Centric Financial Corporation Announces Record Breaking First Quarter 2021 Earnings

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Financial Corporation ("Centric" or "the Company") (OTC: CFCX), the parent company of Centric Bank ("the Bank"), announced earnings and financial results for the first quarter 2021. Net income for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 totaled $3.6 million, or $0.43, per basic and diluted share, a record high level of quarterly earnings.

Highlights of Performance:

Net income increased $2.1 million , or 136%, over first quarter 2020, an increase of $0.26 per basic and diluted share due to reduced funding costs and recognition of $1.9 million in deferred fees.

Return on Average Assets of 1.33% for first quarter 2021 increasing 73% over the same quarter 2020 due to a strong net interest margin and growth in non-interest income.

First quarter Return on Average Equity of 16.80% increasing 115% over first quarter 2020.

Tangible book value per share of $10.38 increased $1.39 per share, or 16% over the first quarter 2020.

Net interest margin increased 16 basis points over first quarter 2020, ending at 3.98%.

Cost of deposits decreased to 0.44%, a reduction of 82 basis points from the first quarter 2020

Loans outstanding increased $305 million from the same period end last year including $216 million from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) lending net of deferred fees. Core loan growth increased 13% over first quarter 2020, growing by $89 million .

Participating in the second round of PPP lending, with $83 million generated in the first quarter.

generated in the first quarter. Total deposits grew 44%, or $288 million over the first quarter 2020, with noninterest bearing deposits reaching 27% of total deposits.

Patricia A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Financial Corporation and Centric Bank stated, "Our strong first quarter results reflected expansion of our net interest margin as a result of significant recognition of deferred Paycheck Protection Program fees, impactful growth of non-interest bearing deposits, and further reduction in our overall cost of deposits.

Our team had an equally strong quarter for loan originations and growing our pipeline; however, loan originations were offset by paydowns and payoffs due to sales of commercial real estate buildings and businesses. We are continuing to see momentum in all of the markets that we serve as the economy is showing strong signs of a rebound as businesses are more fully opening and demand for lending is increasing.

We have been disciplined in our pricing as evidenced by our net interest margin. Although our net interest margin remains healthy and surpasses our peers in the banking industry, we are focused on growing our non-interest income. We are building the pipeline of non-interest income sources, to include sales of residential mortgages, third party swap fees, momentum in the SBA loan pipeline and growth of cash management fees.

In the first quarter, we upgraded our digital banking suite to Banno. The new online banking and mobile app delivered innovative features, enhanced security and a consistent experience on any device, and has been well received by our customers. During the past year, we have seen more than 25% of our customers move to our online banking technology and change the manner in which they conduct their banking business. We have selected Splunk Cloud, a technology that will enhance our data security and compliance and provide enterprise infrastructure monitoring for our Company. This technology will also provide us with the ability to obtain data intelligence about our customers and transactions and goes beyond the surface of the information provided by core banking software. A key strategic initiative is our focus on relevance to current and future customers while improving efficiency.

Our Company is well positioned to take advantage of the growth opportunities related to merger disruption in the greater Philadelphia region and with the economic turnaround and increasing loan demand as businesses move to open more fully in our markets."

Results of Operations – First Quarter

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $3.6 million, or $0.43 per share, basic and diluted, an increase of $838 thousand, or 30%, and $0.10 per share, basic and diluted, over fourth quarter 2020. Compared to first quarter 2020, net income increased $2.1 million, or 136%, and $0.26 per share, basic and diluted.

Net interest income for the quarter was $10.3 million, an increase of $3.1 million, or 44%, over first quarter 2020. Factors included $55.3 million of PPP loans that received forgiveness by the SBA and contributed $1.9 million of income through recognition of net unamortized deferred fees during the quarter, an increase in net core lending of $89 million, reduced funding expense of $1.1 million, and reduced yield on earning assets of 64 basis points due to $216 million in outstanding PPP loans. Combined, these items contributed to a 16 basis point increase in the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest income totaled $1.0 million for the first quarter 2021, an increase of $240 thousand, or 31%, over the same quarter last year. Mortgage banking income of $387 thousand increased 141%, growing $226 thousand over first quarter 2020. Cash management fee income is improving as we continue with our intentional efforts to onboard new relationships brought in by PPP generation, increasing 211% over first quarter of 2020. Realized gain on equity securities increased $76 thousand.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter was $6.3 million, a decline of $377 thousand from fourth quarter 2020. A decline of $105 thousand was related to salaries and benefits due to reduced mortgage commission accruals. In the fourth quarter of 2020, a $189 thousand prepayment penalty expense was recognized to retire a long-term borrowing.

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, noninterest expenses increased by $1.1 million, primarily due to increased salary and benefits of $611 thousand as a result of increased employees, performance based compensation related to mortgage commissions, annual increases in salaries and payroll taxes, and an increase in health insurance premiums. FDIC assessments increased $113 thousand as a result of growth related to PPP new business customers and other core banking activities. Loan and collection expense increased $129 thousand, and license and software expense rose $57 thousand due in part to upgrading the mobile banking application and support for the PPP loan application processing.

Asset Quality

Provision expense normalized to $450 thousand in the first quarter 2021, a declined $375 thousand from first quarter 2020 due to uncertainties this time last year related to the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on the economy and our customer base. Business operating capacities, particularly for restaurants, have elevated during early 2021. The coverage ratio for the allowance for loan and lease loss is 1.09% of the total loan portfolio and 1.39% excluding PPP loans. The allowance for loan and lease losses was $10.9 million at March 31, 2021; management believes the allowance for loan and lease losses adequately reflects the inherent risk in the loan portfolio.

The CARES Act and joint regulatory agency statements made provisions to assist borrowers with short-term modifications which are not treated as troubled debt restructurings. As of March 31, 2021, qualifying loan deferral balances totaled $7.3 million, or less than 1% of total loans, a reduction of $13.8 million from December 31, 2020.

At March 31, 2021, nonperforming assets of $12.1 million were consistent compared to last quarter. Loans 90+ days past due increased $514 thousand and nonaccrual loans declined $692 thousand. Total nonperforming assets improved 0.04% from the previous quarter and 0.27% from March 31, 2020.



At Period End

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Asset Quality (in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Nonaccrual Loans $ 10,120 $ 10,811 $ 8,568 $ 4,312 $ 4,995 Restructured loans still accruing - 134 460 2,749 2,751 Loans 90+ days past due & still accruing 1,937 1,423 2,969 3,477 3,576 OREO - - - - - Total Nonperforming Assets $ 12,057 $ 12,369 $ 11,997 $ 10,538 $ 11,323 Total Assets 1,122,986 1,118,012 1,074,756 1,040,400 842,973 Nonperforming assets/total assets 1.07% 1.11% 1.12% 1.01% 1.34%

SBA loans that were considered nonperforming at quarter end totaled $2.9 million, a reduction of $3.1 million from March 31, 2020. The reduction of SBA nonperforming loans from the first quarter 2020 is the result of $2.3 million returned to performing with $156 thousand of the $2.3 million supported by SBA payment assistance. $721 thousand received a deferral and the remainder were charged off and are waiting payment of guarantee from the SBA.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2021, Centric's total assets were $1.1 billion compared to $843 million at for the same period last year, an increase of $280 million, or 33%. The growth, year over year, was due to the significant volume of SBA guaranteed PPP loans totaling $216 million at period end and increasing core lending of $89 million. Centric is participating in the current round of PPP lending which generated $83 million in loans, net of deferred fees and costs, during the first quarter.

Total loans ended the quarter at $998 million. PPP loan reductions from forgiveness totaled $63 million, PPP round two new generation amounted to $83 million, and core loan growth was $13 million. Compared to a year-ago, total loans have increased $303 million, or 44%.

Investments in securities increased $9 million over March 31, 2020 with increases in tax free municipals of $12 million, and taxable municipals of $4 million, offset by sales of CMOs and MBS of $7 million. The changes were brought about by execution of a strategy to increase tax-free holdings.

Total deposits ended the quarter at $948 million, an increase of $288 million year over year, or 44%. Core deposit growth, federal stimulus funding to individuals, as well as SBA PPP proceeds to businesses helped to fund deposit growth during the quarter, with the most significant increase in noninterest-bearing deposits of $142 million, or 124%. Money market and savings accounts increased $61 million in core deposit growth. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $71 million including $20 million in low cost wholesale deposits.

Short-term borrowings declined 50% to $10 million at March 31, 2021 from the prior quarter and declined $15 million from the same period last year. Long-term borrowings totaled $71 million at quarter end, a decrease of $12 million from prior quarter as maturing borrowings were not replaced due to excess liquidity. Long-term borrowings reduced $6 million from first quarter 2020. Centric participated in the PPPLF in December, borrowing $4.7 million. At March 31, 2021 this balance had declined to $543 thousand as the PPP loans securing the borrowing were granted forgiveness through the Small Business Administration.

Shareholders' equity increased $4 million over fourth quarter and ended the period at $88 million. Year over year equity increased $9 million, or 11%. At March 31, 2021 Centric held 338,850 shares of treasury stock repurchased under the Company's stock repurchase plan during 2020. No new treasury shares have been purchased in 2021. Tangible book value increased 4% and 16% per share to $10.38 over December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, as a result of increased earnings and stock repurchases during 2020. Centric Bank remains above bank regulatory "Well Capitalized" standards.

Centric Financial Corporation





Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)







At Period End

Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,223 $ 82,100 $ 88,120 Other investments 44,041 42,999 34,996 Loans 998,210 964,214 693,024 Less: allowance for loan losses (10,881) (10,487) (9,118) Net loans 987,329 953,727 683,906 Premises and equipment 16,713 17,109 17,966 Accrued interest receivable 6,241 6,016 2,481 Mortgage servicing rights 1,087 1,124 1,285 Goodwill 492 492 492 Other assets 14,860 14,445 13,727 Total Assets $ 1,122,986 $ 1,118,012 $ 842,973







Liabilities





Noninterest-bearing deposits 256,342 196,367 114,272 Interest-bearing demand deposits 249,218 269,182 177,854 Money market and savings 207,545 165,398 146,076 Certificates of deposit 234,514 295,528 221,203 Interest-bearing deposits 691,277 730,108 545,133 Total deposits 947,619 926,475 659,405 Short-term borrowings 10,000 20,000 25,000 Long-term debt 71,070 83,421 77,279 Accrued interest payable 141 259 377 Other liabilities 5,965 3,354 1,589 Total Liabilities 1,034,795 1,033,509 763,650 Total Shareholders' Equity 88,191 84,503 79,323 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,122,986 $ 1,118,012 $ 842,973

Centric Financial Corporation







Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest income









Interest and dividends on securities $ 365 $ 337 $ 292 $ 217 $ 251 Interest and fees on loans 11,413 10,501 10,238 9,894 9,348 Other 16 20 36 47 135 Total interest income 11,794 10,858 10,566 10,158 9,734 Interest expense









Interest on deposits 981 952 1,022 1,279 2,028 Interest on borrowings 501 561 578 581 535 Total interest expense 1,482 1,513 1,600 1,860 2,563 Net interest income 10,312 9,345 8,966 8,298 7,171 Provision for loan losses 450 325 975 975 825 Net interest income after provision

expense 9,862 9,020 7,991 7,323 6,346 Noninterest income









Gain on sale of SBA loans - - 26 12 67 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 319 305 251 130 152 Other non-interest income 693 877 630 581 553 Noninterest income 1,012 1,182 907 723 772 Noninterest expense









Salaries and benefits 3,717 3,822 3,501 3,164 3,106 Occupancy and equipment 628 609 541 518 555 Professional fees 210 248 199 151 149 Data processing 280 280 291 267 286 Advertising and marketing 171 180 129 70 75 Other non-interest expense 1,285 1,529 1,129 1,026 1,011 Noninterest expense 6,291 6,668 5,790 5,196 5,182 Income before taxes 4,583 3,534 3,108 2,850 1,936 Income tax expense 949 738 647 591 395 Net income available to common

shareholders $ 3,634 $ 2,796 $ 2,461 $ 2,259 $ 1,541





















Centric Financial Corporation





Per Share Data & Performance Ratios (Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands except per share) Three months ended

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Earnings and Per Share Data 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Net income $ 3,634 $ 2,796 $ 2,461 $ 2,259 $ 1,541 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.18 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.18 Book value (at period end) $ 10.43 $ 10.00 $ 9.69 $ 9.33 $ 9.05 Tangible book value (at period end) $ 10.38 $ 9.94 $ 9.64 $ 9.27 $ 8.99 Close price (at period end) $ 9.40 $ 8.58 $ 7.50 $ 6.85 $ 6.96 Common shares outstanding 8,452,057 8,448,903 8,436,407 8,758,565 8,764,174 Weighted average shares - basic 8,402,984 8,411,759 8,670,112 8,742,308 8,745,680 Weighted average shares - diluted 8,490,150 8,434,558 8,683,524 8,752,821 8,767,433











Performance Ratios (period to date)









Return on average assets 1.33% 1.05% 0.94% 0.94% 0.77% Return on average equity 16.80% 13.44% 11.89% 11.22% 7.82% Efficiency ratio 55.53% 62.94% 58.82% 57.65% 65.39%











Yield on Loans 4.76% 4.38% 4.39% 4.62% 5.38% Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.55% 4.23% 4.20% 4.41% 5.19% Cost of Deposits 0.44% 0.43% 0.47% 0.66% 1.26% Cost of Funds 0.59% 0.61% 0.66% 0.85% 1.43% Net interest margin 3.98% 3.64% 3.56% 3.60% 3.82%











Capital Ratios (at period end)









Shareholders' equity / asset ratio 7.85% 7.56% 7.61% 7.85% 9.41% Tangible common equity / tangible assets 7.81% 7.52% 7.57% 7.81% 9.36% Tier I leverage ratio (bank) 9.39% 9.31% 9.17% 9.87% 11.54% Common tier 1 capital/risk-based capital (bank) 11.61% 11.48% 11.53% 11.89% 12.62% Tier 1 risk-based capital (bank) 11.61% 11.48% 11.53% 11.89% 12.62% Total risk-based capital (bank) 12.86% 12.72% 12.78% 13.14% 13.88%











Asset Quality Ratios









Net charge-offs/average loans (period to date) 0.02% 0.26% 0.00% 0.14% 0.00% Nonperforming assets / total assets (at period

end) 1.07% 1.11% 1.12% 1.01% 1.34% Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.09% 1.09% 1.14% 1.06% 1.32% Allowance for loan losses / nonaccrual loans 107.52% 97.00% 125.71% 227.18% 182.53%





















Centric Financial Corporation













Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yield / Cost (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Average





Average





Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS













Fed Funds & Bank Balances $ 31,025 $ 16 0.21

$ 20,512 $ 135 2.65 Restricted Invest - Bank Stocks 3,490 53 6.14

2,536 43 6.83 Total Securities 42,411 312 2.95

32,326 207 2.57 Total Loans 972,741 11,413 4.76

698,734 9,348 5.38 Total Earning Assets 1,049,668 11,794 4.55

754,109 9,734 5.19















Allowance for Loan Losses (10,695)





(8,628)



Non-earning Assets 58,184





55,412



TOTAL AVERAGE ASSETS $ 1,097,156





$ 800,893



































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES













Checking, Money Market, Savings 434,614 462 0.43

303,077 720 0.96 Time Deposits 250,439 519 0.84

232,225 1,307 2.26 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 685,053 980 0.58

535,302 2,028 1.52 Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits 222,483





111,361



Total Deposits 907,537 980 0.44

646,663 2,028 1.26 Total Borrowings 99,312 501 2.02

73,209 535 2.91 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 784,365 1,482 0.76

608,511 2,563 1.69 COST OF FUNDS



0.59





1.43 Other Liabilities 3,805





2,267



TOTAL AVERAGE LIABILITIES 1,010,654





722,139



STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY 86,502





78,754



TOTAL AVG. LIABILITIES & EQUITY $ 1,097,156





$ 800,893



INTEREST RATE SPREAD



3.79





3.50 NET INTEREST INCOME

$ 10,312





$ 7,171

INTEREST RATE MARGIN



3.98





3.82

About the Company

Founded in 2007, Centric Financial Corporation, and its subsidiary, Centric Bank, is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry. An American Banker 2020, 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time Best Places to Work, Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for seven years, and twice ranked a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank by American Banker for financial performance.

Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, loan production offices in Lancaster and Devon, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727, or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements and there can be no assurances that we will be able to continue to successfully execute on our strategic plan. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic limitations on business and how it will impact the economy, the effects of competition, development of competing financial products and services; changes in laws and regulations, the interest rate environment; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatilities in the securities markets; other deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.

Contact: Patricia A. Husic

President & CEO

717.909.8309

