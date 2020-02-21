Centurion Wealth Management is Pleased to Announce That Darren Colananni, CFP®, ChFC®, CIMA®, CPWA®, Has Joined the Firm in Their McLean, Virginia Office

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Wealth Management strives to constantly enhance their clients' financial planning and investment experience and adding Darren to the Centurion team furthers that core philosophy. Darren has been advising clients, their families and businesses at Merrill Lynch and he is a natural fit at Centurion Wealth. He is joining Centurion Wealth to provide expertise and an unforgettable experience to current and future clients.

Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Darren Colananni is a Certified Financial Professional (CFP®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), and a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®). Darren aims to provide world-class service to high net-worth families and closely-held businesses. He focuses on retirement planning, relationship management and personalized investment strategies.

Centurion Wealth is a truly independent firm built on a foundation of sound ethics, mutual respect and deep integrity. Centurion Wealth is free from conflicts of interest and they are not beholden to any organization, investment company or financial products. Helping clients navigate the complexities of financial planning to reach all of their lifetime goals is a core value at Centurion Wealth.

At Centurion Wealth, Darren will be responsible for developing deep client relationships and creating customized financial strategies to help clients realize their lifetime goals and aspirations.

Darren has a double B.A from Washington College in Business Management and Economics. Originally from Netcong, NJ, Darren currently resides in Fairfax, VA, and is an active member of JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) and the 1782 Society at his alma mater, Washington College. In his spare time, Darren enjoys spending time with his family, exercising, traveling, and reading.

"We plan wisely so you can live fully. This has been our vision since the day we opened our firm. We strive to deliver on our vision daily for all of our client relationships and interactions. We believe we have planned incredibly well to have Darren join our team here at Centurion Wealth so that we can further enhance the experience we deliver to our clients. Finding talented individuals is vitally important to us as we build our firm, and I believe we have done just that by finding Darren. I truly believe that our clients will benefit as we incorporate Darren into our existing team. We are thrilled to have Darren at Centurion Wealth." – Sterling D. Neblett, CEPA, CFP®, Founding Partner

Please help us welcome Darren L. Colananni to the Centurion Wealth Management Team.

About Centurion Wealth Management

Located in Northern Virginia, Centurion Wealth Management leads and guides their clients who are typically entrepreneurs, women and business executives through the complexities of the interrelated areas of wealth management including investments, taxes, cash flow generation, debt management, business succession, estate planning, charitable giving and risk management.

More information about the services offered by Centurion Wealth Management team can be found on their website. Centurion Wealth can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

