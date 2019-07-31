Centre for Management Technology's Recycled Packaging for Food Contact Summit Draws Brand Owners, Recyclers, Plastic Companies to Brussels

The summit is supported by Nextek with company's owner and founder - Prof. Dr. Edward Kosior presenting two sessions - 'Optimising rPET in packaging for food contact applications' and 'Advanced sorting technology for separation of food grade materials including developments in rPP for food contact'. Prof. Dr. Kosior also leads a Panel Discussion on 'Ensuring better enforcement & control to prevent contamination' - that includes panelists from SAFE - Safe Food Advocacy Europe and Waste Management Cos.

The issue of contamination is addressed in sessions: 'Testing of Non Intentionally Added Substances (NIAS) in Plastic Food Contact Materials (FCM)' by SGS and 'Safety assessment of not-identified substances leaching from polymers, within the research project Migratox' by OFI.

The packed program also features presentations on:

Standard risk assessment analysis in ABA structures using recycled PET - Aliplast

Flexible Packaging – how regulations can impact its role in the circular economy & usage in food packaging - Amcor

Compostable film for food packaging made from waste crustacean shell - CuanTec

Chemical recycling options including addressing purity requirements - BASF

Developing food grade quality rHDPE from OceanBound Plastics - Envision Plastics

UK regulatory perspective on recycled packaging/plastics for food contact - Food Standards Agency

The recycling black plastics journey - how far have we come - Viridor Resource Management

New fully-recyclable solutions with improved barrier properties and new functionalities from renewable sources - AIMPLAS

Viscotec hosts a Networking Reception for all participants including speakers and also joins as an exhibitor at this summit along with GREENLINE.

