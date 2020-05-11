Centric Financial Corporation, Inc. and Centric Bank Promote Christine Pavlakovich to Senior Vice President Chief Human Resources Officer

Responsible for the human resources, employee well-being, and workplace environment needs of a 135-person workforce, Pavlakovich is part of an award-winning leadership team and her promotion coincided with the outbreak of COVID-19. The global pandemic has created human resources challenges across every industry, but Pavlakovich serves on the bank's business continuity team and ensures a continuous flow of health and safety information for employees and their families as they work from home or in a financial center.

"Since joining Centric Bank three years ago, it's been a privilege to help build The Centric Bank Way culture initiative and demonstrate how organizational culture impacts the productivity, purpose, and passion for our work," says Pavlakovich. "In these last several weeks, our entire team has demonstrated an incredible depth of compassion and commitment to our customers, a personal responsiveness to customer needs, and exemplary service not only to our communities but to each other. I've been a strategic partner in the nerve center of the COVID-19 crisis team, and our HR department has quickly adapted and instituted new regulations and support systems, especially with the nuances of the CARES Act and FFCRA (Families First Coronavirus Response Act)."

"Christine has done excellent work creating a team that specializes in the specific human resources demands of banking, adding a training and development area, as well as overseeing the health and wellness of our team. Whole-person wellbeing is a key component of Centric's positive, people-first culture, which in turn has an outsized impact on our customer experience," says Husic.

"Since the pandemic, Christine and her team are providing more information more frequently and paying even closer attention to mental health awareness and offering stress-reducing and coping strategies to meet the challenges of every work environment," Husic adds.

"When new legislation passed, we responded to the requirements with empathy and knowledge," says Pavlakovich. "As we move into recovery, my team will continue to play an important role in preparing us to return to the office. Ensuring compliance with new regulations as well as addressing emotional and practical issues to reunite our teams will be critical. I'm so proud of the way our people came together during this pandemic."

A member of the winning American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team for two consecutive years, Pavlakovich has over 26 years' experience as a human resources professional, 16 years in the financial institution industry, and is certified as a senior-level human resource professional through the Society for Human Resource Management. Prior to coming to Centric Bank in 2017, she led the human resources department at Metro Bank in Harrisburg, PA. She serves on the boards of the Cleve J. Fredricksen Library in Camp Hill, PA, Vision Resources of Central Pennsylvania, Harrisburg, PA, and is a former board member of CASA, the Capital Area School for the Arts, Harrisburg, PA.

