Centric Bank Announces Expansion to Chester County, Pennsylvania, with New Office and Financial Center in Devon

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Bank continues their mission to meet robust small business and entrepreneurial growth with the opening of two Philadelphia locations: an office and a financial center, both in Chester County. "The office space is located at 80 W. Lancaster Avenue, in Devon, and the new financial center is located across the street at 105 Lancaster Avenue, neighboring the Devon Horse Show. The branch office is expected to open in September 2019 after renovations are complete," announces Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Bank and Centric Financial Corporation (OTC Pink: CFCX).

"With existing locations in Bucks and Lancaster counties, the new Main Line presence is a natural expansion of our Pennsylvania footprint," says Husic. The Devon management team is led by Christopher J. Bickel, SVP Market Leader Main Line, and includes two commercial lenders with plans to add more lending professionals, Director of Cash Management and Treasury Services Timothy Merrell and his team, and a business development team.

"As we continue to build our services in the greater Philadelphia region, we called on Christopher Bickel, a strong, experienced leader within Centric Bank who is also a Berwyn, Pennsylvania, native to lead our market," says Husic. "A hometown team is critical to strengthening relationships in the community and replicating our bank's principles of We Revolve Around You."

"We are pleased to be meeting Chester County's entrepreneurial spirit with a reputation for Financing New Frontiers and a focus on small business lending, cash flow financing, and commercial real estate. Our powerhouse SBA lending program and consultative resources are a business advantage to startups, women-owned businesses, medical practices, and companies in growth mode," says Husic. "The Centric Bank culture and DNA are the perfect complement to the strong work ethic and community values of Chester County."

Supporting the region's meds and eds, Doctor Centric Bank, subsidiary of Centric Bank, provides health care professionals with concierge banking services and turn-key financing for business and personal needs. Doctor Centric Bank is the exclusive partner for the Pennsylvania Dental Association and its 6,000 member dentists.

Courier service will also be available to commercial clients for non-cash deposits.

Pending final regulatory approval by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and the FDIC, and awaiting renovation plan approval by Easttown Township, the financial center is projected to open in September 2019. The Bucks County lending office, in Doylestown, will also be converted to a financial center during 2019.

ABOUT CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND CENTRIC BANK

An American Banker 2018 Best Bank to Work For, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for six years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $720 million and remains the leader in organic loan growth in central Pennsylvania. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry. Centric Bank ranks #8 in approved SBA 7(a) loans in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as of June 30, 2018, and ranked #110 in SBA 7(a) loan volume in the United States at the end of 2017.



Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, and Camp Hill, loan production offices in Lancaster and suburban Philadelphia, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

