Centric Financial Corporation Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Be Conducted in Virtual Meeting Format

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 27, 2020 -- Centric Financial Corporation ("Centric" or "the Company") (OTC: CFCX), the parent company of Centric Bank ("the Bank"), announced today that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. has been changed to a virtual meeting format on the same date and time.

Supplement to the Proxy Statement Dated April 3, 2020

Dear Shareholder:

The following information supplements the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and the definitive Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 for Centric Financial Corporation (the "Company"), which was mailed to shareholders on or about April 3, 2020 in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors.

The purpose of this supplement is:

To provide notice of Centric Financial Corporation's intent to change the venue of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to a virtual meeting format on the same date and time as outlined in the proxy, May 21, 2020 at 10:00 am .

THIS SUPPLEMENT SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE PROXY STATEMENT.

Due to the public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic and recommendation and orders from federal and state authorities, the location of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been changed to a virtual format only. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Shareholders should continue to vote their shares by submitting a proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting using one of the methods described in the Proxy Statement and Proxy Card already mailed out to Shareholders on or about April 3, 2020. If shareholders have previously submitted a proxy vote using one of the methods described in the Proxy Statement and proxy card, their vote will be counted and they do not need to submit a new proxy or vote at the Virtual Annual Meeting (the "Meeting"). The Company urges shareholders to mark, sign, and date their proxy card today and return it in the return envelope provided, or register a vote with The Company's transfer agent via the internet.

To be admitted to the Virtual Annual Meeting to be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m., go to https://web.lumiagm.com/224462133 Please allow yourself a few extra minutes to logon before the meeting begins. In order to gain access, you must click on "I have a login," enter the control number found on your proxy card you previously received via mail, and enter the password "centric2020" (the password is case sensitive, do Not use the " " marks).

If your shares are held in "street name," through a broker or other nominee, to be admitted to the Meeting, you must obtain a legal proxy, executed in your favor, from the holder of record and submit proof of your legal proxy reflecting the number of shares of Centric Financial Corporation common stock you held as of the record date, along with your name and email address, and a request for registration to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC: (1) by email to [email protected]; (2) by facsimile to 718-765-8730 or (3) by mail to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Attn: Proxy Tabulation Department, 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219. Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and be received by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 13, 2020.

You may vote during the Meeting by following the instructions available on the website, while balloting is open, only if you have attended using your proxy control number. As described in the Proxy Statement previously distributed, you are entitled to participate in and vote at The Meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on February 28, 2020, which is the record date for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your broker or nominee. Whether or not you plan to attend the Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the Proxy Statement. The proxy card included with the Proxy Statement previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in meeting format and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Meeting.

Questions will be able to be asked by shareholders attending the virtual meeting via the website by typing them into a designated area on the screen. In an effort to answer all questions at the virtual meeting, the Board of Directors and Management of Centric Financial Corporation encourages you to send questions via email to [email protected] prior to May 21, 2020. The Company will compile pre-submitted questions and address them during the Meeting.

We appreciate your continued support of Centric Bank and Centric Financial Corporation and look forward to communicating with you on May 21st.

Very truly yours,

Patricia A. Husic

President & CEO

Kerry A. Pae, Secretary

About the Company

An American Banker 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for six years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $843 million and remains a top leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry. Centric Bank was one of the Top 10 SBA Lenders in the Eastern District of PA at December 31, 2019.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown and Devon, loan production offices in Lancaster and Devon, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727, or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements and there can be no assurances that we will be able to continue to successfully execute on our strategic plan. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic limitations on business and how it will impact the economy, the effects of competition, development of competing financial products and services; changes in laws and regulations, interest rate movements; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatilities in the securities markets; deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.

Contact: Patricia A. Husic

President & CEO

717.909.8309

Centric Financial Corporation

