Centura Health Launches Annual $1 Million Health Equity & Advancement Fund

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centura Health, the region's health care leader, announced today the launch of its annual Health Equity & Advancement Fund, a $1 million community grant program to extend the impact of community efforts focused on advancing social justice through initiatives that extend health equity across Colorado and western Kansas. Grants will range from $5,000 to $250,000 and be awarded to programs that serve diverse communities and/or populations, focus on diverse caregivers, and leverage collaborations with other partners to increase social impact.



Submissions should integrate one or more principles in helping address healthcare equity issues with initiatives that focus on the following: help meet disproportionate unmet health-related needs, emphasize primary prevention and address underlying causes of health problems, contribute to a seamless continuum of care, build community capacity and address social determinants of health to improve health outcomes. Initiatives should also demonstrate collaboration in communities.



"Our Health Equity & Advancement Fund was launched to support our commitment to Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) across our communities and reaffirms our commitment to social justice, which lies in our mission and core values as a healing ministry," said Dr. Oswaldo Grenardo, MD, SVP and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Centura Health. "The events around racial justice in 2020 accelerated the work we were doing over the past few years to take more focused, impactful actions to address systemic racism and the issues surrounding health equity. In our vision to make every community, every neighborhood, every life – whole and healthy, we are continually working to enable our associates and communities to inspire change."



The grant application process opened on June 8, 2021, and the deadline to submit is July 31, 2021. Applicants will be notified on funding selection between August 1 and September 1, 2021. Projects being funded will need to begin in the Fall of 2021 and be completed by June 2022. Details on the application can be found on Centura's website.



Application Process:



Review Centura's Social Justice Framework and review the prioritized community health needs in your geographic area found in our facility specific Community Health Implementation Plans. These plans detail our priorities, activities, and measurable goals targeted for fiscal year 2020 through fiscal year 2022.

Go to: Hospital in your area



Go to: Most recent Community Health Implementation Plan document

Download grant application and requirements here

Submit applications by July 31, 2021 at 11:59 pm MST

Organizations, including 501(c)(3) tax exempt nonprofits, community organizations using a nonprofit 501(c)(3) as a fiscal sponsor and educational institutions are eligible to apply for the grant. The organization must be operating in Colorado or Kansas and within 50 miles of a Centura facility.



ABOUT CENTURA HEALTH

Centura Health connects individuals, families and neighborhoods across Colorado and western Kansas with more than 6,000 physicians and 21,000 of the best hearts and minds in health care. Through our 17 hospitals, two senior living communities, neighborhood health centers, physician practices and clinics, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado, our caregivers make the region's best health care accessible. We're on a mission to build flourishing communities and whole person care. We're Centura Health, and we're your dedicated health partner for life. For information on Centura Health or any of the facilities in our network, please visit the Centura Health website.



MEDIA CONTACT

Lindsay Radford

[email protected]

720-215-9662

SOURCE CENTURA HEALTH

Related Links

https://www.centura.org

