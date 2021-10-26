CenTrio Names Steve Swinson Chief Executive Officer

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenTrio, the industry-leading core-competency U.S. district energy business, today announced the appointment of Steve Swinson as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 25, 2021. Mr. Swinson most recently served as president and chief executive officer of Thermal Energy Corporation (TECO) in Houston, the largest chilled water district energy system in North America.

CenTrio, formerly Enwave USA, delivers heating, cooling, and electric district energy solutions to more than 400 buildings in urban centers, universities, and hospitals across the United States.

"Steve has dedicated his efforts over many years to building successful district energy businesses," said Peggy Smyth, Chair of the CenTrio Board of Directors. "His leadership, insight, and experience, particularly overseeing TECO's expansion, will be invaluable as we leverage our team's collective expertise to accelerate CenTrio's growth and bring efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly energy to more customers."

"The entire CenTrio team welcomes Steve to the company at this exciting time in our growth and development," said Doug Castleberry, CenTrio's President & Chief Operating Officer. Steve has already hit the ground running. We look forward to working with him as we implement our ambitious expansion plans and continue to deliver reliability, sustainability, and value to our customers."

Mr. Swinson has 30 years of experience in the district energy industry. During his 16-year tenure leading TECO, which provides thermal energy services to hospitals and universities in the Texas Medical Center, he was responsible for the company's management and strategic direction and led it through its largest-ever expansion from 2007 to 2011.



Mr. Swinson has held positions at Trigen Energy Corporation as regional and technology divisions president and at Auburn University from 1983 to 1993. Prior to joining TECO, Mr. Swinson was president of Midwest Mechanical Contractor's Central Division and ran a district energy consulting company for five years.

A registered professional engineer, Mr. Swinson earned an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Auburn University. He is a former president and chairman of the Board of Directors of the International District Energy Association.

