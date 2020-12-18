Centronix Joins the Mobile Communications America Family

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America (MCA), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today announces the addition of Centronix, a full-service communications provider in Texas.

With over 31 years' experience in the communications industry, Centronix has been a trusted partner serving the wireless communities of south Texas.

Mobile Communications America unifies voice, data, video and analytics in one connected platform. Bring together technologies used in schools, hospitals, airports, and manufacturing facilities to keep workplaces safe, secure, and efficient. Centronix

Michael Baird, President and founder of Centronix, looks forward to the benefits of this acquisition, saying, "It was important to me to find a buyer whose service philosophy matched mine. I wanted my customers to receive the same or even better customer service going forward. MCA has demonstrated nothing but first-rate service; they keep their word and I feel good about leaving my customers and employees in their hands."

"Centronix is a great addition to the MCA family," said Vince Foody of MCA. "As the oldest Motorola Channel Partner in Corpus Christi, they have an outstanding reputation and excellent technical and sales support which aligns well with our service-first culture."

The addition of Centronix expands MCA's footprint in Texas and now offers more than 75 locations across the U.S.

About MCA

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the United States. More than 20,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure and more efficient workplace. As your trusted advisor, we reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make your workplace better.

MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data and video products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com

