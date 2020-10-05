Centurion Health Senior Director Of Policy And Accreditation Elected To Certified Correction Health Professional Board Of Trustees

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracey Titus, Senior Director of Policy and Accreditation at Centurion Health, has been elected to the Certified Correctional Health Professionals' (CCHP) Board of Trustees.

A program of the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC), CCHP certification recognizes health care professionals from a variety of disciplines and settings who practice in the correctional health care field.

"Centurion is incredibly proud of Tracey's election to the CCHP Board of Trustees. Her new position will allow her to provide valuable insights to the CCHP certification process, a crucial part of ensuring that correctional health care professionals meet the highest quality standard of care," said Centurion CEO Steven H. Wheeler.

The CCHP Board of Trustees is comprised of 10 correctional health experts from a variety of health professions. Three of the trustees are elected by their peers; the others are appointed from the correctional health field. The board is responsible for all aspects of the CCHP program, including examination content, scoring and evaluation, and awarding certification to successful candidates.

Tracey's three-year term will begin in late October. She will join fellow Centurion Health board of trustees member, Sue Medley-Lane.

Tracey has been working in correctional health care for 26 years. Prior to joining Centurion, Tracey served as Vice President of Accreditation for the NCCHC, where she oversaw the correctional health care accreditation program for nearly 500 facilities nationwide. She has spoken at multiple NCCHC conferences about the organization's standards and best practices in correctional health care. She began her career in correctional healthcare as a nurse manager, a position she held for nearly 20 years.

Centurion is a leading national provider of healthcare and behavioral health services to incarcerated populations and judicially-involved individuals. Centurion is committed to improving the health of its patients and communities through compassionate care and innovative health solutions.

