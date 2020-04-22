Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports Results For First Quarter 2020

HONOLULU, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, today reported net income in the first quarter of 2020 of $8.3 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.29, compared to net income in the first quarter of 2019 of $16.0 million, or EPS of $0.55, and net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $14.2 million, or EPS of $0.50. On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard and, as a result, recorded increases of $3.6 million to the allowance for credit losses on loans and $0.7 million to the reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures, that was offset in retained earnings and net deferred tax assets. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded total credit loss expense under CECL, which includes the provisions for credit losses and off-balance sheet credit exposures, of $11.1 million which impacted our first quarter operating results.

"The Company is highly focused on navigating the current challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. While we expect to see an adverse impact to our earnings in the near term, we are confident that we have the right leadership, solid balance sheet and strong risk management to manage well through the situation," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We continue to live out the Bank's legacy by supporting our customers and the community during this unprecedented time. Through the hard work of our employees, we are assisting families and small businesses in Hawaii with various programs that we believe will help them weather the storm currently faced," said Catherine Ngo, President.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 206,802 shares of common stock, or approximately 0.7% of its common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2019. Total cost of the shares repurchased during the first quarter of 2020 totaled $4.7 million, or an average cost per share of $22.96. In March 2020, the Company temporarily suspended its share repurchase program due to uncertainty during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 21, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $47.8 million, compared to $45.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $47.9 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.43%, compared to 3.34% in the year-ago quarter and 3.43% in the previous quarter. The increases in net interest income and net interest margin from the year-ago quarter were primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with lower rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The decline in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities is primarily attributable to the five rate cuts by the Federal Reserve from August 2019 through March 2020. Net interest income and net interest margin were stable on a sequential quarter basis as there were offsetting decreases in both yields earned on interest-earning assets and rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

Other operating income for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $8.9 million, compared to $11.7 million in the year-ago quarter and $9.8 million in the previous quarter. The decrease from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to a $2.6 million gain on the sale of MasterCard Class B common stock in the year-ago quarter, combined with lower mortgage banking income of $1.2 million and lower income from bank-owned life insurance of $1.0 million. These decreases were partially offset by $1.3 million in income related to an interest rate swap (included in other service charges and fees). The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income of $1.1 million, combined with lower income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.6 million, partially offset by the $1.3 million in income related to an interest rate swap (included in other service charges and fees). The lower mortgage banking income compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters was primarily due to higher amortization of mortgage servicing rights of $1.1 million and $0.8 million, respectively, primarily attributable to the recent decline in market interest rates. The lower income from bank-owned life insurance compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters was primarily attributable to volatility in the equity markets. This included a loss on corporate-owned life insurance, which had an offsetting decrease in the Company's deferred compensation expense due to the market movements during the quarter.

Other operating expense for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $36.2 million, which increased from $34.3 million in the year-ago quarter and remained unchanged from $36.2 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to a higher provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures of $1.6 million related to the new CECL methodology, combined with higher salaries and employee benefits of $0.5 million and higher legal and professional services of $0.5 million, primarily attributable to our RISE2020 initiative. These increases were partially offset by a $1.5 million credit related to the fair value of our directors' deferred compensation obligation (included in other) primarily attributable to the volatility in the equity markets. The aforementioned $1.5 million credit related to the fair value of our directors' deferred compensation obligation (included in other) and lower salaries and employee benefits of $0.9 million during the current quarter, were partially offset by a higher provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures of $2.0 million and higher advertising expenses of $0.6 million compared to the previous quarter. The lower salaries and employee benefits during the current quarter was primarily attributable to lower employee deferred compensation expense due to volatility in the equity markets, combined with a true-up of the Company's incentive compensation plan accrual for 2019 recorded in the previous quarter.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2020 was 63.90%, compared to 60.49% in the year-ago quarter and 62.81% in the previous quarter.

In the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded income tax expense of $2.8 million, compared to $5.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $5.2 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 25.3%, compared to 24.2% in the year-ago quarter and 26.7% in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at March 31, 2020 of $6.11 billion increased by $267.2 million, or 4.6% from March 31, 2019, and increased by $95.9 million, or 1.6% from December 31, 2019.

Total loans at March 31, 2020 of $4.51 billion increased by $410.4 million, or 10.0%, and $62.5 million, or 1.4% from March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The year-over-year increase in total loans were driven by broad-based growth in almost all loan categories. The sequential quarter increase in total loans was primarily due to increases in all loan categories except consumer loans, which declined by $9.7 million.

Total deposits at March 31, 2020 of $5.14 billion increased by $187.9 million, or 3.8% from March 31, 2019, and increased by $16.0 million, or 0.3% from December 31, 2019. The sequential quarter increase in total deposits was primarily attributable to the increases in savings and money market deposits of $93.3 million. This increase was offset by decreases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $20.0 million, interest-bearing demand deposits of $24.5 million and total time deposits of $32.7 million. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $4.30 billion at March 31, 2020. This represents an increase of $244.5 million, or 6.0% from March 31, 2019, and $45.4 million, or 1.1% from December 31, 2019. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 87.9% at March 31, 2020, compared to 82.9% at March 31, 2019 and 86.9% at December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020 totaled $3.6 million, or 0.06% of total assets, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.06% of total assets at March 31, 2019, and $1.7 million, or 0.03% of total assets at December 31, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the addition of $1.8 million of residential mortgage and home equity loans in non-accrual loans.

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $1.6 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $0.2 million and $1.0 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $1.2 million, compared to net charge-offs of $1.9 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $2.3 million in the previous quarter.

In the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $9.3 million, compared to a provision of $1.3 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision of $2.1 million in the previous quarter. In addition, the Company recorded a provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures (included in other operating expense) of $1.8 million, compared to a provision of $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter and a credit to the provision of $0.2 million in the previous quarter. The increases in the provisions for credit losses and off-balance sheet credit exposures from the year-ago and sequential quarters were primarily due to the incorporation of life of loan estimated losses under CECL and economic forecasts that anticipate deterioration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at March 31, 2020 was 1.32%, compared to 1.15% at March 31, 2019 and 1.08% at December 31, 2019.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $533.8 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $502.6 million and $528.5 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At March 31, 2020, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 9.5%, 12.3%, 13.4%, and 11.3%, respectively, compared to 9.5%, 12.6%, 13.6%, and 11.5%, respectively, at December 31, 2019.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.1 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 35 branches (13 of which are temporarily closed to protect the health and well-being of the Company's employees and customers from COVID-19) and 75 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of March 31, 2020. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital position, net interest margin or other financial items; statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Central Pacific Financial Corp. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to business plans, use of capital resources, products or services and regulatory developments and regulatory actions; statements of future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our RISE2020 initiative; or any statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," "hopes," "targeting," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "estimates," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those statements or projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic virus on local, national and international economies, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact on tourism and construction in the State of Hawaii, our borrowers, customers, third-party contractors, vendors and employees as well as the effects of government programs and initiatives in response to COVID-19; the increase in inventory or adverse conditions in the real estate market and deterioration in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to successfully implement our RISE2020 initiative; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, tsunamis, storms, earthquakes and pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military, and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in domestic economic conditions, including any destabilization in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact of declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), changes in capital standards, other regulatory reform and federal and state legislation, including but not limited to regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB"), government-sponsored enterprise reform, and any related rules and regulations which affect our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of, and our ability to comply with, any regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; ability to successfully implement our initiatives to lower our efficiency ratio; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRB" or the "Federal Reserve"); inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations, including the anticipated replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") Index and the impact on our loans and debt which are tied to that index; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common stock; political instability; acts of war or terrorism; pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequence therefrom; the ability to address deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters and the cost and resources required to implement such changes; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

For further information with respect to factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from the expectations or projections stated in the forward-looking statements, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. We urge investors to consider all of these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1





Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, except for per share amounts)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT



















Net interest income

$ 47,830



$ 47,934



$ 45,649



$ 45,378



$ 45,113

Provision for credit losses [1]

9,329



2,098



1,532



1,404



1,283

Net interest income after provision for credit losses [1]

38,501



45,836



44,117



43,974



43,830

Total other operating income

8,886



9,768



10,266



10,094



11,673

Total other operating expense

36,240



36,242



34,934



36,107



34,348

Income before taxes

11,147



19,362



19,449



17,961



21,155

Income tax expense

2,821



5,165



4,895



4,427



5,118

Net income

8,326



14,197



14,554



13,534



16,037

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.30



$ 0.50



$ 0.51



$ 0.47



$ 0.56

Diluted earnings per common share

0.29



0.50



0.51



0.47



0.55

Dividends declared per common share

0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.21























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



















Return on average assets (ROA) [2]

0.55 %

0.95 %

0.99 %

0.92 %

1.10 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [2]

6.21



10.70



11.11



10.73



12.97

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

8.93



8.87



8.87



8.62



8.51

Efficiency ratio [1] [3]

63.90



62.81



62.48



65.09



60.49

Net interest margin (NIM) [2]

3.43



3.43



3.30



3.33



3.34

Dividend payout ratio [4]

79.31



46.00



45.10



48.94



38.18























SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES



















Average loans, including loans held for sale

$ 4,462,347



$ 4,412,247



$ 4,293,455



$ 4,171,558



$ 4,083,791

Average interest-earning assets

5,621,043



5,595,142



5,527,532



5,485,977



5,464,377

Average assets

6,007,237



5,978,797



5,907,207



5,856,465



5,809,931

Average deposits

5,121,696



4,998,897



4,987,414



4,977,781



4,978,470

Average interest-bearing liabilities

3,917,332



3,947,924



3,920,304



3,897,619



3,821,528

Average shareholders' equity

536,721



530,464



524,083



504,749



494,635



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019 REGULATORY CAPITAL



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital

$ 567,947



$ 568,529



$ 561,478



$ 556,403



$ 554,148

Tier 1 risk-based capital

567,947



568,529



561,478



556,403



554,148

Total risk-based capital

618,504



617,772



611,076



606,567



602,824

Common equity tier 1 capital

517,947



518,529



511,478



506,403



504,148

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital

556,895



556,077



550,913



544,480



539,390

Tier 1 risk-based capital

556,895



556,077



550,913



544,480



539,390

Total risk-based capital

607,402



605,320



600,511



594,644



588,066

Common equity tier 1 capital

556,895



556,077



550,913



544,480



539,390























REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital ratio

9.5 %

9.5 %

9.5 %

9.5 %

9.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.3



12.6



12.6



12.7



13.0

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.4



13.6



13.7



13.9



14.1

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.3



11.5



11.5



11.6



11.8

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital ratio

9.3



9.3



9.4



9.3



9.3

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.1



12.3



12.4



12.5



12.7

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.2



13.4



13.5



13.6



13.8

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.1



12.3



12.4



12.5



12.7









March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019 BALANCE SHEET



















Total loans

$ 4,511,998



$ 4,449,540



$ 4,367,862



$ 4,247,113



$ 4,101,571

Total assets

6,108,548



6,012,672



5,976,716



5,920,006



5,841,352

Total deposits

5,136,069



5,120,023



5,037,659



4,976,849



4,948,128

Long-term debt

101,547



101,547



101,547



101,547



101,547

Total shareholders' equity

533,781



528,520



525,227



515,695



502,638

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

8.74 %

8.79 %

8.79 %

8.71 %

8.60 %





















ASSET QUALITY



















Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") [1]

$ 59,645



$ 47,971



$ 48,167



$ 48,267



$ 47,267

Non-performing assets

3,647



1,719



1,360



1,258



3,338

ACL to loans outstanding [1]

1.32 %

1.08 %

1.10 %

1.14 %

1.15 % ACL to non-performing assets [1]

1,635.45 %

2,790.63 %

3,541.69 %

3,836.80 %

1,416.03 %





















PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING



















Book value per common share

$ 18.99



$ 18.68



$ 18.47



$ 18.05



$ 17.50















































[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach. Results for the reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under CECL, while prior period amounts continue to be reported under previous GAAP. [2] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual). [3] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income). [4] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share.



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) TABLE 2





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019 ASSETS



















Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 81,972



$ 78,418



$ 87,395



$ 83,534



$ 90,869

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

11,021



24,554



7,803



15,173



7,310

Investment securities:



















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,184,023



1,126,983



1,186,875



1,254,743



1,319,450

Equity securities, at fair value

1,002



1,127



1,058



1,034



910

Total investment securities

1,185,025



1,128,110



1,187,933



1,255,777



1,320,360

Loans held for sale

3,910



9,083



7,016



6,848



3,539

Loans

4,511,998



4,449,540



4,367,862



4,247,113



4,101,571

Less allowance for credit losses [1]

59,645



47,971



48,167



48,267



47,267

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

4,452,353



4,401,569



4,319,695



4,198,846



4,054,304

Premises and equipment, net

50,447



46,343



44,095



43,600



44,527

Accrued interest receivable

16,851



16,500



16,220



17,260



17,082

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

16,721



17,115



17,001



17,247



16,054

Other real estate owned

100



164



466



276



276

Mortgage servicing rights

13,345



14,718



15,058



15,266



15,347

Bank-owned life insurance

159,637



159,656



158,939



158,294



158,392

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

18,109



14,983



17,183



17,824



16,145

Right of use lease asset

51,198



52,348



52,588



53,678



54,781

Other assets

47,859



49,111



45,324



36,383



42,366

Total assets

$ 6,108,548



$ 6,012,672



$ 5,976,716



$ 5,920,006



$ 5,841,352

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 1,430,540



$ 1,450,532



$ 1,399,200



$ 1,351,190



$ 1,357,890

Interest-bearing demand

1,018,508



1,043,010



998,037



1,002,706



965,316

Savings and money market

1,693,280



1,600,028



1,593,738



1,573,805



1,562,798

Time

993,741



1,026,453



1,046,684



1,049,148



1,062,124

Total deposits

5,136,069



5,120,023



5,037,659



4,976,849



4,948,128

FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings

222,000



150,000



205,000



221,000



179,000

Long-term debt

101,547



101,547



101,547



101,547



101,547

Lease liability

51,541



52,632



52,807



53,829



54,861

Reserve for off-balance sheet credit exposures [1]

3,810



1,272



1,431



1,897



1,409

Other liabilities

59,751



58,678



53,045



49,189



53,769

Total liabilities

5,574,718



5,484,152



5,451,489



5,404,311



5,338,714

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019

—



—



—



—



—

Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 28,115,353 at March 31, 2020, 28,289,257 at December 31, 2019, 28,441,341 at September 30, 2019, 28,567,777 at June 30, 2019, and 28,723,041 at March 31, 2019

442,853



447,602



452,278



456,293



462,952

Additional paid-in capital

92,284



91,611



90,604



89,724



89,374

Accumulated deficit [1]

(20,428)



(19,102)



(26,782)



(34,780)



(41,733)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

19,072



8,409



9,127



4,458



(7,955)

Total shareholders' equity

533,781



528,520



525,227



515,695



502,638

Non-controlling interest

49



—



—



—



—

Total equity

533,830



528,520



525,227



515,695



502,638

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,108,548



$ 6,012,672



$ 5,976,716



$ 5,920,006



$ 5,841,352

























[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach. Results for the reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under CECL, while prior period amounts continue to be reported under previous GAAP.























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) TABLE 3





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019 Interest income:



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 46,204



$ 47,488



$ 45,861



$ 45,540



$ 43,768

Interest and dividends on investment securities:



















Taxable investment securities

6,757



6,486



7,178



7,530



8,260

Tax-exempt investment securities

668



656



708



814



866

Dividend income on investment securities

17



17



14



14



18

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

36



54



33



46



68

Dividend income on FHLB stock

132



456



186



161



161

Total interest income

53,814



55,157



53,980



54,105



53,141

Interest expense:



















Interest on deposits:



















Demand

176



202



207



199



192

Savings and money market

1,118



1,253



1,549



1,507



791

Time

3,268



3,653



4,432



4,867



5,092

Interest on short-term borrowings

508



1,139



1,130



1,123



893

Interest on long-term debt

914



976



1,013



1,031



1,060

Total interest expense

5,984



7,223



8,331



8,727



8,028

Net interest income

47,830



47,934



45,649



45,378



45,113

Provision for credit losses

9,329



2,098



1,532



1,404



1,283

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

38,501



45,836



44,117



43,974



43,830

Other operating income:



















Mortgage banking income

337



1,410



1,994



1,708



1,573

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,050



2,159



2,125



2,041



2,081

Other service charges and fees

4,897



4,095



3,894



3,909



3,215

Income from fiduciary activities

1,297



1,175



1,126



1,129



965

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

26



92



86



71



8

Net gains (losses) on sales of investment securities

—



—



36



—



—

Income from bank-owned life insurance

(19)



594



645



914



952

Net gains (losses) on sales of foreclosed assets

—



(162)



17



—



—

Other (refer to Table 4)

298



405



343



322



2,879

Total other operating income

8,886



9,768



10,266



10,094



11,673

Other operating expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

20,347



21,207



20,631



20,563



19,889

Net occupancy

3,672



3,619



3,697



3,525



3,458

Equipment

1,097



1,142



1,067



1,138



1,006

Communication expense

837



906



1,008



903



734

Legal and professional services

2,028



2,123



1,933



1,728



1,570

Computer software expense

2,943



2,942



2,713



2,560



2,597

Advertising expense

1,092



527



711



712



711

Foreclosed asset expense

67



28



15



49



159

Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures

1,798



(160)



(465)



487



167

Other (refer to Table 4)

2,359



3,908



3,624



4,442



4,057

Total other operating expense

36,240



36,242



34,934



36,107



34,348

Income before income taxes

11,147



19,362



19,449



17,961



21,155

Income tax expense

2,821



5,165



4,895



4,427



5,118

Net income

$ 8,326



$ 14,197



$ 14,554



$ 13,534



$ 16,037

Per common share data:



















Basic earnings per share

$ 0.30



$ 0.50



$ 0.51



$ 0.47



$ 0.56

Diluted earnings per share

0.29



0.50



0.51



0.47



0.55

Cash dividends declared

0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.21

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

28,126,400



28,259,294



28,424,898



28,546,564



28,758,310

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

28,277,753



28,448,243



28,602,338



28,729,510



28,979,855























Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Other Operating Income and Other Operating Expense - Detail

(Unaudited) TABLE 4

The following table sets forth the components of other operating income - other for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019 Other operating income - other:



















Income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off

$ 23



$ 80



$ 73



$ 85



$ 82

Other recoveries

40



36



42



26



26

Commissions on sale of checks

81



75



75



79



80

Gain on sale of MasterCard stock

—



—



—



—



2,555

Other

154



214



153



132



136

Total other operating income - other

$ 298



$ 405



$ 343



$ 322



$ 2,879



The following table sets forth the components of other operating expense - other for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019 Other operating expense - other:



















Charitable contributions

$ 187



$ 122



$ 230



$ 175



$ 154

FDIC insurance assessment

—



—



5



362



501

Miscellaneous loan expenses

300



361



274



317



294

ATM and debit card expenses

634



672



660



620



650

Armored car expenses

294



186



220



211



198

Entertainment and promotions

280



495



323



1,023



230

Stationery and supplies

248



305



240



279



225

Directors' fees and expenses

241



246



242



238



242

Directors' deferred compensation plan expense

(1,483)



148



(155)



133



435

Provision (credit) for residential mortgage loan repurchase losses

—



—



—



(403)



—

Other

1,658



1,373



1,585



1,487



1,128

Total other operating expense - other

$ 2,359



$ 3,908



$ 3,624



$ 4,442



$ 4,057

























Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)

(Unaudited) TABLE 5





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019



Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:



































Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$ 11,082



1.29 %

$ 36



$ 13,704



1.57 %

$ 54



$ 11,380



2.41 %

$ 68

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:



































Taxable

1,027,695



2.64



6,774



1,042,057



2.50



6,503



1,201,732



2.76



8,278

Tax-exempt

105,330



3.21



845



108,630



3.06



830



153,196



2.86



1,096

Total investment securities

1,133,025



2.69



7,619



1,150,687



2.55



7,333



1,354,928



2.77



9,374

Loans, including loans held for sale

4,462,347



4.16



46,204



4,412,247



4.28



47,488



4,083,791



4.33



43,768

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

14,589



3.61



132



18,504



9.85



456



14,278



4.52



161

Total interest-earning assets

5,621,043



3.85



53,991



5,595,142



3.94



55,331



5,464,377



3.94



53,371

Noninterest-earning assets

386,194











383,655











345,554









Total assets

$ 6,007,237











$ 5,978,797











$ 5,809,931















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,013,795



0.07 %

$ 176



$ 1,019,854



0.08 %

$ 202



$ 951,101



0.08 %

$ 192

Savings and money market deposits

1,651,751



0.27



1,118



1,592,398



0.31



1,253



1,472,835



0.22



791

Time deposits under $100,000

164,274



0.70



284



167,675



0.71



299



175,823



0.66



287

Time deposits $100,000 and over

846,152



1.42



2,984



828,434



1.61



3,354



982,678



1.98



4,805

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,675,972



0.50



4,562



3,608,361



0.56



5,108



3,582,437



0.69



6,075

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

139,813



1.46



508



238,016



1.90



1,139



137,544



2.63



893

Long-term debt

101,547



3.62



914



101,547



3.81



976



101,547



4.23



1,060

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,917,332



0.61



5,984



3,947,924



0.73



7,223



3,821,528



0.85



8,028

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,445,724











1,390,536











1,396,033









Other liabilities

107,458











109,873











97,735









Total liabilities

5,470,514











5,448,333











5,315,296









Shareholders' equity

536,721











530,464











494,635









Non-controlling interest

2











—











—









Total equity

536,723











530,464











494,635









Total liabilities and equity

$ 6,007,237











$ 5,978,797











$ 5,809,931















































Net interest income









$ 48,007











$ 48,108











$ 45,343







































Interest rate spread





3.24 %









3.21 %









3.09 %









































Net interest margin





3.43 %









3.43 %









3.34 %

















































































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Loans by Geographic Distribution

(Unaudited) TABLE 6





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019 HAWAII:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ 454,817



$ 454,582



$ 439,296



$ 435,353



$ 411,396

Real estate:



















Construction

100,617



95,854



96,661



72,427



68,981

Residential mortgage

1,632,536



1,599,801



1,558,735



1,516,936



1,451,794

Home equity

504,686



490,734



475,565



473,151



465,905

Commercial mortgage

917,886



909,798



909,987



905,479



869,521

Consumer

367,960



373,451



369,511



353,282



352,771

Leases

—



—



31



52



83

Total loans

3,978,502



3,924,220



3,849,786



3,756,680



3,620,451

Allowance for credit losses

(51,646)



(42,592)



(42,286)



(42,414)



(41,413)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 3,926,856



$ 3,881,628



$ 3,807,500



$ 3,714,266



$ 3,579,038























U.S. MAINLAND: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ 120,507



$ 115,722



$ 137,316



$ 155,130



$ 155,399

Real estate:



















Construction

—



—



—



—



2,194

Residential mortgage

—



—



—



—



—

Home equity

—



—



—



—



—

Commercial mortgage

221,251



213,617



223,925



187,379



188,485

Consumer

191,738



195,981



156,835



147,924



135,042

Leases

—



—



—



—



—

Total loans

533,496



525,320



518,076



490,433



481,120

Allowance for credit losses

(7,999)



(5,379)



(5,881)



(5,853)



(5,854)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 525,497



$ 519,941



$ 512,195



$ 484,580



$ 475,266























TOTAL:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ 575,324



$ 570,304



$ 576,612



$ 590,483



$ 566,795

Real estate:



















Construction

100,617



95,854



96,661



72,427



71,175

Residential mortgage

1,632,536



1,599,801



1,558,735



1,516,936



1,451,794

Home equity

504,686



490,734



475,565



473,151



465,905

Commercial mortgage

1,139,137



1,123,415



1,133,912



1,092,858



1,058,006

Consumer

559,698



569,432



526,346



501,206



487,813

Leases

—



—



31



52



83

Total loans

4,511,998



4,449,540



4,367,862



4,247,113



4,101,571

Allowance for credit losses

(59,645)



(47,971)



(48,167)



(48,267)



(47,267)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 4,452,353



$ 4,401,569



$ 4,319,695



$ 4,198,846



$ 4,054,304

























[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Deposits

(Unaudited) TABLE 7





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019 Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 1,430,540



$ 1,450,532



$ 1,399,200



$ 1,351,190



$ 1,357,890

Interest-bearing demand

1,018,508



1,043,010



998,037



1,002,706



965,316

Savings and money market

1,693,280



1,600,028



1,593,738



1,573,805



1,562,798

Time deposits less than $100,000

162,399



165,755



165,687



171,106



174,265

Core deposits

4,304,727



4,259,325



4,156,662



4,098,807



4,060,269























Government time deposits

523,343



533,088



552,470



574,825



600,572

Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000

100,047



107,550



103,959



105,382



107,051

Other time deposits greater than $250,000

207,952



220,060



224,568



197,835



180,236

Total time deposits $100,000 and over

831,342



860,698



880,997



878,042



887,859

Total deposits

$ 5,136,069



$ 5,120,023



$ 5,037,659



$ 4,976,849



$ 4,948,128



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans

(Unaudited) TABLE 8





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019 Nonaccrual loans (including loans held for sale):



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ 667



$ 467



$ —



$ —



$ —

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

2,287



979



799



738



2,492

Home equity

545



92



95



244



570

Consumer

48



17



—



—



—

Total nonaccrual loans

3,547



1,555



894



982



3,062























Other real estate owned ("OREO"):



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

—



—



302



276



276

Home equity

100



164



164



—



—

Total OREO

100



164



466



276



276

Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

3,647



1,719



1,360



1,258



3,338























Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest:



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

1,221



724



—



—



—

Consumer

352



286



235



267



159

Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest

1,573



1,010



235



267



159























Restructured loans still accruing interest:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

113



135



157



178



199

Real estate:



















Construction

—



—



—



—



2,194

Residential mortgage

5,431



5,502



6,717



6,831



7,141

Commercial mortgage

1,709



1,839



1,985



2,097



2,222

Total restructured loans still accruing interest

7,253



7,476



8,859



9,106



11,756

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest

$ 12,473



$ 10,205



$ 10,454



$ 10,631



$ 15,253























Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of loans

0.08 %

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.07 % Total NPAs as a percentage of loans and OREO

0.08 %

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.08 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of loans and OREO

0.12 %

0.06 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.09 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of loans and OREO

0.28 %

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.25 %

0.37 %





















Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:



















Balance at beginning of quarter

$ 1,719



$ 1,360



$ 1,258



$ 3,338



$ 2,737

Additions

2,056



695



112



—



810

Reductions:



















Payments

(60)



(34)



(51)



(2,055)



(71)

Return to accrual status

—



—



(2)



(25)



—

Sales of NPAs

—



(302)



—



—



—

Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments

(68)



—



43



—



(138)

Total reductions

(128)



(336)



(10)



(2,080)



(209)

Balance at end of quarter

$ 3,647



$ 1,719



$ 1,360



$ 1,258



$ 3,338



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Unaudited) TABLE 9





Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019 Allowance for credit losses:



















Balance at beginning of period

$ 47,971



$ 48,167



$ 48,267



$ 47,267



$ 47,916

Adoption of ASU 2016-13

3,566



—



—



—



—

Adjusted balance at beginning of period

51,537



48,167



48,267



47,267



47,916























Provision for credit losses

9,329



2,098



1,532



1,404



1,283























Charge-offs:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

437



379



797



839



463

Real estate:



















Home equity

—



—



5



—



—

Consumer

2,217



2,723



1,832



1,459



2,251

Total charge-offs

2,654



3,102



2,634



2,298



2,714























Recoveries:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

342



264



362



315



233

Real estate:



















Construction

131



6



6



592



6

Residential mortgage

181



26



104



372



22

Home equity

31



—



24



9



9

Commercial mortgage

2



—



—



25



—

Consumer

746



512



506



581



512

Total recoveries

1,433



808



1,002



1,894



782

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

1,221



2,294



1,632



404



1,932

Balance at end of period

$ 59,645



$ 47,971



$ 48,167



$ 48,267



$ 47,267























Average loans, net of deferred costs

$ 4,462,347



$ 4,412,247



$ 4,293,455



$ 4,171,558



$ 4,083,791























Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans

0.11 %

0.21 %

0.15 %

0.04 %

0.19 %





















Ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans

1.32 %

1.08 %

1.10 %

1.14 %

1.15 %

