Centura Wealth Advisory Adds Deep Experience to Its Bench

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centura Wealth Advisory announced today the addition of two seasoned wealth advisors to its existing Liberated Wealth® team.

David Cariani, CFA, CFP®, joins Centura as chief investment officer. Mr. Cariani brings over 20 years of investment strategy experience to the firm and complements the existing CIO, Kyle Malmstrom, one of the firm's founding partners.

David Cariani

Before Centura, Mr. Cariani served as chief investment officer for a global wealth management firm with over $1.2 billion in assets under management which he helped grow from less than $500 million. Mr. Cariani's experience in growing wealth management platforms continues to enhance the services and capabilities of Centura that high net-worth individuals seek from their advisors.

David is an active member of the CFA Institute, CFA Society San Diego and North County Estate Planning Council – San Diego. He graduated from UCLA and continues to be active in the UCLA Alumni Association.

Also joining is Matt Griffith, CFP®. Matt brings to Centura and its clients over 20 years of experience in wealth management, financial planning and accounting services.

Matt has been serving high net-worth families and individuals and focuses on detailed planning efforts to help clients achieve their personal and financial goals. Matt will augment Centura's existing planning capabilities as well as serve clients with wealth management services.

"David and Matt come to Centura at an exciting time where our growth is demanding additional capabilities to serve our clients and their complex needs," said Derek Myron, managing director.

Jonathan Freeman, chief operating officer, added, "The discipline and detailed approach that David and Matt take with their clients and investment strategies were a natural fit with Centura's 5-step Liberated Wealth® process. We look forward to their ongoing impact of growing our firm's capabilities to serve Ultra High Net-Worth (UHNW) and High Net-Worth (HNW) clients seeking to manage their wealth plans by the most tax-efficient means."

About Centura Wealth Advisory

Centura Wealth Advisory is a fee-based wealth management firm serving High Net Worth and Ultra High Net Worth families and estates. Centura's 5-step Liberated Wealth process focuses on precise planning optimizing for a clients tax outcomes.

