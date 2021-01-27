Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Quarterly And Annual Results

- Net income of $12.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the fourth quarter, compared to net income of $6.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share for the third quarter. Net income for the year was $37.3 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $58.3 million, or $2.03 per diluted share in the previous year.

- The fourth quarter included nonrecurring expenses totaling $5.9 million primarily related to employee incentives and benefits, branch consolidation and other settlements.

- Allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio of 1.68% (or 1.83% excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans) at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.60% (or 1.79% excluding PPP loans) at September 30, 2020.

- Loans on forbearance or deferral declined by 58.7% to $120.2 million, or 2.4% of the total loan portfolio (or 2.6% excluding PPP loans) at December 31, 2020 from $290.8 million, or 5.8% of the total loan portfolio (or 6.5% excluding PPP loans) at September 30, 2020.

- Cost of average total deposits of 0.09% in the fourth quarter declined by 4 basis points from the third quarter.

- Mortgage banking income of $5.4 million in the fourth quarter increased by 285.4% from the year-ago quarter, and 25.1% from the third quarter.

- Completed the RISE2020 initiative culminating with the grand opening of the fully renovated Plaza headquarters building in early January 2021, and launched a new brand design.

- Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share and approved share repurchase authorization of up to $25 million.

HONOLULU, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 of $12.2 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.43, compared to net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $14.2 million, or EPS of $0.50, and net income in the third quarter of 2020 of $6.9 million, or EPS of $0.24. Net income for the year was $37.3 million, or EPS of $1.32, compared to net income of $58.3 million, or EPS of $2.03 in the previous year. The Company's operating results continue to be impacted by a higher provision for credit loss expense that was driven by the economic forecast under the current COVID-19 pandemic. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $4.5 million, compared to $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. During 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $39.1 million, compared to $6.3 million in the previous year.

"The Company ended the 2020 year strong and with great positive momentum, despite the challenges of the operating environment. We are optimistic for improvements to the local economy in 2021 and are actively pushing forward with our strategies to position the Company for the future," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are proud of the accomplishments of all of our employees this year in supporting our clients and the community, as well as moving us significantly forward with the completion of our RISE2020 initiative," said Catherine Ngo, President.

On October 20, 2020, the Company completed a $55 million private placement of ten-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes, which will be used to support regulatory capital ratios and for general corporate purposes. The Company exchanged the privately placed notes for registered notes with the same terms and in the same aggregate principal amount at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. The notes bear a fixed interest rate of 4.75% for the first five years and will reset quarterly thereafter for the remaining five years to the then current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate, as published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, plus 456 basis points.

On January 26, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021. The Company's Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase authorization of up to $25 million of its common stock.

Earnings Highlights
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $51.5 million, compared to $47.9 million in the year-ago quarter and $49.1 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.32%, compared to 3.43% in the year-ago quarter and 3.19% in the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, including loans originated under the PPP program, combined with lower rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. These increases were partially offset by lower yields earned on the loan and investment securities portfolios which were primarily due to the historically low interest rate environment we are currently operating in and led to the year-over-year decline in net interest margin. The sequential quarter increase in net interest income and net interest margin is primarily due to an increase in PPP net loan fees. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 included $6.3 million in PPP net interest income and net loan fees, which are accreted into income over the term of the loans and accelerated when the loans are forgiven or paid-off, compared to $3.4 million in the previous quarter. During the fourth quarter, approximately $118.9 million in PPP loans were forgiven which resulted in the immediate recognition of $3.0 million in net loan fees.

Other operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $14.1 million, which increased from $9.8 million in the year-ago quarter and $11.6 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to strong mortgage banking activity. Mortgage banking income increased by $4.0 million and $1.1 million from the year-ago and previous quarters, respectively. The increase in other operating income from the year-ago quarter was also attributable to higher income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.6 million, due to equity market gains. These increases were partially offset by lower service charges on deposit accounts of $0.6 million and lower other service charges and fees of $0.4 million, which were primarily attributable to lower transactional activity due to the pandemic. The increase in other operating income from the previous quarter was primarily due to the aforementioned higher mortgage banking income, combined with higher other service charges and fees of $0.4 million and a gain on the sale of certain investment securities of $0.2 million, compared to a loss on sale of certain investments in the previous quarter of $0.4 million.

Other operating expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $45.1 million, which increased from $36.2 million in the year-ago quarter and $37.0 million in the previous quarter. The current quarter expense was elevated due to $5.9 million in nonrecurring expenses, which included:  employee incentives and other benefit programs of $2.0 million, branch consolidation costs of $1.3 million,  litigation settlements of $0.8 million, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advance prepayment fee $0.7 million, loss on disposal of fixed assets of $0.6 million and other nonrecurring expenses totaling $0.5 million. In addition, the increase from the year-ago quarter was due to higher FDIC insurance assessment of $0.7 million, higher computer software expense of $0.7 million, higher directors' deferred compensation expense of $0.6 million, and a higher provision for off-balance sheet exposures of $0.6 million. The increase in other operating expense from the previous quarter also included higher directors' deferred compensation expense of $0.9 million and higher computer software expense of $0.5 million.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 68.81%, compared to 62.81% in the year-ago quarter and 60.93% in the previous quarter. The increase in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to the aforementioned nonrecurring items in other operating expense.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded income tax expense of $3.8 million, compared to $5.2 million in the year-ago quarter and $2.2 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 23.7%, compared to 26.7% in the year-ago quarter and 24.3% in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets at December 31, 2020 of $6.59 billion increased by $581.9 million, or 9.7% from December 31, 2019, and decreased by $53.6 million, or 0.8% from September 30, 2020.

Total loans at December 31, 2020 of $4.96 billion increased by $514.6 million, or 11.6% from December 31, 2019, and decreased by $66.5 million, or 1.3% from September 30, 2020. The year-over-year increase in total loans was driven by the origination of PPP loans, totaling $416.4 million, net of deferred fees and costs and loans forgiven and repaid, combined with increases in residential mortgage loans of $90.4 million, home equity loans of $60.5 million, commercial mortgage loans of $32.9 million, and construction loans of $29.6 million, partially offset by decreases in the consumer and other commercial loan portfolios of $90.0 million and $25.2 million, respectively. The sequential quarter decrease in total loans was primarily due to decreases in the PPP and consumer loan portfolios of $112.2 million and $20.9 million, respectively, partially offset by increases in home equity loans of $17.2 million, other commercial loans of $17.0 million, commercial mortgage loans of $15.1 million, residential mortgage loans of $10.2 million, and construction loans of $7.2 million.

Total deposits at December 31, 2020 of $5.80 billion increased by $676.1 million, or 13.2% from December 31, 2019, and increased by $117.2 million, or 2.1% from September 30, 2020. The sequential quarter increase in total deposits was primarily attributable to the increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $27.8 million, interest-bearing demand deposits of $60.8 million, and savings and money market deposits of $50.9 million. These increases were offset by a decrease in total time deposits of $22.3 million. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $5.05 billion at December 31, 2020. This represents an increase of $786.9 million, or 18.5% from December 31, 2019, and an increase of $131.5 million, or 2.7% from September 30, 2020. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 85.7% at December 31, 2020, compared to 86.9% at December 31, 2019 and 88.6% at September 30, 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, $25 million in long-term FHLB advances matured and the Company elected to prepay the remaining $25 million in long-term FHLB advances, requiring a one-time prepayment penalty of $0.7 million recorded in other operating expense. The FHLB advances that were prepaid had an interest rate of 3.25% and a maturity date of November 2021.

Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2020 totaled $6.2 million, or 0.09% of total assets, compared to $1.7 million, or 0.03% of total assets at December 31, 2019, and $13.2 million, or 0.20% of total assets at September 30, 2020. The decline in nonperforming assets of $7.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to the sale of a commercial real estate loan of $4.2 million and the payoff of a commercial loan and a commercial real estate loan to the same borrower totaling $2.9 million.

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $0.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $1.0 million and $0.9 million at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Loans on payment forbearance or deferrals granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic declined significantly to $120.2 million or 2.4% of the total loan portfolio (or 2.6% excluding PPP loans), as of December 31, 2020, compared to $290.8 million or 5.8% of the total loan portfolio (or 6.5% excluding PPP loans), as of September 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $1.8 million, compared to net charge-offs of $2.3 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $1.3 million in the previous quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $4.5 million, compared to a provision of $2.1 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision of $14.7 million in the previous quarter. The higher provision for credit losses from the year-ago quarter was driven by the economic forecast which captures the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2020 was 1.68%, compared to 1.08% at December 31, 2019 and 1.60% at September 30, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2020 was 1.83%, compared to 1.79% at September 30, 2020.

Capital
Total shareholders' equity was $546.7 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $528.5 million and $543.9 million at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At December 31, 2020, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.8%, 12.9%, 15.2%, and 11.8%, respectively, compared to 8.8%, 12.8%, 13.9%, and 11.6%, respectively, at September 30, 2020.

On October 20, 2020, the Company completed a $55 million private placement of ten-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company exchanged the privately placed notes for registered notes with identical terms. The proceeds from the private placement were structured to qualify initially as tier 2 capital for the Company for regulatory capital purposes and the Company downstreamed $46.8 million to the Bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

TABLE 1



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands,

Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

except for per share amounts)





2020

2019

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT













Net interest income

$

51,474

$

49,120

$

49,259

$

47,830

$

47,934

$

197,683

$

184,074

Provision for credit losses [1]

4,496

14,652

10,640

9,329

2,098

39,117

6,317

Net interest income after provision for credit losses [1]

46,978

34,468

38,619

38,501

45,836

158,566

177,757

Total other operating income

14,057

11,563

10,692

8,886

9,768

45,198

41,801

Total other operating expense

45,092

36,972

36,427

36,240

36,242

154,731

141,631

Income before taxes

15,943

9,059

12,884

11,147

19,362

49,033

77,927

Income tax expense

3,772

2,200

2,967

2,821

5,165

11,760

19,605

Net income

12,171

6,859

9,917

8,326

14,197

37,273

58,322

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.43

$

0.24

$

0.35

$

0.30

$

0.50

$

1.33

$

2.05

Diluted earnings per common share

0.43

0.24

0.35

0.29

0.50

1.32

2.03

Dividends declared per common share

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.92

0.90















PERFORMANCE RATIOS













Return on average assets (ROA) [2]

0.74

%

0.42

%

0.61

%

0.55

%

0.95

%

0.58

%

0.99

%

Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [2]

8.87

4.99

7.34

6.21

10.70

6.85

11.36

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

8.29

8.36

8.36

8.93

8.87

8.47

8.72

Efficiency ratio [1] [3]

68.81

60.93

60.76

63.90

62.81

63.71

62.70

Net interest margin (NIM) [2]

3.32

3.19

3.26

3.43

3.43

3.30

3.35

Dividend payout ratio [4]

53.49

95.83

65.71

79.31

46.00

69.70

44.33















SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES













Average loans, including loans held for sale

$

5,034,717

$

5,016,955

$

4,902,905

$

4,462,347

$

4,412,247

$

4,855,169

$

4,241,308

Average interest-earning assets

6,202,228

6,160,381

6,073,361

5,621,043

5,595,142

6,015,166

5,518,641

Average assets

6,621,127

6,574,492

6,468,129

6,007,237

5,978,797

6,418,661

5,888,615

Average deposits

5,755,257

5,728,147

5,614,595

5,121,696

4,998,897

5,555,877

4,985,701

Average interest-bearing liabilities

4,163,396

4,118,726

4,082,699

3,917,332

3,947,924

4,070,923

3,897,254

Average shareholders' equity

548,663

549,378

540,802

536,721

530,464

543,919

513,610

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)




Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

REGULATORY CAPITAL









Central Pacific Financial Corp









Leverage capital

$

581,358

$

573,636

$

571,976

$

567,947

$

568,529

Tier 1 risk-based capital

581,358

573,636

571,976

567,947

568,529

Total risk-based capital

686,130

623,157

622,393

618,504

617,772

Common equity tier 1 capital

531,358

523,636

521,976

517,947

518,529

Central Pacific Bank









Leverage capital

620,372

559,750

559,461

556,895

556,077

Tier 1 risk-based capital

620,372

559,750

559,461

556,895

556,077

Total risk-based capital

670,087

609,203

609,811

607,402

605,320

Common equity tier 1 capital

620,372

559,750

559,461

556,895

556,077











REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS









Central Pacific Financial Corp









Leverage capital ratio

8.8

%

8.8

%

8.9

%

9.5

%

9.5

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.9

12.8

12.5

12.3

12.6

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.2

13.9

13.6

13.4

13.6

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.8

11.6

11.4

11.3

11.5

Central Pacific Bank









Leverage capital ratio

9.4

8.6

8.7

9.3

9.3

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.7

12.5

12.2

12.1

12.3

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.9

13.6

13.3

13.2

13.4

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

13.7

12.5

12.2

12.1

12.3













Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

(dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

BALANCE SHEET









Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$

4,964,113

$

5,030,626

$

5,003,438

$

4,511,998

$

4,449,540

Total assets

6,594,583

6,648,142

6,632,972

6,108,548

6,012,672

Total deposits

5,796,118

5,678,929

5,794,685

5,136,069

5,120,023

Long-term debt

105,385

101,547

167,491

101,547

101,547

Total shareholders' equity

546,685

543,903

544,271

533,781

528,520

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

8.29

%

8.18

%

8.21

%

8.74

%

8.79

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets [5]

8.29

%

8.18

%

8.21

%

8.74

%

8.79

%











ASSET QUALITY









Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") [1]

$

83,269

$

80,542

$

67,339

$

59,645

$

47,971

Non-performing assets ("NPA")

6,192

13,187

4,741

3,647

1,719

ACL to total loans [1]

1.68

%

1.60

%

1.35

%

1.32

%

1.08

%

ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans [1]

1.83

%

1.79

%

1.50

%

1.32

%

1.08

%

ACL to non-performing assets [1]

1,344.78

%

610.77

%

1,420.35

%

1,635.45

%

2,790.63

%

NPA to total assets

0.09

%

0.20

%

0.07

%

0.06

%

0.03

%











PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING









Book value per common share

$

19.40

$

19.30

$

19.33

$

18.99

$

18.68

Tangible book value per common share

19.40

19.30

19.33

18.99

18.68

Closing market price per common share

19.01

13.57

16.03

15.90

29.58











[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach. Results for the reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under CECL, while prior period amounts continue to be reported under previous GAAP

[2] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual)

[3] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income)

[4] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share

[5] The tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP measure which should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Comparison of our ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate the ratio differently. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Table 2

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

TABLE 2



Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

ASSETS









Cash and due from financial institutions

$

97,546

$

89,665

$

102,132

$

81,972

$

78,418

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

6,521

5,489

41,201

11,021

24,554

Investment securities:









Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,182,609

1,166,319

1,168,594

1,184,023

1,126,983

Equity securities, at fair value

1,351

1,204

1,209

1,002

1,127

Total investment securities

1,183,960

1,167,523

1,169,803

1,185,025

1,128,110

Loans held for sale

16,687

23,962

10,443

3,910

9,083

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

4,964,113

5,030,626

5,003,438

4,511,998

4,449,540

Less allowance for credit losses [1]

83,269

80,542

67,339

59,645

47,971

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

4,880,844

4,950,084

4,936,099

4,452,353

4,401,569

Premises and equipment, net

65,278

61,095

55,032

50,447

46,343

Accrued interest receivable

20,224

21,478

19,590

16,851

16,500

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

29,968

30,239

16,428

16,721

17,115

Other real estate owned



128



100

164

Mortgage servicing rights

11,865

12,429

12,771

13,345

14,718

Bank-owned life insurance

163,161

161,743

161,758

159,637

159,656

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

8,237

17,468

9,229

18,109

14,983

Right of use lease asset

45,857

44,896

50,039

51,198

52,348

Other assets

64,435

61,943

48,447

47,859

49,111

Total assets

$

6,594,583

$

6,648,142

$

6,632,972

$

6,108,548

$

6,012,672

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand

$

1,790,269

$

1,762,476

$

1,851,012

$

1,430,540

$

1,450,532

Interest-bearing demand

1,174,888

1,114,123

1,067,483

1,018,508

1,043,010

Savings and money market

1,932,043

1,881,104

1,945,744

1,693,280

1,600,028

Time

898,918

921,226

930,446

993,741

1,026,453

Total deposits

5,796,118

5,678,929

5,794,685

5,136,069

5,120,023

FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings

22,000

206,000



222,000

150,000

Long-term debt

105,385

101,547

167,491

101,547

101,547

Lease liability

47,191

45,355

50,440

51,541

52,632

Other liabilities

77,156

72,369

76,050

63,561

59,950

Total liabilities

6,047,850

6,104,200

6,088,666

5,574,718

5,484,152

Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding:  none at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019










Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding:  28,183,340 at December 31, 2020, 28,179,798 at September 30, 2020, 28,154,159 at June 30, 2020, 28,115,353 at March 31, 2020, and 28,289,257 at December 31, 2019

442,635

442,635

442,699

442,853

447,602

Additional paid-in capital

94,842

94,336

93,007

92,284

91,611

Accumulated deficit [1]

(10,920)

(16,609)

(16,986)

(20,428)

(19,102)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

20,128

23,541

25,551

19,072

8,409

Total shareholders' equity

546,685

543,903

544,271

533,781

528,520

Non-controlling interest

48

39

35

49


Total equity

546,733

543,942

544,306

533,830

528,520

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,594,583

$

6,648,142

$

6,632,972

$

6,108,548

$

6,012,672











[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach. Results for the reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under CECL, while prior period amounts continue to be reported under previous GAAP











CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

TABLE 3



Three Months Ended

Year Ended


Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans

$

48,259

$

45,751

$

45,915

$

46,204

$

47,488

$

186,129

$

182,657

Interest and dividends on investment securities:













Taxable investment securities

5,002

5,233

6,310

6,757

6,486

23,302

29,454

Tax-exempt investment securities

504

621

599

668

656

2,392

3,044

Dividend income on investment securities

18

17

17

17

17

69

63

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

4

3

3

36

54

46

201

Dividend income on FHLB stock

114

128

106

132

456

480

964

Total interest income

53,901

51,753

52,950

53,814

55,157

212,418

216,383

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits:













Demand

105

115

114

176

202

510

800

Savings and money market

314

417

567

1,118

1,253

2,416

5,100

Time

813

1,284

2,124

3,268

3,653

7,489

18,044

Interest on short-term borrowings

65

71

74

508

1,139

718

4,285

Interest on long-term debt

1,130

746

812

914

976

3,602

4,080

Total interest expense

2,427

2,633

3,691

5,984

7,223

14,735

32,309

Net interest income

51,474

49,120

49,259

47,830

47,934

197,683

184,074

Provision for credit losses

4,496

14,652

10,640

9,329

2,098

39,117

6,317

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

46,978

34,468

38,619

38,501

45,836

158,566

177,757

Other operating income:













Mortgage banking income

5,434

4,345

3,566

337

1,410

13,682

6,685

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,560

1,475

1,149

2,050

2,159

6,234

8,406

Other service charges and fees

3,709

3,345

2,916

4,897

4,095

14,867

15,113

Income from fiduciary activities

1,113

1,149

1,270

1,297

1,175

4,829

4,395

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

181

104

104

26

92

415

257

Net gain (loss) on sales of investment securities

151

(352)







(201)

36

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,219

1,179

1,424

(19)

594

3,803

3,105

Net gain (loss) on sales of foreclosed assets

(9)



(6)



(162)

(15)

(145)

Other (refer to Table 4)

699

318

269

298

405

1,584

3,949

Total other operating income

14,057

11,563

10,692

8,886

9,768

45,198

41,801

Other operating expense:













Salaries and employee benefits

23,403

20,729

20,622

20,347

21,207

85,101

82,290

Net occupancy

4,011

3,834

3,645

3,672

3,619

15,162

14,299

Equipment

1,157

1,234

1,043

1,097

1,142

4,531

4,353

Communication expense

758

856

774

837

906

3,225

3,551

Legal and professional services

2,507

2,262

2,238

2,028

2,123

9,035

7,354

Computer software expense

3,625

3,114

3,035

2,943

2,942

12,717

10,812

Advertising expense

756

1,020

923

1,092

527

3,791

2,661

Foreclosed asset expense

(2)

6



67

28

71

251

Other (refer to Table 4)

8,877

3,917

4,147

4,157

3,748

21,098

16,060

Total other operating expense

45,092

36,972

36,427

36,240

36,242

154,731

141,631

Income before income taxes

15,943

9,059

12,884

11,147

19,362

49,033

77,927

Income tax expense

3,772

2,200

2,967

2,821

5,165

11,760

19,605

Net income

$

12,171

$

6,859

$

9,917

$

8,326

$

14,197

$

37,273

$

58,322

Per common share data:













Basic earnings per share

$

0.43

$

0.24

$

0.35

$

0.30

$

0.50

$

1.33

$

2.05

Diluted earnings per share

0.43

0.24

0.35

0.29

0.50

1.32

2.03

Cash dividends declared

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.92

0.90

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

28,071,151

28,060,020

28,040,802

28,126,400

28,259,294

28,074,543

28,495,699

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

28,177,366

28,111,664

28,095,230

28,277,753

28,448,243

28,180,576

28,677,100















Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Other Operating Income and Other Operating Expense - Detail

(Unaudited)

TABLE 4

The following table sets forth the components of other operating income - other for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Other operating income - other:













Income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off

$

73

$

47

$

37

$

23

$

80

$

180

$

320

Other recoveries

38

22

26

40

36

126

130

Commissions on sale of checks

69

73

56

81

75

279

309

Gain on sale of MasterCard stock













2,555

Other

519

176

150

154

214

999

635

Total other operating income - other

$

699

$

318

$

269

$

298

$

405

$

1,584

$

3,949















The following table sets forth the components of other operating expense - other for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Other operating expense - other:













Charitable contributions

$

63

$

12

$

10

$

187

$

122

$

272

$

681

FDIC insurance assessment

733

649

475





1,857

868

Miscellaneous loan expenses

512

497

399

300

361

1,708

1,246

ATM and debit card expenses

498

573

584

634

672

2,289

2,602

Armored car expenses

251

192

229

294

186

966

815

Entertainment and promotions

220

132

165

280

495

797

2,071

Stationery and supplies

196

226

220

248

305

890

1,049

Directors' fees and expenses

213

213

196

241

246

863

968

Directors' deferred compensation plan expense

706

(237)

103

(1,483)

148

(911)

561

Provision (credit) for residential mortgage loan repurchase losses













(403)

Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures

402

221

573

1,798

(160)

2,994

29

Branch consolidation costs

1,310

321







1,631


Litigation settlement

750









750


FHLB advance prepayment fee

747









747


Loss on disposal of fixed assets

552









552

(3)

Other

1,724

1,118

1,193

1,658

1,373

5,693

5,576

Total other operating expense - other

$

8,877

$

3,917

$

4,147

$

4,157

$

3,748

$

21,098

$

16,060















Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)
(Unaudited)

TABLE 5



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019


Average

Average


Average

Average


Average

Average

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

ASSETS

Interest-earning assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$

16,786

0.10

%

$

4

$

12,262

0.09

%

$

3

$

13,704

1.57

%

$

54

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:

















Taxable

1,048,665

1.91

5,020

1,029,987

2.04

5,250

1,042,057

2.50

6,503

Tax-exempt

90,452

2.83

638

88,749

3.54

786

108,630

3.06

830

Total investment securities

1,139,117

1.99

5,658

1,118,736

2.16

6,036

1,150,687

2.55

7,333

Loans, including loans held for sale

5,034,717

3.82

48,259

5,016,955

3.64

45,751

4,412,247

4.28

47,488

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

11,608

3.91

114

12,428

4.12

128

18,504

9.85

456

Total interest-earning assets

6,202,228

3.48

54,035

6,160,381

3.36

51,918

5,595,142

3.94

55,331

Noninterest-earning assets

418,899





414,111





383,655




Total assets

$

6,621,127





$

6,574,492





$

5,978,797























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,149,759

0.04

%

$

105

$

1,092,976

0.04

%

$

115

$

1,019,854

0.08

%

$

202

Savings and money market deposits

1,902,876

0.07

314

1,910,971

0.09

417

1,592,398

0.31

1,253

Time deposits under $100,000

153,611

0.47

181

160,634

0.57

232

167,675

0.71

299

Time deposits $100,000 and over

755,352

0.33

632

769,030

0.54

1,052

828,434

1.61

3,354

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,961,598

0.12

1,232

3,933,611

0.18

1,816

3,608,361

0.56

5,108

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

76,968

0.33

65

79,984

0.35

71

238,016

1.90

1,139

Long-term debt

124,830

3.60

1,130

105,131

2.82

746

101,547

3.81

976

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,163,396

0.23

2,427

4,118,726

0.25

2,633

3,947,924

0.73

7,223

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,793,659





1,794,536





1,390,536




Other liabilities

115,407





111,851





109,873




Total liabilities

6,072,462





6,025,113





5,448,333




Shareholders' equity

548,663





549,378





530,464




Non-controlling interest

2





1










Total equity

548,665





549,379





530,464




Total liabilities and equity

$

6,621,127





$

6,574,492





$

5,978,797























Net interest income




$

51,608





$

49,285





$

48,108



















Interest rate spread


3.25

%




3.11

%




3.21

%




















Net interest margin


3.32

%




3.19

%




3.43

%








































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)
(Unaudited)

TABLE 6



Year Ended

Year Ended


December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019


Average

Average


Average

Average

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

ASSETS

Interest-earning assets:











Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$

13,980

0.33

%

$

46

$

9,842

2.04

%

$

201

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:











Taxable

1,037,209

2.25

23,371

1,120,711

2.63

29,517

Tax-exempt

96,217

3.15

3,028

130,411

2.95

3,853

Total investment securities

1,133,426

2.33

26,399

1,251,122

2.67

33,370

Loans, including loans held for sale

4,855,169

3.83

186,129

4,241,308

4.31

182,657

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

12,591

3.81

480

16,369

5.89

964

Total interest-earning assets

6,015,166

3.54

213,054

5,518,641

3.94

217,192

Noninterest-earning assets

403,495





369,974




Total assets

$

6,418,661





$

5,888,615

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,078,589

0.05

%

$

510

$

984,298

0.08

%

$

800

Savings and money market deposits

1,830,972

0.13

2,416

1,556,766

0.33

5,100

Time deposits under $100,000

160,082

0.60

958

171,064

0.69

1,183

Time deposits $100,000 and over

794,276

0.82

6,531

897,670

1.88

16,861

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,863,919

0.27

10,415

3,609,798

0.66

23,944

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

89,904

0.80

718

185,909

2.31

4,285

Long-term debt

117,100

3.08

3,602

101,547

4.02

4,080

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,070,923

0.36

14,735

3,897,254

0.83

32,309

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,691,958





1,375,903




Other liabilities

111,859





101,848




Total liabilities

5,874,740





5,375,005




Shareholders' equity

543,919





513,610




Non-controlling interest

2










Total equity

543,921





513,610




Total liabilities and equity

$

6,418,661





$

5,888,615

















Net interest income




$

198,319





$

184,883













Interest rate spread


3.18

%




3.11

%














Net interest margin


3.30

%




3.35

%




























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Loans by Geographic Distribution
(Unaudited)

TABLE 7



Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

HAWAII:









Commercial, financial and agricultural:









SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$

375,879

$

485,286

$

483,827

$



$


Other

426,670

414,754

431,887

454,817

454,582

Real estate:









Construction

125,407

118,247

103,518

100,617

95,854

Residential mortgage

1,690,212

1,680,060

1,657,558

1,632,536

1,599,801

Home equity

551,266

534,056

510,962

504,686

490,734

Commercial mortgage

898,055

914,144

912,422

917,886

909,798

Consumer

332,430

342,203

350,414

367,960

373,451

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

4,399,919

4,488,750

4,450,588

3,978,502

3,924,220

Allowance for credit losses

(73,152)

(71,575)

(59,765)

(51,646)

(42,592)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$

4,326,767

$

4,417,175

$

4,390,823

$

3,926,856

$

3,881,628











U.S. MAINLAND: [1]









Commercial, financial and agricultural:









SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$

40,496

$

43,295

$

42,581

$



$


Other

118,421

113,316

115,971

120,507

115,722

Real estate:









Commercial mortgage

258,273

227,121

217,747

221,251

213,617

Consumer

147,004

158,144

176,551

191,738

195,981

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

564,194

541,876

552,850

533,496

525,320

Allowance for credit losses

(10,117)

(8,967)

(7,574)

(7,999)

(5,379)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$

554,077

$

532,909

$

545,276

$

525,497

$

519,941











TOTAL:









Commercial, financial and agricultural:









SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$

416,375

$

528,581

$

526,408

$



$


Other

545,091

528,070

547,858

575,324

570,304

Real estate:









Construction

125,407

118,247

103,518

100,617

95,854

Residential mortgage

1,690,212

1,680,060

1,657,558

1,632,536

1,599,801

Home equity

551,266

534,056

510,962

504,686

490,734

Commercial mortgage

1,156,328

1,141,265

1,130,169

1,139,137

1,123,415

Consumer

479,434

500,347

526,965

559,698

569,432

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

4,964,113

5,030,626

5,003,438

4,511,998

4,449,540

Allowance for credit losses

(83,269)

(80,542)

(67,339)

(59,645)

(47,971)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$

4,880,844

$

4,950,084

$

4,936,099

$

4,452,353

$

4,401,569











[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Deposits
(Unaudited)

TABLE 8



Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

1,790,269

$

1,762,476

$

1,851,012

$

1,430,540

$

1,450,532

Interest-bearing demand

1,174,888

1,114,123

1,067,483

1,018,508

1,043,010

Savings and money market

1,932,043

1,881,104

1,945,744

1,693,280

1,600,028

Time deposits less than $100,000

149,063

157,051

159,739

162,399

165,755

Core deposits

5,046,263

4,914,754

5,023,978

4,304,727

4,259,325











Government time deposits

500,344

500,762

509,927

523,343

533,088

Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000

90,149

95,918

96,633

100,047

107,550

Other time deposits greater than $250,000

159,362

167,495

164,147

207,952

220,060

Total time deposits $100,000 and over

749,855

764,175

770,707

831,342

860,698

Total deposits

$

5,796,118

$

5,678,929

$

5,794,685

$

5,136,069

$

5,120,023

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans
(Unaudited)

TABLE 9



Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Nonaccrual loans: [1]









Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

1,461

$

1,536

$

934

$

667

$

467

Real estate:









Residential mortgage

4,115

4,032

3,215

2,287

979

Home equity

524

533

538

545

92

Commercial mortgage



6,889






Consumer

92

69

54

48

17

Total nonaccrual loans

6,192

13,059

4,741

3,547

1,555

Other real estate owned ("OREO"):









Real estate:









Residential mortgage



128






Home equity







100

164

Total OREO



128



100

164

Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

6,192

13,187

4,741

3,647

1,719

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1]









Real estate:









Residential mortgage

567

588

726

1,221

724

Consumer

240

321

444

352

286

Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest

807

909

1,170

1,573

1,010

Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1]









Commercial, financial and agricultural

100

137

172

113

135

Real estate:









Residential mortgage

5,718

5,178

5,290

5,431

5,502

Commercial mortgage

1,761

1,825

1,888

1,709

1,839

Consumer

207

214

145




Total restructured loans still accruing interest

7,786

7,354

7,495

7,253

7,476

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest

$

14,785

$

21,450

$

13,406

$

12,473

$

10,205











Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans

0.12

%

0.26

%

0.09

%

0.08

%

0.03

%

Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.12

%

0.26

%

0.09

%

0.08

%

0.04

%

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.14

%

0.28

%

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.06

%

Total NPAs, loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.30

%

0.43

%

0.27

%

0.28

%

0.23

%











Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:









Balance at beginning of quarter

$

13,187

$

4,741

$

3,647

$

1,719

$

1,360

Additions

1,370

9,060

1,771

2,056

695

Reductions:









Payments

(3,186)

(393)

(367)

(60)

(34)

Return to accrual status

(548)



(123)




Sales of NPAs

(4,353)



(94)



(302)

Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments

(278)

(221)

(93)

(68)


Total reductions

(8,365)

(614)

(677)

(128)

(336)

Balance at end of quarter

$

6,192

$

13,187

$

4,741

$

3,647

$

1,719











[1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement are being applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as eligible and applicable. These loan modifications are not included in the delinquent or restructured loan balances presented above

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
(Unaudited)

TABLE 10



Three Months Ended

Year Ended


Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Jun 30,

2020

Mar 31,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

(Dollars in thousands)





2020

2019

Allowance for credit  losses ("ACL"):













ACL at beginning of period

$

80,542

$

67,339

$

59,645

$

47,971

$

48,167

$

47,971

$

47,916

Adoption of ASU 2016-13







3,566



3,566


Adjusted ACL at beginning of period

80,542

67,339

59,645

51,537

48,167

51,537

47,916















Provision for credit losses on loans [1]

4,496

14,465

10,640

9,329

2,098

38,930

6,317















Charge-offs:













Commercial, financial and agricultural

676

810

1,103

437

379

3,026

2,478

Real estate:













Residential mortgage



11

52





63


Home equity













5

Commercial mortgage



75







75


Consumer

1,856

1,492

2,626

2,217

2,723

8,191

8,265

Leases














Total charge-offs

2,532

2,388

3,781

2,654

3,102

11,355

10,748















Recoveries:













Commercial, financial and agricultural

189

321

305

342

264

1,157

1,174

Real estate:













Construction







131

6

131

610

Residential mortgage

15

13

20

181

26

229

524

Home equity

2





31



33

42

Commercial mortgage

1

12

1

2



16

25

Consumer

556

780

509

746

512

2,591

2,111

Total recoveries

763

1,126

835

1,433

808

4,157

4,486

Net charge-offs

1,769

1,262

2,946

1,221

2,294

7,198

6,262

ACL at end of period

$

83,269

$

80,542

$

67,339

$

59,645

$

47,971

$

83,269

$

47,971















Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$

5,034,717

$

5,016,955

$

4,902,905

$

4,462,347

$

4,412,247

$

4,855,169

$

4,241,308















Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans

0.14

%

0.10

%

0.24

%

0.11

%

0.21

%

0.15

%

0.15

%















[1] The Company recorded a reserve on accrued interest receivable for loans on payment forbearance or deferral, which were granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This reserve was recorded as a contra-asset against accrued interest receivable with the offset to provision for credit losses. The provision for credit losses presented in this table excludes the provision for credit losses on accrued interest receivable of $0.187 million

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

TABLE 11

The Company believes that pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful as a tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations. The following tables set forth a reconciliation of our PTPP earnings and our PTPP earnings to average assets for each of the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income

$

12,171

$

6,859

$

9,917

$

8,326

$

14,197

$

37,273

$

58,322

Add: Income tax expense

3,772

2,200

2,967

2,821

5,165

11,760

19,605

Income before taxes

15,943

9,059

12,884

11,147

19,362

49,033

77,927

Add: Provision for credit losses

4,496

14,652

10,640

9,329

2,098

39,117

6,317

PTPP earnings

$

20,439

$

23,711

$

23,524

$

20,476

$

21,460

$

88,150

$

84,244


Three Months Ended

Year Ended


Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income

$

12,171

$

6,859

$

9,917

$

8,326

$

14,197

$

37,273

$

58,322

Net income (annualized)

48,684

27,436

39,668

33,304

56,788

37,273

58,322

PTPP earnings

20,439

23,711

23,524

20,476

21,460

88,150

84,244

PTPP earnings (annualized)

81,756

94,844

94,096

81,904

85,840

88,150

84,244

Average assets

6,621,127

6,574,492

6,468,129

6,007,237

5,978,797

6,418,661

5,888,615

Return on average assets

0.74

%

0.42

%

0.61

%

0.55

%

0.95

%

0.58

%

0.99

%

PTPP earnings to average assets

1.23

%

1.44

%

1.45

%

1.36

%

1.44

%

1.37

%

1.43

%

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the ratios of our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total loans and ACL to total loans, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, for each of the periods indicated:

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

ACL

$

83,269

$

80,542

$

67,339

$

59,645

$

47,971











Total loans

$

4,964,113

$

5,030,626

$

5,003,438

$

4,511,998

$

4,449,540

PPP loans

416,375

528,581

526,408




Total loans, excluding PPP loans

$

4,547,738

$

4,502,045

4,477,030

4,511,998

$

4,449,540











Ratio of ACL to total loans

1.68

%

1.60

%

1.35

%

1.32

%

1.08

%

Ratio of ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans

1.83

%

1.79

%

1.50

%

1.32

%

1.08

%

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

TABLE 11 (CONTINUED)

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the ratios of our loans on payment forbearance or deferrals to total loans and loans on payment forbearance or deferrals to total loans, excluding PPP loans, for each of the periods indicated:

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,


2020

2020

2020

Loans on payment forbearance or deferrals

$

120,206

$

290,841

$

567,860

Total loans

4,964,113

5,030,626

5,003,438

Total loans, excluding PPP loans

4,547,738

4,502,045

4,477,030

Ratio of loans on payment forbearance or deferrals to total loans

2.42

%

5.78

%

11.35

%

Ratio of loans on payment forbearance or deferrals to total loans, excluding PPP loans

2.64

%

6.46

%

12.68

%







