,917



$ 4,147



$ 4,157



$ 3,748



$ 21,098



$ 16,060































Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)

(Unaudited) TABLE 5





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019



Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:



































Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$ 16,786



0.10 %

$ 4



$ 12,262



0.09 %

$ 3



$ 13,704



1.57 %

$ 54

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:



































Taxable

1,048,665



1.91



5,020



1,029,987



2.04



5,250



1,042,057



2.50



6,503

Tax-exempt

90,452



2.83



638



88,749



3.54



786



108,630



3.06



830

Total investment securities

1,139,117



1.99



5,658



1,118,736



2.16



6,036



1,150,687



2.55



7,333

Loans, including loans held for sale

5,034,717



3.82



48,259



5,016,955



3.64



45,751



4,412,247



4.28



47,488

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

11,608



3.91



114



12,428



4.12



128



18,504



9.85



456

Total interest-earning assets

6,202,228



3.48



54,035



6,160,381



3.36



51,918



5,595,142



3.94



55,331

Noninterest-earning assets

418,899











414,111











383,655









Total assets

$ 6,621,127











$ 6,574,492











$ 5,978,797















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,149,759



0.04 %

$ 105



$ 1,092,976



0.04 %

$ 115



$ 1,019,854



0.08 %

$ 202

Savings and money market deposits

1,902,876



0.07



314



1,910,971



0.09



417



1,592,398



0.31



1,253

Time deposits under $100,000

153,611



0.47



181



160,634



0.57



232



167,675



0.71



299

Time deposits $100,000 and over

755,352



0.33



632



769,030



0.54



1,052



828,434



1.61



3,354

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,961,598



0.12



1,232



3,933,611



0.18



1,816



3,608,361



0.56



5,108

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

76,968



0.33



65



79,984



0.35



71



238,016



1.90



1,139

Long-term debt

124,830



3.60



1,130



105,131



2.82



746



101,547



3.81



976

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,163,396



0.23



2,427



4,118,726



0.25



2,633



3,947,924



0.73



7,223

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,793,659











1,794,536











1,390,536









Other liabilities

115,407











111,851











109,873









Total liabilities

6,072,462











6,025,113











5,448,333









Shareholders' equity

548,663











549,378











530,464









Non-controlling interest

2











1











—









Total equity

548,665











549,379











530,464









Total liabilities and equity

$ 6,621,127











$ 6,574,492











$ 5,978,797















































Net interest income









$ 51,608











$ 49,285











$ 48,108







































Interest rate spread





3.25 %









3.11 %









3.21 %









































Net interest margin





3.32 %









3.19 %









3.43 %



















































































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)

(Unaudited) TABLE 6





Year Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019



Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$ 13,980



0.33 %

$ 46



$ 9,842



2.04 %

$ 201

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:























Taxable

1,037,209



2.25



23,371



1,120,711



2.63



29,517

Tax-exempt

96,217



3.15



3,028



130,411



2.95



3,853

Total investment securities

1,133,426



2.33



26,399



1,251,122



2.67



33,370

Loans, including loans held for sale

4,855,169



3.83



186,129



4,241,308



4.31



182,657

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

12,591



3.81



480



16,369



5.89



964

Total interest-earning assets

6,015,166



3.54



213,054



5,518,641



3.94



217,192

Noninterest-earning assets

403,495











369,974









Total assets

$ 6,418,661











$ 5,888,615



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,078,589



0.05 %

$ 510



$ 984,298



0.08 %

$ 800

Savings and money market deposits

1,830,972



0.13



2,416



1,556,766



0.33



5,100

Time deposits under $100,000

160,082



0.60



958



171,064



0.69



1,183

Time deposits $100,000 and over

794,276



0.82



6,531



897,670



1.88



16,861

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,863,919



0.27



10,415



3,609,798



0.66



23,944

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

89,904



0.80



718



185,909



2.31



4,285

Long-term debt

117,100



3.08



3,602



101,547



4.02



4,080

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,070,923



0.36



14,735



3,897,254



0.83



32,309

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,691,958











1,375,903









Other liabilities

111,859











101,848









Total liabilities

5,874,740











5,375,005









Shareholders' equity

543,919











513,610









Non-controlling interest

2











—









Total equity

543,921











513,610









Total liabilities and equity

$ 6,418,661











$ 5,888,615



































Net interest income









$ 198,319











$ 184,883



























Interest rate spread





3.18 %









3.11 %





























Net interest margin





3.30 %









3.35 %



























































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Loans by Geographic Distribution

(Unaudited) TABLE 7





Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 HAWAII:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 375,879



$ 485,286



$ 483,827



$ —



$ —

Other

426,670



414,754



431,887



454,817



454,582

Real estate:



















Construction

125,407



118,247



103,518



100,617



95,854

Residential mortgage

1,690,212



1,680,060



1,657,558



1,632,536



1,599,801

Home equity

551,266



534,056



510,962



504,686



490,734

Commercial mortgage

898,055



914,144



912,422



917,886



909,798

Consumer

332,430



342,203



350,414



367,960



373,451

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

4,399,919



4,488,750



4,450,588



3,978,502



3,924,220

Allowance for credit losses

(73,152)



(71,575)



(59,765)



(51,646)



(42,592)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 4,326,767



$ 4,417,175



$ 4,390,823



$ 3,926,856



$ 3,881,628























U.S. MAINLAND: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 40,496



$ 43,295



$ 42,581



$ —



$ —

Other

118,421



113,316



115,971



120,507



115,722

Real estate:



















Commercial mortgage

258,273



227,121



217,747



221,251



213,617

Consumer

147,004



158,144



176,551



191,738



195,981

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

564,194



541,876



552,850



533,496



525,320

Allowance for credit losses

(10,117)



(8,967)



(7,574)



(7,999)



(5,379)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 554,077



$ 532,909



$ 545,276



$ 525,497



$ 519,941























TOTAL:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 416,375



$ 528,581



$ 526,408



$ —



$ —

Other

545,091



528,070



547,858



575,324



570,304

Real estate:



















Construction

125,407



118,247



103,518



100,617



95,854

Residential mortgage

1,690,212



1,680,060



1,657,558



1,632,536



1,599,801

Home equity

551,266



534,056



510,962



504,686



490,734

Commercial mortgage

1,156,328



1,141,265



1,130,169



1,139,137



1,123,415

Consumer

479,434



500,347



526,965



559,698



569,432

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

4,964,113



5,030,626



5,003,438



4,511,998



4,449,540

Allowance for credit losses

(83,269)



(80,542)



(67,339)



(59,645)



(47,971)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 4,880,844



$ 4,950,084



$ 4,936,099



$ 4,452,353



$ 4,401,569























[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Deposits

(Unaudited) TABLE 8





Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 1,790,269



$ 1,762,476



$ 1,851,012



$ 1,430,540



$ 1,450,532

Interest-bearing demand

1,174,888



1,114,123



1,067,483



1,018,508



1,043,010

Savings and money market

1,932,043



1,881,104



1,945,744



1,693,280



1,600,028

Time deposits less than $100,000

149,063



157,051



159,739



162,399



165,755

Core deposits

5,046,263



4,914,754



5,023,978



4,304,727



4,259,325























Government time deposits

500,344



500,762



509,927



523,343



533,088

Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000

90,149



95,918



96,633



100,047



107,550

Other time deposits greater than $250,000

159,362



167,495



164,147



207,952



220,060

Total time deposits $100,000 and over

749,855



764,175



770,707



831,342



860,698

Total deposits

$ 5,796,118



$ 5,678,929



$ 5,794,685



$ 5,136,069



$ 5,120,023



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans

(Unaudited) TABLE 9





Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 Nonaccrual loans: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ 1,461



$ 1,536



$ 934



$ 667



$ 467

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

4,115



4,032



3,215



2,287



979

Home equity

524



533



538



545



92

Commercial mortgage

—



6,889



—



—



—

Consumer

92



69



54



48



17

Total nonaccrual loans

6,192



13,059



4,741



3,547



1,555

Other real estate owned ("OREO"):



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

—



128



—



—



—

Home equity

—



—



—



100



164

Total OREO

—



128



—



100



164

Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

6,192



13,187



4,741



3,647



1,719

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1]



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

567



588



726



1,221



724

Consumer

240



321



444



352



286

Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest

807



909



1,170



1,573



1,010

Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

100



137



172



113



135

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

5,718



5,178



5,290



5,431



5,502

Commercial mortgage

1,761



1,825



1,888



1,709



1,839

Consumer

207



214



145



—



—

Total restructured loans still accruing interest

7,786



7,354



7,495



7,253



7,476

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest

$ 14,785



$ 21,450



$ 13,406



$ 12,473



$ 10,205























Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans

0.12 %

0.26 %

0.09 %

0.08 %

0.03 % Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.12 %

0.26 %

0.09 %

0.08 %

0.04 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.14 %

0.28 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.06 % Total NPAs, loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.30 %

0.43 %

0.27 %

0.28 %

0.23 %





















Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:



















Balance at beginning of quarter

$ 13,187



$ 4,741



$ 3,647



$ 1,719



$ 1,360

Additions

1,370



9,060



1,771



2,056



695

Reductions:



















Payments

(3,186)



(393)



(367)



(60)



(34)

Return to accrual status

(548)



—



(123)



—



—

Sales of NPAs

(4,353)



—



(94)



—



(302)

Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments

(278)



(221)



(93)



(68)



—

Total reductions

(8,365)



(614)



(677)



(128)



(336)

Balance at end of quarter

$ 6,192



$ 13,187



$ 4,741



$ 3,647



$ 1,719























[1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement are being applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as eligible and applicable. These loan modifications are not included in the delinquent or restructured loan balances presented above

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Unaudited) TABLE 10





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands)











2020

2019 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):



























ACL at beginning of period

$ 80,542



$ 67,339



$ 59,645



$ 47,971



$ 48,167



$ 47,971



$ 47,916

Adoption of ASU 2016-13

—



—



—



3,566



—



3,566



—

Adjusted ACL at beginning of period

80,542



67,339



59,645



51,537



48,167



51,537



47,916































Provision for credit losses on loans [1]

4,496



14,465



10,640



9,329



2,098



38,930



6,317































Charge-offs:



























Commercial, financial and agricultural

676



810



1,103



437



379



3,026



2,478

Real estate:



























Residential mortgage

—



11



52



—



—



63



—

Home equity

—



—



—



—



—



—



5

Commercial mortgage

—



75



—



—



—



75



—

Consumer

1,856



1,492



2,626



2,217



2,723



8,191



8,265

Leases

—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Total charge-offs

2,532



2,388



3,781



2,654



3,102



11,355



10,748































Recoveries:



























Commercial, financial and agricultural

189



321



305



342



264



1,157



1,174

Real estate:



























Construction

—



—



—



131



6



131



610

Residential mortgage

15



13



20



181



26



229



524

Home equity

2



—



—



31



—



33



42

Commercial mortgage

1



12



1



2



—



16



25

Consumer

556



780



509



746



512



2,591



2,111

Total recoveries

763



1,126



835



1,433



808



4,157



4,486

Net charge-offs

1,769



1,262



2,946



1,221



2,294



7,198



6,262

ACL at end of period

$ 83,269



$ 80,542



$ 67,339



$ 59,645



$ 47,971



$ 83,269



$ 47,971































Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 5,034,717



$ 5,016,955



$ 4,902,905



$ 4,462,347



$ 4,412,247



$ 4,855,169



$ 4,241,308































Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans

0.14 %

0.10 %

0.24 %

0.11 %

0.21 %

0.15 %

0.15 %





























[1] The Company recorded a reserve on accrued interest receivable for loans on payment forbearance or deferral, which were granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This reserve was recorded as a contra-asset against accrued interest receivable with the offset to provision for credit losses. The provision for credit losses presented in this table excludes the provision for credit losses on accrued interest receivable of $0.187 million

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) TABLE 11

The Company believes that pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful as a tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations. The following tables set forth a reconciliation of our PTPP earnings and our PTPP earnings to average assets for each of the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income

$ 12,171



$ 6,859



$ 9,917



$ 8,326



$ 14,197



$ 37,273



$ 58,322

Add: Income tax expense

3,772



2,200



2,967



2,821



5,165



11,760



19,605

Income before taxes

15,943



9,059



12,884



11,147



19,362



49,033



77,927

Add: Provision for credit losses

4,496



14,652



10,640



9,329



2,098



39,117



6,317

PTPP earnings

$ 20,439



$ 23,711



$ 23,524



$ 20,476



$ 21,460



$ 88,150



$ 84,244







Three Months Ended

Year Ended



Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income

$ 12,171



$ 6,859



$ 9,917



$ 8,326



$ 14,197



$ 37,273



$ 58,322

Net income (annualized)

48,684



27,436



39,668



33,304



56,788



37,273



58,322

PTPP earnings

20,439



23,711



23,524



20,476



21,460



88,150



84,244

PTPP earnings (annualized)

81,756



94,844



94,096



81,904



85,840



88,150



84,244

Average assets

6,621,127



6,574,492



6,468,129



6,007,237



5,978,797



6,418,661



5,888,615

Return on average assets

0.74 %

0.42 %

0.61 %

0.55 %

0.95 %

0.58 %

0.99 % PTPP earnings to average assets

1.23 %

1.44 %

1.45 %

1.36 %

1.44 %

1.37 %

1.43 %

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the ratios of our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total loans and ACL to total loans, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, for each of the periods indicated:





Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 ACL

$ 83,269



$ 80,542



$ 67,339



$ 59,645



$ 47,971























Total loans

$ 4,964,113



$ 5,030,626



$ 5,003,438



$ 4,511,998



$ 4,449,540

PPP loans

416,375



528,581



526,408



—



—

Total loans, excluding PPP loans

$ 4,547,738



$ 4,502,045



4,477,030



4,511,998



$ 4,449,540























Ratio of ACL to total loans

1.68 %

1.60 %

1.35 %

1.32 %

1.08 % Ratio of ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans

1.83 %

1.79 %

1.50 %

1.32 %

1.08 %

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) TABLE 11 (CONTINUED)

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the ratios of our loans on payment forbearance or deferrals to total loans and loans on payment forbearance or deferrals to total loans, excluding PPP loans, for each of the periods indicated:





Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,



2020

2020

2020 Loans on payment forbearance or deferrals

$ 120,206



$ 290,841



$ 567,860

Total loans

4,964,113



5,030,626



5,003,438

Total loans, excluding PPP loans

4,547,738



4,502,045



4,477,030

Ratio of loans on payment forbearance or deferrals to total loans

2.42 %

5.78 %

11.35 % Ratio of loans on payment forbearance or deferrals to total loans, excluding PPP loans

2.64 %

6.46 %

12.68 %















