Centurion Health Approved By The National Board For Certified Counselors As A Continuing Education Provider

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Health has been approved by the National Board for Certified Counselors as an Approved Continuing Education Provider. Centurion will now be able to offer continuing education credits during its live educational webinar events offered bimonthly to its 9,000+ employees nationwide.

The National Board for Certified Counselors (NBCC) is a professional certification board which certifies counselors as having met standards for the general and specialty practice of professional counseling. Centurion's approval by the NBCC will allow counselors and other mental health professionals to earn credit for live course offerings that are deemed relevant to the professional counseling field.

"Ongoing education is an important part of our commitment to high quality correctional healthcare," said Centurion CEO Steven H. Wheeler. "We're pleased to be able to offer employees the opportunity to receive formal counseling credit, helping to expand their knowledge of the field and contribute to continuing education efforts."

Over the years, Centurion has developed an extensive library of educational resources and webinars focusing on the specialty of correctional health care and the broader health care field.

Centurion offers its employees two live webinars each month, instructed by Centurion subject matter experts in addition to outside expert resources. Centurion employs approximately 1,150 counselors who will be able to take advantage of these free continuing education opportunities.

Centurion began offering the continuing educational credits in October.

About Centurion Health

Centurion is a leading national provider of healthcare and behavioral health services to incarcerated populations and judicially-involved individuals. Centurion is committed to improving the health of its patients and communities through compassionate care and innovative health solutions. For more information on Centurion, please visit www.CenturionManagedCare.com.

