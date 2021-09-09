Centrus Energy Corp. to Present at Lake Street's 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference September 14-15, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU), supplier of nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry that is also conducting a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) enrichment demonstration program for the U.S. Department of Energy, today announced that Daniel B. Poneman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Philip Strawbridge, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Lake Street 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference, which is being held virtually on September 14-15, 2021.

For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big5conference, contact your Lake Street representative, or email [email protected] or call 612-326-1305.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Lake Street representative.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

Contacts:

Investors: Dan Leistikow (301) 564-3399 or [email protected]

Media: Lindsey Geisler (301) 564-3392 or [email protected]

SOURCE Centrus Energy Corp.

Related Links

www.centrusenergy.com

