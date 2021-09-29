Central Venous Catheters Market to Record Growth of USD138 Mn between 2021 and 2025 | Technavio

Download this Continuous Venous Catheters Market Report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cook Medical LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., ISOMed, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Smiths Medical Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Vygon SA are some of the major market participants. Although the high prevalence of chronic disorders will offer immense growth opportunities, central line complications will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Central Venous Catheters Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Central Venous Catheters Market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Product

Tunneled Central Venous Catheters



Non-tunneled Central Venous Catheters

End-user

Hospitals



ASCs



Others

Central Venous Catheters Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our central venous catheters market report covers the following areas:

Central Venous Catheters Market size

Central Venous Catheters Market trends

Central Venous Catheters Market industry analysis

This study identifies the introduction of healthcare reforms and safety guidelines as one of the prime reasons driving the central venous catheters market growth during the next few years.

Central Venous Catheters Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Central Venous Catheters Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Central Venous Catheters Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Central Venous Catheters Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist central venous catheters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the central venous catheters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the central venous catheters market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of central venous catheters market vendors

Central Venous Catheters Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage Details Base Year 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 2.34% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 CAGR Accelerating at 3% Historical Data 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Exhibits 101 Incremental growth $ 138.10 Million Segments covered Product; End-user; Geography By Product Tunneled central venous catheters Non-tunneled central venous catheters By End-user Hospitals ASCs Others By Region North America Europe Asia ROW

