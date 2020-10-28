Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports Results For Third Quarter 2020

HONOLULU, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, today reported net income in the third quarter of 2020 of $6.9 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.24, compared to net income in the third quarter of 2019 of $14.6 million, or EPS of $0.51, and net income in the second quarter of 2020 of $9.9 million, or EPS of $0.35. Our operating results continue to be impacted by a higher provision for credit loss expense that was driven by the economic forecast under the current COVID-19 pandemic. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $14.7 million, compared to $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

"Central Pacific Financial Corp. continues to perform well with solid pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, strong mortgage banking income and the achievement of our RISE2020 milestones on digital banking," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are actively managing the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including building our credit loss reserves and raising Tier 2 capital through a recent issuance of subordinated debt. The Company is well positioned to continue to be a source of strength and liquidity for our customers, employees and shareholders as we all navigate this difficult economic environment," said Catherine Ngo, President.

On October 20, 2020, the Company completed a $55 million private placement of ten-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes, which will be used to support regulatory capital ratios and for general corporate purposes. The Notes bear a fixed interest rate of 4.75% for the first five years and will reset quarterly thereafter for the remaining five years to the then current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate, as published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, plus 456 basis points.

On October 27, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $49.1 million, compared to $45.6 million in the year-ago quarter and $49.3 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.19%, compared to 3.30% in the year-ago quarter and 3.26% in the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, including loans originated under the PPP program, combined with lower rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by lower yields earned on the loan and investment securities portfolios. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 included $3.4 million in PPP net interest income and net loan fees, which are accreted into income over the term of the loans and accelerated when the loans are forgiven or paid-off. No PPP loans were forgiven during the third quarter. The declines in net interest margin, yields earned on the loans and investment securities portfolios and rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities from the year-ago and sequential quarters are primarily attributable to the historically low interest rate environment. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company had an average PPP loan balance of $544.7 million, which earned approximately 2.48% in net interest income and net loan fees. PPP loans accounted for approximately 2 basis points of the sequential quarter decrease in net interest margin.

Other operating income for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $11.6 million, which increased from $10.3 million in the year-ago quarter and $10.7 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to strong mortgage banking activity. Mortgage banking income increased by $2.4 million and $0.8 million from the year-ago and previous quarters, respectively. The increase in other operating income from the year-ago quarter was also attributable to higher income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.5 million. These increases were partially offset by lower service charges on deposit accounts of $0.7 million and lower other service charges and fees of $0.5 million, which were primarily attributable to lower transactional activity due to the pandemic. The Company also sold certain investment securities during the quarter at a loss of $0.4 million. The increase in other operating income from the previous quarter was primarily due to the aforementioned higher mortgage banking income, combined with higher other service charges and fees of $0.4 million and higher service charges on deposit accounts of $0.3 million. During the quarter, we reinstated certain service charges that were temporarily suspended in the previous quarter due to the pandemic. These increases were partially offset by the aforementioned loss on the sale of investment securities, combined with lower income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.2 million. The changes in income from bank-owned life insurance compared to the year-ago and previous quarters were primarily attributable to volatility in the equity markets.

Other operating expense for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $37.0 million, which increased from $34.9 million in the year-ago quarter and $36.4 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher FDIC insurance assessment of $0.6 million (included in other), higher computer software expense of $0.4 million, and higher legal and professional services and advertising expenses of $0.3 million each. In addition, the Company recorded a provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures of $0.2 million, compared to a credit for off-balance sheet credit exposures of $0.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company also recognized costs totaling $0.3 million (included in other) related to the consolidation of three in-store branches with other existing nearby branches. These in-store branches had a small square footage which did not allow for adequate social distancing and have been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A traditional branch is expected to be consolidated during the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in other operating expense from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher equipment expense of $0.2 million and higher net occupancy expense of $0.2 million. These increases were partially offset by a lower provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures of $0.4 million and a lower net change in the directors' deferred compensation plan obligation of $0.3 million.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 60.93%, compared to 62.48% in the year-ago quarter and 60.76% in the previous quarter.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded income tax expense of $2.2 million, compared to $4.9 million in the year-ago quarter and $3.0 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 24.3%, compared to 25.2% in the year-ago quarter and 23.0% in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at September 30, 2020 of $6.65 billion increased by $671.4 million, or 11.2% from September 30, 2019, and increased by $15.2 million, or 0.2% from June 30, 2020.

Total loans at September 30, 2020 of $5.03 billion increased by $662.8 million, or 15.2%, and $27.2 million, or 0.5% from September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The year-over-year increase in total loans was driven by the origination of PPP loans totaling $528.6 million, net of deferred fees and costs, combined with increases in residential mortgage loans of $121.3 million, home equity loans of $58.5 million, construction loans of $21.6 million and commercial mortgage loans of $7.4 million, partially offset by decreases in the other commercial and consumer loan portfolios of $48.5 million and $26.0 million, respectively. The sequential quarter increase in total loans was primarily due to increases in home equity loans of $23.1 million, residential mortgage loans of $22.5 million, construction loans of $14.7 million and commercial mortgage loans of $11.1 million, partially offset by decreases in the consumer and other commercial loan portfolios of $26.6 million and $19.8 million, respectively. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company transferred $6.6 million in commercial and commercial real estate loans to a single borrower to loans-held-for-sale. In October 2020, the Company sold the loans at a loss of less than $0.1 million.

Total deposits at September 30, 2020 of $5.68 billion increased by $641.3 million, or 12.7% from September 30, 2019, and decreased by $115.8 million, or 2.0% from June 30, 2020. The deposit of PPP funds into both new and existing deposit accounts largely contributed to the increase in total deposits year-over-year. The sequential quarter decrease in total deposits was primarily attributable to the decreases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $88.5 million, savings and money market deposits of $64.6 million and total time deposits of $9.2 million, as some PPP funds were spent by clients during the current quarter. The decrease was offset by an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits of $46.6 million. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $4.91 billion at September 30, 2020. This represents an increase of $758.1 million, or 18.2% from September 30, 2019, and a decrease of $109.2 million, or 2.2% from June 30, 2020. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 88.6% at September 30, 2020, compared to 86.7% at September 30, 2019 and 86.4% at June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020 totaled $13.2 million, or 0.20% of total assets, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.02% of total assets at September 30, 2019, and $4.7 million, or 0.07% of total assets at June 30, 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company had $8.4 million in net additions to nonperforming assets, of which $7.6 million were to two borrowers consisting of commercial and commercial real estate loans that the Company believes are well-secured.

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $0.9 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $0.2 million and $1.2 million at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Loans on payment forbearance or deferrals granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic declined significantly to $290.8 million or 5.78% of the total loan portfolio (or 6.46% excluding PPP loans), as of September 30, 2020, compared to $567.9 million or 11.35% of the total loan portfolio (or 12.68% excluding PPP loans), as of June 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $1.3 million, compared to net charge-offs of $1.6 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $2.9 million in the previous quarter.

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $14.7 million, compared to a provision of $1.5 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision of $10.6 million in the previous quarter. The higher provision for credit losses from the year-ago and sequential quarters was driven by models that utilize Hawaii-specific economic projections from a third party economic forecast. The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at September 30, 2020 was 1.60%, compared to 1.10% at September 30, 2019 and 1.35% at June 30, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at September 30, 2020 was 1.79%, compared to 1.50% at June 30, 2020.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $543.9 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $525.2 million and $544.3 million at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At September 30, 2020, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.8%, 12.8%, 13.9%, and 11.6%, respectively, compared to 8.9%, 12.5%, 13.6%, and 11.4%, respectively, at June 30, 2020.

On October 20, 2020, the Company completed a $55 million private placement of ten-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes, which have been structured to qualify initially as tier 2 capital for the Company for regulatory capital purposes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Conference Call

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.6 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 32 branches (four of which remain temporarily closed to protect the health and well-being of the Company's employees and customers from COVID-19) and 75 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of September 30, 2020. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital position, credit losses, net interest margin or other financial items; statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Central Pacific Financial Corp. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to business plans, use of capital resources, products or services and regulatory developments and regulatory actions; statements of future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our RISE2020 initiative; or any statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," "hopes," "targeting," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "estimates," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those statements or projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic virus on local, national and international economies, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact on tourism and construction in the State of Hawaii, our borrowers, customers, third-party contractors, vendors and employees as well as the effects of government programs and initiatives in response to COVID-19; the impact of our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and fulfillment of government guarantees on our PPP loans; the increase in inventory or adverse conditions in the real estate market and deterioration in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to successfully implement our RISE2020 initiative; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, tsunamis, storms, earthquakes and pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military, and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in domestic economic conditions, including any destabilization in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact of declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), changes in capital standards, other regulatory reform and federal and state legislation, including but not limited to regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB"), government-sponsored enterprise reform, and any related rules and regulations which affect our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of, and our ability to comply with, any regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; ability to successfully implement our initiatives to lower our efficiency ratio; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRB" or the "Federal Reserve"); inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations, including the anticipated replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") Index and the impact on our loans and debt which are tied to that index; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common stock; political instability; acts of war or terrorism; pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequence therefrom; the ability to address deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters and the cost and resources required to implement such changes; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

For further information with respect to factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from the expectations or projections stated in the forward-looking statements, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. We urge investors to consider all of these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30, except for per share amounts)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT



























Net interest income

$ 49,120



$ 49,259



$ 47,830



$ 47,934



$ 45,649



$ 146,209



$ 136,140

Provision for credit losses [1]

14,652



10,640



9,329



2,098



1,532



34,621



4,219

Net interest income after provision for credit losses [1]

34,468



38,619



38,501



45,836



44,117



111,588



131,921

Total other operating income

11,563



10,692



8,886



9,768



10,266



31,141



32,033

Total other operating expense

36,972



36,427



36,240



36,242



34,934



109,639



105,389

Income before taxes

9,059



12,884



11,147



19,362



19,449



33,090



58,565

Income tax expense

2,200



2,967



2,821



5,165



4,895



7,988



14,440

Net income

6,859



9,917



8,326



14,197



14,554



25,102



44,125

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.24



$ 0.35



$ 0.30



$ 0.50



$ 0.51



$ 0.89



$ 1.54

Diluted earnings per common share

0.24



0.35



0.29



0.50



0.51



0.89



1.53

Dividends declared per common share

0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.69



0.67































PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets (ROA) [2]

0.42 %

0.61 %

0.55 %

0.95 %

0.99 %

0.53 %

1.00 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [2]

4.99



7.34



6.21



10.70



11.11



6.17



11.58

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

8.36



8.36



8.93



8.87



8.87



8.54



8.67

Efficiency ratio [1] [3]

60.93



60.76



63.90



62.81



62.48



61.82



62.67

Net interest margin (NIM) [2]

3.19



3.26



3.43



3.43



3.30



3.29



3.32

Dividend payout ratio [4]

95.83



65.71



79.31



46.00



45.10



77.53



43.79































SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES



























Average loans, including loans held for sale

$ 5,016,955



$ 4,902,905



$ 4,462,347



$ 4,412,247



$ 4,293,455



$ 4,794,883



$ 4,183,703

Average interest-earning assets

6,160,381



6,073,361



5,621,043



5,595,142



5,527,532



5,952,357



5,492,860

Average assets

6,574,492



6,468,129



6,007,237



5,978,797



5,907,207



6,350,696



5,858,224

Average deposits

5,728,147



5,614,595



5,121,696



4,998,897



4,987,414



5,488,947



4,981,254

Average interest-bearing liabilities

4,118,726



4,082,699



3,917,332



3,947,924



3,920,304



4,039,874



3,880,179

Average shareholders' equity

549,378



540,802



536,721



530,464



524,083



542,326



507,930



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019 REGULATORY CAPITAL



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital

$ 573,636



$ 571,976



$ 567,947



$ 568,529



$ 561,478

Tier 1 risk-based capital

573,636



571,976



567,947



568,529



561,478

Total risk-based capital

623,157



622,393



618,504



617,772



611,076

Common equity tier 1 capital

523,636



521,976



517,947



518,529



511,478

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital

559,750



559,461



556,895



556,077



550,913

Tier 1 risk-based capital

559,750



559,461



556,895



556,077



550,913

Total risk-based capital

609,203



609,811



607,402



605,320



600,511

Common equity tier 1 capital

559,750



559,461



556,895



556,077



550,913























REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital ratio

8.8 %

8.9 %

9.5 %

9.5 %

9.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.8



12.5



12.3



12.6



12.6

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.9



13.6



13.4



13.6



13.7

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.6



11.4



11.3



11.5



11.5

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital ratio

8.6



8.7



9.3



9.3



9.4

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.5



12.2



12.1



12.3



12.4

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.6



13.3



13.2



13.4



13.5

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.5



12.2



12.1



12.3



12.4



























September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019 BALANCE SHEET



















Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 5,030,626



$ 5,003,438



$ 4,511,998



$ 4,449,540



$ 4,367,862

Total assets

6,648,142



6,632,972



6,108,548



6,012,672



5,976,716

Total deposits

5,678,929



5,794,685



5,136,069



5,120,023



5,037,659

Long-term debt

101,547



167,491



101,547



101,547



101,547

Total shareholders' equity

543,903



544,271



533,781



528,520



525,227

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

8.18 %

8.21 %

8.74 %

8.79 %

8.79 %





















ASSET QUALITY



















Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") [1]

$ 80,542



$ 67,339



$ 59,645



$ 47,971



$ 48,167

Non-performing assets ("NPA")

13,187



4,741



3,647



1,719



1,360

ACL to total loans [1]

1.60 %

1.35 %

1.32 %

1.08 %

1.10 % ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans [1]

1.79 %

1.50 %

1.32 %

1.08 %

1.10 % ACL to non-performing assets [1]

610.77 %

1,420.35 %

1,635.45 %

2,790.63 %

3,541.69 % NPA to total assets

0.20 %

0.07 %

0.06 %

0.03 %

0.02 %





















PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING



















Book value per common share

$ 19.30



$ 19.33



$ 18.99



$ 18.68



$ 18.47

























[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach. Results for the reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under CECL, while prior period amounts continue to be reported under previous GAAP. [2] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual). [3] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income). [4] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) TABLE 2



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019 ASSETS



















Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 89,665



$ 102,132



$ 81,972



$ 78,418



$ 87,395

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

5,489



41,201



11,021



24,554



7,803

Investment securities:



















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,166,319



1,168,594



1,184,023



1,126,983



1,186,875

Equity securities, at fair value

1,204



1,209



1,002



1,127



1,058

Total investment securities

1,167,523



1,169,803



1,185,025



1,128,110



1,187,933

Loans held for sale

23,962



10,443



3,910



9,083



7,016

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,030,626



5,003,438



4,511,998



4,449,540



4,367,862

Less allowance for credit losses [1]

80,542



67,339



59,645



47,971



48,167

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

4,950,084



4,936,099



4,452,353



4,401,569



4,319,695

Premises and equipment, net

61,095



55,032



50,447



46,343



44,095

Accrued interest receivable

21,478



19,590



16,851



16,500



16,220

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

30,239



16,428



16,721



17,115



17,001

Other real estate owned

128



—



100



164



466

Mortgage servicing rights

12,429



12,771



13,345



14,718



15,058

Bank-owned life insurance

161,743



161,758



159,637



159,656



158,939

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

17,468



9,229



18,109



14,983



17,183

Right of use lease asset

44,896



50,039



51,198



52,348



52,588

Other assets

61,943



48,447



47,859



49,111



45,324

Total assets

$ 6,648,142



$ 6,632,972



$ 6,108,548



$ 6,012,672



$ 5,976,716

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 1,762,476



$ 1,851,012



$ 1,430,540



$ 1,450,532



$ 1,399,200

Interest-bearing demand

1,114,123



1,067,483



1,018,508



1,043,010



998,037

Savings and money market

1,881,104



1,945,744



1,693,280



1,600,028



1,593,738

Time

921,226



930,446



993,741



1,026,453



1,046,684

Total deposits

5,678,929



5,794,685



5,136,069



5,120,023



5,037,659

FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings

206,000



—



222,000



150,000



205,000

Long-term debt

101,547



167,491



101,547



101,547



101,547

Lease liability

45,355



50,440



51,541



52,632



52,807

Other liabilities

72,369



76,050



63,561



59,950



54,476

Total liabilities

6,104,200



6,088,666



5,574,718



5,484,152



5,451,489

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019

—



—



—



—



—

Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 28,179,798 at September 30, 2020, 28,154,159 at June 30, 2020, 28,115,353 at March 31, 2020, 28,289,257 at December 31, 2019, and 28,441,341 at September 30, 2019

442,635



442,699



442,853



447,602



452,278

Additional paid-in capital

94,336



93,007



92,284



91,611



90,604

Accumulated deficit [1]

(16,609)



(16,986)



(20,428)



(19,102)



(26,782)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

23,541



25,551



19,072



8,409



9,127

Total shareholders' equity

543,903



544,271



533,781



528,520



525,227

Non-controlling interest

39



35



49



—



—

Total equity

543,942



544,306



533,830



528,520



525,227

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,648,142



$ 6,632,972



$ 6,108,548



$ 6,012,672



$ 5,976,716

























[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach. Results for the reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under CECL, while prior period amounts continue to be reported under previous GAAP.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) TABLE 3



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans

$ 45,751



$ 45,915



$ 46,204



$ 47,488



$ 45,861



$ 137,870



$ 135,169

Interest and dividends on investment securities:



























Taxable investment securities

5,233



6,310



6,757



6,486



7,178



18,300



22,968

Tax-exempt investment securities

621



599



668



656



708



1,888



2,388

Dividend income on investment securities

17



17



17



17



14



51



46

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

3



3



36



54



33



42



147

Dividend income on FHLB stock

128



106



132



456



186



366



508

Total interest income

51,753



52,950



53,814



55,157



53,980



158,517



161,226

Interest expense:



























Interest on deposits:



























Demand

115



114



176



202



207



405



598

Savings and money market

417



567



1,118



1,253



1,549



2,102



3,847

Time

1,284



2,124



3,268



3,653



4,432



6,676



14,391

Interest on short-term borrowings

71



74



508



1,139



1,130



653



3,146

Interest on long-term debt

746



812



914



976



1,013



2,472



3,104

Total interest expense

2,633



3,691



5,984



7,223



8,331



12,308



25,086

Net interest income

49,120



49,259



47,830



47,934



45,649



146,209



136,140

Provision for credit losses

14,652



10,640



9,329



2,098



1,532



34,621



4,219

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

34,468



38,619



38,501



45,836



44,117



111,588



131,921

Other operating income:



























Mortgage banking income

4,345



3,566



337



1,410



1,994



8,248



5,275

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,475



1,149



2,050



2,159



2,125



4,674



6,247

Other service charges and fees

3,345



2,916



4,897



4,095



3,894



11,158



11,018

Income from fiduciary activities

1,149



1,270



1,297



1,175



1,126



3,716



3,220

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

104



104



26



92



86



234



165

Net gain (loss) on sales of investment securities

(352)



—



—



—



36



(352)



36

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,179



1,424



(19)



594



645



2,584



2,511

Net gain (loss) on sales of foreclosed assets

—



(6)



—



(162)



17



(6)



17

Other (refer to Table 4)

318



269



298



405



343



885



3,544

Total other operating income

11,563



10,692



8,886



9,768



10,266



31,141



32,033

Other operating expense:



























Salaries and employee benefits

20,729



20,622



20,347



21,207



20,631



61,698



61,083

Net occupancy

3,834



3,645



3,672



3,619



3,697



11,151



10,680

Equipment

1,234



1,043



1,097



1,142



1,067



3,374



3,211

Communication expense

856



774



837



906



1,008



2,467



2,645

Legal and professional services

2,262



2,238



2,028



2,123



1,933



6,528



5,231

Computer software expense

3,114



3,035



2,943



2,942



2,713



9,092



7,870

Advertising expense

1,020



923



1,092



527



711



3,035



2,134

Foreclosed asset expense

6



—



67



28



15



73



223

Other (refer to Table 4)

3,917



4,147



4,157



3,748



3,159



12,221



12,312

Total other operating expense

36,972



36,427



36,240



36,242



34,934



109,639



105,389

Income before income taxes

9,059



12,884



11,147



19,362



19,449



33,090



58,565

Income tax expense

2,200



2,967



2,821



5,165



4,895



7,988



14,440

Net income

$ 6,859



$ 9,917



$ 8,326



$ 14,197



$ 14,554



$ 25,102



$ 44,125

Per common share data:



























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.24



$ 0.35



$ 0.30



$ 0.50



$ 0.51



$ 0.89



$ 1.54

Diluted earnings per share

0.24



0.35



0.29



0.50



0.51



0.89



1.53

Cash dividends declared

0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.69



0.67

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

28,060,020



28,040,802



28,126,400



28,259,294



28,424,898



28,075,684



28,575,369

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

28,111,664



28,095,230



28,277,753



28,448,243



28,602,338



28,172,153



28,762,057































Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Other Operating Income and Other Operating Expense - Detail

(Unaudited) TABLE 4

The following table sets forth the components of other operating income - other for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 Other operating income - other:



























Income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off

$ 47



$ 37



$ 23



$ 80



$ 73



$ 107



$ 240

Other recoveries

22



26



40



36



42



88



94

Commissions on sale of checks

73



56



81



75



75



210



234

Gain on sale of MasterCard stock

—



—



—



—



—



—



2,555

Other

176



150



154



214



153



480



421

Total other operating income - other

$ 318



$ 269



$ 298



$ 405



$ 343



$ 885



$ 3,544

































The following table sets forth the components of other operating expense - other for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 Other operating expense - other:



























Charitable contributions

$ 12



$ 10



$ 187



$ 122



$ 230



$ 209



$ 559

FDIC insurance assessment

649



475



—



—



5



1,124



868

Miscellaneous loan expenses

497



399



300



361



274



1,196



885

ATM and debit card expenses

573



584



634



672



660



1,791



1,930

Armored car expenses

192



229



294



186



220



715



629

Entertainment and promotions

132



165



280



495



323



577



1,576

Stationery and supplies

226



220



248



305



240



694



744

Directors' fees and expenses

213



196



241



246



242



650



722

Directors' deferred compensation plan expense

(237)



103



(1,483)



148



(155)



(1,617)



413

Provision (credit) for residential mortgage loan repurchase losses

—



—



—



—



—



—



(403)

Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures

221



573



1,798



(160)



(465)



2,592



189

Branch consolidation costs

321



—



—



—



—



321



—

Other

1,118



1,193



1,658



1,373



1,585



3,969



4,200

Total other operating expense - other

$ 3,917



$ 4,147



$ 4,157



$ 3,748



$ 3,159



$ 12,221



$ 12,312































Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)

(Unaudited) TABLE 5



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019



Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:



































Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$ 12,262



0.09 %

$ 3



$ 15,777



0.10 %

$ 3



$ 6,295



2.05 %

$ 33

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:



































Taxable

1,029,987



2.04



5,250



1,042,441



2.43



6,327



1,093,352



2.63



7,192

Tax-exempt

88,749



3.54



786



100,485



3.02



758



117,784



3.04



896

Total investment securities

1,118,736



2.16



6,036



1,142,926



2.48



7,085



1,211,136



2.67



8,088

Loans, including loans held for sale

5,016,955



3.64



45,751



4,902,905



3.76



45,915



4,293,455



4.25



45,861

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

12,428



4.12



128



11,753



3.62



106



16,646



4.46



186

Total interest-earning assets

6,160,381



3.36



51,918



6,073,361



3.51



53,109



5,527,532



3.90



54,168

Noninterest-earning assets

414,111











394,768











379,675









Total assets

$ 6,574,492











$ 6,468,129











$ 5,907,207















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,092,976



0.04 %

$ 115



$ 1,056,885



0.04 %

$ 114



$ 1,002,875



0.08 %

$ 207

Savings and money market deposits

1,910,971



0.09



417



1,856,621



0.12



567



1,582,795



0.39



1,549

Time deposits under $100,000

160,634



0.57



232



161,874



0.65



261



167,331



0.69



293

Time deposits $100,000 and over

769,030



0.54



1,052



807,276



0.93



1,863



874,192



1.88



4,139

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,933,611



0.18



1,816



3,882,656



0.29



2,805



3,627,193



0.68



6,188

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

79,984



0.35



71



63,104



0.48



74



191,564



2.34



1,130

Long-term debt

105,131



2.82



746



136,939



2.38



812



101,547



3.96



1,013

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,118,726



0.25



2,633



4,082,699



0.36



3,691



3,920,304



0.84



8,331

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,794,536











1,731,939











1,360,221









Other liabilities

111,851











112,687











102,599









Total liabilities

6,025,113











5,927,325











5,383,124









Shareholders' equity

549,378











540,802











524,083









Non-controlling interest

1











2











—









Total equity

549,379











540,804











524,083









Total liabilities and equity

$ 6,574,492











$ 6,468,129











$ 5,907,207















































Net interest income









$ 49,285











$ 49,418











$ 45,837







































Interest rate spread





3.11 %









3.15 %









3.06 %









































Net interest margin





3.19 %









3.26 %









3.30 %



















































































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)

(Unaudited) TABLE 6



Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019



Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$ 13,038



0.43 %

$ 42



$ 8,540



2.30 %

$ 147

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:























Taxable

1,033,362



2.37



18,351



1,147,217



2.67



23,014

Tax-exempt

98,153



3.25



2,390



137,750



2.93



3,023

Total investment securities

1,131,515



2.44



20,741



1,284,967



2.70



26,037

Loans, including loans held for sale

4,794,883



3.84



137,870



4,183,703



4.32



135,169

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

12,921



3.78



366



15,650



4.33



508

Total interest-earning assets

5,952,357



3.57



159,019



5,492,860



3.94



161,861

Noninterest-earning assets

398,339











365,364









Total assets

$ 6,350,696











$ 5,858,224



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,054,692



0.05 %

$ 405



$ 972,316



0.08 %

$ 598

Savings and money market deposits

1,806,829



0.16



2,102



1,544,759



0.33



3,847

Time deposits under $100,000

162,255



0.64



777



172,204



0.69



884

Time deposits $100,000 and over

807,346



0.98



5,899



921,003



1.96



13,507

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,831,122



0.32



9,183



3,610,282



0.70



18,836

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

94,248



0.93



653



168,350



2.50



3,146

Long-term debt

114,504



2.88



2,472



101,547



4.09



3,104

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,039,874



0.41



12,308



3,880,179



0.86



25,086

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,657,825











1,370,972









Other liabilities

110,669











99,143









Total liabilities

5,808,368











5,350,294









Shareholders' equity

542,326











507,930









Non-controlling interest

2











—









Total equity

542,328











507,930









Total liabilities and equity

$ 6,350,696











$ 5,858,224



































Net interest income









$ 146,711











$ 136,775



























Interest rate spread





3.16 %









3.08 %





























Net interest margin





3.29 %









3.32 %



























































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Loans by Geographic Distribution

(Unaudited) TABLE 7



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019 HAWAII:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 485,286



$ 483,827



$ —



$ —



$ —

Other

414,754



431,887



454,817



454,582



439,296

Real estate:



















Construction

118,247



103,518



100,617



95,854



96,661

Residential mortgage

1,680,060



1,657,558



1,632,536



1,599,801



1,558,735

Home equity

534,056



510,962



504,686



490,734



475,565

Commercial mortgage

914,144



912,422



917,886



909,798



909,987

Consumer

342,203



350,414



367,960



373,451



369,511

Leases

—



—



—



—



31

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

4,488,750



4,450,588



3,978,502



3,924,220



3,849,786

Allowance for credit losses

(71,575)



(59,765)



(51,646)



(42,592)



(42,286)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 4,417,175



$ 4,390,823



$ 3,926,856



$ 3,881,628



$ 3,807,500























U.S. MAINLAND: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 43,295



$ 42,581



$ —



$ —



$ —

Other

113,316



115,971



120,507



115,722



137,316

Real estate:



















Construction

—



—



—



—



—

Residential mortgage

—



—



—



—



—

Home equity

—



—



—



—



—

Commercial mortgage

227,121



217,747



221,251



213,617



223,925

Consumer

158,144



176,551



191,738



195,981



156,835

Leases

—



—



—



—



—

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

541,876



552,850



533,496



525,320



518,076

Allowance for credit losses

(8,967)



(7,574)



(7,999)



(5,379)



(5,881)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 532,909



$ 545,276



$ 525,497



$ 519,941



$ 512,195























TOTAL:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 528,581



$ 526,408



$ —



$ —



$ —

Other

528,070



547,858



575,324



570,304



576,612

Real estate:



















Construction

118,247



103,518



100,617



95,854



96,661

Residential mortgage

1,680,060



1,657,558



1,632,536



1,599,801



1,558,735

Home equity

534,056



510,962



504,686



490,734



475,565

Commercial mortgage

1,141,265



1,130,169



1,139,137



1,123,415



1,133,912

Consumer

500,347



526,965



559,698



569,432



526,346

Leases

—



—



—



—



31

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,030,626



5,003,438



4,511,998



4,449,540



4,367,862

Allowance for credit losses

(80,542)



(67,339)



(59,645)



(47,971)



(48,167)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 4,950,084



$ 4,936,099



$ 4,452,353



$ 4,401,569



$ 4,319,695























[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Deposits

(Unaudited) TABLE 8



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019 Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 1,762,476



$ 1,851,012



$ 1,430,540



$ 1,450,532



$ 1,399,200

Interest-bearing demand

1,114,123



1,067,483



1,018,508



1,043,010



998,037

Savings and money market

1,881,104



1,945,744



1,693,280



1,600,028



1,593,738

Time deposits less than $100,000

157,051



159,739



162,399



165,755



165,687

Core deposits

4,914,754



5,023,978



4,304,727



4,259,325



4,156,662























Government time deposits

500,762



509,927



523,343



533,088



552,470

Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000

95,918



96,633



100,047



107,550



103,959

Other time deposits greater than $250,000

167,495



164,147



207,952



220,060



224,568

Total time deposits $100,000 and over

764,175



770,707



831,342



860,698



880,997

Total deposits

$ 5,678,929



$ 5,794,685



$ 5,136,069



$ 5,120,023



$ 5,037,659



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans

(Unaudited) TABLE 9



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019 Nonaccrual loans: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ 1,536



$ 934



$ 667



$ 467



$ —

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

4,032



3,215



2,287



979



799

Home equity

533



538



545



92



95

Commercial mortgage

6,889



—



—



—



—

Consumer

69



54



48



17



—

Total nonaccrual loans

13,059



4,741



3,547



1,555



894

Other real estate owned ("OREO"):



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

128



—



—



—



302

Home equity

—



—



100



164



164

Total OREO

128



—



100



164



466

Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

13,187



4,741



3,647



1,719



1,360

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1]



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

588



726



1,221



724



—

Consumer

321



444



352



286



235

Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest

909



1,170



1,573



1,010



235

Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

137



172



113



135



157

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

5,178



5,290



5,431



5,502



6,717

Commercial mortgage

1,825



1,888



1,709



1,839



1,985

Consumer

214



145



—



—



—

Total restructured loans still accruing interest

7,354



7,495



7,253



7,476



8,859

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest

$ 21,450



$ 13,406



$ 12,473



$ 10,205



$ 10,454























Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans

0.26 %

0.09 %

0.08 %

0.03 %

0.02 % Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.26 %

0.09 %

0.08 %

0.04 %

0.03 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.28 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.06 %

0.04 % Total NPAs, loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.43 %

0.27 %

0.28 %

0.23 %

0.24 %





















Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:



















Balance at beginning of quarter

$ 4,741



$ 3,647



$ 1,719



$ 1,360



$ 1,258

Additions

9,060



1,771



2,056



695



112

Reductions:



















Payments

(393)



(367)



(60)



(34)



(51)

Return to accrual status

—



(123)



—



—



(2)

Sales of NPAs

—



(94)



—



(302)



—

Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments

(221)



(93)



(68)



—



43

Total reductions

(614)



(677)



(128)



(336)



(10)

Balance at end of quarter

$ 13,187



$ 4,741



$ 3,647



$ 1,719



$ 1,360

























[1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement are being applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as eligible and applicable. These loan modifications are not included in the delinquent or restructured loan balances presented above.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Unaudited) TABLE 10



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):



























ACL at beginning of period

$ 67,339



$ 59,645



$ 47,971



$ 48,167



$ 48,267



$ 47,971



$ 47,916

Adoption of ASU 2016-13

—



—



3,566



—



—



3,566



—

Adjusted ACL at beginning of period

67,339



59,645



51,537



48,167



48,267



51,537



47,916































Provision for credit losses on loans [1]

14,465



10,640



9,329



2,098



1,532



34,434



4,219































Charge-offs:



























Commercial, financial and agricultural

810



1,103



437



379



797



2,350



2,099

Real estate:



























Residential mortgage

11



52



—



—



—



63



—

Home equity

—



—



—



—



5



—



5

Commercial mortgage

75



—



—



—



—



75



—

Consumer

1,492



2,626



2,217



2,723



1,832



6,335



5,542

Leases

—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Total charge-offs

2,388



3,781



2,654



3,102



2,634



8,823



7,646































Recoveries:



























Commercial, financial and agricultural

321



305



342



264



362



968



910

Real estate:



























Construction

—



—



131



6



6



131



604

Residential mortgage

13



20



181



26



104



214



498

Home equity

—



—



31



—



24



31



42

Commercial mortgage

12



1



2



—



—



15



25

Consumer

780



509



746



512



506



2,035



1,599

Total recoveries

1,126



835



1,433



808



1,002



3,394



3,678

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

1,262



2,946



1,221



2,294



1,632



5,429



3,968

ACL at end of period

$ 80,542



$ 67,339



$ 59,645



$ 47,971



$ 48,167



$ 80,542



$ 48,167































Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 5,016,955



$ 4,902,905



$ 4,462,347



$ 4,412,247



$ 4,293,455



$ 4,794,883



$ 4,183,703































Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans

0.10 %

0.24 %

0.11 %

0.21 %

0.15 %

0.15 %

0.13 %































[1] The Company recorded a reserve on accrued interest receivable for loans on payment forbearance or deferral, which were granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This reserve was recorded as a contra-asset against accrued interest receivable with the offset to provision for credit losses. The provision for credit losses presented in this table excludes the provision for credit losses on accrued interest receivable of $0.187 million.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) TABLE 11

The Company believes that pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful as a tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations. The following tables set forth a reconciliation of our PTPP earnings and our PTPP earnings to average assets for each of the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 Net income

$ 6,859



$ 9,917



$ 8,326



$ 14,197



$ 14,554



$ 25,102



$ 44,125

Add: Income tax expense

2,200



2,967



2,821



5,165



4,895



7,988



14,440

Income before taxes

9,059



12,884



11,147



19,362



19,449



33,090



58,565

Add: Provision for credit losses

14,652



10,640



9,329



2,098



1,532



34,621



4,219

PTPP earnings

$ 23,711



$ 23,524



$ 20,476



$ 21,460



$ 20,981



$ 67,711



$ 62,784















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 Net income

$ 6,859



$ 9,917



$ 8,326



$ 14,197



$ 14,554



$ 25,102



$ 44,125

Net income (annualized)

27,436



39,668



33,304



56,788



58,216



33,469



58,833

PTPP earnings

23,711



23,524



20,476



21,460



20,981



67,711



62,784

PTPP earnings (annualized)

94,844



94,096



81,904



85,840



83,924



90,281



83,712

Average assets

6,574,492



6,468,129



6,007,237



5,978,797



5,907,207



6,350,696



5,858,224

Return on average assets

0.42 %

0.61 %

0.55 %

0.95 %

0.99 %

0.53 %

1.00 % PTPP earnings to average assets

1.44 %

1.45 %

1.36 %

1.44 %

1.42 %

1.42 %

1.43 %

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the ratios of our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total loans and ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans, for each of the periods indicated:





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")

$ 80,542



$ 67,339



$ 59,645



$ 47,971



$ 48,167























Total loans

$ 5,030,626



$ 5,003,438



$ 4,511,998



$ 4,449,540



$ 4,367,862

Less: SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP loans")

528,581



526,408



—



—



—

Total loans, excluding PPP loans

$ 4,502,045



$ 4,477,030



4,511,998



4,449,540



$ 4,367,862























Ratio of ACL to total loans

1.60 %

1.35 %

1.32 %

1.08 %

1.10 % Ratio of ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans

1.79 %

1.50 %

1.32 %

1.08 %

1.10 %

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the ratios of our loans on payment forbearance or deferrals to total loans and loans on payment forbearance or deferrals to total loans, excluding PPP loans, for each of the periods indicated:





September 30,

June 30,



2020

2020 Loans on payment forbearance or deferrals

$ 290,841



$ 567,860

Total loans

5,030,626



5,003,438

Total loans, excluding PPP loans

4,502,045



4,477,030

Ratio of loans on payment forbearance or deferrals to total loans

5.78 %

11.35 % Ratio of loans on payment forbearance or deferrals to total loans, excluding PPP loans

6.46 %

12.68 %











