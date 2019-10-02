Centurion Wealth Management Partners Named Northern Virginia Magazine's Top Financial Professionals for 2019

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2019 edition of the Northern Virginia Magazine's Top Financial Professionals, Sterling Neblett, CEPA, CFP®, Wendy Ann Payne, CSA, CEP®, and Mark McKaig, CRPC® of Centurion Wealth Management have been honored as three of the top Financial Professionals in 2019.

Centurion Wealth Management

The Northern Virginia Magazine honorees were selected via a peer survey rating the top financial professionals in the broker, financial planner, insurance adviser, and tax accountant fields. Since founding Centurion Wealth Management in 2015, the trio have worked tirelessly to build a great reputation with their clients and the community. It is a great honor to be recognized in the Northern Virginia area and by colleagues at local financial firms.

"We are fortunate to serve such amazing clients. Without our clients, this would not be possible. Wendy, Mark and I are truly fortunate to be able to affect the lives of our clients in such a positive way." –Sterling Neblett.

Centurion Wealth Management has been recognized by other financial institutions this year for their work in financial planning, including founding partner Sterling Neblett, who was named an Investopedia 100 Top Financial Advisors of 2019 and Forbes Best in State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors: 2019. Sterling has an intense focus on helping entrepreneurs navigate the financial challenges they often face while growing their business.

Wendy Ann Payne has over 20 years of industry experience. Prior to her time in the financial industry, she served as a caregiver to the elderly and to disabled adults. It was during this time that she witnessed the drastic difference that proper financial planning and preparation can often make. It was then too that she discovered how imperative it was to have a trusted advisor leading the way through the complexities of today's financial world. Wendy has a true passion for serving other women and helping them navigate financial challenges.

Mark McKaig, who has been in the wealth management profession for over 20 years, has a desire to work with business executives. With his experience, many executives in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area are able to find the perfect wealth management service that guarantees their financial future.

Centurion Wealth Management is a wealth management and financial planning firm offering clients the right opportunity to secure their financial futures. They offer investment, tax, estate, and retirement planning, as well as cash flow analysis, risk management, and other financial services. They have a team of experts who are highly experienced, principled, committed to using innovative solutions and multiple strategies to build a dependable financial future for their clients.

To learn more about the services of Centurion Wealth Management, please visit their website.

