Centurion Invest offering to Football Fans at the FIFA World Cup over $3.2 million in USDT

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Cup is arguably one of the biggest sporting events in the world, making it an ideal venue for cryptocurrency companies to increase awareness and adoption. With less than one month to the November 20 kick-off date of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, Centurion Invest, a Web3 ecosystem and crypto exchange, has launched the Centurion Football Tournament 2022 online challenge, "Guess the Champion".

While users cheer and support their favorite Teams, in the biggest quadrennial competition, they can purchase & Hold their favorite National Team Fan Tokens. Those can be used towards the Big Jackpot of $3.2 Million to be shared with the users that also vetted for the World cup champion or traded during the intense competition on the Centurion Invest Exchange CI-EX.COM .

To sweeten this joyful event and closely follow the teams you cheer for, Centurion Invest is gifting to all new users that join the platform* a month FREE subscription on BEIN Connect, to watch and participate in the competition from home. BeIN SPORTS is the premium destination to watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM live across 24 countries spanning MENA, with coverage in Arabic, English and French, in HD and 4K on 7 dedicated channels.

Throughout the Tournament, Centurion Invest will add more exciting prizes, contests to win more crypto in addition to $3.2M as the game progresses and after the initial knock out rounds, there will be more giveaway offered to the fans…

World Cup Activity Rules:

The platform issues 32 coins, each coin represents a team, and the total amount of each coin issued is 100,000, so the total amount is: 3,200,000. After the coin is listed, users can purchase the respective coins at 'Guess the Champion' page. The issuance price of each coin is 1.00 USDT. Every user can participate , and the subscription limit for a single team user is 1000 USDT; the subscription amount of the user will be directly included in the prize pool of the World Cup event, and the users who guess the championship team correctly will share the prize pool. When the group stage competition starts, the coins that have not been purchased will be destroyed (the destroyed coins will not be included in the prize pool). At this time, the accumulated subscription amount will be the total prize pool of the event. The winning odds is calculated based on the total subscription amount and the subscription amount of the current team. The real-time odds of the current team winning the championship will be displayed as well. In the group stage, if a team is eliminated, the odds of the current team will be zero, while the odds of other participating teams will remain unchanged. Users can trade these coins under the spot trading tab. After the World Cup, the platform will divide the total prize pool equally according to the number of coins held by the users of the champion team.

*Upon Eligible deposit of 100USDT or equivalent

