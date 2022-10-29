DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The staking solutions are rightfully gaining momentum and an increasing market share in the crypto industry. Millions are benefiting from these extra streams of revenues.

Centurion Invest adds two new EXCLUSIVE staking Pools

On its continued quest for innovation, Centurion Invest strives endlessly to research for ways to empower its investors with blockchain mechanics to increase their wealth. Centurion is thrilled to add two new EXCLUSIVE staking Pools. With a skyrocketing global inflation, Centurion Provides a bear-proof solution with high safe yields, up to a point where a stablecoin pool has already been activated, with interest rates up to 30% APR* when the users commit to a year long term, while they stake $CIX. On top of that to keep the investors treasury liquid, all pools are set for a daily automated payout.

What is Staking ?

Staking offers crypto holders a way of putting their digital assets to work and earning passive income without being urged to sell them, commonly known as "Hodling".

Staking is the crypto equivalent of putting money in a high-yield savings pool. When investors deposit funds in an account, the bank takes that money and typically lends it out to others. In return for locking up that money with the bank, investors receive a portion of the interest earned from lending.

Through the proof-of-stake consensus, staking is possible in the blockchain sphere. The proof-of-stake consensus is a technique employed by some blockchains to pick trustworthy users and validate newly added blocks of data.

In other terms, it's a way to secure a network, and its transactions through providing liquidity to this one . In return, the "stakers" or contributors get rewarded along the process with passive revenue streams.

Let's dive into Centurion Invest Ecosystem

Centurion invest is a multi-faceted digital asset platform, at its core, a "fintech" wallet with the most intuitive User Experience to manage all fiat and crypto assets, as well as its differentiator tools, under one aesthetic roof . To back the wallet up, for the more advanced users, an Exchange is at their disposal to trade over 300 Crypto pairs at market-limit or leverage. This expanding ecosystem is powered by the platform's native utility token $CIX, an ERC20 deflationary token. It is designed to expand the use and adoption of cryptocurrency, making its holders privileged by a seamless bridge for crypto usage in real and day to day activities, and finally contribute to mass adoption. $ CIX is embedded into every paradigm shifting products and services the Centurion Invest ecosystem is delivering as the underlying currency while pushing its utility curves upwards.

$CIX allows the CI community to access exclusive benefits and perks, get discounts on any fees and opportunities to climb up on the priority lists of all new projects on its Launchpad as well as airdrops and other such rewards. $CIX is a medium of payment on the CIX Crypto Visa Card - just top up the Card with $CIX and instantly start paying for your grocery, utility bills or shop your favourite brands etc. wherever there is a "visa accepted" sign - online and offline. $CIX Crypto Card allows the users to spend their crypto holdings through its virtual and physical version, in addition to Apple, Samsung and Google pay wallets.

Media Contact - Mohamed Chouka, [email protected], +33 1 76 43 03 65

