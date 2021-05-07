Centric Bank Promotes Christine Pavlakovich to Executive Vice President Chief Human Resources Officer

"Christy's extensive background in human resources and innovative approach to recruiting and retaining our team members is foundational to Centric Bank's market strength," says Husic. "In the race for talent, Christy has led Centric through robust growth with exceptional hires: team members who embrace our culture, work effectively through the rigors of the pandemic, and are responsive to hybrid workplace transformations. She is keenly focused on our team's purpose, professional development, and workplace wellness; and I'm pleased to promote her."

Responsible for talent acquisition, compensation, benefits and performance management, training, and career and leadership development, Pavlakovich was also instrumental in Centric Bank's female executive team earning its third Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team award from American Banker."



"I'm proud to work for a bank that invests so deeply in its people and community. Providing leadership training, fostering a diverse and inclusive culture, and facilitating smooth talent onboarding are keys to a happy, productive team," says Pavlakovich, who has been in executive leadership at Centric Bank since 2017.

Pavlakovich has over 27 years' experience in human resources, 17 years in the financial institution industry, and is certified as a senior-level human resource professional through the Society for Human Resource Management. Prior to coming to Centric Bank, she led the human resources department at Metro Bank in Harrisburg, PA. She serves on the boards of the Cleve J. Fredricksen Library in Camp Hill, PA, Vision Resources of Central Pennsylvania, Harrisburg, PA, and is a former board member of CASA, the Capital Area School for the Arts, Harrisburg, PA.



ABOUT CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND CENTRIC BANK

An American Banker 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for seven years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Devon and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.



