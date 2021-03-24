Centre Expands Into Cybersecurity With CMMC-AB RPO Designation And New Hire

TYSONS, Va., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Law & Consulting is now a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)-AB Registered Provider Organization (RPO). Centre is one of the first law firms in the nation to receive this designation, which means that Centre has attorneys trained by the CMMC-AB to help government contractors achieve their required CMMC maturity level.

Obtaining the CMMC-AB RPO designation is in keeping with Centre's commitment to provide government contractors with the cutting-edge advice our clients need for a competitive edge. Expert cyber attorney Brandon Graves leads Centre's efforts in this space. Centre's strategic expansion timely coincides with changes to the Department of Defense's (DoD) contractor and subcontract cybersecurity requirements that will impact over 300,000 businesses.

"I am excited to join the team at Centre. Centre's unique structure shows a willingness to innovate that is lacking in too many law firms. Organizations need that type of partner to address proliferating cyber threats and a dynamic legal environment.," said Mr. Graves.

Mr. Graves' practice includes data breach response, cybersecurity counseling, program development, NIST consultation, CMMC compliance, privacy advice, and supply chain risk management. Mr. Graves brings a wealth of knowledge and practical experience in the field and will work in close partnership with clients to design solutions that seamlessly integrate cybersecurity into corporate governance, ensure privacy considerations when working with the public, mitigate risks in transactions, and leverage existing programs. Mr. Graves has handled issues regarding internal data management, privacy obligations, data security, IP issues, and incident response. He understands both the commercial and federal marketplace issues in privacy and cybersecurity, and clients both large and small.

"A cyber CMMC practice is a key component of Centre Law's 2021 strategic plan. We are very pleased to have Brandon Graves lead this important initiative. His in-depth knowledge of information technology sets him apart from other attorneys. Brandon not only knows the law, he knows the underlying technology in such an in-depth way that I jokingly say we can now eliminate our IT support because we have Brandon on board," said Barbara Kinosky, Centre's Managing Partner and CEO.

Centre Law & Consulting is a Certified Woman Owned Small Business, founded in 2002. Centre Law focuses on the unique legal needs of federal contractors. Centre serves private sector clients with public sector focus and Federal Government agencies by leveraging decades of federal acquisition, contracting experience, and legal acumen to help clients meet the challenges of the public-sector. The Public Sector group currently holds federal contracts providing legal, consulting, and administrative services to various government organizations, including the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services.

