Centurion Wealth's Co-Founders Sterling Neblett, CEPA, CFP®, and Wendy Payne, CSA, CEP®, Named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor List

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Wealth is honored to share that our founding partners, Sterling Neblett, CEPA, CFP®, Wendy Payne, CSA, CEP® were recently named to the 2021 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List.

Centurion Wealth is a forward-thinking Wealth Management firm located in McLean, Virginia and serves clients across the country. "While I am humbled by this industry recognition, I can't help but think of all the hard work our entire team at Centurion Wealth does on behalf of our clients. We are so fortunate to get to work with such great families, entrepreneurs and business executives," says Neblett.

Find Sterling's feature here: https://www.forbes.com/profile/sterling-neblett/?list=best-in-state-wealth-advisors/&sh=e90dfc621a4b

Centurion's consistent, long-term approach to wealth management and quality portfolio construction means they are not chasing returns and avoid being swayed by temporary headlines. Instead, they focus on the fundamentals of investing and financial planning.

Each advisor—selected by SHOOK Research—is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: in-person interviews; industry experience; compliance records; revenue produced; and assets under management. See the full Wealth Advisors list here: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/#701ea073291d

"Receiving this honor means a lot to our growing team. I'm very proud of everyone at Centurion; we feel we've really built something special," adds Payne.

See Wendy's recognition here: https://www.forbes.com/profile/wendy-payne/?list=best-in-state-wealth-advisors/&sh=57f35e3c101a

Centurion Wealth heads into 2021 excited as ever to help more individuals have clarity and confidence around their finances.

Learn more about Centurion here: https://centurionwealth.com

