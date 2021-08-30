Centurion Health Awarded Correctional Health Contract For Idaho Department Of Correction

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Health announced today that it has been awarded a contract with the State of Idaho, Department of Administration, to provide medical and mental health care services for the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC).

The five-year contract is expected to begin on October 1, 2021 and includes up to 10 years of renewal options.

Under the agreement, Centurion will provide physical health, mental health, and related support services for approximately 7,500 incarcerated people across the state with a regional office established in Boise.

"Centurion is honored to be awarded the contract to provide care for the residents of the IDOC," said Centurion CEO Steven H. Wheeler. "Centurion strives to infuse innovation with high-quality care and we look forward to building a strong relationship with the IDOC based on their passion to do the same."

About Centurion Health

Centurion is a leading national provider of healthcare and behavioral health services to incarcerated populations and judicially-involved individuals. Centurion is committed to improving the health of its patients and communities through compassionate care and innovative health solutions. For more information on Centurion, please visit www.CenturionManagedCare.com.

